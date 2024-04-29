Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Grid Battery Metals Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request

Grid Battery Metals Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - April 29 2024- Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2) has received a request by the OTC Markets Group to comment on recent promotional activity related to Grid's common shares traded on the OTC Markets.

The Company recently re-engaged marketing and media Company, TD Media LLC dba Life Water Media ("TD Media")on April 10, the date the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approved the contract for a term of 3 months for a fee of US$150,000 to provide marketing services and increase awareness of the Company based on previously filed and publicly disclosed press release and corporate information that was provided to TD Media.  The Company has recently closed a Plan of Arrangement on April 26, 2024 and has disseminated various news releases announcing the Plan of Arrangement and on April 18, 2024 Grid announced the distribution record date of April 25, 2024 whereby Grid shareholders who owned shares at this date would receive 0.05 AC/DC Battery Meals Inc. shares on April 26, 2024.

The promotional materials received by the OTC appear to provide an overview of the Company's business. The promotional materials are based upon information made available by the Company, including the Company's news releases and investor presentations. The Company does not believe that the promotional materials have had an effect on the trading activity in the Company's common shares. The Company had control over all TD Media information and subcontractor information. The Company has reviewed the promotional materials and while it does consider the materials to be speculative it does not consider the statements made in the promotional materials to be materially false or misleading. In all cases, the material points the reviewer to the Company's website and landing page which have been vetted by the Company and appropriately referenced when containing third party information.  Disclaimers are present to make sure the reviewer contacts their professional advisor.

Upon inquiry of Company management, and as confirmed by individual insider filings made on www.sedi.ca , none of the Company's officers, directors or greater than 10% shareholders, or any third-party service providers, have (i) directly or indirectly been involved in the creation of, distribution of, or payment for promotional materials related to the Company or its common shares or (ii) sold or purchased any of the Company's securities in the past 90 days. As noted below the Company has retained TD Media and Triomphe Holdings dba Capital Analytica ("Triomphe") to provide investor relations, social media and marketing services to the Company, and have current Personal Information Forms (Form 2A/ Form 2C1) both approved and on file at the TSX Venture Exchange as per TSXV Policy 3.4 (Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities).

Over the last year, the Company has engaged two third-party providers for investor relations, public relations, marketing, advertising and other related activities: TDC Media and Triomphe engagement started on April 15, 2024, the date of Exchange approval.

Since 2022, the Company has completed private placements through the facilities of the Exchange whereby the Company has issued the following shares and warrants.  The shares were issued at discount to market allowable pursuant to private placement pricing policies of the Exchange and all securities issued were restricted and subject to statutory hold periods.  The warrant exercise prices were at market price the time of issuance and as such were not discounted:

  • February 2, 2023 – 35,000,000 shares at $0.05 and 35,000,000 warrants exercisable at $0.065 for two years.

  • June 8, 2023 – 60,000,000 shares at $0.05 and 60,000,000 warrants exercisable at $0.055

  • September 6, 2023 – 4,000,000 shares at $0.12 and 4,000,000 warrants exercisable at $0.155 for five years two years.

About Grid Battery Metals Inc.

Grid Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

  www.gridbatterymetals.com .

About Texas Springs Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Texas Spring Property which consists of mineral lode claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Property is in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Humbolt Formation. A Phase 1 exploration program at the Texas Springs Property (Fall 2023) yielded r esults with average lithium grades of 2010 ppm, applying a 1,000 ppm cut-off, and up to  5,610 ppm Lithium .

The Texas Spring property adjoins the southern border of the Nevada North Lithium Project - owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") (TSXV: NILI, OTC: NILIF) and comprised of 725 mineral claims.  Surge's first round of drilling identified strongly mineralized lithium bearing clays. The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in the 2022 drilling program, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm. (Press release March 29, 2023 ).  More recent results have shown higher grade lithium up to 8070 ppm on this property after initial drilling (Press release September 12, 2023 ). Our exploration results are on-trend with these results.

About Clayton Valley Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% interest in 113 lithium lode and placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone.  As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events.  These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley.

Volt Canyon Lithium Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in 80 placer claims covering approximately 635 hectares of alluvial sediments and clays located 122 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Fernback"

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

Contact Information:

Email: info@gridbatterymetals.com

Phone: 604- 4 28-5690

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery Metals

Grid Battery Metals


Grid Battery Announces Record Date and Effective Date for Spin-Out of AC/DC Battery Shares

Grid Battery Announces Record Date and Effective Date for Spin-Out of AC/DC Battery Shares

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

  • Grid Battery Metals Inc. sets April 25, 2024 as the record date for the distribution to its shareholders of AC/DC shares

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Grid Battery Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company held on April 9, 2024. All matters set out in its management information circular dated March 7, 2024 were approved with 99% voting in favour of all resolutions, including approval of the proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") for the previously announced spin-out by the Company of 9,414,040 common shares of its wholly owned subsidiary ACDC Battery Metals Inc. ("ACDC") to the shareholders of the Company and the Company will transfer to ACDC ownership of its Nickel Properties in British Columbia. The Company will keep shareholders apprised of the status of the closing of the Arrangement and the timing of the share dividend

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to Provide Media Services

Grid Battery Re-Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to Provide Media Services

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - April 5, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ), ( FRA:NMK2) announces that the Company has re- engaged the services of TD Media LLC dba Life Water Media LLC ("Life Water Media") to help raise online marketing awareness and to provide a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company.  Life Water Media is based out of Sugar Land, Texas.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery Exploration Team begins work on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Exploration Team begins work on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - March 28, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2) is pleased announce that our 2024 Exploration Program has officially started on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project. The 2024 Exploration Program will begin with a Magnetotelluric (MT) geophysics survey performed by the KLM Geoscience ("KLM") as overseen by Grid's Qualified Professional, Mr. Steven McMillin P.G..

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery to begin the 2024 Exploration Program on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery to begin the 2024 Exploration Program on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2) is pleased announce that it will immediately begin the 2024 Exploration Program on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project. The planned exploration program is identified in the NI 43-101 Technical Report completed by Mr. Steven McMillin P.G. filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and viewed on the Company's website at Clayton Valley Technical Report

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Board Change

Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Board Change

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company"), announces that Non-Executive Director, Warren Gilman, is stepping down from the Board due to other business commitments. Warren will become a Senior Advisor to the Board and remains actively supportive of the Company.

Eduardo Covarrubias, Chairman of Los Andes, commented: "We would like to thank Warren for his invaluable support and time on the Board over the past three years. We are delighted that he has agreed to remain as a key Senior Advisor to the Board allowing us to continue to benefit from his extensive experience and backing."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bold Ventures Completes Electromagnetic Conductor Modelling at Farwell and Amends Option Agreements

Bold Ventures Completes Electromagnetic Conductor Modelling at Farwell and Amends Option Agreements

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSX.V:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has completed geophysical modelling of 6 high priority electromagnetic conductors identified by a helicopter-borne, versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEM Plus) and magnetic survey carried out by Bold in 2022. A copy of the report may be found in the Project Reports section found on the Farwell Battery and Precious Metals Project page. Combined with the geological and geophysical work accomplished to date, a drill program to test these targets has been developed

The Farwell Gold and Copper project is located approximately 55km northwest of Wawa Ontario and consists of 133 Cells and Multi Cells comprising 15,901 acres (6,935 hectares). For reporting purposes, the Farwell property has been divided into three areas exhibiting gold and copper mineralization. They are the Farwell Sulphide Zone, the Tundra Gold Horizon and the Koala Gold Area. The focus for this phase of work is the Farwell Sulphide Zone where historical diamond drilling intersected highly anomalous copper values ranging up to 1.47% Cu over 5.2m (Bennett and Thurston 1977). The Farwell property geology and exploration results can be viewed at the Farwell Battery and Precious Metals Project.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

World Copper Closes Final Tranche of Over-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

World Copper Closes Final Tranche of Over-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that pursuant to their news releases dated February 27, 2024 and April 12, 2024, the Company has closed the final tranche of their non-brokered financing, issuing an additional 16,531,957 units for proceeds of $1,157,237. Aggregate totals from both tranches total 69,547,069 units for gross proceeds of $4,868,294.89.

Each unit consisted of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.17 per share. The expiry of the Warrants may be accelerated if the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") is equal to or greater than $0.30 for a minimum of twenty consecutive trading days and a notice of acceleration is provided in accordance with the terms of the Warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Quetzal Copper Samples 3.8 M of 2.4% Copper Associated with EM Geophysical Target Extending to 350M Depth at Cristinas Project

Quetzal Copper Samples 3.8 M of 2.4% Copper Associated with EM Geophysical Target Extending to 350M Depth at Cristinas Project

Highlights:

  • Surface rock chip channel sample returns 3.8m of 2.4% Copper and 162 g/t Silver at the Cristinas mine target.
  • Geophysical survey over the mine target area shows a conductor associated with mineralization that extends, untested, to at least 350m depth beneath historic shallow drilling.
  • A second conductor in the hanging wall of the mine target adds an additional drill target.
  • Drilling commencing in May 2024 to test open copper intercepts and geophysical targets at the Cristinas project.

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company"), a copper-focused exploration company, is pleased to announce the results of the due diligence surface rock sampling campaign and geophysical survey at the Cristinas Project, Chihuahua Mexico.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Interra Provides Rip Copper Molybdenum Project Exploration Update

Interra Provides Rip Copper Molybdenum Project Exploration Update

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide detail of the first phase exploration program at the Rip Copper Project (the "Project" or "Rip") in the Stikine region of British Columbia. The Rip Project is situated approximately 33 km northeast of Imperial Metals' past producing Huckleberry copper-molybdenum ("Cu-Mo") mine (see Figure 1), which is presently on care and maintenance. Imperial Metals Corporation is exploring Huckleberry and its surrounding claims for additional Cu-Mo resources.

In late 2023, the Company first announced its option agreement with ArcWest Exploration Inc. ("ArcWest") to acquire an 80% interest in ArcWest's Rip Cu-Mo project. Interra can earn the first tier of its interest in the project by completing staged exploration work totalling C$2.0 million and direct payment of C$100,000 and annual share payments over 4 years until end of 2027. Interra is currently funded for, and anticipates, it will meet and likely exceed its 2024 and 2025 obligations for the earn-in of C$300,000 and C$500,000 in expenditures respectively with the budget outlined in this 2 stage program. The initial program is staged into 2 work phases: 1) A geophysical program to define drill targets, commencing in late April and; 2) A diamond drilling program tentatively scheduled for Q3/Q4 of 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ramp Metals Inc. Opens the Market

Ramp Metals Inc. Opens the Market

Jordan Black Chief Executive Officer and Director, Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company"), and his team joined Omar Khafagy Manager, Corporate Access, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's listing to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV).

Ramp Metals is a battery and base metal exploration company with two flagship properties located in northern Saskatchewan and one property in Nye County, Nevada .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ramp-metals-inc-tsxv-ramp-opens-the-market-302127855.html

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/25/c9697.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

