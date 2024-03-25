Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Can You Invest in Elon Musk's Neuralink?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Miners Facing Financing Frustration, Where Will the Money Come From?

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Canadian North Resources Reports Substantial Increase of Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resources for its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

C29 Acquires Transformative High-Grade Uranium Project

Filling of HMW Pond 2 Commences as Lithium Chloride Production Journey Continues

North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Siren Gold

SNG:AU
Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
INN Interview Highlights Prismo Metals' Exploration in Palos Verdes , Los Pavitos , and Hot Breccia Projects

INN Interview Highlights Prismo Metals' Exploration in Palos Verdes , Los Pavitos , and Hot Breccia Projects

(TheNewswire)

Prismo Metals Inc.

Investing News Network( INN)

During the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, the Investing News Network (INN), a premier source for resource and mining news and investor education, filmed interviews with experts and CEOs of leading companies. In a recent CEO Interview published on InvestingNews.com, Mari-Len DeGuzman interviewed Alain Lambert, the Executive Chairman of Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ) at PDAC. Lambert discussed updates and strategic plans for the company's silver, copper, and gold projects, including the latest on their collaboration with Vizsla Silver and forthcoming exploration efforts.

Strategic Collaboration and Exploration at Palos Verdes

Lambert reminded viewers that Palos Verdes, a silver prospect in Mexico, stands as one of Prismo Metals' flagship properties. Surrounded by Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV:VZLA) territory, which encompasses the remainder of the district, Prismo benefits from a strategic relationship with Vizsla. Following a recent $34 million bought deal closure by Vizsla, Lambert highlighted their ongoing collaboration, which includes a technical committee aimed at exploring the district's northeast.

With three successful drilling campaigns under their belt, Prismo Metals is preparing for a robust exploration program into Palos Verdes. Lambert expressed excitement about the upcoming fourth drilling campaign, which will extend into Vizsla's already permitted property, promising further insights into the prospect's potential.

Los Pavitos and Hot Breccia: Expanding Exploration Horizons

In addition to Palos Verdes, Prismo Metals is making waves with their Los Pavitos gold prospect, spanning over 5,300 hectares in the Sonora State, Mexico. The first drilling campaign in 2023 yielded exceptional results, extending the prospective zone significantly. Plans for geophysics and further drilling later this year are in place to capitalize on these findings.

Moreover, Lambert shed light on the Hot Breccia copper project in Arizona, poised to capture investors' attention. Awaiting drilling permits, Prismo anticipates initiating exploration on this property, situated in the heart of Arizona's copper belt. With historical data backing its potential, the focus will soon shift to twinning old holes, exploring the vast copper resources.

Investment Appeal and Future Focus

Addressing investors at PDAC, Lambert confidently positioned Prismo Metals as a compelling investment opportunity, drawing parallels with recent successes in the space, such as Hercules Silver Corp. (TSXV:BIG). With high expectations for the Hot Breccia project and continued exploration at Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos, Prismo Metals is dedicating substantial resources to uncover the next significant discovery.

As Prismo Metals gears up for a year filled with promising exploration activities and strategic collaborations, Lambert's message to investors is clear: keep a close eye on Prismo Metals. With a strong exploration strategy and potential for significant discoveries, Prismo Metals represents an intriguing opportunity in the mining sector.

For more insights on Primso Metals check INN's exclusive profile of the company:

https://investingnews.com/stocks/cse-priz/prismo-metals/

For complete coverage of The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2024 visit: https://investingnews.com/pdac/

About the Investing News Network:

The Investing News Network (INN) is a leading source of independent news and educational content for investors. Since 2007, INN has been providing breaking news, analysis and expert commentary on the latest developments in the resources and mining, tech, and life science sectors. With a global network of reporters and analysts, INN is committed to providing accurate, timely and actionable information to investors.

For more information, please visit the Investing News Network website at InvestingNews.com .

Contact:

Chris Smith

CSO

Investing News Network

+1 (604) 688-8231

csmith@investingnews.com

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

PRIZ:CNX
Prismo Metals
Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ)

Prismo Metals


Prismo Metals Brings AI to Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Brings AI to Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce engaging Exploration Technologies Inc. (ExploreTech) from San Diego, California to apply xFlare, their Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Optimized drill planning solution, to its Hot Breccia Project where a number of features suggests well mineralized Arizona-style Copper Porphyry lies at depth.

The xFlare AI approach is specifically designed to combine surface geology and drilling results with computationally intensive remodeling of existing geophysical datasets to optimize targeting of covered targets. The process quickly generates thousands of solutions that cluster on the best fits between the geological and geophysical data and then generates drillhole trajectories designed to cut those clusters most effectively.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 3010 at PDAC 2024 in Toronto, March 3-6

Prismo Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 3010 at PDAC 2024 in Toronto, March 3-6

Visit Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) at Booth #3010 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Prismo Metals Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals' Los Pavitos Gold Footprint Grows 2.5 km to the Northeast and Silver Footprint Also Grows 1 km

Prismo Metals' Los Pavitos Gold Footprint Grows 2.5 km to the Northeast and Silver Footprint Also Grows 1 km

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its ongoing exploration program at Los Pavitos, a 100% owned 5,300 ha Project in the well-mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico. Exploration work reported here includes drilling of 4 new zones in an area of 1.5 by 3 km. Combined with earlier reported work (See Press Releases of October 17th and December 5th, 2023), positive results have been obtained from Las Auras, Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz Southeast, La Espanola and Oromuri structures in the northern half of the property (Fig. 1). The southern half of the property will be explored in 2024 with pioneering drilling throughout the property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals ZTEM Survey Identifies Priority Drill Target at the Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals ZTEM Survey Identifies Priority Drill Target at the Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the heliborne ZTEM geophysical survey undertaken at its Hot Breccia copper project in Arizona has identified a priority drill target. Hot Breccia is located in the heart of the prolific Arizona Copper Belt between Tucson and Phoenix (Fig. 1).

The ZTEM survey identified a large conductive body at depth below the surface exposure of a large dike swarm that hosts the namesake breccias. Anomalous copper and gold assays are locally present at the surface in this area (see press release of July 11, 2023), and high-grade copper and zinc assays are present above this anomaly in historic drill holes completed by major copper producers in the 1970's and early 1980's (see press release of January 29, 2023).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals To Resume Drilling at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals To Resume Drilling at Palos Verdes

Prismo Samples 930 g/t Silver and 10.55 g/t gold at Palos Verdes (2,605 g/t AgEq*)

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for its exploration program at the Palos Verdes property located in the Panuco district in Mexico. Following the completion of its third drill campaign with 2,923 meters drilled in 15 holes, and in preparation of the upcoming expanded drill program to be drilled from Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) ("Vizsla") concessions adjacent to the Palos Verdes concession, the Company completed an alteration and geochemical study over the Palos Verdes property. This study was recommended by the Joint PrismoVizsla Technical Committee which is comprised of Prismo's CEO Dr. Craig Gibson, Vizsla Silver's VP Exploration Dr. Jesus Velador and Dr. Peter Megaw.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Steppe Gold Announces Amended and Restated Gold Prepay Agreement

Steppe Gold Announces Amended and Restated Gold Prepay Agreement

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Steppe Investments Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into an amended and restated gold prepay agreement (the "Prepay Agreement") with Triple Flag International Ltd. ("Triple Flag") for an additional advance under its previously negotiated short-term gold prepay facility (the "Triple Flag Gold Prepay Facility").

Under the terms of the Prepay Agreement, Triple Flag has advanced additional funds of US$5 million to Steppe Gold or one of its affiliates. The Triple Flag Gold Prepay Facility will be repaid by the Company over five months, commencing on August 15, 2024, with five equal monthly deliveries of 530 oz of gold for a total of 2,650 oz delivered.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sylla Gold Announces Intention to Consolidate

Sylla Gold Announces Intention to Consolidate

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (OTCQB: SYGCF) ("Sylla" or the "Company") announces its intention to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of three (3) pre-consolidation Common Shares for every one (1) post-consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidation"). No fractional Common Shares will be issued and any fractional Common Shares will be rounded down to the nearest lower whole Common Share.

The Consolidation is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, applicable securities regulatory authorities, and the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The Company anticipates that it will hold its annual and special shareholder meeting in May, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Antler Gold Further Consolidates Land Holdings in the Namibian 'Gold Corridor'

Antler Gold Further Consolidates Land Holdings in the Namibian 'Gold Corridor'

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its land holding in Namibia. Two additional exploration licenses have been awarded to Antler by the Ministry of Mines and Energy of Namibia, pending issuance of environmental clearance, as well as the renewal of Exclusive Prospecting Licenses EPL-8010 and EPL-6408 (Erongo Central Gold Project).

Highlights

  • Two newly-awarded licenses, EPL-9134 and EPL-9135, expand the Paresis Gold Project land package to ~812 km2 (81,189 ha) within the highly prospective 'gold corridor' of Namibia (Figure 1 and Figure 2).
  • A gold project with high potential to host gold deposits similar to the Otjikoto Gold Mine (B2Gold), the Ondundu Gold deposit, as well as recent discoveries such as the Eureka Gold Project (Osino Resources) (Figure 1).
  • Additional potential on EPL-9134 for a Carlin-style gold deposit, referred to as the Victory Gold Target, an area with a large regional-scale thrust fault and numerous base metal (copper, lead and zinc) occurrences indicating a fertile mineral system (Figure 4).
  • The Erongo Gold Project, EPL-8010 and EPL-6408, bordering the Twin Hills Gold Project (Osino Resources-Yintai Gold Corp.[i]), has been granted renewal for another two years.

"We are pleased to announce the granting of new licenses, further strengthening Antler's presence in the emerging Damara Gold Province, referred to as the gold corridor of Namibia. With access to roughly 2,000 km2 in the Central and Northern Zones of the Damara Belt, Antler is strategically positioned to explore the significant potential of this region. Additionally, the renewal of EPL-8010 and EPL-6408 solidifies our Erongo Gold Project, providing contiguous land adjacent to the Twin Hills Gold Project recently acquired by Yintai Gold Corp. for C$368 million in an all-cash deali. Our commitment remains in maximizing shareholder value through strategic partnerships and ongoing exploration efforts," said Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler Gold Inc.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/202401_99169bb444ff5808_001.jpg

Figure 1: Antler's land holding relative to in-country peers B2Gold Namibia (pink), Osino Resources Namibia (blue), and WIA Gold (green). Background image: ESRI Earth natural colour satellite imagery.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/202401_99169bb444ff5808_001full.jpg

Paresis Gold Project

The Paresis Gold Project is now made up of EPL-8711 (approx. 21,000 ha) and EPL-9135 (approx. 23,700 ha) situated between the towns of Otjiwarongo and Outjo, and EPL-9134 (approx. 36,400 ha) situated ~7km west of the town Outjo (Figure 2 and Figure 3). The project area is ~300 km from the capital Windhoek, in north central Namibia. Refer to News Releases dated February 5, 2024, and September 14, 2023, for more background on the Paresis Gold Project.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/202401_99169bb444ff5808_002.jpg

Figure 2: Paresis Gold Project area comprising EPL-8711, EPL-9135 and EPL-9134 (Victory Gold Target) relative to in-country peers B2Gold Namibia (pink), Osino Resources Namibia (blue), and WIA Gold (green).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/202401_99169bb444ff5808_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/202401_99169bb444ff5808_003.jpg

Figure 3: Overview map of the Paresis Gold Project license EPL-8711 and new EPL-9135. Relevant geological units (250K Geology Source: Geological Survey of Namibia) overlain on ESRI Earth natural colour satellite imagery.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/202401_99169bb444ff5808_003full.jpg

Victory Gold Target

The Victory Gold Target is located within the new EPL-9134 (approx. 33,472 ha), situated 7 km west of the town Outjo, in north central Namibia, within the Northern Zone (NZ) and Northern Margin Zone (NMZ) of the Damara Orogenic Belt (Figure 2 and Figure 4). With this conceptual project, Antler is targeting Carlin-type/sediment-hosted disseminated gold in an area that has strong mineralization potential - regional-scale thrust, faults, layered and folded permeable carbonate host rocks, and existing base metal occurrences indicating hydrothermal activity.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/202401_99169bb444ff5808_004.jpg

Figure 4: Overview map of the new Victory Gold Target on license EPL-9134. Relevant geological units (250K Geology Source: Geological Survey of Namibia) overlain on ESRI Earth natural colour satellite imagery.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/202401_99169bb444ff5808_004full.jpg

The EPL includes two of the tectonostratigraphic zones of the Damara Orogen, namely the NZ, and the NMZ, a narrow zone between the southern edge of the Northern Platform (NP) and the northern edge of the NZ (Miller, 2008)[ii] (Figure 5). The NZ comprises carbonates, schists and siliciclastics of the Swakop Group, whereas the NMZ comprises deep-water carbonates of the coeval Otavi Group, and siliciclastic rocks of the Mulden Group (Table 1), the highest stratigraphic unit of the Damara Supergroup. Two glacial horizons, i.e. the Chuos and Ghaub diamictites, subdivide the Swakop and Otavi Groups into subgroups (Table 1), providing distinct lithological and geochronological markers, but outcrops of the Chuos within the EPL are poor.

The sequences have been multiply folded and faulted (local and regional-scale) during the Pan-African Damara Orogeny during which the NZ has been thrust northwards onto Otavi, Mulden (NMZ) and pre-Damara rocks along the NE-trending, km-scale, deep-seated regional Khorixas-Gaseneirob Thrust (KGT), marking the edge of the NZ (Miller, 2008).

This deformation history provides ample structural pathways, the right plumbing for superheated gold-bearing hydrothermal fluid channelization up through the crust and into the highly-permeable carbonate host rocks where it is potentially deposited as microscopic gold within pyrite. Gold-bearing hydrothermal fluids also carry arsenic, mercury, antimony and thallium that are important pathfinder elements that will guide exploration.

Both the NZ and NMZ are host to numerous mineral deposits, including in the NZ the Otjikoto Gold Mine (B2Gold), the Ondundu and Eureka Gold Projects (Osino Resources) (Figure 1), the Okanjande Graphite deposit (Northern Graphite), the Okorusu Fluospar Mine, and in the NMZ, the Kombat and Berg Aukas polymetallic deposits, evidencing this geological environment's fertile nature.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/202401_99169bb444ff5808_005.jpg

Figure 5: Tectonostratigraphic zones of the Damara Orogen (Miller, 2008).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/202401_99169bb444ff5808_005full.jpg

Table 1: Stratigraphy of the Victory Gold Project tenement.

SequenceGroupSubgroupFormationLithology
NamibBertramProto-Ugab terrace gravel
Karoo IntrusivesWolffsgrund Gabbro
Damara
Supergroup		Mulden
Navachab		Sandstone, greywacke, conglomerate
Swakop (NZ)KuisebSchist
KaribibMarble, limestone, schist, quartzite
Chuosdiamictite, iron-formation
UgabOrusewaSchist, phyllite
OkotjizeDolostone, schist, skarn
Otavi (NMZ)TsumebHuttenbergDolomite
ElandshoekMassive and laminated dolomite
GhaubDiamictite
AbenabAurosDolomite; minor shale and limestone
GaussMassive dolomicrite
Berg AukasDolostone
ChuosDiamictite; interbedded quartzite, schist and marble
Pre-Damara Basement - Huab Metamorphic ComplexQuartz-mica schist, quartzite, quartz-feldspar gneiss, migmatitic

About Antler Gold Inc.

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) is a Canadian listed mineral exploration company focused on organic royalty creation in Africa's Top-Ranked Jurisdictions. The Company continues to assess new regional opportunities with the aim of building a risk diversified business model, that allows the Company to generate short and long-term income whilst providing stakeholders with exposure to potential multiple returns that are generated from the discovery process.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Oliver Tors, B.Sc (Hons)., Exploration Manager of the Company, who is a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Pr.Sci.Nat. No. 120660) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Tors is an employee of Antler Gold Inc. and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

Cautionary Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "targets", "goals", "projects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "continues", "may", variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Futhermore, this information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, Antler Gold does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Antler Gold. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by Antler Gold with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler Gold Inc., at +264 81 220 2439

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Steppe Gold Ltd. Announce Extension of Binding Term Sheet

Steppe Gold Ltd. Announce Extension of Binding Term Sheet

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) (" Steppe Gold ") is pleased to announce the extension (the " Extension Letter Agreement ") of the binding term sheet entered with, among other parties, Boroo Gold LLC (" Boroo Gold ") dated January 18, 2024 (the " Binding Agreement "), pursuant to which Steppe Gold, either directly or through a wholly-owned subsidiary, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Boroo Gold in an all-share transaction (the " Proposed Transaction "). The Extension Letter Agreement extends the exclusivity period between Steppe Gold and Boroo Gold in the Binding Agreement from March 29, 2024 to April 12, 2024, or such earlier or later time as Steppe Gold and Boroo Gold mutually agree, in order to provide more time for the parties to complete due diligence and enter into a definitive agreement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Update to Binding Option Agreement for Maverick Springs Silver Project

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Update to Binding Option Agreement for Maverick Springs Silver Project

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Steppe Gold Announces Board Changes

Steppe Gold Announces Board Changes

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) (" Steppe Gold " or the " Company ") announces the following Board changes.

Matthew Wood has resigned as a director of the Company. The President of the Company, Byambatseren Tsogbadrakh, has joined the Board, with both notifications effective immediately.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sona Nanotech Updates on Dalhousie Efficacy Study and New NCL Results

ALX Resources Corp. Intersects Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Coniagas Battery Metals Secures Critical Ground Near SOQUEM's Cardinal Property, Accelerating Expansion into High-Grade Cu-Ni-Co-PGE Deposits

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES RIO TINTO EXERCISE OF THEIR ANTI DILUTION RIGHT

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Intersects Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Coniagas Battery Metals Secures Critical Ground Near SOQUEM's Cardinal Property, Accelerating Expansion into High-Grade Cu-Ni-Co-PGE Deposits

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES RIO TINTO EXERCISE OF THEIR ANTI DILUTION RIGHT

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Hits 45.7 g/t Gold over 32m at the Odienné Project

Graphite Investing

Metallurgical Programs Set to Commence to Advance Development Pathway at Lac Rainy

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gold Stocks Gain as Metal Soars Above US$2,200

Lithium Investing

Digitisation of Historical Datasets Reveal Multiple High- Grade Uranium & Copper Targets at Radium Point

×