Lumina Gold Announces US$10.2 million Wheaton Precious Metals Draw and Amendment to the PMPA

Marshall Koval , CEO and Director commented: "The completion of this drilling supports several key programs of the Feasibility Study. Work on the revised resource estimate, pit slope design metallurgical testing including High-Pressure Grinding Roll testing are now all underway. The assays from the resource infill program continue to demonstrate the exceptional continuity of grade at Cangrejos and are in line with expectations from previous drilling and studies."
Table 1: 2023 Drill Program Summary
Resource
Conversion
Pit Slope
Geotechnical
Metallurgical
Twin Holes
Hydrogeological
Pump Testing
Totals
Cangrejos
Total # of holes
91
10
9
6
116
Total metreage
7,786
3,729
1,668
215
13,399
Shallowest hole (m)
35
180
56
27
Deepest Hole (m)
151
600
290
69
Gran Bestia
Total # of holes
n/a
10
7
n/a
17
Total metreage
n/a
4,142
1,397
n/a
5,539
Shallowest hole (m)
n/a
150
100
n/a
Deepest Hole (m)
n/a
663
265
n/a
Overall
Total # of holes
91
20
16
6
133
Total metreage
7,786
7,871
3,065
215
18,938
Cangrejos Drill-Hole Results
Highlights of the 2023 Project resource conversion program are provided in Table 2, and the corresponding intercepts are highlighted in Figures 1 and 2. A complete listing of results from the 2023 Project resource conversion program is provided in Annex 1.
Table 2: Highlighted Drill Results
Hole
Number
From
(m)
To
(m)
Interval
(m)
Au Grade
(g/t)
Cu Grade
(%)
Au Eq.
(g/t)
Total
Depth
(m)
Comments
C23-252
6.0
45.0
39.0
2.50
0.31
2.94
45
Open to depth
C23-253
4.0
54.0
50.0
23.48
0.09
23.64
85
Incl. 2m grading 580g/t Au - uncut
or
4.0
54.0
50.0
3.08
0.09
3.24
85
2m grading 580g/t Au cut to 70g/t
C23-265
0.0
85.0
85.0
2.09
0.24
2.47
85
Open to depth
C23-269
0.0
115.0
115.0
1.02
0.24
1.37
115
Open to depth
C23-270
0.0
70.0
70.0
1.14
0.13
1.38
70
Open to depth
C23-275
0.0
91.0
91.0
1.76
0.13
1.97
91
Incl. 2m grading 16.4g/t Au - uncut
C23-302
2.0
115.0
113.0
1.50
0.16
1.75
115
Open to depth
C23-306
0.0
70.1
70.1
1.12
0.12
1.31
70.1
Open to depth
C23-312
0.0
76.0
76.0
1.40
0.17
1.65
76
Open to depth
C23-316
0.0
76.0
76.0
1.24
0.19
1.52
76
Open to depth
C23-317
0.0
96.0
96.0
1.48
0.27
1.86
96
Open to depth
Note: Minor contributors to Au Eq. calculation, silver and molybdenum are not included in this table but are provided in Annex 1. Intervals in the reported holes are calculated using a cut-off of 0.2 g/t Au with maximum internal dilution of ten continuous metres. A 70g/t Au top cut was applied for the interval noted in the comments section. Sampling is done in consistent, continuous 2-metre intervals. Values assume 100% recovery of all quoted metals and the following prices were used to calculate Au Eq.: a gold price of US$1,500 per ounce, a copper price of US$3.00 per pound, a molybdenum price of US$7.00 per pound and a silver price of US$18.00 per ounce.
Lumina Gold received the highest drill assay ever returned from the project in hole C23-253, where a 2-metre intercept from 40 to 42 metres graded 580 g/t Au, see Figure 1.
Lumina is operating normally at the Project. The Company's activities have not been affected by the recent civil disturbances that have impacted other areas in Ecuador .
Quality Assurance
All Lumina sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality control / quality assurance ("QA/QC") program that includes the insertion of blind standards, blanks and pulp and reject duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at Lumina's secure facility located at the Project. Drill core is sawn in half on site and half drill-core samples are securely transported to ALS Labs' ("ALS") sample preparation facilities in Quito, Ecuador . Sample pulps are sent to ALS' chemical labs in Lima, Peru for analysis. Gold content is determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge with total copper content determined by four-acid digestion with ICP finish. The lab is independent from Lumina.
Lumina is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.
Qualified Person
Leo Hathaway , P.Geo., Senior Vice President of Lumina and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the Project has reviewed, verified, and approved the contents of this news release and has verified the data underlying the contents of this news release by review and supervision of, but not limited to, drilling procedures, chain of custody of core and samples, logging and sampling procedures and insertion of blind standards, blanks and pulp duplicates into the sample stream and running of check samples with an umpire laboratory; such that no limitations are known that would prohibit it being suitable for resource estimation.
Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.
Lumina Gold Corp.
Signed: "Marshall Koval"
Marshall Koval , President & CEO, Director
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to potentially converting mineral resources to mineral reserves and future work programs and work on the FS. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or "projected" or variations of those words or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "could", "are proposed to", "are planned to", "are expected to" or "are anticipated to" be taken, occur or be achieved.
With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions, the prices of gold and copper, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.
Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Annex. 1: Drill result table – Complete 2023 Cangrejos Infill Resource Conversion Program Results. Intervals provided in Table 2. are shown in bold.
Hole
Number
From
(m)
To
(m)
Interval
(m)
Au
Grade
(g/t)
Cu
Grade
(%)
Ag
Grade
(g/t)
Mo
Grade
(ppm)
Au
Eq.
(g/t)
Total
Depth
(m)
Comments
C23-242
0.0
86.0
86.0
0.37
0.09
1.19
2
0.51
140.0
330 ° /-65 °
and
98.0
100.0
2.0
0.26
0.05
0.25
2
0.33
and
112.0
136.0
24.0
0.31
0.05
0.29
8
0.38
C23-243
0.0
2.0
2.0
0.37
0.01
21.00
1
0.64
85.2
and
10.0
14.0
4.0
0.31
0.03
9.75
1
0.46
and
52.0
70.0
18.0
0.25
0.09
0.72
1
0.38
C23-244
0.0
88.0
88.0
0.54
0.07
1.53
6
0.66
130.9
150 ° /-65 °
and
118.0
128.0
10.0
0.26
0.02
0.46
15
0.30
C23-245
4.0
18.0
14.0
0.33
0.06
12.59
2
0.55
45.1
and
30.0
45.1
15.1
0.25
0.15
1.23
2
0.47
Open to depth
C23-246
0.0
2.0
2.0
0.33
0.03
22.50
3
0.64
85.3
and
12.0
30.0
18.0
0.43
0.04
25.34
5
0.79
and
52.0
84.0
32.0
0.44
0.02
0.29
11
0.48
C23-247
14.0
16.0
2.0
0.95
0.04
1.30
1
1.03
75.4
and
26.0
58.0
32.0
0.27
0.12
1.97
5
0.46
C23-248
2.0
30.0
28.0
0.31
0.09
5.88
5
0.51
50.0
and
42.0
50.0
8.0
0.58
0.15
1.40
8
0.81
Open to depth
C23-249
0.0
35.1
35.1
0.47
0.17
3.10
9
0.75
35.1
Open to depth
C23-250
16.0
18.0
2.0
0.74
0.04
2.90
1
0.83
100.4
and
46.0
92.0
46.0
0.29
0.14
2.01
10
0.50
C23-251
0.0
86.0
86.0
0.44
0.05
2.14
6
0.53
90.1
C23-252
6.0
45.1
39.1
2.50
0.31
3.83
11
2.94
45.1
Open to depth
C23-253
4.0
54.0
50.0
3.08
0.09
2.46
4
3.24
85.2
2m sample grading
580g/t Au cut to 70g/t
Au
or
4.0
54.0
50.0
23.48
0.09
2.46
3
23.64
85.2
2m sample grading
580g/t Au - uncut
and
70.0
76.0
6.0
0.75
0.05
1.30
4
0.96
C23-254
0.0
100.1
100.1
0.68
0.05
1.90
18
0.78
100.1
Open to depth
C23-255
0.0
45.2
45.2
1.46
0.37
1.75
1
1.98
45.2
Open to depth
C23-256
16.0
48.0
32.0
0.42
0.09
8.49
8
0.64
76.0
and
64.0
66.0
2.0
1.68
0.06
0.25
6
1.76
C23-257
8.0
14.0
6.0
0.39
0.09
6.23
13
0.59
55.2
C23-258
0.0
48.0
48.0
1.09
0.06
4.81
8
1.22
85.4
Open to depth
and
62.0
85.4
23.4
0.69
0.04
0.33
37
0.77
C23-259
16.0
54.0
38.0
0.22
0.15
1.19
3
0.44
65.0
C23-260
0.0
2.0
2.0
0.37
0.05
0.25
2
0.44
75.3
and
8.0
10.0
2.0
0.33
0.01
0.50
1
0.35
and
52.0
62.0
10.0
0.23
0.05
0.30
24
0.32
C23-261
0.0
65.1
65.1
1.13
0.12
1.55
30
1.40
65.1
Open to depth
C23-262
8.0
10.0
2.0
0.57
0.07
1.20
2
0.67
75.3
330 ° /-85 °
Open to depth
and
26.0
75.3
49.3
0.24
0.09
0.42
15
0.37
C23-263
2.0
8.0
6.0
0.88
0.23
6.47
3
1.28
91.3
Open to depth
and
22.0
26.0
4.0
0.23
0.04
0.53
1
0.30
and
36.0
40.0
4.0
0.33
0.13
0.25
4
0.51
and
52.0
91.3
39.3
0.67
0.20
0.58
8
0.95
C23-264
12.0
24.0
12.0
0.34
0.10
0.79
7
0.49
90.2
and
82.0
84.0
2.0
0.26
0.12
0.70
70
0.45
C23-265
0.0
85.3
85.3
2.09
0.24
1.44
78
2.47
85.3
Open to depth
C23-266
0.0
115.1
115.1
0.83
0.18
0.57
10
1.09
115.1
Open to depth
C23-267
0.0
65.7
65.7
1.09
0.14
2.09
24
1.31
65.7
Open to depth
C23-268
2.0
22.0
20.0
0.25
0.14
0.86
1
0.46
55.1
150 ° /-50 °
and
46.0
54.0
8.0
0.24
0.08
0.61
3
0.35
C23-269
0.0
115.0
115.0
1.02
0.24
0.67
46
1.37
115.0
330 ° /-60 °
Open to depth
C23-270
0.0
70.0
70.0
1.14
0.13
4.70
40
1.38
70.0
Open to depth
C23-271
2.0
100.2
98.2
0.60
0.16
4.74
8
0.88
100.2
Open to depth
C23-272
0.0
100.0
100.0
0.87
0.14
0.63
19
1.07
100.0
150 ° /-50 °
Open to depth
C23-273
0.0
75.2
75.2
0.88
0.19
2.10
3
1.17
75.2
330 ° /-60 °
Open to depth
C23-274
0.0
65.5
65.5
0.57
0.09
0.68
15
0.72
65.5
150 ° /-75 °
Open to depth
C23-275
0.0
90.8
90.8
1.76
0.13
2.15
23
1.97
90.8
150 ° /-75 °
2m sample grading
C23-276
14.0
22.0
8.0
0.37
0.11
3.55
2
0.56
95.1
and
52.0
54.0
2.0
0.34
0.13
2.50
6
0.55
and
64.0
66.0
2.0
0.25
0.11
0.60
2
0.41
and
88.0
90.0
2.0
0.25
0.02
0.25
7
0.27
C23-277
0.0
2.0
2.0
0.32
0.04
0.25
2
0.37
105.9
330 ° /-70 °
Open to depth
and
10.0
12.0
2.0
0.24
0.08
2.30
1
0.37
and
32.0
34.0
2.0
0.21
0.06
0.60
2
0.31
and
36.0
38.0
2.0
0.27
0.05
2.30
2
0.37
and
86.0
105.9
19.9
0.40
0.07
0.75
4
0.51
Open to depth
C23-278
0.0
80.0
80.0
0.58
0.15
0.55
10
0.79
80.0
Open to depth
C23-279
0.0
71.4
71.4
0.53
0.14
0.40
10
0.73
71.4
Open to depth
C23-280
0.0
65.4
65.4
0.51
0.12
2.98
17
0.72
65.4
Open to depth
C23-281
10.0
28.0
18.0
0.88
0.16
1.63
1
1.11
110.1
Open to depth
and
44.0
46.0
2.0
0.23
0.07
0.25
2
0.33
and
48.0
50.0
2.0
0.21
0.09
0.25
1
0.34
and
60.0
64.0
4.0
0.42
0.09
1.20
4
0.56
and
80.0
110.1
30.1
0.43
0.13
0.53
24
0.63
C23-282
4.0
6.0
2.0
0.22
0.08
0.60
3
0.34
81.2
330 ° /-65 °
and
16.0
18.0
2.0
0.27
0.04
0.25
8
0.33
and
26.0
72.0
46.0
0.71
0.04
0.31
7
0.77
C23-283
24.0
36.0
12.0
0.31
0.10
1.03
4
0.46
79.2
150 ° /-70 °
and
52.0
74.0
22.0
0.57
0.08
0.74
6
0.69
C23-284
4.0
84.0
80.0
0.63
0.11
0.67
40
0.80
100.2
330 ° /-70 °
Open to depth
and
96.0
100.2
4.2
0.64
0.12
0.25
120
0.84
C23-285
0.0
84.0
84.0
0.58
0.20
2.17
12
0.88
85.0
C23-286
0.0
90.8
90.8
0.39
0.12
1.23
7
0.58
90.8
330 ° /-50 °
Open to depth
C23-286A
6.0
88.0
82.0
0.37
0.13
1.20
7
0.56
150.5
330 ° /-50 °
Open to depth
and
106.0
122.0
16.0
0.26
0.08
0.76
4
0.39
and
142.0
150.5
8.5
0.60
0.10
0.91
2
0.74
C23-287
0.0
46.0
46.0
0.54
0.08
0.35
9
0.65
50.3
C23-288
0.0
65.2
65.2
0.67
0.08
0.47
40
0.80
65.2
330 ° /-60 °
Open to depth
C23-289
0.0
46.0
46.0
1.35
0.32
2.58
5
1.82
100.1
Open to depth
and
64.0
100.2
36.2
1.29
0.45
2.45
13
1.95
C23-290
0.0
62.0
62.0
0.92
0.05
1.01
6
1.00
65.5
C23-291
0.0
80.0
80.0
0.65
0.07
2.23
23
0.77
100.2
C23-292
0.0
65.4
65.4
0.88
0.12
0.34
108
1.09
65.4
Open to depth
C23-293
0.0
62.0
62.0
0.36
0.12
1.18
4
0.54
75.1
C23-294
10.0
34.0
24.0
0.23
0.16
0.75
4
0.46
140.7
and
42.0
44.0
2.0
0.21
0.06
0.25
2
0.30
and
58.0
72.0
14.0
0.55
0.04
0.25
10
0.60
and
86.0
116.0
30.0
0.23
0.04
0.38
2
0.29
and
132.0
136.0
4.0
0.27
0.05
0.85
2
0.35
C23-295
0.0
60.9
60.9
0.84
0.12
2.49
23
1.03
60.9
Open to depth
C23-296
2.0
50.0
48.0
0.31
0.14
1.67
3
0.53
55.2
C23-297
0.0
80.6
80.6
0.74
0.11
0.85
46
0.91
80.6
Open to depth
C23-298
0.0
70.3
70.3
0.87
0.07
1.42
25
0.99
70.3
Open to depth
C23-299
6.0
16.0
10.0
0.50
0.06
2.50
1
0.62
35.2
and
28.0
30.0
2.0
0.46
0.03
0.25
6
0.50
C23-300
6.0
95.3
89.3
0.42
0.08
0.44
24
0.54
95.3
Open to depth
C23-301
16.0
20.0
4.0
0.56
0.18
1.75
10
0.83
105.3
Open to depth
and
36.0
38.0
2.0
0.35
0.07
0.70
1
0.46
and
50.0
52.0
2.0
0.59
0.06
0.70
1
0.68
and
70.0
72.0
2.0
0.31
0.03
0.90
2
0.35
and
84.0
105.3
21.3
0.91
0.08
0.51
2
1.03
C23-302
2.0
115.1
113.1
1.50
0.16
1.48
44
1.75
115.1
330 ° /-45 °
Open to depth
C23-303
0.0
50.2
50.2
1.22
0.08
2.02
19
1.36
50.2
Open to depth
C23-304
2.0
8.0
6.0
0.32
0.04
2.00
3
0.40
65.1
330 ° /-60 °
Open to depth
and
28.0
30.0
2.0
0.25
0.10
0.60
7
0.39
and
64.0
65.1
1.1
0.43
0.02
0.25
1
0.47
C23-305
24.0
66.0
42.0
0.26
0.05
0.52
7
0.33
105.2
Open to depth
and
92.0
105.2
13.2
0.32
0.06
0.42
12
0.40
C23-306
0.0
70.1
70.1
1.12
0.12
0.55
48
1.31
70.1
Open to depth
C23-307
4.0
100.4
96.4
0.32
0.10
0.32
8
0.47
100.4
Open to depth
C23-308
0.0
78.0
78.0
0.82
0.08
2.44
6
0.96
80.5
C23-309
0.0
85.4
85.4
0.84
0.16
1.45
17
1.08
85.4
Open to depth
C23-310
8.0
22.0
14.0
0.24
0.06
2.50
4
0.35
101.1
Open to depth
and
42.0
44.0
2.0
1.35
0.06
0.60
1
1.44
and
56.0
58.0
2.0
0.65
0.08
0.60
5
0.77
and
84.0
86.0
2.0
0.25
0.07
0.25
7
0.35
and
98.0
101.1
3.1
1.15
0.15
0.77
11
1.37
C23-311
2.0
70.3
68.3
0.71
0.04
0.26
26
0.78
70.3
Open to depth
C23-312
0.0
75.8
75.8
1.40
0.17
0.71
24
1.65
75.8
330 ° /-60 °
Open to depth
C23-313
0.0
92.0
92.0
0.41
0.10
0.38
12
0.55
115.6
and
106.0
108.0
2.0
0.22
0.03
0.25
5
0.27
C23-314
16.0
24.0
8.0
0.42
0.10
1.73
4
0.58
145.9
150 ° /-85 °
Open to depth
and
38.0
52.0
14.0
0.40
0.06
0.49
5
0.48
and
88.0
145.9
57.9
0.40
0.13
0.53
9
0.59
C23-315
0.0
115.5
115.5
0.32
0.12
0.48
4
0.49
115.5
Open to depth
C23-316
0.0
75.7
75.7
1.24
0.19
0.82
31
1.52
75.7
Open to depth
C23-317
0.0
95.7
95.7
1.48
0.27
0.50
56
1.86
95.7
Open to depth
C23-318
0.0
46.0
46.0
0.64
0.14
1.75
4
0.85
115.4
330 ° /-55 °
and
60.0
114.0
54.0
0.37
0.10
0.63
5
0.52
C23-319
0.0
122.0
122.0
0.50
0.15
0.54
13
0.72
125.9
330 ° /-60 °
C23-320
0.0
78.0
78.0
0.54
0.20
0.43
23
0.82
86.2
330 ° /-45 °
C23-321
0.0
36.0
36.0
0.53
0.17
1.06
2
0.78
105.0
Open to depth
and
48.0
105.0
57.0
0.97
0.34
0.99
13
1.44
C23-322
0.0
100.4
100.4
0.67
0.20
0.58
15
0.95
100.4
Open to depth
C23-323
2.0
95.7
93.7
0.27
0.11
1.70
16
0.45
95.7
Open to depth
C23-324
4.0
95.7
91.7
0.54
0.16
0.39
13
0.78
95.7
330 ° /-55 °
Open to depth
C23-325
0.0
98.0
98.0
0.35
0.08
0.78
15
0.48
141.2
330 ° /-70 °
Open to depth
and
112.0
141.2
29.2
1.36
0.15
3.84
9
1.61
C23-326
0.0
75.1
75.1
0.90
0.31
0.70
19
1.34
75.1
Open to depth
C23-327
26.0
30.0
4.0
2.65
0.03
1.00
2
2.71
106.0
225 ° /-65 °
and
40.0
84.0
44.0
0.33
0.14
0.91
8
0.53
and
98.0
106.0
8.0
0.57
0.09
1.44
13
0.72
C23-328
0.0
8.00
8.0
0.27
0.05
2.28
3
0.37
60.6
and
52.0
60.0
8.0
0.36
0.04
0.25
5
0.41
C23-329
2.0
75.2
73.2
0.35
0.11
0.32
11
0.51
75.2
Open to depth
C23-330
6.0
71.3
65.3
0.81
0.32
1.49
6
1.27
71.3
330 ° /-55 °
Open to depth
C23-331
0.0
55.2
55.2
0.29
0.13
0.38
5
0.48
55.2
Open to depth
Note: All holes drilled at 0 ° azimuth and -90 ° dip unless otherwise stated in the comments. Intervals in the reported holes are calculated using a cut-off of 0.2 g/t Au with maximum internal dilution of ten continuous metres. A top-cut of 70 g/t Au was applied to one sample as noted in comments. Sampling is done in consistent, continuous 2-metre intervals. Values assume 100% recovery of all quoted metals and the following prices were used: a gold price of US$1,500 per ounce, a copper price of US$3.00 per pound, a molybdenum price of US$7.00 per pound and a silver price of US$18.00 per ounce.
