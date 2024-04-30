Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

XReality Group

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C - 31 Mar 24

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) (xReality) is pleased to provide the following Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C for the quarter ending 31st March 2024 together with an Operational Update.

Key Highlights

  • Strong sales growth of Operator XR (Enterprise Sector)
    • Six new US Law Enforcement customers since late January including two in early April totalling $583k AUD.
    • 12 potential new sales in Q4, totalling $6.85m total contract value (includes the US Department of Defence proposal valued at c.$5.6m).
    • Software Annual Recurring Revenue increase for Q3 25% to $611k (YTD increase 63%)
    • 133 global opportunities with a total aggregate value of $23.7m
  • Stable and Consistent performance in Entertainment Sector in Australia
    • Military and professional wind tunnel revenue up 10% on Q3 FY23
    • Christmas school holidays results consistent with prior year
    • FREAK Entertainment booking and ecommerce systems upgrade

Operational Update by Business Sector:

Operator XR – Enterprise Software and Technology

The company continued to make progress in the United States Law Enforcement and Military markets over the past three months and continues to achieve major milestones in line with the global expansion strategy.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Xreality Group Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

XRG:AU
XReality Group
XReality Group (ASX:XRG)

XReality Group


XReality Group
×