Prismo Metals Provides Palos Verdes Drilling Update

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

What are Junior Miners and Are They a Good Investment? (Updated 2023)

11 Lithium Stocks Betting on Direct Lithium Extraction

Electric Vehicle Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with Senseta, a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity & intelligent drone services company

Puma Exploration Intersects Multiple Occurrences of Visible Gold at Depth

ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. Sign Strategic Partnership MOU with Limitless Integrations LLC., an Integration Solutions and Deployment Service Provider for Safety and Security

Drilling Is Set to Begin on MTB's Telegraph Copper-Gold Project in BC's Golden Triangle

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Argonaut Gold

AR:CC

Arizona Lithium

AZL:AU

Antler Gold

ANTL:CC

Crew Energy

CR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Nickel Investor Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Prismo Metals Provides Palos Verdes Drilling Update

Prismo Metals Provides Palos Verdes Drilling Update

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for its ongoing drill program at the Palos Verdes property located in the Panuco district in Mexico. The Company has drilled 2,620 meters in the current program and completed thirteen holes with one hole in progress, PV-23-32. One additional hole is contemplated after completing hole PV-23-32 as part of the original drill program which began in May (see news release dated May 11, 2023).

This will be followed by the previously announced (see news release dated August 3, 2023) expansion of the drill program, with holes to be drilled from Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) concessions adjacent to the Palos Verdes concession. These holes will target the Palos Verdes vein at depth. This follows a recommendation presented by the Panuco Joint Technical Committee to drill approximately 3,600 meters in ten holes to be completed in two phases. The Joint Technical Committee is comprised of Prismo's CEO Dr. Craig Gibson, Vizsla Silver's VP Exploration Dr. Jesus Velador and Dr. Peter Megaw.

"The drilling at Palos Verdes this year has been focussed on drilling areas that have not been drilled previously because they were not accessible under our previous environmental permit," said Craig Gibson, President and CEO of the Company. "We recently intersected bonanza grade intervals at the Palos Verdes project, with the best interval being a 0.5-meter sample assaying 11,520 grams per tonne silver equivalent (102 g/t gold and 3,100 g/t silver) (see Prismo's news release dated July 27, 2023). The drilling is directed toward expanding the mineralized footprint of the vein system."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/178349_3ddbd1ca047eaaba_002.jpg

Figure 1. Geologic and drill hole map of the Palos Verdes and adjacent concessions.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/178349_3ddbd1ca047eaaba_002full.jpg

The Company has already reported assays from the first seven holes in the program through hole PV-23-25 (see News Release of July 27, 2023). Five additional holes are at the laboratory, and hole PV-23-31 will be sent to the lab shortly. Results will be announced after receiving assay data for all of these holes.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/178349_prismometalsimage2_550.jpg

Photo of core from hole PV-23-32 showing intervals with multistage vein mineralization
with brecciation and locally abundant sulfide minerals. Assay results pending.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/178349_prismometalsimage2.jpg

 Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/178349_3ddbd1ca047eaaba_005.jpg

Photo of core from hole PV-23-32 showing intervals with multistage vein mineralization
with brecciation and locally abundant sulfide minerals. Assay results pending.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/178349_3ddbd1ca047eaaba_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/178349_prismometalsimage4_550.jpg

Details of core from hole PV-23-32 showing multistage mineralization. On the left, a vein with massive pyrite and chalcopyrite in gray quartz, cut by white quartz with a sphalerite margin. The right photo is a view looking at the end of the broken core. Assay results pending.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/178349_prismometalsimage4.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/178349_prismometalsimage5.jpg

Details of core from hole PV-23-32 showing multistage mineralization. On the left, a vein with massive pyrite and chalcopyrite in gray quartz, cut by white quartz with a sphalerite margin. The right photo is a view looking at the end of the broken core. Assay results pending.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/178349_prismometalsimage5.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/178349_prismometalsimage6.jpg

Details of core from hole PV-23-32 showing multistage mineralization. On the left, a vein with massive sphalerite and other sulfide minerals cut and brecciated by gray quartz and by later white quartz with some amethyst. On the right, a large fragment rich in sphalerite and pyrite plus other sulfides in younger quartz.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/178349_prismometalsimage6.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/178349_prismometalsimage7.jpg

Details of core from hole PV-23-32 showing multistage mineralization. On the left, a vein with massive sphalerite and other sulfide minerals cut and brecciated by gray quartz and by later white quartz with some amethyst. On the right, a large fragment rich in sphalerite and pyrite plus other sulfides in younger quartz.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/178349_prismometalsimage7.jpg

QA/QC

Samples taken by Prismo are analyzed by multielement ICP-AES and MS methods internationally recognized analytical service providers. Certified Reference Materials including standard pulps and coarse blank material are inserted in the sample stream at regular intervals.

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and President, CEO and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Palos Verdes

The Palos Verdes project is located in the historic Pánuco-Copala silver-gold district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, approximately 65 kilometers NE of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, in the Municipality of Concordia. The Palos Verdes concession (claim) covers 700 meters of strike length of the Palos Verdes vein, a member of the north-easterly trending vein family located in the eastern part of the district outside of the area of modern exploration. Shallow drilling (www.prismometals.com). This mineralization is open in all directions and the currently planned drilling program is designed to follow it along strike and to depth.

About the Vizsla Silver Panuco Project

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The 7,189.5-hectare, past producing district benefits from over 86 kilometres of total vein extent, 35 kilometres of underground mines, roads, power, and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

The Panuco Project hosts an estimated in-situ indicated mineral resource of 104.8 Moz AgEq and an in-situ inferred resource of 114.1 Moz AgEq. An updated NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Panuco Ag-Au-Pb-Zn Project, Sinaloa State, Mexico" was filed on SEDAR on March 10, 2023 by Vizsla Silver Corp., with an effective date of January 19, 2023 was prepared by Allan Armitage, Ph.D., P.Geo., Ben Eggers, MAIG, P.Geo. and Yann Camus, P.Eng. of SGS Geological Services.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

Please follow @PrismoMetals on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube

Prismo Metals Inc.
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

Contact:
Craig Gibson, President & Chief Executive Officer craig.gibson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame, Manager of Communications jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement and exploration program results, the ability to complete future financings, required permitting, exploration programs and drilling, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, the analytical results from surface trenching and sampling program, including diamond drilling programs, the results of IP surveying, the results of soil and till sampling program. the quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including CSE acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the potential impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178349

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo MetalsPRIZ:CNXCSE:PRIZPrecious Metals Investing
PRIZ:CNX
Prismo Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Prismo Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ)

Prismo Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Expands Drill Program at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Expands Drill Program at Palos Verdes

Further Exploration Program Recommended by Joint Technical Committee

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that given the success of the current drill program, it plans to expand the program at the Palos Verdes property located in the Panuco district in Mexico. The new holes will be drilled from Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) concessions adjacent to the Palos Verdes concession and will target the Palos Verdes vein at depth. A recommendation presented the Panuco Joint Technical Committee calls for drilling of approximately 3,600 meters in ten holes to be completed in two phases. The Joint Technical Committee is comprised of Prismo's CEO Dr. Craig Gibson, Vizsla Silver's VP Exploration Dr. Jesus Velador and Dr. Peter Megaw.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Drilling to Commence at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Announces Drilling to Commence at Los Pavitos

Reports Additional Assay Results from Trenching

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the drill rig for its upcoming exploration program has mobilized to its Los Pavitos project located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. The Company plans to test the main mineralized targets with a first ever drill program planned for approximately 2500 meters.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Intersects High-Grade Mineralization at Palos Verdes - Including 11,520 g/t AgEq Over 0.5 Meter

Prismo Metals Intersects High-Grade Mineralization at Palos Verdes - Including 11,520 g/t AgEq Over 0.5 Meter

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from seven drill holes targeting the Palos Verdes vein on the property of the same name located in the Panuco district in Mexico.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Completes Trenching Program at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Completes Trenching Program at Los Pavitos

Provides Update on Palos Verdes Assays

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the trenching program at Los Pavitos has been completed. A total of 347 samples from trenches have been submitted to the lab for assay, with results received for 303 samples to date. The trenching was generally focussed on areas with little outcrop along strike from areas with quartz veining and high-grade surface assays. In general, the best trench results are located in the Santa Cruz and Las Auras areas, as expected based on surface sampling results. The 5,289 hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project is located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Completes ZTEM Survey at the Hot Breccia Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Completes ZTEM Survey at the Hot Breccia Project in Arizona

Palos Verdes Assays Pending

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the airborne ZTEM geophysical survey at Hot Breccia has been completed as part of an ongoing exploration program at the project located in the center of the prolific Arizona Copper Belt. The Company has also received assay results for the first batch of samples taken at the project, that indicate the presence of not only copper mineralization, but also gold mineralization associated with gossanous veins and shear zones.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OUTBACK IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE GOLD-ARSENIC ANOMALIES AT THE O'CONNORS TARGET, YEUNGROON GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA

OUTBACK IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE GOLD-ARSENIC ANOMALIES AT THE O'CONNORS TARGET, YEUNGROON GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA

( TSX.V: OZ, OTCQB: OZBKF, FSE: S600)

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to provide an update from its reconnaissance-style, air-core drill program at its Yeungroon gold project, central Victoria, Australia . The purpose of the wide-spaced, top of bedrock drilling was to expand on, and sample fresh bedrock below a broad and open-ended, 3 kilometre long, near-surface pathfinder element anomaly.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel JV Partner Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Gun Flap Hill" Project, Identifies Multiple Critical Element Anomalies

Marvel JV Partner Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Gun Flap Hill" Project, Identifies Multiple Critical Element Anomalies

Marvel Discovery Corp. (MARV:TSX.V), (O4T:GR), (MARVF:OTCQB); and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX.V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB) together (the Alliance) are pleased to announce the companies have received assay results from the late spring, early summer 2023 exploration program conducted over the Gun Flap Hill project located in Southern Newfoundland. The project covers the northwestern portion of the Golden Brook Property and is located approximately 160 kilometers southwest of Deer Lake. Samples from the first pass reconnaissance program have identified multiple anomalies from rock samples, including

• Copper-Tantalum-Vanadium anomaly
• Anomalous Gold
• Nickel-Chromium anomaly
• Multiple Critical and Rare Element anomalies including Lithium, Tantalum, Cerium, Lanthanum and Strontium

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Announces Completion of Soil and Calcrete Sampling on Its Central Erongo Gold Project, Namibia

Antler Gold Announces Completion of Soil and Calcrete Sampling on Its Central Erongo Gold Project, Namibia

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its soil and calcrete sampling program on its 100% owned Central Erongo Gold Project in Namibia. The project is comprised of five contiguous licenses covering a total area of 185 km2in highly prospective areas of the Damara Mobile Belt. This includes 28 km of prospective strike length with the same stratigraphy that hosts the Osino Resources Twin Hills deposit. Antler's EPL 8010 borders with the Twin Hills Mining License (3.1 Moz Au). The highest soil sampling anomaly on Antler's EPL 7261 is approximately 5 km from the Navachab Gold Mine, a 1989 mineral resource of 10.4 Mt @ 2.4 gt Au which produced 85,000 ounces of gold in 2022. (Figure 1)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Files Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tres Cruces Oxide Gold Project

Steppe Gold Files Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tres Cruces Oxide Gold Project

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of an updated preliminary economic assessment (the "Technical Report") regarding its 100% owned Tres Cruces Oxide Gold Project located in Peru ("Tres Cruces").

Chairman and CEO of Steppe Gold, Bataa Tumur-Ochir commented, "We are delighted to announce this updated technical study for the Tres Cruces project. Tres Cruces is strategically located in a highly prospective geological belt that hosts the Lagunas Norte and La Arena mines, both with multi-million ounce gold production. The Tres Cruces deposit contains oxide plus sulphide indicated resources of 2,474,000 ounces with a grade of 1.65 g/t gold, inclusive of 630,000 ounces contained within leachable gold oxide mineralization with a grade of 1.28 g/t gold. Located in the La Libertad, Peru, surrounded by operating mines with the attendant infrastructure and talent pool, this asset shows great potential as a new production zone for Steppe Gold. We are excited with the strong economics confirmed by recent drilling and metallurgical testing, as well as the exploration potential across the license area."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Files Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tres Cruces Oxide Gold Project

Steppe Gold Files Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tres Cruces Oxide Gold Project

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) (" Steppe Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the filing of an updated preliminary economic assessment (the " Technical Report ") regarding its 100% owned Tres Cruces Oxide Gold Project located in Peru (" Tres Cruces ").

Chairman and CEO of Steppe Gold, Bataa Tumur-Ochir commented, "We are delighted to announce this updated technical study for the Tres Cruces project. Tres Cruces is strategically located in a highly prospective geological belt that hosts the Lagunas Norte and La Arena mines, both with multi-million ounce gold production. The Tres Cruces deposit contains oxide plus sulphide indicated resources of 2,474,000 ounces with a grade of 1.65 g/t gold, inclusive of 630,000 ounces contained within leachable gold oxide mineralization with a grade of 1.28 g/t gold. Located in the La Libertad, Peru, surrounded by operating mines with the attendant infrastructure and talent pool, this asset shows great potential as a new production zone for Steppe Gold. We are excited with the strong economics confirmed by recent drilling and metallurgical testing, as well as the exploration potential across the license area."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Issues Bonus Shares in Connection with Loan Agreements

JZR Gold Issues Bonus Shares in Connection with Loan Agreements

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) announces that, further to its news release dated June 8, 2023, it has issued an aggregate of 300,000 bonus shares to four arm's length lenders in connection with loans advanced to the Company in the aggregate principal sum of $1,000,000 (the " Loan Transactions ").  The bonus shares are subject to a hold period which expires four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Company also announces that, as it has completed the Loan Transactions, it has elected not to proceed with closing the balance of the unit offering that was announced on February 22, 2023 and April 27, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Prismo Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Fireweed Appoints Alex Campbell as Vice President of Corporate Development

Beyond Lithium Finds Three Beryl Bearing Pegmatites with Elevated Lithium Muscovite Samples at Gathering Lake Project

Lancaster Resources Advances MT Survey at Alkali Flat to Pinpoint Drilling Targets

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Appoints Alex Campbell as Vice President of Corporate Development

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Finds Three Beryl Bearing Pegmatites with Elevated Lithium Muscovite Samples at Gathering Lake Project

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Advances MT Survey at Alkali Flat to Pinpoint Drilling Targets

Lithium Investing

Upgraded JORC Resource - Francisco Basin Li Project

Lithium Investing

Placement To Fast Track Lithium Drilling Program

Resource Investing

Bryah Basin Manganese Mineral Resource Increases to 3.07 Million Tonnes at 20.2% Mn. Production Study to Commence

Lithium Investing

Exploration Update for the Bynoe Lithium Project

×