Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C - 31 Mar 24

2023 Annual revenue growth of + 56%
2023 Annual revenue of $5 million
xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) (xReality) is pleased to provide the following Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C for the quarter ending 31st March 2024 together with an Operational Update.
Key Highlights
Operational Update by Business Sector:
Operator XR – Enterprise Software and Technology
The company continued to make progress in the United States Law Enforcement and Military markets over the past three months and continues to achieve major milestones in line with the global expansion strategy.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Xreality Group Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) specializes in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and physical simulation for the enterprise, defense and consumer markets. The company’s primary focus is to provide physical and digital simulations for military and law enforcement applications. XR stands for extended reality and is a catch-all term for VR, AR, and mixed reality (MR).
The company was co-founded by two Australian military veterans to build physical skydiving simulators for both military training and the tourist market. The company has since expanded its simulation portfolio from indoor skydiving to include out-of-home virtual reality entertainment, defense XR training, and XR software development. xReality targets both the entertainment and the enterprise markets, which include defense, law enforcement, and other government agencies.
The company was listed on the ASX on January 18, 2013, as Indoor Skydive Australia Group (ASX:IDZ) and was rebranded to xReality Group on December 8, 2021.
It operates four major brands, and the group’s portfolio companies include XR production company Red Cartel, Operator XR, two Australian indoor skydiving facilities, and FREAK Virtual Reality venues.
The global total addressable market for the Operator XR business in the law enforcement and military markets is valued at about $3.37 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR). Of this, the United States accounts for $1.3 billion, or 40 percent of the total, while the rest of the world is $2 billion. xReality has rightly been focusing on increasing its presence in the US given its relatively high share in the global context.
The global military market is significantly higher than the law enforcement market. Overall, the military market is valued at $2.68 billion, and the law enforcement market is valued at $682.6 million. Here again, the US is a significant player accounting for the largest share of the global pie in both military and law enforcement.
In the US, there are around 14 tier-1 law enforcement agencies (with 5,000 to 50,000 officers), 170 tier-2 agencies (with 500 to 5,000 officers), and 2,924 tier-3 agencies (with 40 to 500 officers). In total, the overall US law enforcement market is estimated at $170 million to $447 million in ARR.
Moreover, the US military market is almost three times the size of the law enforcement market, with an annual military budget of $842 billion. The addressable market is estimated at $499 million to $1.3 billion.
With annual revenues of about AU$10 million, xReality’s market share has a significant runway for growth. The company’s strategy to focus on its entry into the US market has seen some traction with first sales in the US in August 2023. The company has since expanded its US sales team, and the US sales pipeline is rapidly growing.
Operator XR focuses on the enterprise segment, more specifically the defense and law enforcement sectors. Operator XR systems help military personnel and law enforcement officers train in operational tactics and procedures within a virtual reality environment. The VR system complements the existing training methods and helps its users to train more often, covering a broad range of scenarios centered on de-escalation tactics, use of force decision-making, and operational procedures.
The system was developed from the ground up, using the latest innovations in VR technology, with all IP owned by xReality. The company has invested a total of AU$2.5 million in the ongoing development of the Operator XR product. Operator XR offers several benefits: First, it provides a software platform that can be easily updated and configured. It offers significant cost savings and can simulate threats that cannot be replicated by other means. Second, it helps create the virtual environment at a fraction of the cost and time. Third, it creates an immersive environment allowing the use of live weapons and equipment leading to greater preparedness. Lastly, it can work offline enabling the training anytime and anywhere.
With offices in Sydney and Virginia, the segment focuses on two main markets – Australia and the US. The Australian operations were launched in 2021, followed by the US in 2023. With a go-to-market strategy focused on the ‘tier 3’ segment of the US law enforcement market, xReality made its first US law enforcement sale in August 2023. Tier 3 market includes nearly 3,000 police agencies with 40 to 500 officers. These agencies typically have much shorter sales cycles and faster procurement pathways than larger state and federal agencies.
The strategy seems to be working with xReality seeing a surge in their total sales pipeline in the US, which stands at AU$31 million with 60 individual qualified opportunities at various stages.
xReality operates indoor skydiving facilities under the brands – iFly Downunder (located in Sydney) and iFly Gold Coast (located in Queensland). During FY 2023, xReality invested significantly in enhancing both iFly Downunder and iFly Gold Coast, resulting in upgrades to mechanical cooling systems, IT hardware and building works. This segment serves both the entertainment and enterprise markets. The first indoor skydiving tunnel was launched in 2014. Since then, xReality has been serving about 200,000 visitors annually. iFly provides a steady, stable revenue cash flow, essential to fund the growth side of the business.
Freak Entertainment is xReality’s virtual reality entertainment brand, established in 2019 to bring a market-leading VR experience to a retail footprint. The brand and IP are 100 percent owned by xReality, which includes cutting-edge technology and in-house-built games. It has served nearly 300,000 customers across its five locations in New South Wales and Queensland. Freak Entertainment venues offer various entertainment options such as VR arcade games, VR Escape Rooms, and VR Laser Tag among others.
Red Cartel develops software products that cater to both the entertainment and enterprise markets. A leading expert in developing AR, VR, XR and enterprise software for the entertainment, oil and gas, healthcare, mining and government sectors, Red Cartel has more than 20 years of market track record. xReality acquired Red Cartel in August 2021 to deliver in-house development capability and support its other three businesses.
John Diddams holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of NSW, is a fellow of the Australian Society of CPAs, and is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He has more than 40 years of financial and management experience in Australia and overseas, with rich experience in the practical application of ASX listing rules, Australian corporations’ law, international accounting standards, and corporate governance principles. Diddams has a strong track record in driving business performance, mergers and acquisitions, due diligence and corporate governance.
Wayne Jones has been the company's founder and CEO since November 2011. Before establishing xReality, he was a Commander with the Special Air Service Regiment (SASR) and was responsible for the development and performance of teams in complex and challenging environments. He holds formal qualifications in project management, business, security, and risk management, and financial management, and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He has more than 25 years of experience in leading teams and delivering results. He is an experienced skydiver and maintains his involvement with the Australian Defense Force. He is also the president of the Australian Special Air Service Association (NSW Branch).
Danny Hogan joined the Australian Regular Army in 1991 and, in 1997 was selected for further service within the Special Air Service Regiment. He has been recognized and awarded for his actions and leadership during his 21-year military career, including the Medal for Gallantry. He was selected for and completed a two-year military exchange in the US with two of the country’s elite Special Forces Commands. Hogan was a highly qualified senior dive instructor within the Special Air Service Regiment. He served as an executive director and the chief operations officer of xReality from the foundation of the company until November 2019, at which time he became a non-executive director. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Kim Hopwood has more than 20 years of experience across technology, media, management, and operations. He started his career as a network engineer at Cisco, then co-founded digital agency Pusher in 2004. He has worked with xReality since 2012 as a supplier, and then as a freelance consultant before joining full-time in 2019. In his role as chief technology and products officer, he is responsible for all products along with the development of company strategy.
Mark Smethurst is an accomplished senior executive leader, with a highly successful track record commanding large and diverse teams both in Australia and overseas. He is a former Australian Military Brigadier General and has rich experience in dealing with Australian and international defense and supply chains. He was head of preparedness, and director of General Joint Force Analysis, responsible for developing futures concepts, experimentation, lessons, and preparedness.
Philip Copeland is an experienced senior leader in the enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) sector and has a highly successful track record scaling enterprise SaaS businesses into global markets across highly regulated industries including government and financial services. He was the former CEO and founder of Avoka Software, a digital business enablement platform. He is the chairman of xReality’s International Growth Committee.
Stephen Tofler was appointed CFO and company secretary in February 2019. He has more than 20 years of experience as a CFO in financial services, manufacturing and in public practice. He is formally qualified as a CPA, maintains a CPA Public Practice Certificate, and has a Bachelor of Business degree.
2023 Annual revenue growth of + 56%
2023 Annual revenue of $5 million
Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier (Patent #11,948,248) for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group "Bunnings" and other major e-commerce retailers reports its Fiscal Year 2023 and Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results the year ended December 31, 2023
Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer today after the close where Nextech3D.ai will host a conference call to discuss these financial results.
Evan Gappelberg - CEO Commentary:
Preliminary Annual 2023 Financial Highlights
2023 Annual revenue growth of + 56%
2023 Annual revenue of $5 million compared to $3.2 million in 2022
70,000 3D models created to date
2024 Outlook
New demand for 3D models expected to gain momentum throughout the year driven by large enterprise customers
2023-Cost cutting measures and pivot to India to reduce the company's burn in 2024 by as much as 75%
Q1 2024 Gross Profit margins estimated to be 50-55%
Q2 2024 Gross margin estimated to be 80%
Q2 Improved margins puts India 3D modeling business as a stand alone business unit projected to go cash flow positive
New 3D photography and AI driven product launches expected to drive additional revenue and growth in 2024
Multiple patents already issued in 2024 with additional patent issuances expected
Company is Launching Several Enhanced AI 3D Productivity Tools in Q2, Q3 2024
Nextech3D.ai Corporation
Statement of Financial Position
December 31, 2023
|31-Dec-23
|31-Dec-22
ASSETS
Current
Cash & cash equivalents
|907,847
|3,777,117
Receivables
|357,398
|744,331
Contract asset
|51,320
|589,015
Finance lease receivable on sublease CP
|199,933
|-
Prepaid expenses
|294,471
|310,906
Inventory
|-
|45,289
Non current assets held for sale
|-
|501,188
Total current assets
|1,810,969
|5,967,846
Equipment
|325,633
|278,463
Deferred consideration
|206,850
|-
Right of use asset
|-
|829,278
Finance lease receivable on sublease
|642,983
|-
Intangible assets
|-
|3,313,741
Goodwill
|-
|6,746,378
Total assets
|2,986,435
|17,135,706
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|3,531,460
|2,641,918
Deferred revenue
|342,192
|437,746
Lease liability
|143,722
|222,250
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
|-
|92,532
Total current liabilities
|4,017,374
|3,394,446
Lease liability - non current
|469,624
|582,586
Deferred tax liabilities
|-
|29,974
Total liabilities
|4,486,998
|4,007,006
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
|91,909,495
|83,271,707
Reserves
|14,166,972
|12,754,706
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
|678,143
|827,101
Shareholder's equity attributable to Nextech shareholders
|(112,211,223
|)
|(85,898,862
|)
Total common shareholders' equity
|(5,456,613
|)
|10,954,652
Non controlling interest
|3,956,050
|2,174,048
Total equity
|(1,500,563
|)
|13,128,700
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|2,986,435
|17,135,706
Nextech3D.ai Corporation
Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
December 31, 2023
|YTD
|31-Dec-23
|31-Dec-22
|$
|$
Revenue
|5,033,202
|3,224,791
Cost of sales
|(3,586,162
|)
|(1,593,076
|)
Gross profit
|1,447,040
|1,631,715
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
|4,546,502
|5,013,367
General and administrative
|9,362,610
|13,377,575
Research and development
|3,249,799
|3,892,208
Stock based compensation
|1,775,695
|1,715,690
Amortization
|2,105,689
|2,655,652
Right of use amortization
|55,728
|76,905
Depreciation
|87,824
|122,930
Operating profit (loss)
|(19,736,807
|)
|(25,222,612
|)
Other income (expense):
Gain on sublease recognition
|120,626
|-
Loss on asset disposal
|(85,679
|)
|-
Gain on liability
|-
|381,019
Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill
|(7,575,263
|)
|(476,113
|)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|(14,393
|)
|1,345,593
Profit (Loss) before income taxes
|(27,291,516
|)
|(23,972,113
|)
Current income tax expense
|-
|(34,937
|)
Deferred income tax recovery
|29,974
|672,148
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|(27,261,542
|)
|(23,334,902
|)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|(452,814
|)
|(4,043,424
|)
Net loss
|(27,714,356
|)
|(27,378,326
|)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations, continuing operations
|(148,958
|)
|(432,845
|)
Comprehensive income (loss)
|(27,863,314
|)
|(27,811,171
|)
Net loss from C/O attributed to:
Parent
|(25,109,547
|)
|(22,896,701
|)
Non controlling interest - PL
|(2,151,995
|)
|(438,201
|)
Net loss from D/O attributed to:
Parent
|(452,814
|)
|(4,043,424
|)
Non controlling interest - PL
|-
|-
Comprehensive loss attributed to:
Parent
|(25,711,319
|)
|(27,372,970
|)
Non controlling interest
|(2,151,995
|)
|(438,201
|)
Loss per share from C/O - basic and diluted
|(0.22
|)
|(0.24
|)
Loss per share from D/O - basic and diluted
|(0.00
|)
|(0.04
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
|114,085,494
|100,201,691
Nextech3D.ai Corporation
Statement of Cash Flow
December 31, 2023
|YTD
|31-Dec-23
|31-Dec-22
Operating activities:
Net loss
|(27,714,356
|)
|(27,378,326
|)
Adjustment for:
Interest income from sublease
|(39,903
|)
|-
Interest expense from lease
|30,217
|28,668
Stock based compensation
|1,775,695
|1,715,690
Amortization of intangible assets
|2,105,689
|2,655,652
Amortization of ROU
|55,728
|261,101
Depreciation of property and equipment
|87,824
|143,567
Gain on sublease recognition
|(120,626
|)
|-
Loss on asset disposal
|85,679
|-
Gain on short-term investment
|-
|(381,019
|)
Impairment of intangible assets & goodwill
|7,759,360
|3,178,426
Expenses paid by shares
|648,891
|1,917,837
Loss on PET disposal
|173,534
|-
Income tax expense (recovery)
|-
|-
Changes in non-cash working capital balances
Receivables
|386,933
|269,873
Contract asset
|537,695
|(202,813
|)
Prepaid expenses
|16,435
|408,743
Inventory
|45,289
|2,954,342
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|917,814
|(24,574
|)
Deferred revenue
|(95,554
|)
|(171,255
|)
Deferred tax liability
|-
|(673,290
|)
Total operating cash flow
|(13,343,656
|)
|(15,297,378
|)
Cashflows from investing activities
Purchase of equipment
|(227,250
|)
|(101,784
|)
Payments received from sublease
|66,554
|-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities, continuing operations
|(160,696
|)
|(101,784
|)
Cashflows from financing activities
NTAR - Net proceeds from private placements
|5,726,654
|8,890,349
NTAR - Proceeds from Employee Pay Program
|2,269,704
|2,496,628
Proceeds from securities issuances to NCI
|2,813,107
|1,657,354
Repayment of loan
|-
|(90,896
|)
Payments of lease liability
|(203,762
|)
|(388,804
|)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities, continuing operations
|10,605,703
|12,564,631
Effects of foreign exchange on cash
|29,379
|(616,272
|)
Change in cash during the period
|(2,898,649
|)
|(2,834,531
|)
Cash, beginning of period
|3,777,117
|7,237,296
Cash, end of period, continuing operations
|907,847
|3,786,493
Cash, end of period, continuing operations
|907,847
|3,777,117
Cash, end of period, discontinuing operations
|-
|9,376
Taxes paid
|-
|27,005
Interest paid
|30,217
|30,910
Cash interest received
|121,122
|108,390
Conference Call Details:
Title: Nextech3D.ai Full Year 2023 and Q4 2023 Financial Results
Call Date: Monday, April 29, 2024
Time: 05:00 PM (GMT-04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Participant Details:
North America Toll-Free: (888) 330-2024
North America Toll: (646) 960-0187
International Toll: +1(646) 960-0187
Conference ID: 7778367
Webcast Attendee URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/810085104
For those unable to join the live event, a recording of the presentation will be posted on the Company's investor relations website.
Sign up for Investor News and Info -Click Here
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@nextechar.com
Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)
About Nextech3D.ai
Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers with patented 2D-3D technology. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.
The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.
Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.
Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.
To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.
Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.
SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications announces fourth quarter and full year results for the period ending on December 31 2023. Chief Executive Officer, Sean Krakiwsky and Chief Financial Officer, Randall McRae will host a conference call at 5 P.M. Eastern Time today to discuss the results. A second call will be held for European investors at 8:30am ET tomorrow, Tuesday, April 30th . All interested parties are invited to join these calls.
"As noted in our previous release dated February 6, 2024 , we are very pleased with how our businesses ramped up in second half of 2023 and we closed out the year with good momentum which has carried into the current year," said Sean Krakiwsky, Founder and CEO of Nanalysis. "Our benchtop sales have regained stride and the personnel changes that we made earlier in the year are producing good results that we expect to continue going forward. Our security services segment completed taking over all basic services on the Company's Airport Security Project early in 2024, and this project will continue its expansion and roll-out, building towards full revenue run rate through the year. Additionally, in 2023 we had significant up-front training costs which contracted our margins. In 2024, we expect that to be significantly reduced and look for security services margins to improve throughout the year."
Financial highlights for the three months ended December 31, 2023 :
Three months ended
($000's)
2023
2022
($)
Product sales
5,450
5,893
(443)
Service revenue
4,350
1,310
3,040
Total sales and revenue
9,800
7,203
2,597
Gross margin - product sales
48 %
32 %
16 %
Gross margin - service revenue
-21 %
-50 %
29 %
EBITDA
(774)
(2,532)
1,758
Net loss
(2,123)
(3,292)
1,169
Financial highlights for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023:
Twelve months ended
($000's)
2023
2022
($) Change
Product sales
16,342
21,588
(5,246)
Service revenue
12,124
3,233
8,891
Total sales and revenue
28,466
24,821
3,645
Gross margin percentage - product sales
41 %
49 %
-8 %
Gross margin percentage - service revenue
-23 %
-1 %
-22 %
EBITDA
(8,074)
(3,935)
(4,139)
Net loss
(16,784)
(9,915)
(6,869)
Quarterly Trend:
Recent strategic and operational highlights during and after the fourth quarter of 2023 include:
Outlook
"We are very encouraged by the continued sequential growth of our benchtop sales quarterly last year and we believe we can maintain strength in our product sales into 2024," said Sean Krakiwsky, Founder and CEO of Nanalysis. "The operational changes and leadership changes that we put in place in both our sales organisation and Security Services are paying off and we believe we will continue to foster growth in the current year. We continue to demonstrate that we are a leader in Benchtop NMR and plan to retain that position through continued innovation and advancement of technologies used in our product line. Lastly, the changes implemented by right sizing our R&D and manufacturing capacity, particularly as it relates to Benchtop NMR, positions us to grow both our topline and margins in 2024, as we move towards profitability.
Conference Call:
Investors interested in participating in the live full year call can dial 1-888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast here: https://app.webinar.net/9xEage3Q0PB or on the investor relations section of the Company's website HERE .
The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations webpage for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback will be available for seven days after the conference call by calling 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677, conference ID # 093791.
Additionally, the Company will be hosting a Q&A session for it's European investors at 8:30am ET tomorrow, Tuesday , April 30th which can be accessed by the following link: Join the meeting now
Non-IFRS and Supplementary Financial Measures
The Company prepares and reports its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, as adopted by the Canadian Accounting Standards Board (" IFRS "). However, this press release may make reference to certain non-IFRS measures including key performance indicators used by management. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS.
The Company uses Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") as a non-IFRS measure, which may be calculated differently by other companies. This non-IFRS measure is used to provide investors with a supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and liquidity and thus highlight trends in the Company's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. The Company also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of companies in similar industries.
Three months ended December 31
Twelve months ended December 31
($000's)
2023
2022
($) Change
2023
2022
($) Change
Net loss
(2,123)
(3,292)
1,169
(16,784)
(9,915)
(6,869)
Business acquisition costs and contingent consideration (gain) loss
(1,106)
(106)
(1,000)
(967)
104
(1,071)
Depreciation and amortization expense
1,052
1,233
(181)
4,413
4,564
(151)
Finance expense (income)
43
(124)
167
284
76
208
Stock-based compensation
187
454
(267)
1,048
1,556
(508)
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(84)
5
(89)
165
164
1
Loss on loss of control of subsidiary
-
-
-
2,810
-
2,810
Loss from associate
271
-
271
527
-
527
Restructuring costs
4
-
4
441
-
441
Current income tax (recovery) expense
(3)
53
(56)
13
250
(237)
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
985
(755)
1,740
(24)
(734)
710
EBITDA
(774)
(2,532)
1,758
(8,074)
(3,935)
(4,139)
Supplementary Financial Measures
The Company may also use supplementary financial measures which are intended to be disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, cash position, or cash flow of the Company, are not a non-IFRS measure, and are not presented in the financial statements. The measures as discussed in this press release include:
About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. in operates two primary business segments: Scientific Equipment and Security Services. Within its Scientific Equipment business is what the Company terms "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020, the Company announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.
The Company's devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners. With its partners, the Company provides scientific equipment sales and maintenance services globally.
In 2022 the Company was awarded a five-year, $160 million contract to provide maintenance services for passenger screening equipment in Canadian airports. This has resulted in expansion of the Company's Security Services business. The Company is providing airport security equipment maintenance services in each province and territory of Canada. In addition, the Company provides commercial security equipment installation and maintenance services to a variety of customers in North America.
Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer
This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2023-results-302130576.html
SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/29/c4473.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces further results from the triple negative breast cancer murine model portion of its current research study at Dalhousie University (the "Study") which confirms that the previously reported tumor volume reduction was due to activation of a tumor specific systemic immune response. These data relate to the follow-up biomarker analysis performed on the previously reported cohort of animals that showed a statistically significant synergistic effect in the shrinking of both treated and untreated tumors in animals bearing multiple tumors after treatment with the combination of Sona's targeted hyperthermia therapy ("THT") and interleukin-2 ("IL-2"), an immunotherapy agent widely used to treat human cancer patients.
The fluorescence-activated cell sorting ("FACS") analysis of the tumor infiltrating cells looking at two panels of 12 biomarkers demonstrated a statistically significant cytotoxic T-cell infiltrate in both treated tumors and the untreated (contralateral) tumors, confirming a systemic immune response, consistent with an abscopal effect, in the treated mice treated with the combined THT and IL-2 therapy that is not seen in the other groups. Also notable is the fact that cytotoxic T-cells in treated tumors express significantly more immune checkpoint indicating potential for additional benefits.
Study Principal Investigator and Sona Advisory Board member, Dr. Carman Giacomantonio, comments, "While our earlier data clearly showed that the Sona therapy achieved a synergistic effect in shrinking tumors when combined with IL-2, this follow-up analysis confirms our hypothesis that the effects were due to activation of a systemic immune response, and not just a local effect, with the data showing a statistically significant, cytotoxic T-cell infiltration in remote, untreated tumors.This type of abscopal effect is extremely rare and highly sought after in cancer treatment protocols. It is also notable that treated tumors also demonstrated significantly more memory T-cells, which would be consistent with an enduring systemic immune response. With our hypothesis proven in these triple negative breast cancer mouse experiments, the lab team is looking forward to assessing whether similar promising results can be shown in melanoma and colorectal cancer murine models."
Sona CEO, David Regan, commented, "We are very pleased to see the study data confirm that Sona's THT, when combined with a standard immunotherapy agent to treat a single tumor, creates a response consistent with an abscopal effect by modulating the entire immune system, beneficially impacting distant, untreated tumors in this triple negative breast cancer mouse model. While we anticipate the coming results for melanoma and colorectal cancer in mice, with the complete breast cancer efficacy data now in hand, Sona will move quickly to begin the safety, biocompatibility and further efficacy studies indicated by regulators to be required in consideration for approval of a first-in-human study of the combined therapy."
The Study consisted of 26 mice bearing multiple triple negative breast cancer tumors, including a control group of six, seven given IL-2 only, and seven given THT only, as well as the cohort of six mice that were administered the combination of the generation of hyperthermia followed by intratumoral injections with IL-2. The Study's next step is to assess the therapy's ability to generate similar results in melanoma and colorectal cancer mouse models and determine the extent to which it eliminates untreated distant tumors for these cancers. Following the melanoma and colorectal experiments in the Study, regulatory permission to conduct human trials will require certain satisfactory pre-clinical safety and biocompatibility studies, amongst other potential work. The Company has received guidance on its pre-clinical study plan from both a pre-submission meeting with the Food and Drug Administration and its EXCITE International (see press release date September 5, 2023) panel of senior physicians and payor organization representatives in the United States.
The results discussed in this release are preliminary and have not been subject to peer review. Upon completion, the Company expects that the full Study will be submitted for peer review and scientific journal publication.
Contact:
David Regan, CEO
+1-902-536-1932
david@sonanano.com
About Sona Nanotech Inc.
Sona Nanotech, a nanotechnology life sciences company, is developing Targeted Hyperthermia™, a photothermal cancer therapy, which uses therapeutic heat to treat solid cancer tumors. The heat is delivered to tumors by infrared light that is absorbed by Sona's gold nanorods in the tumor and re-emitted as heat. Therapeutic heat (41-48°C) stimulates the immune system, shrinks tumors, inactivates cancer stem cells, and increases tumor perfusion - thus enabling drugs to reach all tumor compartments more effectively. The size, shape, and surface chemistry of the nanorods target the leaky vasculature of solid tumors, and the selective thermal sensitivity of tumor tissue enables the therapy to deliver clean margins. Targeted Hyperthermia promises to be safe, effective, minimally invasive, competitive in cost, and a valuable adjunct to drug therapy and other cancer treatments.
Sona has developed multiple proprietary methods for the manufacture of gold nanoparticles which it uses for the development of both cancer therapies and diagnostic testing platforms. Sona Nanotech's gold nanorod particles are cetyltrimethylammonium ("CTAB") free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications. It is expected that Sona's gold nanotechnologies may be adapted for use in applications, as a safe and effective delivery system for multiple medical treatments, subject to the approval of various regulatory boards, including Health Canada and the FDA.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the anticipated applications of Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, the Dalhousie study, future publication of study results, Sona's preclinical study plans, the potential impact of the planned studies and its product development plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions or estimates that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that Sona may not be able to successfully obtain sufficient clinical and other data to submit regulatory submissions, raise sufficient additional capital, secure patents or develop the envisioned therapy, and the risk that THT may not prove to have the benefits currently anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sona disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207231
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a leading provider of patented 2D-3D Generative AI-powered 3D modeling technologies to major e-commerce brands like Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, and Wesfarmers Group's "Bunnings", has announced a collaboration with GlassDollar. This collaboration highlights the demand for Nextech3D.ai's innovative solutions from large corporations-including CAD to 3D texturing, 3D photo rendering, data analytics, generative AI, spatial computing, and 3D cloud hosting. Through this collaboration Nextech3D.ai is participating in the supplier network of GlassDollar, which extends Nextech3D.ai reach to large Corporations, such as Siemens, LG, BSH, Infineon and more
Nextech3D.ai, along with its subsidiaries Toggle3D.ai and ARway.ai, is excited to be invited to bring its advanced technologies to this collaboration. This collaboration serves to both enhance GlassDollars product offerings to meet the specific needs of GlassDollar's clients while establishing potential new relationships and revenue streams for Nextech3D.ai.
Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai, stated, "Working with GlassDollar provides a seamless avenue for innovative tech startups like Nextech3D.ai, Toggle3D.ai and ARway.ai to engage with large enterprises, in a frictionless environment. He continues "GlassDollar's ability to pair our solution directly with large corporations that are looking for the same solution is a breath of fresh air. They have done the hard work of finding a potential customer but they don't stop there…they continue to foster the business relationship by setting up follow up calls and making further introductions all while being professional, diligent and proactive through the entire process. We are thrilled about this collaboration and look forward to fostering a long-lasting relationship.``
After markets close on Monday, April 29, 2024 the company will release its audited full year and fourth quarter 2023 financial results
In February, the Company released the preliminary unaudited results showing strong annual revenue growth of +56% to $5 million compared to $3.2 million in 2022. Annual gross profit margin for 2024 is estimated at 30% with the Company's pivot to India in Q4, 2023. Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great 2023.
Subsequently, Nextech will host a conference call to discuss the full year and fourth quarter 2023 results Monday, April 29, 2024 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.
Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss these financial and operating results as well as a 2024 business outlook- cost cutting -and cash flow followed by a question and answer period.
Preliminary Annual 2023 Financial Highlights
2023 Annual revenue growth of 56%
2023 Annual revenue of $5 million compared to $3.2 million in 2022
70,000 3D models created 12/32/2023.
Conference Call Details:
Title: Nextech3D.ai Full Year 2023 and Q4 2023 Financial Results
Call Date: Monday, April 29, 2024
Time: 05:00 PM (GMT-04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Participant Details:
North America Toll-Free: (888) 330-2024
North America Toll: (646) 960-0187
International Toll: +1(646) 960-0187
Conference ID: 7778367
Webcast Attendee URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/810085104
For those unable to join the live event, a recording of the presentation will be posted on the Company's Investor Relations website.
Recent News
Nextech3D.ai Releasing New 3D GPT-AI For Toggle3D.ai The "All-IN-ONE 3D Platform"
Nextech3D.ai Issued Pivotal AI Patent from USPTO for Generating 3D Models from 2D Images
Nextech3D.ai Receives Notice From USPTO To Be Granted Pivotal AI Patent for Generating 3D Models from 2D images
Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@nextechar.com
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)
About Nextech3D.ai
Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers with patented 2D-3D technology. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.
The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.
Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.
Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.
Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.
SOURCE:Nextech3D.ai
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
In the news release, Nanalysis Announces Full Year 2023 Conference Call, issued 11-Apr-2024 by Nanalysis Scientific Corp. over CNW, we are advised by the company that the Hosting Call and European Q&A Session date mentioned should read " Monday, April 29th and Tuesday, April 30th respectively" rather than " Thursday April 25th and Friday April 26th respectively" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:
Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Monday , April 29th
European Q&A Session on Tuesday April 30th at 8:30am ET
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications announces that on Monday, April 29th, 2024 the Company will put out a press release and Chief Executive Officer Sean Krakiwsky and Chief Financial Officer Randall McRae will host a conference call at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time to discuss the results for the quarter and year ending December 31 2023.
Investors interested in participating in the live full year call can dial 1-888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast here: https://app.webinar.net/9xEage3Q0PB or on the investor relations section of the Company's website HERE .
The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations webpage for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback will be available for seven days after the conference call by calling 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677, conference ID # 093791.
Additionally, the Company will be hosting a Q&A session for it's European investors at 8:30am ET on Tuesday, April 30th which can be accessed by the following link: Join the meeting now
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. operates two primary businesses: Scientific Equipment and Security Services. Within its Scientific Equipment business is what the Company terms "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020, the Company announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.
The Company's devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners. With its partners, the Company provides scientific equipment sales and maintenance services globally.
In 2022, through its subsidiary KPrime, the Company was awarded a five-year, $160 million contract with the Government of Canada to provide maintenance services for passenger screening equipment in Canadian airports. This has resulted in the expansion of the Company's Security Services business. The Company is providing airport security equipment maintenance services for the Government of Canada in each province and territory of Canada. In addition, the Company provides commercial security equipment installation and maintenance services to a variety of customers in North America.
This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-announces-full-year-2023-conference-call-302125525.html
SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/24/c2691.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Leading 3D Modeling Supplier uses AWS's generative AI and machine learning capabilities to accelerate its technology
Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group "Bunnings" and other major e-commerce retailers has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ:AMZN), as its cloud provider for its 3D modeling hosting services and AI service provider. Nextech3D.ai will also host its dozens of AI Machine learning applications to the world's leading cloud. Using Amazon Bedrock, a service that makes multiple foundation models available via an API, Nextech3D.ai can build experimental generative AI applications to improve productivity across all business lines, including customer service, finance, human resources, and sales. The AI factory allows the company to efficiently use analytics and ML to develop and deploy churn prediction and next best-offer systems to drive customer engagement
Nextech3D.ai will use AWS technologies, including data analytics, generative artificial intelligence (generative AI), and ML, to inform data-driven business decisions, tailor offerings to new markets, and develop new services to meet evolving customer needs across the e-commerce and 3D cloud industries. Nextech3D.ai operating companies Toggle3D.ai and ARway.ai will also leverage AWS's security features, like identity and access management (IAM) and encryption, to deliver the highest levels of security and privacy across its platforms.
Hareesh Achi, Head of Tech Ops, comments, "AWS has been a key collaborator in our 3D digital journey, accelerating our time to market for new services, enabling us to better serve our ecommerce customers across the globe," "Customers expect effortless 3D downloads visualizations load times and transactions, and by tapping into AWS's generative AI and machine learning capabilities, we can deliver on the needs of customers rapidly, securely, and more cost effectively. The cloud gives us the agility to build new business models that will differentiate Nextech3D,ai now and into the future. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with AWS further."
Recent News
Nextech3D.ai Announces Formation of AI Incubator and AI Acquisition & Development Division With Potential 2024 IPO Spin Out
Nextech3D.ai Establishes New Business Unit Led by Former META Executive, Targeting Jewelry Industry with GPT AI CAD-3D Models, Blockchain Technology, and NFTs
Nextech3D.ai Expands AI Tech Team and Doubles Office Space As Demand Increases For GPT AI Platform and 3D Model Production In Hyderabad, India
Nextech3D.ai Launches Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions Led by Former Microsoft Executive
Nextech3D.ai Lands $1.8 Million 3D Modeling Deal with NASDAQ 100 Technology Company
Nextech3D.ai Reports $5 Million in 2023 Revenue, Growth Up +56% Preliminary Unaudited Results
Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here
About Nextech3D.ai
Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology Company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.
The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent Company Nextech3D.ai.
Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public Company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.
Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.
To learn more, please follow us on Twitter,YouTube,Instagram,LinkedIn, andFacebook, or visit our website:https://www.Nextechar.com.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@nextechar.com
Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)
Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.
SOURCE:Nextech3D.ai
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.