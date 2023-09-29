Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Newmont Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 operations and financial results on Thursday, October 26, 2023 . Newmont will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time) , the same day, which will be available on the Company's website.

Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number

833.470.1428

Intl Dial-In Number

404.975.4839 1

Dial-in Access Code

570192

Conference Name

Newmont

Replay Number

866.813.9403

Intl Replay Number

929.458.6194

Replay Access Code

901520

Webcast Details

Title: Newmont Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/362063644

The webcast materials will be available before the market opens on Thursday, October 26, 2023 on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, www.newmont.com . Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

1 For toll-free phone numbers, refer to the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49005

Media Contact
Omar Jabara
720.212.9651
omar.jabara@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com

