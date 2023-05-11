Puma Exploration Closes Private Placement Offerings for Gross Proceeds of $1,008,035

Prismo Metals Commences Drill Program at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Commences Drill Program at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2023 drilling campaign at its Palos Verdes Project in the Panuco mining district of Sinaloa State, Mexico has started.

The Company will complete a drill program of a minimum of 2,500-meter program to test the 65% of the strike length of the Palos Verdes vein that has not yet been drilled, along with some other veins mapped at the surface. It is believed that potential for a large ore shoot is present on Prismo's concession, similar to the drilling accomplished by Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) on their adjacent land package.

"We are excited to begin drilling along the Palos Verdes vein in areas that were not previously accessible for drilling," said Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO of the Company. "The upcoming drill program will begin by testing the Palos Verdes vein to the northeast of the previous intercepts, initially with shallow drilling to confirm the orientation of the vein to be followed by deeper holes. A ten to fifteen-hole program that will take two months to complete is currently underway," he stated.

The Palos Verdes property is contiguous to the Panuco silver-gold project of Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) and the Palos Verdes vein originates on Vizsla's concession to the south-west of the Palos Verdes concession and has 750 meter of strike length on Prismo's ground (Fig. 1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/165702_a96e53b0b4e97ae1_002.jpg
Figure 1. Geologic map of the Palos Verdes and adjacent concessions.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/165702_a96e53b0b4e97ae1_002full.jpg

Previous drilling has intersected high grade mineralization with the best intercept of 2,336 g/t Ag and 8.42 g.t Au over a true width estimated at 0.8 meters within a larger mineralized interval with 1,098 g/t Ag and 3.75 g/t Au over a true width of 2.3 meters (see Prismo's news release dated September 30, 2020).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/165702_a96e53b0b4e97ae1_003.jpg

Figure 2. 3D plan view of drilling at Palos Verdes with existing (colored) and planned holes (gray).

Fault zone in blue.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/165702_a96e53b0b4e97ae1_003full.jpg

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/165702_a96e53b0b4e97ae1_004.jpg

Figure 3. 3D perspective view of drilling atPalos Verdes looking NW with existing and planned holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/165702_a96e53b0b4e97ae1_004full.jpg

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and President, CEO and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Palos Verdes

The Palos Verdes project is located in the historic Pánuco-Copala silver-gold district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, approximately 65 kilometers NE of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, in the Municipality of Concordia. The Palos Verdes concession (claim) covers 700 meters of strike length of the Palos Verdes vein, a member of the north-easterly trending vein family located in the eastern part of the district outside of the area of modern exploration. Shallow drilling (www.prismometals.com). This mineralization is open in all directions and the currently planned drilling program is designed to follow it along strike and to depth.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

Please follow @PrismoMetals on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube

Prismo Metals Inc.
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

Contact:
Craig Gibson, President & Chief Executive Officer craig.gibson@prismometals.com
Jason Frame, Manager of Communications jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement and exploration program results, the ability to complete future financings, required permitting, exploration programs and drilling, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, the analytical results from surface trenching and sampling program, including diamond drilling programs, the results of IP surveying, the results of soil and till sampling program. the quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including CSE acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the potential impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

