Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Analyst Firm Targets Share Price Upside for Lithium Universe as Refinery Plans Ramp Up

Falco Resources: Canadian Explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

Forward Water Technologies

FWTC:CA

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

Rio Silver

RYO:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Emu NL

Copper Porphry Potential Grows at Georgetown Project

EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Georgetown Project in Queensland where the Company has extended a geochemistry program to further investigate potential it has identified for a copper porphyry discovery.

Highlights

  • High grade copper veins have developed adjacent to a copper porphyry system at Fiery Creek prospect, within the Georgetown Project in Queensland
  • High-grade copper assays of up to 23.5% Cu
  • Mineralogy review strongly supports the presence of a shallow, constrained significant copper mineralised porphyry system
  • Geochemistry favourably compares to similar geologically aged projects including Mount Leyshon, Kidston, Red Dome and nearby Mt Turner
  • Copper mineralised zone of the Fiery Creek porphyry system is interpreted to lie close to surface
  • Outcropping vein areas indicative of pencil porphyry type systems as documented at North Parkes and Ridgeway, NSW
  • Extended geochemistry sampling program underway at Fiery Creek with planned detailed geologic mapping activity
  • Geophysics survey (pole dipole, IP, resistivity, MT) scheduled for August 2024
Emu Non-Executive Chairman Peter Thomas commented,

“Emu is increasingly confident the Fiery Creek prospect has the makings of a massive multi- million-tonne copper porphyry system. In addition to Mr Maund’s assessment, the results of our geochemistry work to date at Fiery Creek have confirmed the potential for a near-surface, high- grade deposit which warrants further investigation. Emu intends to strengthen its understanding of this discovery in 2024 by applying modern exploration techniques not previously used in the area. This includes the next key step for the Company which is to undertake a definitive geophysical survey of the Fiery Creek Prospect area in August this year.”

Emu has contracted Independent Consulting Economic Geologist and Fellow of the AusIMM and AIG, Mr Nigel Maund, to assess the Company’s Fiery Creek prospect, within the Georgeotwn Project.

The scope of Mr Maund’s assessment includes:

  • a comprehensive mineralogical investigation of the Fiery Creek vein samples1,
  • review of EMU exploration data, and
  • an update to his interim report2.

In his interim report, Mr Maund suggested the Fiery Creek quartz, copper oxide, sulphide vein array system appears to be developed within the cupolas of two possible, closely spaced “pencil porphyry – type” mineralised systems.

Further research work undertaken by Mr Maund, relying on the updated EMU geologic exploration database, has strengthened his view and interpretation of the system. Indeed, evidence of feldspar porphyry intrusive bodies and phreatic breccias and advanced argillic alteration have been confirmed from Fiery Creek samples viewed under microscope.

Figure 1. Fiery Creek Copper/Yataga Granodiorite summarising rock

Fiery Creek Geochemistry Suggests Shallow Copper Mineralisation

Substantial high-grade copper assays of up to 23.5% Cu were recorded with anomalous associated elements: bismuth (up to 1.88%), silver (up to 480 g/t), arsenic (up to 1,650 ppm), antimony (up to 667 ppm), zinc (up to 1,470 ppm), barium (up to 1.25 %) and tellurium (up to 215 ppm). Mr Maund noted that the system is copper dominated with significant bismuth and silver. Referencing Dr Scott Halley’s3 work, Mr Maund noted the level of erosion within a porphyry copper system can be pinpointed by its geochemical footprint and its silicate and sulphide mineralogy. See Figures 2 and 3 below. These diagrams illustrate that the Fiery Creek system is likely to have been eroded to the upper potassic alteration shell of a porphyry copper system with high grade copper impregnated veining currently exposed to surface.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

resource investingasx:emucopper investingemu nlgold investingResource Investing
The Conversation (0)
Augustus Minerals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 March 2024

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following summary of activities undertaken during the quarter ended 31 March 2024 (March Quarter).

Keep reading...Show less
Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 31 March 2024

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 March 2024 (the “Quarter”).
Keep reading...Show less
Summit Minerals Limited

Maiden Exploration to Commence at Summit’s Brazilian Niobium Projects

Summit Minerals Limited (ASX: SUM) (“Summit” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will commence exploration over its 100% owned Ecuador Niobium and REE Project situated in the Borborema Pegmatitic Province (BPP) in the Paraiba State, Northeast Brazil. This pegmatitic province is an important market source of Niobium, Spodumene and quality Gemstones.

Keep reading...Show less
Mine site with the words "capital gains" superimposed on top of it.

Will Changes to Canada's Capital Gains Tax Hurt Mining Investment and Innovation?

On April 16, the Canadian government tabled its 2024 budget proposal. Called "Fairness for Every Generation," it is aimed at helping Millennials and Gen Zs, with C$535 billion earmarked by the Trudeau government for investments in housing, clean economy initiatives, childcare, healthcare and national security.

But one section of the document has garnered widespread attention — changes to the capital gains tax scheme.

Starting on June 25, 2024, changes to Canada's tax system will aim to “enhance fairness” by adjusting the inclusion rate for capital gains. Individuals with over C$250,000 in annual capital gains will see their inclusion rate increase from one-half to two-thirds, while those with gains below this threshold will maintain the 50 percent inclusion rate.

Keep reading...Show less
Industrial Minerals Limited

IND Establishes HPQ Exploration Target at Pippingarra Project

Industrial Minerals Ltd (ASX: IND or the Company) is pleased to announce a Maiden Exploration Target for High Purity Quartz (HPQ) at its Pippingarra Quarry Project (Pippingarra) located 30km south-east of Port Hedland, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

China-Based Battery Grade High-Purity Manganese Production Strategy

Investor Site Visit Presentation - April 2024

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX:FRB) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Arbitration Award for Antilles Gold’s Subsidiary

Jindalee Advances US Government Funding for McDermitt

RM Research Outlines Potential Rerating of Culpeo Minerals Driven by Chilean Copper Projects

Uranium Anomaly Delineated by Soil Results at Napperby Project

Related News

Gold Investing

Arbitration Award for Antilles Gold’s Subsidiary

Lithium Investing

Jindalee Advances US Government Funding for McDermitt

Copper Investing

RM Research Outlines Potential Rerating of Culpeo Minerals Driven by Chilean Copper Projects

Lithium Investing

Uranium Anomaly Delineated by Soil Results at Napperby Project

Oil and Gas Investing

March 2024 Quarter (“Quarter”) Operations Report

Gold Investing

Lodgement of Bidder’s Statement

Base Metals Investing

Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Board Change

×