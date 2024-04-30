Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Pursuit Minerals

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) Pursuit Minerals Limited (ASX:PUR) (Pursuit or the Company) is pleased to present its activities report for the quarterly period ended 31 March 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

1. Commencement of Stage 1 Drilling Program at the Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project.

2. Completion of commissioning of Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant.

3. Discussions underway with provincial Government for evaporation pond environmental permitting.

4. $1.36 million in cash and equivalents available at quarter end.

PROJECT DEVELOPMENT

During the March 2024 quarter, Pursuit Minerals Ltd (“Pursuit” or “Company”) has continued to advance through numerous engineering and geological studies, permitting approval processes and stakeholder engagement activities at our flagship Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project.

Rio Grande Sur (RGS) Lithium Project Argentina

The Rio Grande Sur Project comprises of 5 tenements prospective for lithium on the Rio Grande Salar in the Salta province of Argentina, in addition to a Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant located in the city of Salta. The five tenements cover approximately 9,233 hectares (Table 1).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

asx:pur
PUR:AU
The Conversation (0)
QX Resources

QXR Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 31 March 2024

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Advances US Government Funding for McDermitt

On 30 January 2024, Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company) lodged its December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report, which summarised activities undertaken at the Company’s 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project located in Oregon, USA (Project)1. McDermitt is currently the largest lithium deposit in the USA by contained lithium in Mineral Resource and is a globally significant resource with the potential to supply lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) to US supply chains for decades2 (Table 1).

Oceana Lithium

Uranium Anomaly Delineated by Soil Results at Napperby Project

Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN, “Oceana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the results of recent soil sampling have defined a uranium anomaly in excess of 4.5km in length and up to 700m in width at its 100% owned Napperby Project in the Northern Territory, Australia.

Galan Lithium

HMW Project Achieves 1,000t LCE Contained Inventory as Lithium Chloride Production Journey on Track

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide a further update on the progress of construction activities at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium brine project, with lithium chloride production expected in H1 2025. Galan continues its steady progress in advancing its low cost, high grade HMW project to production in a timely manner.

Premier1 Lithium

Quarterly Activities Report to 31 March 2024

Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is working on a pipeline of promising lithium projects with Abbotts North being the premier exploration project hosting outcropping lithium bearing pegmatites.

Chariot Corporation

Quarterly Activities Report – March 2024

Chariot Corporation Limited (“Chariot”, “CC9” or the “Company”) is pleased to present our Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the period ending 31 March 2024. In the first quarter of 2024, the Company announced its first hard rock lithium discovery, which was made during the first phase of its diamond core drilling program at Black Mountain, Wyoming USA (“Phase 1 Drilling Program”). Details of the Phase 1 Drilling Program results are set forth below. Chariot is well-positioned for 2024 with adequate liquidity to support further exploration activities across its lithium portfolio and to continue to deliver shareholder value.

