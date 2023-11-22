Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Northern Dynasty Issues Correction

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM);(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty") reports that in a Crux Investor interview dated September 19, 2023, Northern Dynasty CEO Ron Thiessen discussed the level of engineering conducted over the past two decades on the Pebble Project and may have left the impression that the level of study is at a higher level than that currently defined by its September 18, 2023 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report. These statements about the Pebble project may be potentially misleading. Northern Dynasty re-affirms that the September 18, 2023 report properly reflects the level of study and retracts the pertinent statements made in the September 19, 2023 interview. Investors should not rely upon these statements. Further, the September 18, 2023 Technical Report includes the use of inferred mineral resources that are considered too geologically speculative to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.
Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in Southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project.

For further details on Northern Dynasty and the Pebble Project, please visit the Company's website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com or contact Investor services at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1- 800-667-2114. Review public filings, which include forward-looking information cautionary language and risk factor disclosure regarding the Company and the Pebble Project in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca and in the United States at www.sec.gov.

Ronald W. Thiessen
President & CEO

U.S. Media Contact:
Dan Gagnier, Gagnier Communications (646) 569-5897

Forward-Looking Information and other Cautionary Factors
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under applicable provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, which address permitting, development and production for the Pebble Project are forward-looking statements. These include statements regarding: (i) the outcome of the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers ("USACE") remand and the ability to successfully appeal the negative Record of Decision ("ROD") and secure the issuance of a positive ROD by the USACE, (ii) the political and public support for the permitting process, (iii) the ability of the Pebble Project to ultimately secure all required federal and state permits, (iv) if permitting is ultimately secured, the ability to demonstrate that the Pebble Project is commercially viable, (v) the ability of the Company and/or the State of Alaska to challenge the EPA's Final Determination process under the Clean Water Act.

Although NDM believes the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements should not be in any way be construed as guarantees that the Pebble Project will secure all required government and environmental permits or regarding the ability of NDM to develop the Pebble Projects in light of the EPA's final Determination.

Assumptions used by NDM to develop forward-looking statements include the following assumptions: (i) the Pebble Project will ultimately obtain all required environmental and other permits and all land use and other licenses and (ii) any action taken by the EPA in connection with the Proposed Determination will ultimately not be successful in restricting or prohibiting development of the Pebble Project.

NDM is also subject to the specific risks inherent in the mining business as well as general economic and business conditions. Investors should also consider the risk factors identified in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed on SEDAR plus and included in the Company's annual report on Form 40-F filed by the Company with the SEC on EDGAR, and the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, and six months ended June 30, 2022, each as filed on SEDAR plus and EDGAR, for a discussion of the risks that may impact our forward-looking statements.

The National Environment Policy Act Environmental Impact Statement process requires a comprehensive "alternatives assessment" be undertaken to consider a broad range of development alternatives, the final project design and operating parameters for the Pebble Project and associated infrastructure may vary significantly from that currently contemplated. As a result, the Company will continue to consider various development options and no final project design has been selected at this time.

For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and its home jurisdiction filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE:Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/808274/northern-dynasty-issues-correction

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NDM:CC
Northern Dynasty Receives Initial Advance under Second Tranche of Amended Royalty Agreement

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM);(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") reports it has received an initial $2 million royalty investment under the second tranche investment of the Company's royalty agreement dated July 26, 2022 (the "Royalty Agreement'). The Company and the royalty investor ("the Royalty Holder") have also agreed to amend the terms of the Royalty Agreement ("the Amendment") in order to increase flexibility of payment installments and to extend the original July 25, 2024 expiration date. All currency figures are U.S. dollars

Under the Revised Agreement, the Royalty Holder receives the right to fund the second $12 million tranche in six equal installments of $2 million each ("Additional Payment Installment"), with the right to receive approximately 0.33% of the payable gold production and 1% of the payable silver production from the Pebble Project per Additional Payment Installment made (representing 1/6 of the aggregate royalty under the second tranche). The Company received the first $2 million upon execution of the Amendment.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: Timeline Updates for U.S. Army Corps to Comment on Future Plans and U.S. Supreme Court Review of Alaska Case

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") reports that its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") has been informed that the Alaska District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") was granted a fifth extension of the deadline to communicate the plan on how the District plans to move forward with its reconsideration of the administrative record after remand. The Division Commander approved the request for the 60-day extension and the revised deadline is now November 27, 2023

As reported by the Company on May 1, 2023, in a news release entitled "US Army Corps Remand highlights serious flaws in the permitting decision", the USACE Pacific Ocean Division had given the Alaska District 45 days to review the appeal decision and notify the parties how it plans to proceed in light of the EPA's Final Determination. The original deadline expired on Friday, June 9, 2023, with subsequent extensions to June 23, June 29, July 28, and September 26, 2023 prior to this most recent extension. The news release is available at the following link: https://northerndynastyminerals.com/news/news-releases/2023/northern-dynasty-u.s-army-corps-remand-highlights-serious-flaws-in-the-permitting-decision/.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: Re-filing of Independent Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment to Correct Typographical Errors and Formatting

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces it has re-filed the independent technical report entitled Pebble Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Alaska, United States of America, effective date August 21, 2023 ("2023 PEA") at www.sedarplus.ca. The amended version of the report corrects some typographical and formatting errors, which results in the correction andor replacement of certain figures and tables

The report will also be available via the homepage on the Company website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: CEO Provides Open Letter on Recent Events

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM); (NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces publication of a September 2023 CEO Open Letter. The CEO Open Letter to Shareholders provides additional information and context to recent events, developments and initiatives related to the Pebble Project

The full text of the Open Letter is available on the Company's website at: https://northerndynastyminerals.com/investors/ceo-message/

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: Independent Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment Filed

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM; NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") advises that further to its September 5, 2023 news release, the independent technical report: Pebble Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Alaska, United States of America, effective date August 21, 2023 has been filed on sedarplus.ca

The report is also available via the homepage on the Company website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×