Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Robert Friedland: No Rational Price for Copper as "Essentially Infinite" Demand Meets Short Supply

Trending Press Releases

New High-Grade 35% Copper and 10g/t Gold Rock Chips at Ti-Tree

Drill Results Extend Mineralisation at Lana Corina to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq

Rua Gold to Acquire Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Become the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

HMW Project Update

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

Uranium and Gold Explorer Piche to Commence Trading on ASX

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Tempest Minerals

TEM:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2024 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release second quarter 2024 results after market close on Wednesday, August 7. Nutrien will host a conference call to discuss its results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 8.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738. A webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website at nutrien.com/investors/events .

A recording will be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-888-660-6264 and inputting the conference identification number 67773#. The recording will be available through November 6, 2024.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our integrated business and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

Investor Relations
Jeff Holzman
Vice President, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545

Media Relations
Megan Fielding
Vice President, Brand & Culture Communications
(403) 797-3015

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NutrienNTR:CANTRPhosphate Investing
NTR:CA,NTR
The Conversation (0)

Nutrien Prices Offering of an Aggregate of US$1.0 Billion of 3-Year and 10-Year Senior Notes

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) today announced the pricing of US$400 million aggregate principal amount of 5.200 percent senior notes due June 21, 2027 and US$600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.400 percent senior notes due June 21, 2034 (together, the "senior notes").  The offering is expected to close on or about June 21, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.  The senior notes, registered under the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system in Canada and the United States, will not be offered in Canada or to any resident of Canada.

Nutrien intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay its US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.900% senior notes upon their maturity on November 7, 2024, to reduce outstanding indebtedness under its short-term credit facilities, to finance working capital and for general corporate purposes. The senior notes will be unsecured and rank equally with Nutrien's existing senior unsecured debt. The joint book-running managers for the offering are CIBC World Markets Corp., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and RBC Capital Markets, LLC.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien to Highlight Strategic Priorities and 2026 Targets at Investor Day

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) today is hosting an Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT. At the event, management will detail plans to fortify its leadership position across the ag value chain and position the Company to deliver long-term growth.

"Nutrien operates the most extensive crop inputs and services ecosystem with low-cost upstream production assets, global supply chain capabilities, and the leading downstream retail channel to the farmer. Our differentiated business model is centred on our ability to efficiently produce and distribute the products and services needed in key agriculture markets around the world," commented Ken Seitz, Nutrien's President and CEO.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Announces Results of 2024 Annual Meeting

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 8, 2024 (the " Meeting "). A total of 369,251,444 common shares, representing 74.66% of common shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting.

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Declares Quarterly Dividend of US$0.54 per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.54 per share payable on July 19, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 28, 2024.

Registered shareholders who are residents of Canada as reflected in Nutrien's shareholders register, as well as beneficial holders (i.e., shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary) whose intermediary is a participant in CDS Clearing and Depositary Services Inc. or its nominee, CDS & Co., will receive their dividend in Canadian dollars, calculated based on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate on June 28, 2024. Registered shareholders resident outside of Canada as reflected in Nutrien's shareholders register, including the United States, as well as beneficial holders whose intermediary is a participant in The Depository Trust Company or its nominee, Cede & Co., will receive their dividend in US dollars. However, registered shareholders of Nutrien may elect to change the currency of their dividend payments to US dollars or Canadian dollars, as applicable. In addition, Nutrien offers registered shareholders direct deposit by electronic funds transfer for dividend payments.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

  • First quarter results supported by strong grower demand for crop inputs, increased potash shipments to key global markets, higher fertilizer operating rates and lower costs.
  • Maintaining full-year 2024 Retail adjusted EBITDA and fertilizer sales volume guidance ranges.

All amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today its first quarter 2024 results, with net earnings of $165 million ($0.32 diluted net earnings per share). First quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA 1 was $1.1 billion and adjusted net earnings per share 1 was $0.46.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for First Quarter 2024 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release first quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on first quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-646-307-1865 or 1-800-717-1738. A webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website at www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Trillion Energy Announces Successful SASB Gas Perforations

Bitcoin Well Announces Bill Payments Via the Lightning Network and Unique User Signup Milestone

CHARBONE Hydrogen Selected to Present at World Electrolysis North America Pre-Event Webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America

Charbone Hydrogene selectionne pour presenter au webinaire pre-evenement de World Electrolysis North America : Developpement de l'hydrogene electrolytique en Amerique du Nord

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Trillion Energy Announces Successful SASB Gas Perforations

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Selected to Present at World Electrolysis North America Pre-Event Webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene selectionne pour presenter au webinaire pre-evenement de World Electrolysis North America : Developpement de l'hydrogene electrolytique en Amerique du Nord

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Update on CERENERGY ABS60 Battery-pack Prototypes

Resource Investing

$1.66M Raised to Accelerate Exploration at Ti-Tree

Gold Investing

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) – Trading Halt

×