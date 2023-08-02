Major Copper Discovery At The Storm Copper Project, Canada

Lumina Gold Commences Feasibility Study Fieldwork

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it has recommenced drilling at its Cangrejos gold-copper project in southwest Ecuador . The Company has initiated the approximately 8,000 metre geotechnical drill program at both the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia deposits. The infill resource definition program will commence in September and will include approximately 10,000 metres of drilling. The goal of the program is to convert Probable mineral reserves to Proven mineral reserves for Phase 1 of mining at the Cangrejos deposit. Lumina intends to fund the Feasibility Study work and drilling from the proceeds received from Wheaton Precious Metals (see May 26, 2023 and May 16, 2023 news releases).

Lumina Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Lumina Gold Corp.)

Lumina plans to ramp up to twelve drill rigs on site to complete the geotechnical and resource definition program, which it expects to complete in Q1 2024. Drilling will also produce fresh material for the next round of metallurgical test work to support the Feasibility Study.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Lumina Gold CORP

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval , President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to future work programs, funding of future work programs and studies at Cangrejos. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or "projected" or variations of those words or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "could", "are proposed to", "are planned to", "are expected to" or "are anticipated to" be taken, occur or be achieved.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions, the prices of gold and copper, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Lumina Gold Corp.

Lumina Gold Hires Ron Halas as Chief Operating Officer

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it has hired Ron Halas P.Eng. as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Halas has over 30 years of diverse experience including open pit and underground mining in both base and precious metals. He has worked with major mining companies including Kinross IAMGOLD, Vale, PT Freeport Indonesia, Placer Dome, and Cominco. His extensive experience in mine feasibility, development, and operations has been gained in Canada Niger Indonesia New Caledonia Suriname, Brazil and Mauritania . Mr. Halas has a Bachelor of Engineering degree from McGill University and a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Simon Fraser University .

Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF ) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") supporting the results of a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") for the development of its Cangrejos gold-copper project located in southwest, Ecuador (the "Project" or "Cangrejos"). The results of the PFS were previously reported in the Company's news release dated April 17, 2023 and there are no material differences in the Report from those results. The effective date of the Report is April 7, 2023 .

Lumina Gold Announces Receipt of First Early Deposit Payment of US$12M from Wheaton Precious Metals

Lumina Gold Announces Receipt of First Early Deposit Payment of US$12M from Wheaton Precious Metals

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it has received the first US$12 million payment (the "First Early Deposit Payment") under the previously announced precious metals purchase agreement (the "Gold Stream") with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ("Wheaton") in relation to its 100% owned Cangrejos gold-copper project located in El Oro Province, Ecuador (the "Project" or "Cangrejos").

Lumina Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Lumina Gold Corp.)

The principal terms of the First Early Deposit Payment and the Gold Stream are as described in the Company's news release dated May 16, 2023 , whereby Wheaton will pay a total of US$300 million to acquire 6.6% of the payable gold produced from the Project until 700,000 ounces of gold have been delivered, and 4.4.% thereafter, with US$48 million being paid as an early deposit pre-construction and US$252 million being paid during construction.

The Company also wishes to clarify information disclosed in its May 16, 2023 news release, to revise the original statement from "Wheaton will pay a production payment representing 18.0% of the spot price of gold for the first 700,000 ounces and 22.0% of the spot price of gold thereafter" to "Wheaton will make ongoing payments for the gold ounces delivered equal to 18.0% of the spot price of gold until the uncredited deposit is reduced to nil and 22.0% of the spot price of gold thereafter".

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Preliminary Feasibility Study (the "PFS") for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Lumina Gold Corp.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval , President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the Company's decision and ability to develop the Project into a producing mine; payment by Wheaton of $300 million to Lumina and the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with the Gold Stream; and the delivery to Wheaton of gold production in respect of the Project. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or "projected" or variations of those words or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "could", "are proposed to", "are planned to", "are expected to" or "are anticipated to" be taken, occur or be achieved.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions; the prices of gold, copper and silver; the Company's ability to meet its obligations under the Gold Stream and other material agreements; the accuracy and reliability of technical data, forecasts, estimates and studies, including the PFS; the accuracy of slope guidance underlying the engineered pit design; estimates of mineral resources and mineral reserves; anticipated costs and expenditures; future results of operations; ability to satisfy power infrastructure and water capacity requirements; availability and ability to procure personnel, machinery, supplies, and equipment from local sources where possible; the characteristics of the Project producing innate positive environmental impacts; tax rates and royalty rates applicable to the Project; the relationship between the Company and the local communities and its business partners; ability to operate in a safe and effective manner; and the success of exploration, development and processing activities. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to exploration activities and accurately predicting mineralization; the timing and ability of the Company to obtain necessary permits; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); capital costs varying significantly from estimates; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; risks associated with the business of the Company; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; inflation and credit risks; risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Lumina Gold Corp.

Lumina Gold Announces US$300 Million Metals Streaming Agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals

Lumina Gold Announces US$300 Million Metals Streaming Agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it entered into a precious metals purchase agreement (the "Gold Stream") with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton") in relation to its 100% owned Cangrejos gold-copper project located in El Oro Province, Ecuador (the "Project" or "Cangrejos") on May 16, 2023 . The Gold Stream initially represents 6.6% of the payable gold produced from the Project in exchange for US$48 million of pre-construction funding (the "Early Deposit") and US$252 million of construction funding (the "Upfront Payment").

Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Announces Positive Cangrejos Pre-Feasibility Study; US$2.2 Billion NPV, 26 Year Mine Life and Production of 371,000 Gold Ounces Per Year and 41 Million Pounds of Copper Per Year

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce it has received positive results from the Preliminary Feasibility Study (the "PFS"), prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), for its 100%-owned Cangrejos Project ("Cangrejos" or the "Project"). The work that was completed as the basis for the PFS was managed by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco"), along with oversight and input from Lumina's representative, MTB Enterprises Inc. The PFS demonstrates further improvements upon the Company's two prior preliminary economic assessments for the Project, with the latest being the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "2020 PEA"). The following is a summary of improvements at Cangrejos since the 2020 PEA :

Fabled Copper Agrees Debt Settlement

Fabled Copper Agrees Debt Settlement

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that it proposes to enter into a debt settlement agreement with a consultant, pursuant to which the Company will agree to settle an aggregate amount of C$30,000 in outstanding debt (the "Debt Settlement") in exchange for the issuance of 375,000 units at a price of C$0.08 per unit (each a "Unit

Each Unit will consist of one common share (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at the price of $0.12 per share for a period of 24 months from closing.

ASCENDANT RESOURCES EARNS 80% INTEREST IN THE LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL AND FILES FEASIBILITY STUDY

ASCENDANT RESOURCES EARNS 80% INTEREST IN THE LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL AND FILES FEASIBILITY STUDY

TSX: ASND
www.ascendantresources.com

•  PROJECT OWNERSHIP INCREASED TO 80%
•  FEASIBILITY STUDY FILED ON SEDAR+

Platinex Launches Exploration Programs for the South Timmins Mining Joint Venture

Platinex Launches Exploration Programs for the South Timmins Mining Joint Venture

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (OTCQB: PANXF, Frankfurt: 9PX) (" Platinex " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce exploration progress and plans for its South Timmins Mining Joint Venture ("South Timmins Mining" or "Joint Venture") properties. The South Timmins Mining properties include the Shining Tree, Heenan, and Mallard gold projects, all of which lie along the Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone ("RTDZ") in the Abitibi Subprovince, one of the most gold enriched geologic regions in the world. IAMGOLDSumitomo's Côté Gold project, Aris Mining's Juby deposit, and numerous other small-scale historic gold producers fall within or are proximal to the RTDZ (see project location map, Figure 1).

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Romios Reports Results from New Targets at the Scossa Gold Project and the Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper Project in Nevada, USA

Romios Reports Results from New Targets at the Scossa Gold Project and the Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper Project in Nevada, USA

 Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its recently completed field programs on the Kinkaid and Scossa properties in Nevada have returned encouraging results from new areas that have expanded the potential extent of both mineralized systems.

HIGHLIGHTS

×