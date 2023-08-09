



Overview Mexico's Sinaloa state hosts a number of prolific silver and gold mines, including McEwen Mining's (TSX:MUX) El Gallo Complex, Americas Gold and Silver's (TSX:USA) Cosalá operations and Kootenay Silver's (TSXV:KTN) Copalito silver-gold project. Between 2012 and 2019, gold production at the El Gallo mine alone totaled 295,000 ounces (oz) and silver production peaked at 142,000 oz. Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ, OTCQB:PMOMF) has made a strategic move to join the list of successful explorers in this region. The company's leadership team has decades of experience in the Mexican precious metals industry. Director, president and CEO Dr. Craig Gibson has been an exploration consultant since 1998 and a director of Garibaldi Resources (TSXV:GGI). Additionally, advisor Dr. Peter Megaw sits on the board of directors and is co-founder of MAG Silver Corp. (TSX:MAG) and Minaurum Gold (TSXV:MGG). Megaw and his team are credited with MAG Silver's Juanicipio discovery in the famous Fresnillo District as well as Excellon Resources' (TSX:EXN) Platosa mine. Prismo Metals has three current exploration projects: Palos Verdes, Los Pavitos and Hot Breccia. The Palos Verdes property covers 22.77 hectares within the historic Panuco-Copala silver-gold district in Sinaloa. The district is well-known for its numerous veins with historical production. While much of the district has been consolidated by Vizsla Resources (TSXV: VZLA ), the Palos Verdes project is located near the district's under-explored northeastern limit.

On January 9, 2023, Vizsla Resources acquired a right of first refusal to purchase the Palos Verdes project through a strategic investment agreement with Prismo Metals. Vizsla's strategic investment consists of a cash payment of $500,000 and the issuance of one million common shares of Vizsla to Prismo. Pursuant to the strategic investment, the two companies have agreed to form a technical committee to pursue district-scale exploration of the Panuco silver-gold district. Prismo Metals' Palos Verdes property includes 700 meters of strike length along the Palos Verdes vein, which has been explored for 250 meters with findings yielding as much as 6.7 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 544 g/t silver from surface and underground sampling. A second vein system may be reflected in a northwest striking alteration zone, offering an additional high-grade exploration target on the property. In 2018, ProDeMin completed a diamond drilling program on the property, with notable drill results including 3.75 g/t gold and 1,098 g/t silver for 2.3 meters, as well as 8.42 g/t gold and 2,336 g/t silver for 0.8 meters.

In May 2019, the company and ProDeMin entered an option agreement in which Prismo may acquire a 75-percent interest in the Palos Verdes property. A second agreement with the owner of the remaining 25 percent will allow Prismo to obtain 100 percent ownership of the Palos Verdes concession. The company conducted a 2,000-meter drill program at Palos Verdes in 2022, designed to test the Palos Verdes vein and a structural intersection with a second vein at depths where it is believed that potential for a large ore shoot is present, similar to the drilling accomplished by Vizsla Silver on their adjacent land package. Prismo's 2,500-meter 2023 drilling programat Palos Verdes is currently underway. A rock chip sample from mapped veins returned an assay of 840.5 silver equivalent (700 g/t silver and 1.68 g/t gold) over a sample width of one meter. Five holes are now completed for a total of 727 meters and samples from the first three holes have been submitted to the lab for analysis. The company's Los Pavitos project is located in the Alamos region of southern Sonora, a well-mineralized area that hosts several active exploration and mining projects. The project consists of one concession covering 5,289 hectares. Early sampling and reconnaissance work has been carried out by previous companies, including Minera Cascabel. Prismo Metals has signed a formal access agreement with Francisco Villa Ejido, the surface owner of the Los Pavitos Project to allow for exploration work and drilling. The agreement paved the way for a drill program that commenced in 2023 and completed a trenching program generating 347 samples from trenches submitted to the lab for assay. An airborne Z‐tipper axis electromagnetic (ZTEM) geophysical survey was completed at Hot Breccia . Prismo received assay results for the first batch of samples taken at the project indicating the presence of not only copper mineralization but also gold mineralization associated with gossanous veins and shear zones.

Key Projects Palos Verdes

The company’s Palos Verdes property is located in Southern Sinaloa, roughly 65 kilometers northeast of Mazatlán. The Palos Verdes concession covers 22.77 hectares and is situated within the historic Panuco-Copala mining district, the largest silver producer in Sinaloa. History Limited sampling has been performed on the property. According to a sample database compiled by ProDeMin, findings have yielded as much as 4.15 g/t gold and 732.7 g/t silver. Prior to the turn of the century, a 70-meter tunnel was driven along the Palos Verdes vein near the bottom of the Palos Verdes arroyo. In 2018, ProDeMin completed a diamond drilling program on the property. Notable drill results included 3.75 g/t gold and 1,098 g/t silver for 2.3 meters and 8.42 g/t gold and 2,336 g/t silver for 0.8 meters. 2023 Drill Program The 2023 drill program at Palos Verdes is underway covering 2,500 meters. Prismo has drilled five holes spanning 727 meters. A rock chip sample from mapped veins returned an assay of 840.5 silver equivalent (700 g/t silver and 1.68 g/t gold) over a sample width of one meter. Hole PV-23-25 also intersected 11,520 g/t silver equivalent over 0.5 meters (3,100 g/t silver, 102 g/t gold and 0.26 percent zinc) Los Pavitos

The company’s Los Pavitos project is located in the Alamos region of Southern Sonora, a well-mineralized area that hosts multiple active exploration and mining projects. Los Pavitos consists of one concession covering 5,289 hectares. Early sampling and reconnaissance work has been carried out by previous companies, including Minera Cascabel. The property’s numerous mines and prospect pits indicate historical interest. A 2,500-meter drill program at Los Pavitos commenced in June 2023. About 295 meters of trenches have been constructed and sampled with assay results received for 96.7 meters. High-grade silver assays were discovered in surface sampling in the northeast Santa Cruz area. Hot Breccia

The Hot Breccia project is Prismo’s latest acquisition located in the heart of the great Arizona Copper Belt, USA and is adjacent to Christmas Mine and Hayden Smelter. The Hot Breccia property has the same productive geologic units that host high-grade copper skarn mineralization at the adjacent, past-producing Christmas Mine. Prismo has the option to earn from Infinitum Copper (TSXV: INFI) a 75-percent interest in the Hot Breccia project. The company completed an airborne Z‐tipper axis electromagnetic (ZTEM) geophysical survey at Hot Breccia and received assay results for the first batch of samples taken at the project. The results indicate the presence of not only copper mineralization but also gold mineralization associated with gossanous veins and shear zones.