Noble Minerals Announces Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture

Noble Minerals Announces Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Highlights

  • Drill Program completed on the Mann and Reaume Properties, part of the Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture (ExploreCo)

  • Mann Central Property: Drill results include 223 meters of 0.29% nickel including 10 meters of 0.51% nickel

  • Mann West Property: Drilling successfully delineated mineralization over a 1,700 meter strike length and 600 meters width

  • First assays from 2024 drilling at Mann West yield excellent results including 330 metres of 0.26% nickel in MAN24-58 including a total of 24.5 metres of 0.35% nickel; initial resource estimate expected by Q1 2025

  • Multiple gold intervals in Mann North drilling including 4.5 metres of 2.36 g/t gold within 45 metres of 0.45 g/t gold at MAN24-67

  • Reaume Property: Drilling indicated an improved nickel grade

Toronto, Ontario – TheNewswire - October 31, 2024 – Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce results of a drill program on joint venture properties (ExploreCo) north of Timmins Ontario (See Canada Nickel Press Release dated October 31, 2024).

ExploreCo, the name of which will be announced in due course, will control 1,989 mining claims totaling approximately 42,000 hectares and will include nickel properties in Mann, Newmarket, and Reaume Townships as well as Calder, Galna, McCool, Moody, Mortimer, Stimson, and other properties currently held by Canada Nickel (see Figure 1, ExploreCo properties shown in purple).


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 - Regional Map of ExploreCo Properties (purple)

Under the Binding Letter of Intent, the first $5 million of funding for ExploreCo will be provided from existing funds by Canada Nickel, after which costs will be funded by pro rata ownership basis, which will initially be 80% Canada Nickel and 20% Noble. Canada Nickel and Noble will continue to maintain their existing royalty rights on the ExploreCo claims, as will previous claim owners who had vended claims to Noble. (see NR July 8, 2024)

Mann Property

The Mann property is located 22 kilometres east of Crawford between Timmins and Cochrane. The Company has completed a drill program in three of the four identified areas within the property, Mann North, Mann West (together formerly Mann Northwest), and Central. (Figure 2). Exploration at Mann South is currently underway. Canada Nickel currently owns 80% of the Mann Property after successfully completing an earlier earn-in agreement with Noble Mineral Exploration. This property is part of the creation of an 'ExploreCo' subsidiary with Noble Mineral Exploration (see press release July 8, 2024) with Noble owning the other 20%.

Figure 2 – Mann Property


Click Image To View Full Size

Mann West

Mann West is approximately 3.5 kilometres long by up to 1.1 kilometres wide (covering 3.4 square kilometres). The drill program has focused on the southern half of the target with drilling completed over a strike length of 1.7 kilometres and a width of at least 600 metres. All drillholes intersected long sections of well-serpentinized peridotite and minor dunite with disseminated and visible nickel sulphide mineralization consisting primarily of pentlandite and heazlewoodite. The Company has drilled 40 holes to date at Mann West (Figure 3), 31 of which were drilled during the 2024 program. With this drilling, the Company has completed the first phase of exploration that is required for an initial resource estimate expected by Q1 2025. Assays from nine holes are presented in this release, with the remaining holes at Mann West still pending.

Table 2 – Mann West drilling highlights.

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)*

Ni %

Co %

Pd g/t

Pt g/t

Cr %

Fe %

S %

MANN WEST

MAN24-33

11.2

396.0

384.8

0.24

0.011

0.009

0.008

0.35

6.48

0.028

including

174.0

183.0

9.0

0.30

0.014

0.018

0.011

0.18

6.34

0.100

MAN24-37

8.7

180.0

171.3

0.26

0.011

0.005

0.006

0.15

6.04

0.037

and

236.4

402.0

165.6

0.26

0.012

0.008

0.007

0.24

6.26

0.071

including

267.0

273.0

6.0

0.37

0.013

0.004

0.005

0.30

7.73

0.100

and

361.5

369.0

7.5

0.38

0.013

0.078

0.043

0.18

6.35

0.162

MAN24-45

6.2

402.0

395.8

0.24

0.013

0.016

0.010

0.39

6.60

0.235

including

136.5

144.0

7.5

0.30

0.014

0.044

0.015

0.75

6.99

0.086

MAN24-49

5.4

198.2

192.8

0.19

0.013

0.029

0.017

0.41

7.44

0.081

and

221.6

402.0

180.4

0.21

0.011

0.003

0.006

0.42

6.69

0.033

MAN24-54

49.5

192.8

143.3

0.26

0.011

0.003

0.003

0.13

5.80

0.045

and

216.5

402.0

185.5

0.27

0.012

0.012

0.007

0.28

6.22

0.029

including

268.5

277.5

9.0

0.48

0.019

0.003

0.003

0.62

7.86

0.015

MAN24-58

21.0

351.0

330.0

0.26

0.013

0.015

0.007

0.24

6.51

0.076

including

193.5

204.5

11.0

0.35

0.015

0.023

0.009

0.44

6.86

0.110

and

307.5

321.0

13.5

0.36

0.016

0.040

0.018

0.19

7.17

0.130

MAN24-62

8.6

501.0

492.4

0.18

0.014

0.041

0.026

0.31

7.88

0.047

MAN24-69

7.2

229.5

222.3

0.19

0.013

0.022

0.015

0.38

7.35

0.054

and

264.0

491.0

227.0

0.19

0.013

0.004

0.005

0.41

7.35

0.023

MAN24-71

23.5

260.5

237.0

0.27

0.012

0.011

0.009

0.25

6.29

0.082

including

63.0

108.0

45.0

0.37

0.013

0.036

0.018

0.15

5.77

0.196

and

302.2

501.0

198.8

0.17

0.012

0.014

0.032

0.36

7.56

0.027

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Figure 3 – Mann West


Click Image To View Full Size

Mann Central

The outline of the ultramafic body at Mann Central is estimated by magnetics to be 4.5 kilometres long and between 0.5 to 1.0 kilometres wide (or 3.1 square kilometres). Drilling at this target was completed during the spring/summer of 2024 and now totals 32 drillholes and 11,853 metres. Mineralization is more consistent near the center of the target over an area of 1.9 kilometres by 600 metres (1.1 square kilometres). This release provides an update for 13 drillholes (Table 3), all of which intersected varying degrees of mineralized peridotite with minor pyroxenite dykes.

Mafic volcanics with abundant sulphide mineralization in the north contact were intersected in eight holes including MAN24-32 which yielded 3.3 metres of 1.03% nickel, 0.31% cobalt, and 0.57 % copper. Assays are still pending for 10 drillholes and the results from nine drillholes were previously released (see press release September 10, 2024).

Table 3 – Mann Central drilling highlights.

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)*

Ni %

Co %

Pd g/t

Pt g/t

Cr %

Fe %

S %

MAN24-19

3.0

304.0

301.0

0.18

0.012

0.008

0.006

0.42

7.36

0.037

and

384.0

396.8

12.8

0.18

0.010

0.003

0.008

0.33

6.29

0.083

MAN24-22

9.0

552.0

543.0

0.24

0.012

0.005

0.006

0.17

5.90

0.057

Including

195.0

207.0

12.0

0.29

0.013

0.022

0.008

0.14

5.66

0.082

MAN24-26

12.0

55.5

43.0

0.25

0.011

0.003

0.008

0.18

5.85

0.101

and

100.5

399.0

298.5

0.23

0.011

0.004

0.003

0.16

6.22

0.052

MAN24-32

90.0

402.0

312.0

0.21

0.015

0.004

0.004

0.27

6.42

0.121

including

96.0

99.3

3.3

1.03

0.308

0.026

0.013

0.14

19.78

4.840

MAN24-34

75.0

259.0

184.0

0.22

0.011

0.008

0.008

0.31

6.79

0.044

and

297.0

402.0

105.0

0.24

0.011

0.007

0.008

0.22

5.97

0.080

MAN24-35

25.2

144.3

119.1

0.22

0.012

0.003

0.004

0.24

6.74

0.051

and

161.0

387.0

226.0

0.18

0.013

0.005

0.006

0.40

7.39

0.030

MAN24-39

97.5

171.0

73.5

0.19

0.011

0.007

0.007

0.45

7.28

0.049

MAN24-40

103.3

153.0

49.7

0.24

0.012

0.004

0.004

0.26

6.10

0.071

and

141.0

396.0

255.0

0.21

0.012

0.005

0.005

0.41

7.05

0.031

MAN24-43

76.7

182.4

105.7

0.22

0.012

0.005

0.006

0.22

6.37

0.114

and

205.4

402.0

196.6

0.23

0.012

0.003

0.005

0.38

6.56

0.033

MAN24-44

43.0

186.7

143.7

0.21

0.011

0.004

0.004

0.30

6.65

0.029

and

195.0

402.0

207.0

0.19

0.013

0.005

0.007

0.415

7.176

0.030

MAN24-52

11.4

46.7

35.3

0.31

0.037

0.003

0.006

0.169

5.794

0.176

and

73.0

400.0

327.0

0.20

0.013

0.004

0.005

0.390

6.779

0.028

MAN24-56B

45.0

402.0

357.0

0.20

0.013

0.003

0.005

0.411

7.126

0.022

MAN24-60

31.9

241.2

209.3

0.20

0.013

0.007

0.007

0.369

6.920

0.060

and

277.5

310.9

33.4

0.26

0.015

0.003

0.004

0.055

8.981

0.057

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Figure 4 – Mann Central


Click Image To View Full Size

Mann North

The Mann North target is approximately 1.5 kilometres long by 600 metres wide (0.9 square kilometres) (Figure 4). Drilling was completed during the summer of 2024 and consisted of a preliminary exploratory phase of 16 drillholes totaling 6,315 metres. The majority of these holes intersected long sections of peridotite, with minor dunite (Table 4) with nickel grades in the peridotite consistent with Crawford. The peridotites, however, have anomalous values of platinum (Pt) and palladium (Pd) over significant intervals, as seen on Table 5. Hole MAN24-31, for example, intersected 12.7 metres of 0.58 g/t Pt+Pd and MAN24-50 intersected 16.7 metres of 0.50 g/t Pt+Pd.

In addition to the anomalous Pt and Pd, the ultramafic units at Mann also have higher values for gold, especially near certain contacts. The intersections can be high grade and narrow such as in MAN23-12 which intersected 4.93 g/t gold over 1.5 metres or can be thicker and lower grade such as in MAN24-67 which intersected 0.45 g/t gold over 45.0 metres. Nine of 15 of the drillholes at Mann North assayed to date include gold intersections of 0.4 g/t gold or higher. Significant intersections are summarized in Table 6.

Assays are pending for three remaining holes.

Table 4 – Mann North drilling highlights

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)*

Ni %

Co %

Pd g/t

Pt g/t

Cr %

Fe %

S %

MAN24-24

39.0

109.5

70.5

0.15

0.010

0.004

0.003

0.43

6.77

0.061

MAN24-31

28.4

519.0

490.6

0.18

0.012

0.013

0.022

0.38

6.88

0.061

including

57.0

72.0

15.0

0.30

0.014

0.044

0.024

0.28

6.47

0.280

MAN24-36

21.0

408.0

387.0

0.21

0.012

0.012

0.010

0.50

6.93

0.063

MAN24-46

18.8

312.5

293.7

0.17

0.012

0.005

0.007

0.40

7.54

0.028

and

327.9

399.0

71.1

0.17

0.014

0.012

0.008

0.39

8.25

0.057

MAN24-47

18.0

402.0

384

0.18

0.012

0.006

0.008

0.48

7.36

0.035

MAN24-50

21.5

280.6

259.1

0.15

0.012

0.004

0.005

0.45

7.54

0.024

and

313.5

390.0

76.5

0.18

0.013

0.010

0.011

0.41

7.29

0.051

MAN24-51

45.0

171.0

126

0.16

0.013

0.008

0.010

0.44

7.76

0.030

and

196.0

402.0

206

0.16

0.012

0.005

0.005

0.34

7.25

0.032

MAN24-53

15.0

402.0

387

0.11

0.012

0.007

0.010

0.33

8.07

0.032

MAN24-55

17.4

177.8

160.4

0.18

0.013

0.005

0.005

0.53

7.56

0.046

and

352.5

402.0

49.5

0.19

0.012

0.007

0.017

0.36

6.67

0.039

MAN24-59

31.5

402.0

370.5

0.15

0.012

0.010

0.011

0.38

7.19

0.044

MAN24-63

132.5

267.0

134.5

0.20

0.012

0.019

0.016

0.38

7.34

0.072

including

142.5

156.0

13.5

0.34

0.012

0.060

0.031

0.14

7.20

0.020

and

311.2

462.0

150.8

0.18

0.012

0.005

0.006

0.43

7.20

0.024

MAN24-67

15.6

420.0

404.4

0.15

0.012

0.025

0.021

0.36

7.72

0.039

including

327.0

348.0

21.0

0.23

0.013

0.081

0.043

0.55

7.79

0.141

Table 5 – Mann Properties PGM Highlights

Hole ID

From

(m)

To

(m)

Length

(m)

Pt+Pd

(g/t)

Pd

g/t)

Pt

(g/t)

Ni

(%)

Co

(%)

Cr

(%)

Fe

(%)

S

(%)

MAN24-49

201.0

219.0

18.0

0.51

0.30

0.21

0.04

0.007

0.37

4.58

0.021

MAN24-62

309

327

18.0

0.44

0.31

0.13

0.18

0.015

0.49

8.11

0.054

MAN24-35

390.0

402.0

12.0

0.33

0.11

0.22

0.06

0.011

0.48

7.49

0.014

MAN24-60

242.1

265.5

23.4

0.43

0.25

0.18

0.03

0.007

0.36

5.01

0.014

and

345.0

360.0

15.0

0.42

0.26

0.16

0.03

0.007

0.34

5.41

0.015

MAN24-69

238.0

255.0

17.0

0.45

0.26

0.19

0.04

0.007

0.39

4.76

0.013

MAN24-31

118.5

131.2

12.7

0.58

0.22

0.36

0.03

0.007

0.28

4.55

0.012

MAN24-38

125.0

138.0

13.0

0.32

0.21

0.11

0.02

0.007

0.28

6.79

0.024

and

285.0

292.6

7.6

0.47

0.21

0.26

0.05

0.011

0.29

6.21

0.013

and

382.5

396.2

13.7

0.39

0.18

0.21

0.05

0.012

0.36

5.64

0.018

MAN24-46

312.5

327.9

15.4

0.46

0.24

0.22

0.04

0.008

0.37

5.33

0.008

MAN24-50

280.6

297.3

16.7

0.50

0.33

0.17

0.03

0.007

0.38

5.07

0.011

MAN24-51

171.0

186.0

15.0

0.31

0.20

0.12

0.02

0.007

0.27

6.74

0.042

MAN24-55

288.0

337.0

49.0

0.33

0.17

0.17

0.02

0.007

0.25

6.33

0.038

MAN24-63

292.5

303.0

10.5

0.33

0.21

0.12

0.02

0.007

0.27

6.97

0.019

Figure 5 – Mann North


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 6 – Mann North Gold Highlights


Click Image To View Full Size

Table 6 – Mann Properties Gold Highlights

Hole ID

From

(m)

To

(m)

Length

(m)

Au

(g/t)

MAN24-19

382.5

384.0

1.5

0.40

MAN24-24

52.5

67.5

15.0

0.32

MAN24-31

57.0

58.5

1.5

0.41

MAN24-36

348.0

354.0

6.0

0.60

including

348.0

349.5

1.5

1.58

MAN24-51

289.5

304.5

15.0

0.36

Including

300.0

301.5

1.5

1.06

MAN24-55

396.0

399.0

3.0

0.36

MAN24-59

139.5

141.0

1.5

0.51

and

274.5

276.0

1.5

0.98

MAN24-67

115.5

160.5

45.0

0.45

including

118.5

121.5

3.0

1.15

and

147.0

151.5

4.5

2.36

Reaume

The Reaume property is located 20 kilometres northeast of Crawford, 15 kilometres southwest of Cochrane, and 55 kilometres northeast of Timmins. The property will form part of the ExploreCo subsidiary assets with Noble on an 80%-20% (Canada Nickel-Noble) ownership basis. Prior drill campaigns in 2022 had seasonal access constraints, however, in June 2024, the Company resumed exploration and intersected a mineralized portion of the ultramafic body consisting of moderate to strongly serpentinized peridotite containing spotty, coarse-grained awaruite mineralization in hole REU24-12 (Figure 7). This release contains the results of three drillholes at Reaume with assay results pending on two remaining holes.

Table 7– Reaume drilling highlights.

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)*

Ni %

Co %

Pd g/t

Pt g/t

Cr %

Fe %

S %

REU24-11

36.0

501.0

465

0.19

0.012

0.004

0.005

0.623

7.403

0.020

REU24-12

40.3

561.0

520.7

0.19

0.013

0.003

0.006

0.588

7.375

0.026

Including

330.0

375.0

45

0.24

0.012

0.004

0.005

0.262

6.818

0.017

REU24-14

18.0

40.5

22.5

0.23

0.015

0.005

0.003

0.403

7.743

0.047

and

86.3

119.0

32.7

0.03

0.007

0.189

0.159

0.313

6.063

0.015

and

147.0

402.0

255

0.18

0.013

0.009

0.013

0.543

7.880

0.037

including

303.0

307.5

4.5

0.44

0.018

0.067

0.047

0.680

8.723

0.130

*True width undetermined. All lengths are drillhole lengths.

Table 8 Reaume PGM Highlights

Hole ID

From

(m)

To

(m)

Length

(m)

Pt+Pd

(g/t)

Pd

g/t)

Pt

(g/t)

Ni

(%)

Co

(%)

Cr

(%)

Fe

(%)

S

(%)

REU24-14

86.3

119.0

32.7

0.35

0.19

0.16

0.025

0.007

0.31

6.06

0.015

including

100.5

105.0

4.5

0.67

0.43

0.24

0.022

0.006

0.33

5.56

0.012

Figure 7 – Reaume


Click Image To View Full Size

Table 9: Drillhole Orientation

Hole ID

Easting (mE)

Northing (mN)

Azimuth (⁰)

Dip (⁰)

Length (m)

REID

REI24-41

457554

5404310

0

-60

706

REI24-43

457350

5404200

70

-60

696

REI24-45

457859

5403898

90

-60

668

REI24-46

456306

5404370

180

-50

702

REI24-47

457765

5404100

90

-60

702

REI24-48

456860

5404060

180

-55

702

REI24-50

457817

5404256

90

-60

600

REI24-52

457350

5404200

180

-60

759

MANN WEST

MAN24-33

496260

5412289

35

-50

396

MAN24-37

496144

5412134

35

-50

402

MAN24-45

495656

5412189

40

-50

402

MAN24-49

495656

5412189

230

-50

402

MAN24-54

495796

5412336

40

-50

402

MAN24-58

495641

5412486

40

-65

351

MAN24 - 62

495296

5412441

50

-50

501

MANN CENTRAL

MAN24-19

496800

5410400

0

-50

397

MAN24-22

498724

5410530

350

-50

552

MAN24-26

498360

5410370

0

-50

399

MAN24-32

498466

5410751

180

-50

402

MAN24-34

498970

5410764

165

-50

402

MAN24-35

497509

5410702

180

-50

402

MAN24-39

498466

5410751

215

-55

171

MAN24-40

497698

5410729

180

-50

396

MAN24-43

498265

5410644

180

-50

402

MAN24-44

497880

5410638

180

-50

402

MAN24-52

498450

5410430

180

-50

400

MAN24-56B

498260

5410430

180

-50

402

MAN24-60

498445

5410230

180

-50

360

MANN NORTH

MAN24-24

496342

5414290

20

-50

237

MAN24-31

497243

5413464

20

-50

519

MAN24-36

497022

5413872

20

-50

408

MAN24-46

497195

5413805

200

-50

402

MAN24-47

497340

5413730

20

-50

402

MAN24-50

497552

5413697

200

-50

402

MAN24-51

497277

5414004

200

-50

402

MAN24-53

497727

5413538

20

-50

402

MAN24-55

496866

5413943

20

-50

402

MAN24-59

496917

5414076

20

-50

402

MAN24-67

496599

5414301

20

-50

420

REAUME

REU24-11

488435

5422086

90

-50

501

REU24-12

488424

5421854

90

-50

561

REU24-14

488077

5422433

45

-50

402

Quality Assurance and Control, Drilling and Assaying

Edwin Escarraga, MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. One set of samples is transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, while a second set of samples is securely shipped to SGS Lakefield for preparation, with analysis performed at SGS Burnaby or SGS Callao (Peru). All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc .

Wayne Holmstead P.Geo (ON), a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., Go Metals Corp. and Lode Gold Resources Inc . , and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland.  Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration.  It will also hold its ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec.  More detailed information is available on the website at:

www.noblemineralexploration.com   .

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators.  Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone:        416-214-2250

Fax:        416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Noble Completes Phase 1 Drilling on Boulder Project near Hearst, Ontario:

Noble Completes Phase 1 Drilling on Boulder Project near Hearst, Ontario:

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Provides Update on Timmins and Wawa Area, Gold Projects

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Announces Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture

Noble Minerals Announces Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Highlights

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble and Canada Nickel Announce Spin-out of Mann Twp JV and Acquisition of Eastern Exploration Properties

Noble and Canada Nickel Announce Spin-out of Mann Twp JV and Acquisition of Eastern Exploration Properties

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Highlights

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Initiates Temporarily Delayed Drill Program in proximity to the Location of a 140 kg, Mineralized Boulder Found near Hearst, Ontario

Noble Minerals Initiates Temporarily Delayed Drill Program in proximity to the Location of a 140 kg, Mineralized Boulder Found near Hearst, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - July 2, 2024 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that after a delay due to inclement weather, Noble is now ready to initiate their drill program.  Extreme hot, dry weather in mid June gave way to thunderstorms and in some cases tornadoes.  Noble was concerned with potential forest fire risk and the health and welfare of their workers.  With the coming of more stable weather in July, the company is now ready to start the drill program.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Acquires Mann Twp Claims and Spruce Ridge Units, and Agrees to Purchase Interest in Carnegie Twp Claims

Noble Acquires Mann Twp Claims and Spruce Ridge Units, and Agrees to Purchase Interest in Carnegie Twp Claims

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - June 11, 2024 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to provide the following updates:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Vertex Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) has identified major benefits for utilising pre-concentration technology at its Reward high grade gold mine.

Ore sorting pre-concentration test work was initiated with leading ore sorting provider TOMRA with outstanding results.

94kg of sample from the low-grade stockpile at Reward Gold Mine (Reward) was sorted. The following results were reported;

- Head grade to Sorter weighted average grade (WAG) = 3.70 g/t gold,

- Ore grade WAG after sorting = 16.22g/t gold (337.20% increase on grade),

- Ore/waste split after sorting = 19.31kgs Ore vs 74.54kgs Waste (79% mass reduction),

- Gold lost to waste fraction = 0.03grams (>90% efficiency)

Refurbishment of the plant is well underway, and Vertex anticipates that the plant will be re-installed at Hill End later this year. The Company anticipates production will commence in January 2025.

Vertex acquired a Boart Longyear LM90 underground drill rig to advance exploration at the Reward gold mine below the existing resource.

ORE SORTER TEST WORK AND IMPLEMENTATION INTO THE HILL END GRAVITY PLANT

Pre-concentration technology initiated at the Hill End Gravity Plant to separate highgrade ore from waste before it enters the processing plant.

By processing only high-grade ore, energy consumption can be reduced, water consumption will be halved leading to lower operating costs and reduction of the carbon footprint.

The small sorting unit will be simply incorporated in the existing plant being refurbished by Gekko.

Previous scoping test results from TOMRA suggested that the Greywacke country rock can be efficiently and effectively separated from the high-grade quartz carrying the gold leading to significant head grade uplift and reduced material to be processed.

Test Results

94kg of sample from the low-grade stockpile at Reward Gold Mine (Reward) was sorted.

The following results are reported;

- Head grade to Sorter weighted average grade (WAG) = 3.70 g/t gold,

- Ore grade WAG after sorting = 16.22g/t gold (337.20% increase on grade),

- Ore/waste split after sorting = 19.31kgs Ore vs 74.54kgs Waste (79% mass reduction),

- Gold lost to waste fraction = 0.03grams (>90% efficiency)

ACQUISITION OF A LM90 UNDERGROUND DRILL RIG

Vertex has acquired a Boart Longyear LM90 underground drill rig to advance exploration at the Reward gold mine below the existing resource.

The Vertex team are planning diamond drill programs for the following:

- Below the current JORC-2012 Reward Resource with the aim of expanding upon the existing resource;

- Fosters Exploration Target; and

- South Star prospect area

Acquisition of the LM90 follows an extensive review of the mineralisation potential below the Reward resource, which has only been drilled up to 50m below the Amalgamated Adit. This area targeted is referred to as the 'Reward mid depths' as it is located just 80m to ~200m below the Amalgamated Adit. Refer to Figure 1*

Upon commissioning of the LM90 drill rig, Vertex have planned eight drill holes to target the high-grade Fosters Exploration target.

The LM90 has several advantages well-suited to Vertex's requirements, including:

- The ability to work on surface and underground;

- Safe, Semi-automated, with a rod-handler system which allows for less manual handling;

- Allows greater flexibility in drilling over a number of resource and exploration areas; and

- LM 90 rigs are well-established in the industry as safe and reliable underground drill rigs.

Vertex acquiring its own rig has many advantages;

- Per-metre drill costs will be significantly less than hiring an external drill contractor

- More control and accuracy over precision of drilling.

- Works well with Job sharing

- Reduces pressure on Mining crew to have drill cuddy availability

- The LM90 rig will be accounted for as an asset on the Vertex balance sheet

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/CHF6G92O



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Report Assays from Deep Drilling at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Report Assays from Deep Drilling at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

98 metres of copper sulfides reinforce large-scale sediment-hosted copper potential

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in Mineral Claims Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in Mineral Claims Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed due diligence and executed a Definitive Agreement (the "Agreement") with an arm's length vendor to acquire a 100% interest in three separate packages of mineral claims and mineral claim applications directly contiguous to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.'s ("QIMC") recent Hydrogen sample discovery of over 1,000 ppm, announced on September 4th 2024. These mineral claim blocks are located within the Timiscaming Graben formation approximately 15 km north of the town of Ville Marie, Quebec, located between two major mining cities and is accessible by road (Route 101).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Expands Land Packages at the Decar Nickel District and Klow Project in Central British Columbia

FPX Nickel Expands Land Packages at the Decar Nickel District and Klow Project in Central British Columbia

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce an expansion that almost doubles the mineral claims package at the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project "), located within the Company's wholly-owned Decar Nickel District (" Decar ").  The total area of the Decar claims package is now approximately 451 km 2 providing several benefits to the development of Baptiste, including geological potential, project development flexibility, and simplification of the regional engagement landscape.

Decar Nickel District Expansion

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Update - Drilling Completed on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Update - Drilling Completed on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV: CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:W47) is pleased to announce that its reverse circulation drilling program has now been completed on the Company's claim block at Silver Peak, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. This strategic land package, covering approximately 2,300 acres (930 ha), directly adjoins the western portion of lithium producer Albemarle's (NYSE:ALB) evaporation ponds and is nearby Century Lithium Corp.'s (TSXV:LCE)(OTCQB:CYDVF) proposed 5,430-acre Angel Island Lithium Mine, which recently released a Positive Feasibility Study detailing a 40-year mine life and an after-tax NPV8 of $3.01 billion

Mr. Tim Fernback, Company President and CEO comments "Now that our fall drilling program at our Clayton Valley Lithium Project has been successfully completed, we are eagerly awaiting the lithium assay results from the lab. One of the stated goals of the planned drilling program was to test the depth of the accumulated lithium brine and claystones on our property. With this knowledge, we can propose a significant follow-on exploration program that will work towards an eventual maiden resource calculation and NI# 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment. We remain very excited about this opportunity in Nevada for our company and shareholders."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Advances Towards Development of the Horne 5 Project

Falco Advances Towards Development of the Horne 5 Project

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V:FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its flagship Horne 5 Project located in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec (the " Falco Horne 5 Project " or the " Project "). Following the completion of the public hearing process with the Office of Public Hearings on the Environment (" BAPE "), Falco continues to file documentation and provide responses to the BAPE, in view of the completion of its report, which is due for submission to the Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks by December 26, 2024. Also, with the continued strength in gold and copper, Falco will work towards updating the 2021 Feasibility Study, which utilized a gold price of US$1,600 and a copper price of US$3.25lb, with targeted completion for H1-2025.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

