Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Helium Evolution Confirms Additional Drilling of Up to 9 New Wells on Joint Land and Provides Operations Update

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

Canadian North Resources Inc. Provides an Update on its Metallurgical Testing Programs at the Ferguson Lake Project

CleanTech Lithium - CEOL Applications

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Battery Metals Outlook Report

Nickel Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Debt Settlement and Private Placement

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Debt Settlement and Private Placement

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced debt settlement with certain creditors of the Company (the "Creditors"), pursuant to which the Company has issued to the Creditors an aggregate of 2,833,690 Common Shares at a price of $0.17 per Common Share in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of approximately $481,727 (the "Debt Settlement"). All securities issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance.

"Almost sixty percent of the shares issued were issued to Prospeccion y Desarrollo Minero del Norte SA de CV ("ProDeMin"), (a total of 588,235 Common Shares) an exploration services company located in Mexico and controlled by our President & CEO Dr. Gibson; to Walnut Mines LLC, an Arizona based company which owns the Hot Breccia project (a total of 832,571 Common Shares), and as consideration of an option payment on the Palos Verdes property (a total of 200,000 Common Shares)," said Executive Chairman Alain Lambert. He added: "ProDeMin, as disclosed in our financial statements and MD&As, provides exploration services on our three projects. Our CEO's decision to increase his ownership in Prismo sends a strong message to our shareholders about the prospects of the Company. It is equally meaningful that Walnut Mines LLC has agreed to take an ownership position in Prismo is lieu of cash to make up for an approximate $95,000 exploration expenditure shortfall in 2023 as well as postponing a $100,000 option payment. We welcome them as shareholders of Prismo and thank them for their support."

Prismo also announced that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for one subscription of 754,411 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.17 per Unit for total gross proceeds of CAD$128,250. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") and one-half Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable for one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance.

None of the foregoing securities have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of the foregoing securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Multilateral Instrument 61-101

Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company has issued an aggregate of 788,235 Common Shares in connection to ProDeMin, a company controlled by the President and CEO of Prismo, Dr. Craig Gibson, constituting, to that extent, a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with ProDeMin's participation in the Debt Settlement in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Debt Settlement nor the securities issued in connection therewith, in so far as the Debt Settlement involves ProDeMin, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Debt Settlement as the details of the Debt Settlement and the participation therein by ProDeMin were not settled until recently and the Company wishes to close on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

Please follow @PrismoMetals on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Prismo Metals Inc.
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

Contact:
Craig Gibson, President & Chief Executive Officer craig.gibson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame, Manager of Communications jason.frame@prismometals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement and exploration program results, the ability to complete future financings, required permitting, exploration programs and drilling, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company. Forward-Looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, the analytical results from surface trenching and sampling program, including diamond drilling programs, the results of IP surveying, the results of soil and till sampling program. the quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including CSE acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the potential impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition and other risks and uncertainties. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204449

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo MetalsPRIZ:CNXCSE:PRIZPrecious Metals Investing
PRIZ:CNX
Prismo Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Prismo Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ)

Prismo Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE:PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for samples taken in February during our ongoing exploration program at the Hot Breccia Project located in the heart of the prolific Arizona Copper Belt. The Hot Breccia property hosts a cluster of hydrothermal breccia pipes originating from at least 1 kilometer depth that incorporated a wide range of wallrock fragments including variably copper and gold mineralized sedimentary and intrusive units. These include a fragment of mineralized magnetite skarn encased within a quartz diorite porphyry that assayed 5.69% copper, 0.24 gt gold and 32.8 gt silver. Limited historical drilling in the area intersected similarly mineralized magnetite skarn at depth, apparently in place, indicating that extensive porphyry-related copper mineralization occurs at depth in the system. Prismo's recent (2023) ZTEM geophysical survey shows a large conductive feature (Figure 5) adjacent to the historical drilling that is interpreted to be a Resolution-like(1) porphyry-skarn mineralized centre.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
INN Interview Highlights Prismo Metals' Exploration in Palos Verdes , Los Pavitos , and Hot Breccia Projects

INN Interview Highlights Prismo Metals' Exploration in Palos Verdes , Los Pavitos , and Hot Breccia Projects

(TheNewswire)

Prismo Metals Inc.

Investing News Network( INN)

During the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, the Investing News Network (INN), a premier source for resource and mining news and investor education, filmed interviews with experts and CEOs of leading companies. In a recent CEO Interview published on InvestingNews.com, Mari-Len DeGuzman interviewed Alain Lambert, the Executive Chairman of Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ) at PDAC. Lambert discussed updates and strategic plans for the company's silver, copper, and gold projects, including the latest on their collaboration with Vizsla Silver and forthcoming exploration efforts.

Strategic Collaboration and Exploration at Palos Verdes

Lambert reminded viewers that Palos Verdes, a silver prospect in Mexico, stands as one of Prismo Metals' flagship properties. Surrounded by Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV:VZLA) territory, which encompasses the remainder of the district, Prismo benefits from a strategic relationship with Vizsla. Following a recent $34 million bought deal closure by Vizsla, Lambert highlighted their ongoing collaboration, which includes a technical committee aimed at exploring the district's northeast.

With three successful drilling campaigns under their belt, Prismo Metals is preparing for a robust exploration program into Palos Verdes. Lambert expressed excitement about the upcoming fourth drilling campaign, which will extend into Vizsla's already permitted property, promising further insights into the prospect's potential.

Los Pavitos and Hot Breccia: Expanding Exploration Horizons

In addition to Palos Verdes, Prismo Metals is making waves with their Los Pavitos gold prospect, spanning over 5,300 hectares in the Sonora State, Mexico. The first drilling campaign in 2023 yielded exceptional results, extending the prospective zone significantly. Plans for geophysics and further drilling later this year are in place to capitalize on these findings.

Moreover, Lambert shed light on the Hot Breccia copper project in Arizona, poised to capture investors' attention. Awaiting drilling permits, Prismo anticipates initiating exploration on this property, situated in the heart of Arizona's copper belt. With historical data backing its potential, the focus will soon shift to twinning old holes, exploring the vast copper resources.

Investment Appeal and Future Focus

Addressing investors at PDAC, Lambert confidently positioned Prismo Metals as a compelling investment opportunity, drawing parallels with recent successes in the space, such as Hercules Silver Corp. (TSXV:BIG). With high expectations for the Hot Breccia project and continued exploration at Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos, Prismo Metals is dedicating substantial resources to uncover the next significant discovery.

As Prismo Metals gears up for a year filled with promising exploration activities and strategic collaborations, Lambert's message to investors is clear: keep a close eye on Prismo Metals. With a strong exploration strategy and potential for significant discoveries, Prismo Metals represents an intriguing opportunity in the mining sector.

For more insights on Primso Metals check INN's exclusive profile of the company:

https://investingnews.com/stocks/cse-priz/prismo-metals/

For complete coverage of The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2024 visit: https://investingnews.com/pdac/

About the Investing News Network:

The Investing News Network (INN) is a leading source of independent news and educational content for investors. Since 2007, INN has been providing breaking news, analysis and expert commentary on the latest developments in the resources and mining, tech, and life science sectors. With a global network of reporters and analysts, INN is committed to providing accurate, timely and actionable information to investors.

For more information, please visit the Investing News Network website at InvestingNews.com .

Contact:

Chris Smith

CSO

Investing News Network

+1 (604) 688-8231

csmith@investingnews.com

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Brings AI to Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Brings AI to Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce engaging Exploration Technologies Inc. (ExploreTech) from San Diego, California to apply xFlare, their Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Optimized drill planning solution, to its Hot Breccia Project where a number of features suggests well mineralized Arizona-style Copper Porphyry lies at depth.

The xFlare AI approach is specifically designed to combine surface geology and drilling results with computationally intensive remodeling of existing geophysical datasets to optimize targeting of covered targets. The process quickly generates thousands of solutions that cluster on the best fits between the geological and geophysical data and then generates drillhole trajectories designed to cut those clusters most effectively.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 3010 at PDAC 2024 in Toronto, March 3-6

Prismo Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 3010 at PDAC 2024 in Toronto, March 3-6

Visit Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) at Booth #3010 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Prismo Metals Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals' Los Pavitos Gold Footprint Grows 2.5 km to the Northeast and Silver Footprint Also Grows 1 km

Prismo Metals' Los Pavitos Gold Footprint Grows 2.5 km to the Northeast and Silver Footprint Also Grows 1 km

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its ongoing exploration program at Los Pavitos, a 100% owned 5,300 ha Project in the well-mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. Exploration work reported here includes drilling of 4 new zones in an area of 1.5 by 3 km. Combined with earlier reported work (See Press Releases of October 17th and December 5th, 2023), positive results have been obtained from Las Auras, Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz Southeast, La Espanola and Oromuri structures in the northern half of the property (Fig. 1). The southern half of the property will be explored in 2024 with pioneering drilling throughout the property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Increases Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement to $650,000

Silver North Increases Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement to $650,000

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alma Gold Closes Debt Settlement

Alma Gold Closes Debt Settlement

Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the previously announced debt settlement agreements (the "Settlement Agreements") to settle outstanding debts owed to creditors totaling $404,997.17 which includes outstanding fees owed to management and contractors working for Alma Gold (the "Debt Settlement"). Pursuant to the Settlement Agreements, the Company has issued an aggregate of 4,049,971 Common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per Common share.

Securities issued pursuant to the Settlement Agreements have a statutory hold period which will expire on August 4, 2024 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference Today

Element79 Gold Corp to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference Today

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - April 3, 2024 - "Element79 Gold Corp" ( OTC:ELMGF ) ( CSE:ELEM ) ( FSE:7YS0, a mining company focused on the exploration for and production of gold and silver (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 3, 2024

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Resumes Exploration of Gold Anomaly at Victoria Lake

Marvel Resumes Exploration of Gold Anomaly at Victoria Lake

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF) ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is planning a till sampling exploration program at its Victoria Lake Property for Q2 2024. The project is being planned as a follow-up to reconnaissance till and soil sampling completed in 2023 that identified anomalous gold. The Victoria Lake Property is situated over more than 15 kilometres of the Victoria Lake Shear Zone (VLSZ), part of an extensive fault corridor within Central Newfoundland that Honsberger et al. (2022)1 identified as emerging as one of the most prospective orogenic gold domains in Atlantic Canada. The project will further follow up on the second highest regional gold-in-till sample identified by the Newfoundland Geoscience Atlas, which reported 785 ppb Au from a sample collected within Marvel's Victoria Lake project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces 2023 Annual Financial Results

Steppe Gold Announces 2023 Annual Financial Results

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) (" Steppe Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GOLD ROYALTY PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE CÔTÉ GOLD MINE ROYALTY; FIRST GOLD POUR SUPPORTS 100% REVENUE GROWTH IN 2024

GOLD ROYALTY PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE CÔTÉ GOLD MINE ROYALTY; FIRST GOLD POUR SUPPORTS 100% REVENUE GROWTH IN 2024

 Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that IAMGOLD Corporation (" IAMGOLD ") has completed its first gold pour at the Côté Gold Mine ("Côté Gold" or "Côté"), located in Ontario, Canada . Gold Royalty holds a 0.75% net smelter return (" NSR ") royalty over the southern portion of the mine, which is expected to be incorporated into phase I of the mine plan.

David Garofalo , Chairman and CEO of Gold Royalty, commented: "We are thrilled to see IAMGOLD achieve first gold pour at Côté and are excited to see the continued ramp up of the mine through the remainder of the year. For Gold Royalty, this is a significant catalyst as Côté will be a meaningful contributor to our 100% growth in expected revenue in 2024. As one of our cornerstone assets, Côté represents the high-quality, long-life, and reliable operations which build the foundation of our portfolio and underpin our industry leading growth profile which extends towards the end of the decade."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Prismo Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Prismo Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Grid Battery Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to Provide Media Services

African Energy Metals Announces Defintive Agreement to Earn a 100% Interest in a Flin Flon Manitoba High Grade Polymetallic Copper Project

Awalé Resumes Drilling at the Charger Prospect on the Odienné Project Joint Venture

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Related News

Base Metals Investing

African Energy Metals Announces Defintive Agreement to Earn a 100% Interest in a Flin Flon Manitoba High Grade Polymetallic Copper Project

Uranium Investing

Stallion Uranium Mineral Resource Restatement

Silver Investing

Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

Lithium Investing

Operational and Financial Update

Oil and Gas Investing

Impressive Initial Flow Test Results

Uranium Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Uranium? (Updated 2024)

Phosphate Investing

How to Invest in Phosphate (Updated 2024)

×