Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Project and Delays Drilling on the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario July 17, 2023 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report the acquisition of a new Rare Earth property near Timmins Ontario.

In addition, drilling of the Kidd2/Carnegie project has been delayed until December. The delay is due to an unusually wet spring and summer season making access to the drill sites very difficult. Helicopter support was considered however management has determined that the additional expense was excessive and would much rather see the money spent on the ground. The drill contractor has informed Noble that they would commit 2 drills to the program in order to complete the program in an expeditious manner allowing the company to meet its timeline for the OJEP grant. The company's partner is onside with this decision. (For details on the project see Noble Press Release dated July 18, 2023)

Also, Noble has been advised by Canada Nickel Corp. that they have completed 16 holes on the northwest and central targets in Mann Township with results to be forthcoming in the next few weeks. (For details on the project see Noble Press Release dated July 31, 2023)

Thomas Carbonatite – Rare Earth Project

Research by the staff of Noble has identified a magnetic feature in Thomas Township that resembles a classic carbonatite magnetic signature. Carbonatites are a special group of carbonate-rich igneous rocks and the world's primary source of rare earth elements (REE) , niobium, zirconium, and phosphate oxide .  In most cases, carbonatites are intrusive or subvolcanic, forming cone sheets, volcanic necks, dykes, sills , breccias, and veins.  Because carbonate minerals weather so easily outcropping of carbonatitic rock is rare and the Thomas Carbonatite is no exception.

The magnetic signature of a carbonatite usually resembles a donut shaped body with a magnetic high surrounding an extreme magnetic low (see Fig 1). The magnetic low is caused by the carbonate rich section of the intrusion and may be the carrier of rare earth elements (REE) , niobium, zirconium, and phosphate oxide .

The magnetic structure has never been drilled and does not outcrop on surface.

The work program will include geophysical surveys to locate with precision the exact position of the magnetic low and the depth of the overburden in order to prepare for drilling. Phase 2 will consist of drilling into the magnetic low to confirm the existence of a carbonatite and test for economic mineralization.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Three-dimensional magnetic image of the Thomas structure with the Property boundary.

Vance White, President and CEO of Noble, said "We are pleased to acquire this exciting new project in light of the geopolitical interest in finding new sources Rare Earth Elements"

Michael Newbury PEng (ON), a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., Go Metals Corp. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~20,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland.  Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as its ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, its ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, its ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre  Nickel, Copper, PGM property, its ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the Province of Quebec.  More detailed information is available on the website at: https://www.noblemineralexploration.com

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB."

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

H. Vance White, President

Phone:        416-214-2250

Fax:                416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Noble Grants Options and RSUs

Noble Grants Options and RSUs

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - August 3, 2023 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announces that effective as of August 2, 2023 (the " Date of Grant "), the Company's Board approved the grant of a total of 2,325,000 stock options (the " Options ") and 1,990,000 restricted share units (" RSUs ") to officers, directors, and certain consultants of the Company.  The Options were granted for services rendered in previous financial years and to date in the current financial year.  75,000 of the Options were granted to a party who provides investor relations services to the Company, and therefore vest in tranches of 25% every three months.  The balance of the Options vest immediately. The RSUs, which vest one year after the Date of Grant, were granted for services to be rendered over the next year.  The Options and RSUs were granted pursuant to the Amended and Restated 2022 Equity Incentive Plan approved at the Company's shareholder meeting on February 22, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Acquires Option Properties

Noble Acquires Option Properties

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario July 31, 2023 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX V: NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has acquired a total of 44 mining claims (the "Claims") in Mann, Duff, and Reaume Townships, covering an area totaling approximately ~904 hectares. The Claims were acquired after payment, exploration expenditure commitments and other conditions were satisfied in accordance with two option agreements entered into by Noble in 2021. Under both transactions, each optionor or group of optionors have retained a 2% NSR subject to Noble's right to buyback half of the NSR for $1,000,000 per property during the first four years after the date of each royalty agreement. In addition, Noble is on track of acquiring a third optioned property totaling 229 mining claims in Mann, Duff and Hanna Townships, covering an area totaling approximately 4,932 hectares. For further details regarding the original transactions on the Claims and the third optioned property (collectively, the "Properties"), please refer to the news release issued by Noble on August 11, 2021.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Receives an Ontario Junior Exploration Program Grant for the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

Noble Minerals Receives an Ontario Junior Exploration Program Grant for the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - July 18, 2023 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report that the Ontario Government has granted Noble an OJEP grant for a diamond drill program on the Kidd2Carnegie Project near Timmins Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Encounters Significant Copper, Nickel, Platinum Group Mineralization in Drilling on the Cere Villebon Property, Quebec

Noble Minerals Encounters Significant Copper, Nickel, Platinum Group Mineralization in Drilling on the Cere Villebon Property, Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on the reception of final drill core analysis results on the Cere Villebon drill program located southeast of Val d'Or, Quebec

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Exploration Update : Drilling Commences in Mann Twp Options by Canada Nickel

Exploration Update : Drilling Commences in Mann Twp Options by Canada Nickel

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - May 24, 2023 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report that Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") has initiated a drill campaign on the properties optioned from Noble in Mann Twp et al. The direct related quotes are taken from the Canada Nickel News Release of May 24, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
