FireFly Drills its Best Hole Yet with Assay of 86.3m at 3.7% CuEq

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Sanu Gold Sparkles with 200 Percent Gain

Trending Press Releases

SAGA Metals Reports Channel Sample Assay Results at Double Mer Uranium Project

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

Extension of Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Trillion Energy Successfully Re-completes Wells in VS Program

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

MP Materials Corp.

MP:US

First Helium

HELI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Firefly Metals logo

FireFly Drills its Best Hole Yet with Assay of 86.3m at 3.7% CuEq

Latest drilling returns very thick intersections with exceptional grades, outlining a rich area of mineralistion which will form part of the next Resource update

FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX: FFM) (“Company” or “Firefly”) is pleased to announce its best assays yet at the Green Bay copper-gold project.

KEY POINTS
  • Latest drilling at the Ming Mine within the Green Bay Project returns spectacular results which support the Company’s strategy to continue growing the Resource (currently 59Mt at 2% CuEq; see ASX release dated 29 October 2024)
  • There are two distinct styles of mineralisation at Ming; upper copper-gold rich Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (‘VMS’) lenses above a broad copper footwall stringer zone (‘FWZ’)
  • The latest drilling reveals strong FWZ mineralisation directly below the high-grade VMS; This has resulted in continuous copper-gold intersections which are both wide (~true thickness) and high-grade, including drill holes:
    • 86.3m @ 3.7% CuEq 1 (3.1% Cu & 0.6g/t Au) in hole MUG24-079

Intersection includes two distinct VMS lodes grading 15.5m @ 4.6% CuEq and 9.9m @ 5.8% CuEq above a broad copper FWZ intersection with a high-grade core of 27.6m @ 5.3% CuEq

    • 76.3m @ 2.9% CuEq (2.4% Cu & 0.5g/t Au) in hole MUG24-073

Intersection includes an upper VMS lode grading 20.1m @ 6.1% CuEq above multiple FWZ intersections including 24.0m @ 2.6% CuEq and 11.0m @ 2.4% CuEq

  • Other notable assays received subsequent to the completion of the October 2024 Resource update include (~true thickness):
    • 7.9m @ 3.8% CuEq (1.1% Cu & 2.9g/t Au) VMS zone MUG24-070
    • 21.0m @ 1.8% CuEq and 21.9m @ 1.9% CuEq and 19.7m @ 2.0% CuEq FWZ zone MUG24-070
    • 50.9m @ 1.7% CuEq (1.6% Cu & 0.1g/t Au) FWZ zone MUG24-069
  • Both the high-grade massive sulphide zones and broad footwall stringer zones remain open, with downhole geophysical surveys indicating likely extensions to the mineralisation

FireFly Managing Director Steve Parsons said: “These exceptional new results highlight both the quality and ongoing growth potential at Green Bay.

”The results, which come from some of the deepest holes drilled to date, are world-class, demonstrating exceptionally high grades over huge true widths. They will be included in the next Resource update.

“The Resource remains open, and we will continue to add value through the drill bit by continuing to grow and infill what is already a high-grade and large-scale copper deposit”.

The results highlight the huge scope for ongoing growth in the Resource, which already stands at 59Mt @ 2% for 1.2Mt of contained copper metal equivalent.

These reported intersections were received after the October 2024 Resource update.

There are two distinct styles of mineralisation at the Ming underground mine at Green Bay. One comprises the upper copper-gold rich Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (‘VMS’) lenses. This sits above a broad copper stringer zone known as the Footwall Zone (‘FWZ’).

Drilling at the margins of the current Resource show the development of a strong copper-rich footwall zone directly beneath the upper VMS lenses. In other parts of the deposit the separation of the VMS and FWZ can exceed 50 metres. Their convergence has resulted in thick and consistent high-grade copper and gold intersections which are amongst the best mineralised results returned from the deposit to date. Highlights include 86.3m @ 3.7% CuEq (~true thickness) made up of two separate VMS intersections of 15.5m @ 4.6% CuEq and 9.9m @ 5.8% CuEq above a thick FWZ mineralised zone with a core of 27.6m @ 5.3% CuEq.

Both the high-grade massive sulphide zones and broad footwall stringer zones remain open, with downhole geophysical surveys indicating probable extensions to the mineralisation pointing to future resource growth.

The Company will continue with its strategy of Resource growth at Ming with exploration development continuing to position drill rigs to deliver Resource growth during 2025. Four rigs continue to drill underground as part of the fully-funded 130,000m campaign designed to deliver both additional Resource extensions and infill drilling to increase confidence in the Inferred areas of the current estimate.

FireFly is well funded with ~A$88M in cash at the end of October 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Firefly Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:ffmfirefly metalsgold investingcopper investingResource Investing
The Conversation (0)
Alice Queen

Drilling Commenced at Viani in Fiji

Alice Queen Limited (ASX:AQX) (“Alice Queen” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its 100% owned Viani Project in Vanua Levu, Fiji (see Image 1). The initial planned three-hole diamond drilling program will test for high-grade epithermal gold-style mineralisation intersected at the Viani Project by historic drilling.

Keep reading...Show less
Corazon Mining

Strategic Expansion of MacBride Base & Precious Metal Project in Canada

Acquired ground more than doubles Corazon’s prospective landholding / Aerial geophyical survey extended to test new tenure / Work underway defining priority targets for early 2025 drill program

Corazon Mining Limited (ASX: CZN) (Corazon or Company) is pleased to announce the strategic expansion of its MacBride Base and Precious Metals Project (MacBride or Project) in the Lynn Lake district, of Manitoba, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Global Lithium Resources Limited

Strategic Acquisition Consolidates Large Scale Gold and Base Metal Target Area

Acquisition of Octava Minerals’ Talga Project and Exploration Update

Established multi-asset Western Australian lithium company, Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX: GL1, Global Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce the acquisition of seven strategic tenements adjacent to the Company’s Marble Bar Gold Project to complete coverage of a large gold in soil geochemistry anomaly that is spatially associated with a highly altered granite (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Ausquest limited

Maiden Drill Program Set to Commence at the High-Priority Cangallo Porphry Copper Project

AusQuest Limited (ASX: AQD) is pleased to advise that it is about to commence a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program to test a large-scale undrilled, porphyry copper target within its Cangallo Porphyry Copper Project (Cangallo) in southern Peru.

Keep reading...Show less
Trucks at mine site.

Mine Sites Leveraging AI, Predictive Technology to Boost Efficiency and Protect Workers

Modern mining operations aren't always quick to embrace new technologies, but companies that do so often find they can improve yields, as well as produce better corporate margins and profitability.

At the recent MiningTech North America event, held in Burnaby, BC, speakers focused on how mining companies are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and other technology to improve resilience and minimize downtime.

While adding these elements can introduce complexity, the consensus was that the right approach can make a real difference, not only for site operation, but also for employee health and happiness.

Keep reading...Show less
Tolu Minerals Limited

Corporate Presentation

The Directors of Tolu Minerals Limited ("Tolu", ASX:TOK, OTCQX:TOLUF) are pleased to release an updated Corporate Presentation.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Commenced at Viani in Fiji

Strategic Expansion of MacBride Base & Precious Metal Project in Canada

Drilling Commences at the Barra Lithium Project in Brazil

Acquisition of High-Grade Copper Project Adjacent to White Cliff Minerals

Related News

lithium investing

Drilling Commences at the Barra Lithium Project in Brazil

Copper Investing

Acquisition of High-Grade Copper Project Adjacent to White Cliff Minerals

Australia Investing

Trading Halt

Base Metals Investing

Capital Raising and QSM Completion Update

Silver Investing

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

Gold Investing

Gold Price 2024 Year-End Review

Australia Investing

Piedra Redonda- New Insights from Reprocessed Seismic Data

×