Lode Gold Receives Tsxv Conditional Acceptance for Spinout Transaction and Sets a Shareholder Meeting Date to Approve Plan of Arrangement

Lode Gold Receives Tsxv Conditional Acceptance for Spinout Transaction and Sets a Shareholder Meeting Date to Approve Plan of Arrangement

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional acceptance from the TSXV for the spinout transaction. The record date is set for January 20, 2025. An information circular will be mailed to Shareholders on or before January 24, 2025, calling for a meeting on March 10, 2025, to approve the plan of arrangement for a tax-efficient spinout. On the completion of the transaction and following final court approval, Lode Gold shareholders will receive shares of Gold Orogen.

Upon completion of the spin-off, the Company will be structured as follows:

Gold Orogen (Spin Co.)

Gold Orogen is an exploration pure play with two choice assets. Both assets are located in highly prospective areas and each can potentially be a company maker and a standalone asset.

Asset 1:

  • 99.5 km2 of claims in Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt (Snowline's Valley deposit, Seabridge's 3 Aces project, Stika Gold's RC deposit)
  • Total of four Reduced Intrusive Targets (RIRGS similar to Snowline)
    Confirmed on WIN:
    - signature host rocks, hornfels and reduced intrusives
    - high bismuth to gold ratio, gold-bearing sheeted quartz veins

Asset 2:

  • New Brunswick: created one of the largest land packages at 420 km2
  • Geological analogue to New Found Gold, Galway, Calibre Mining and Puma
  • Confirmed gold endowment confirmed by initial drilling
  • Acadian Gold JV formed and project-funded, captures the majority of the geological formation that hosts the Puma mineralization

Lode Gold (Parent): High Grade Underground Mine Potential (previously mined at 8gpt)

The Fremont Gold project is located on the Mother Lode Belt Lode Gold on patented private land in Mariposa County. Lode Gold is the first owner since mining suspension in 1942, to evaluate the project as an underground opportunity.

  • On 190 km mineralized Mother Lode Belt: 50,000,000 oz produced
  • Fremont: 4km strike on the Mother Lode Belt
  • Private patented land: 3,351 acres, 100% owned in Mariposa County (five Supervisors oversee County*) *County: 17,000 and Town: 2000 people
  • California: 700 permitted mines; 14 gold mines
  • Target: 2 Moz underground 5 g/t Au
  • Typical Orogenic Deposit with Structure & Controls
  • 3 Step-Out Holes hit structure (up to 1200 m)
  • 2 nearby mines were 1800 m deep at 13 g/t
  • Brownfield with 23 km of underground workings and over 43,000 m drilled (the cores are intact and preserved)
  • 11% of the veins (2 of 7 deposits) exploited; mostly in the first 250 m
  • 2023 MRE: 1 Moz (M&I) + 2 Moz (Inf)
  • 2023 PEA at USD $2,000/oz Au: After-tax NPV (5%) USD $370M, 31% IRR, 11 years LOM
  • Close to road, rail, power, and water
  • Mine was suspended in 1942 due to prohibition of gold mining during World War II
  • 4 shareholders own 60% (~40,000,000 shares / tight structure)

About Lode Gold


Lode Gold is an exploration and development company with projects in highly prospective and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada and the United States.

In Canada, its Golden Culvert and WIN Projects in Yukon, covering 99.5 km2 across a 27- km strike length, are situated in a district-scale, high grade gold mineralized trend within the southern portion of the Tombstone Gold Belt. A total of four RIRGS targets have been confirmed on the property. A NI 43-101 technical report has been completed in May 2024.

In New Brunswick, Lode Gold has created one of the largest land packages with its Acadian Gold JV Co; consisting of an area that spans 420 km2 and a 42km strike. McIntyre Brook covers 111 km2 and a 17-km strike in the emerging Appalachian/Iapetus Gold Belt; it is hosted by orogenic rocks of similar age and structure as New Found Gold's Queensway Project. Riley Brook is a 309 km2 package covering a 25 km strike of Wapske formation with its numerous felsic units. A NI 43-101 technical report has been completed in August 2024.

In the United States, the Company is advancing its Fremont Gold project. This is a brownfield project with over 43,000 m drilled and 23 km of underground workings. It was previously mined at 8 g/t Au in the 1940's.

Mining was halted in 1942 due the gold prohibition in WWII just as it was ramping up production. Unlike typical brownfield projects that are mined out; only 11% of the veins - in 2 out of 7 deposits- have been exploited. The Company is the first owner to investigate an underground high grade mine potential at Fremont.

The project is located in 3,351 acres of private and patented land in Mariposa County. The asset is a 4 km strike on the prolific 190 km Mother Lode Gold Belt, California that produced over 50,000,000 oz of gold and is instrumental in the creation of the towns, the businesses and infrastructure in the 1800s gold rush. It is 1.5 hours from Fresno, California. The property has year-round road access and is close to airports and rail.

Previously, in March 2023 the company completed an NI 43 101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). Project Valuation has an after-tax NPV (5%) of USD $370M at $2000 2 /oz gold, IRR 31% and an 11-year LOM, averaging 118,000 oz per year. At $1,750 /oz gold, NPV (5%) is $217M. The project hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 1.16 Moz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 MT Indicated and 2.02 Moz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28.3 MT Inferred. The MRE evaluates only 1.4 km of the 4 km strike of Fremont property. Three step-out holes at depth (up to 1200 m) hit structure and were mineralized.

All NI 43-101 technical reports are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com).

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, Director, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), FAusIMM, and who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI-43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Wendy T. Chan, CEO & Director

Information Contact

Winfield Ding
CFO
info@lode-gold.com
+1-416-915-4257

Kevin Shum
Investor Relations
kevin@lode-gold.com
+1 (647) 725-3888 ext. 702

Cautionary Note Related to this News Release and Figures

This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the completion of the transaction and the timing thereof, the expected benefits of the transaction to shareholders of the Company, the structure, terms and conditions of the transaction and the execution of a definitive agreement, the timing of submission to the CSE and TSXV, Gold Orogen raising an additional $1,500,000 and the anticipated use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: that the Company and GRM will be able to negotiate the definitive agreement on the terms and within the time frame expected, that the Company and GRM will be able to make submissions to the CSE and TSXV within the time frame expected, that the Company and GRM will be able to obtain shareholder approval for the transaction, that the Company and GRM will be able to obtain necessary third party and regulatory approvals required for the transaction, if completed, that the transaction will provide the expected benefits to the Company and its shareholders.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions, general economic, market or business risks, unanticipated costs, the failure of the Company and GRM to negotiate the definitive agreement on the terms and conditions and within the timeframe expected, the failure of the Company and GRM to make submissions to the CSE and TSXV within the timeframe expected, the failure of the Company and GRM to obtain shareholder approval for the transaction, the failure of the Company and GRM to obtain all necessary approvals for the transaction, and r other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232575

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lode Gold ResourcesLOD:CCTSXV:LODPrecious Metals Investing
LOD:CC
Two New Reduced Intrusive Targets, Totalling Four, Identified at Tombstone Belt, Yukon - Gold Orogen, New Spin Co of Lode Gold

Two New Reduced Intrusive Targets, Totalling Four, Identified at Tombstone Belt, Yukon - Gold Orogen, New Spin Co of Lode Gold

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of our ongoing interpretation of data collected during the summer 2024 QMAGT survey.

Importantly, two additional RIRGS targets "Stingray" and "Camp" have been defined on the Golden Culvert property as a direct result of incorporating the new geophysical data with existing geochemical datasets. These new targets complement the RIRGS targets already identified (a total of four highly prospective RIRGS targets, namely "Border", "Steelhead", "Stingray" and "Camp") by Gold Orogen, subsidiary of Lode Gold, on its nearby WIN property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lode Gold Presents Strategic Initiatives and Exploration Plans at 121 Mining Investment Event in London, UK

Lode Gold Presents Strategic Initiatives and Exploration Plans at 121 Mining Investment Event in London, UK

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation and exhibition at the upcoming 121 Mining Investment event in London, UK on November 14 and 15, 2024. This conference serves as a platform for mining company executives to connect with portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups, and family offices.

As part of its marketing and outreach efforts for Fall 2024, the Company will be having stakeholder meetings in London, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Paris and Zurich.

Potential investors should take note of the upcoming catalysts:

  • New Brunswick: Planned Q1 2025 Drilling upon systematic exploration: geophysics, soil sampling, mapping, geochemistry. Completed 1600 soil samples, analysis in progress. Excalibur Mag work in progress.
  • Yukon: Plan to follow-up drilling on newly identified RIRGS targets on Tombstone Belt upon field work and detailed mapping.
  • California:
    • Q4 2024 Revised NI 43-101 MRE (updating 2023 MRE 1 Moz (M&I) + 2 Moz (Inf) and investigating high grade underground potential)
    • Brownfield project: Previously mined at 8 gpt, over 43,000 m drilled, step out holes hit structure (up to 1200 m). Only 11% of veins (2 out of 7 deposits) exploited. PEA 2023: NPV: USD $371M(5%) at $2000 /oz Au.
    • Technical assessments: 23 km underground workings, possibility for a zero- emission mine.
    • 4500 m Drill Plan to confirm high-grade underground potential at orogenic deposit with good continuity and structural control (stepout holes hit structure, up to 1200 m). Targeting 2 Moz at 5 g/t Au (with 3 g/t cut off) resource.

Lode Gold and the team invite interested investors and stakeholders to contact us and schedule an in-person meeting to learn about upcoming catalysts, the upcoming shareholder spinoff, and the exploration plans for 2024-2025. For more details, visit our website at www.lode-gold.com.

About Lode Gold

Lode Gold (TSXV: LOD) is an exploration and development company with projects in highly prospective and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada and the United States.

Its Golden Culvert and WIN Projects in Yukon, covering 99.5 km2 across a 27-km strike length, are situated in a district-scale, high-grade-gold-mineralized trend within the southern portion of the Tombstone Gold Belt. Gold deposits and occurrences within the Belt include Fort Knox, Pogo, Brewery Creek and Dublin Gulch, and Snowline Gold. A NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Technical Report on the WIN-Golden Culvert Property for Lode Gold" with an effective date of May 15, 2024, summarizing the work to date on these properties is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com).

In New Brunswick, Lode Gold has created one of the largest land packages with a 42km strike within 420km2. Its McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, covering 111 km2 and a 17-km strike length in the emerging Appalachian/Iapetus Gold Belt, is surrounded by Puma Exploration's Williams Brook Project (5.55 g/t Au over 50m)1 and is hosted by orogenic rocks of similar age and structure as New Found Gold's Queensway Project. The Fancamp's Riley Brook is a 309 km2 package covering a 25 km strike of Wapske formation with its numerous felsic units. Previous exploration efforts have focused on just VMS-style mineralization hosted in the felsic intrusions, and mostly focused on the base metals - the Company is the first to focus on and assay for gold. This transaction will close upon Exchange's acceptance.

The Company is also advancing its Fremont Gold development project in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt of California where 50,000,000 oz of gold has been produced. Fremont, located 500km north of Equinox Gold's Castle Mountain and Mesquite mines, has a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") with an after-tax NPV (5%) of USD $217M, a 21% IRR, 11-year LOM, averaging 118,000 Oz per annum at USD $1,750 gold. A sensitivity to the March 31, 2023 PEA at USD $2,000/oz gold gives an after-tax NPV (5%) of USD $370M and a 31% IRR over an 11-year LOM. The project hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 1.16 MOz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 MT Indicated and 2.02 MOz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28.3 MT Inferred. The MRE evaluates only 1.4 km of the 4 km strike length of the Fremont property which features five gold-mineralized zones. Significantly, three step-out holes at depth hit the mineralized structure, typical of orogenic deposits that often occur at depth. Fremont is located on 3,351 acres of 100% owned private land in Mariposa, the original Gold Rush County, and is 1.5 hours from Fresno, California. The property has year-round road access and is close to airports and rail.

Please refer to the Fremont Gold project NI 43-101 PEA technical report dated March 31, 2023, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com). The PEA technical report has been reviewed and approved by independent "Qualified Persons" Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, and Andrew Bradfield, P.Eng. both of P&E, and Travis Manning, P.E. of KCA.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, Director, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), FAusIMM, and who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI-43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Wendy T. Chan, CEO & Director

Information Contact

Winfield Ding
CFO
info@lode-gold.com
+1-416-320-4388

Kevin Shum
Investor Relations
kevin@lode-gold.com
+1 (647) 725-3888 ext. 702

Cautionary Note Related to this News Release and Figures

This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the completion of the transaction and the timing thereof, the expected benefits of the transaction to shareholders of the Company, the structure, terms and conditions of the transaction and the execution of a definitive agreement, the timing of submission to the CSE and TSXV, Gold Orogen raising an additional $1,500,000 and the anticipated use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: that the Company and GRM will be able to negotiate the definitive agreement on the terms and within the time frame expected, that the Company and GRM will be able to make submissions to the CSE and TSXV within the time frame expected, that the Company and GRM will be able to obtain shareholder approval for the transaction, that the Company and GRM will be able to obtain necessary third party and regulatory approvals required for the transaction, if completed, that the transaction will provide the expected benefits to the Company and its shareholders.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions, general economic, market or business risks, unanticipated costs, the failure of the Company and GRM to negotiate the definitive agreement on the terms and conditions and within the timeframe expected, the failure of the Company and GRM to make submissions to the CSE and TSXV within the timeframe expected, the failure of the Company and GRM to obtain shareholder approval for the transaction, the failure of the Company and GRM to obtain all necessary approvals for the transaction, and r other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lode Gold Submits Application for Exchange Approval to Form Spin Co, Gold Orogen - a Yukon & New Brunswick Exploration Company

Lode Gold Submits Application for Exchange Approval to Form Spin Co, Gold Orogen - a Yukon & New Brunswick Exploration Company

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has submitted application to the TSX Venture exchange for approval of the Spin-out of Gold Orogen, as described on its August 27, 2024 and October 22, 2024 news release. The details regarding the Lode Gold shareholder's meeting that is expected to be held in early December 2024 will follow with an information circular to be filed by early November 2024. Lode Gold will seek the approval from shareholders on the Plan of Arrangement, and upon Exchange approval, set the Record Date for distribution of the shares of the new company to shareholders of Lode Gold.

The Company also announces that pursuant to a director resolution passed on July 26, 2024, and a special resolution passed by shareholders of the Company on July 6, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten for one (10:1) basis. Post-consolidation, the Company's capitalization composes of unlimited common shares with no par value, of which 38,032,970 shares are issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday October 29, 2024, the common shares of Lode Gold Resources Inc. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a mining company.

Name of Company: No change.
Escrow shares: None
Transfer agent: Odyssey Trust Company.
Trading symbol: LOD (unchanged)
CUSIP number: 540196 20 1 (new)

"The Company has been contemplating share consolidation for sometime. With significant milestones achieved in the last 12 months and more upcoming catalysts, it makes strategic sense now to execute the consolidation. A key catalyst upcoming in a few months is share distribution of Gold Orogen to shareholders of Lode Gold, a significant step in unlocking value.

With a tight capital structure we can more effectively attract new investors. Of note, four shareholders hold over 60% shares of 38 million post-consolidated shares." states Wendy T. Chan, CEO and Director of Lode Gold.

About Lode Gold

Lode Gold (TSXV: LOD) is an exploration and development company with projects in highly prospective and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada and the United States.

Its Golden Culvert and WIN Projects in Yukon, covering 99.5 km2 across a 27-km strike length, are situated in a district-scale, high-grade-gold-mineralized trend within the southern portion of the Tombstone Gold Belt. Gold deposits and occurrences within the Belt include Fort Knox, Pogo, Brewery Creek and Dublin Gulch, and Snowline Gold. A NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Technical Report on the WIN-Golden Culvert Property for Lode Gold" with an effective date of May 15, 2024, summarizing the work to date on these properties is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com).

In New Brunswick, Lode Gold has created one of the largest land packages with a 42km strike within 420km2. Its McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, covering 111 km2 and a 17-km strike length in the emerging Appalachian/Iapetus Gold Belt, is surrounded by Puma Exploration's Williams Brook Project (5.55 g/t Au over 50m)1 and is hosted by orogenic rocks of similar age and structure as New Found Gold's Queensway Project. The Fancamp's Riley Brook is a 309 km2 package covering a 25 km strike of Wapske formation with its numerous felsic units. Previous exploration efforts have focused on just VMS-style mineralization hosted in the felsic intrusions, and mostly focused on the base metals - the Company is the first to focus on and assay for gold. This transaction will close upon Exchange's acceptance.

The Company is also advancing its Fremont Gold development project in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt of California where 50,000,000 oz of gold has been produced. Fremont, located 500km north of Equinox Gold's Castle Mountain and Mesquite mines, has a Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") with an after-tax NPV (5%) of USD $217M, a 21% IRR, 11-year LOM, averaging 118,000 Oz per annum at USD $1,750 gold. A sensitivity to the March 31, 2023, PEA at USD $2,000/oz gold gives an after-tax NPV (5%) of USD $370M and a 31% IRR over an 11-year LOM. The project hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 1.16 MOz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 MT Indicated and 2.02 MOz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28.3 MT Inferred. The MRE evaluates only 1.4 km of the 4 km strike length of the Fremont property which features five gold-mineralized zones. Significantly, three step-out holes at depth hit the mineralized structure, typical of orogenic deposits that often occur at depth. Fremont is located on 3,351 acres of 100% owned private land in Mariposa, the original Gold Rush County, and is 1.5 hours from Fresno, California. The property has year-round road access and is close to airports and rail.

Please refer to the Fremont Gold project NI 43-101 PEA technical report dated March 31, 2023, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com). The PEA technical report has been reviewed and approved by independent "Qualified Persons" Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, and Andrew Bradfield, P.Eng. both of P&E, and Travis Manning, P.E. of KCA.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, Director, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), FAusIMM, and who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI-43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Wendy T. Chan, CEO & Director

Information Contact

Winfield Ding
CFO
info@lode-gold.com
+1-416-320-4388

Kevin Shum
Investor Relations
kevin@lode-gold.com
+1 (647) 725-3888 ext. 702

Cautionary Note Related to this News Release and Figures

This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the Special Warrant financing, additional proceeds from the exercise of the warrants underlying the Special Warrants, and the receipt of final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to the transactions, are forward-looking statements. Although Lode Gold believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Lode Gold can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Lode Gold's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, and assumptions made with regard to: the ability of Lode Gold to obtain final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to the transactions; that the Company will be able to use the proceeds of the Special Warrant financing as anticipated; and the ability of the Company to continue with its stated business objectives and its ability to obtain required approvals and raise additional capital to proceed. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include risks associated with the business of Lode Gold and Fancamp; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to the transactions; the risk that the use of proceeds from the Special Warrant financing may differ from management's expectations; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in the Companies' filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca). Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lode Gold Signs Definitive Agreement to Execute Tax-Efficient Spin-Out, Creating Two Pure Play Companies

Lode Gold Signs Definitive Agreement to Execute Tax-Efficient Spin-Out, Creating Two Pure Play Companies

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary, ("1475039 B.C. Ltd." or "Gold Orogen") has entered into a binding Definitive Agreement (DA) on October 21, 2024 to acquire Great Republic Mining ("GRM", "Great Republic" or CSE: GRM), pursuant to which the GRM and the Company's subsidiary propose to complete a Reverse Take Over (RTO) transaction pursuant to which GRM will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company's subsidiary. It will be a tax efficient spin out: shareholders of Lode Gold will receive shares of Gold Orogen.

Transaction details, terms, and condition of the deal remain the same as in the Letter of Intent previously announced and can be read on its August 27th, 2024 news release.

The new company, Gold Orogen will have assets in two highly prospective areas in Canada: Yukon and Atlantic Canada. It will be a focused exploration pure play company. It will launch with funding of over $3 million dollars, with a plan to raise an additional $1.5 million. Work programs being executed or planned include: VTEM, SQUIDT, Soil Analysis, Geological Mapping, Trenching and Drilling in the next 12 months.

Wendy T. Chan, CEO of Lode Gold states, "We are very glad to have achieved yet another milestone, thanks to the hard work of our team. As promised in our business plan, we have now finalized definite spin out plans. It will be a tax efficient plan of arrangement. We will create two pure play companies to unlock value for shareholders. We have also initiated work programs in Yukon and New Brunswick, post raising over $4 million in the last two financings."

About Lode Gold

Lode Gold (TSXV: LOD) is an exploration and development company with projects in highly prospective and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada and the United States.

Its Golden Culvert and WIN Projects in Yukon, covering 99.5 km2 across a 27-km strike length, are situated in a district-scale, high-grade-gold-mineralized trend within the southern portion of the Tombstone Gold Belt. Gold deposits and occurrences within the Belt include Fort Knox, Pogo, Brewery Creek and Dublin Gulch, and Snowline Gold. A NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Technical Report on the WIN-Golden Culvert Property for Lode Gold" with an effective date of May 15, 2024, summarizing the work to date on these properties is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com).

In New Brunswick, Lode Gold has created one of the largest land packages with a 42km strike within 420km2. Its McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, covering 111 km2 and a 17-km strike length in the emerging Appalachian/Iapetus Gold Belt, is surrounded by Puma Exploration's Williams Brook Project (5.55 g/t Au over 50m)1 and is hosted by orogenic rocks of similar age and structure as New Found Gold's Queensway Project. The Fancamp's Riley Brook is a 309 km2 package covering a 25 km strike of Wapske formation with its numerous felsic units. Previous exploration efforts have focused on just VMS-style mineralization hosted in the felsic intrusions, and mostly focused on the base metals - the Company is the first to focus on and assay for gold. This transaction will close upon Exchange's acceptance.

The Company is also advancing its Fremont Gold development project in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt of California where 50,000,000 oz of gold has been produced. Fremont, located 500km north of Equinox Gold's Castle Mountain and Mesquite mines, has a Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") with an after-tax NPV (5%) of USD $217M, a 21% IRR, 11-year LOM, averaging 118,000 Oz per annum at USD $1,750 gold. A sensitivity to the March 31, 2023 PEA at USD $2,000/oz gold gives an after-tax NPV (5%) of USD $370M and a 31% IRR over an 11-year LOM. The project hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 1.16 MOz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 MT Indicated and 2.02 MOz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28.3 MT Inferred. The MRE evaluates only 1.4 km of the 4 km strike length of the Fremont property which features five gold-mineralized zones. Significantly, three step-out holes at depth hit the mineralized structure, typical of orogenic deposits that often occur at depth. Fremont is located on 3,351 acres of 100% owned private land in Mariposa, the original Gold Rush County, and is 1.5 hours from Fresno, California. The property has year-round road access and is close to airports and rail.

Please refer to the Fremont Gold project NI 43-101 PEA technical report dated March 31, 2023, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com). The PEA technical report has been reviewed and approved by independent "Qualified Persons" Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, and Andrew Bradfield, P.Eng. both of P&E, and Travis Manning, P.E. of KCA.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, Director, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), FAusIMM, and who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI-43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Wendy T. Chan, CEO & Director

Information Contact

Winfield Ding
CFO
info@lode-gold.com
+1-416-320-4388

Kevin Shum
Investor Relations
kevin@lode-gold.com
+1 (647) 725-3888 ext. 702

Cautionary Note Related to this News Release and Figures

This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the completion of the transaction and the timing thereof, the expected benefits of the transaction to shareholders of the Company, the structure, terms and conditions of the transaction and the execution of a definitive agreement, the timing of submission to the CSE and TSXV, Gold Orogen raising an additional $1,500,000 and the anticipated use of proceeds. Forward-Looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-Looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: that the Company and GRM will be able to negotiate the definitive agreement on the terms and within the time frame expected, that the Company and GRM will be able to make submissions to the CSE and TSXV within the time frame expected, that the Company and GRM will be able to obtain shareholder approval for the transaction, that the Company and GRM will be able to obtain necessary third party and regulatory approvals required for the transaction, if completed, that the transaction will provide the expected benefits to the Company and its shareholders.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions, general economic, market or business risks, unanticipated costs, the failure of the Company and GRM to negotiate the definitive agreement on the terms and conditions and within the timeframe expected, the failure of the Company and GRM to make submissions to the CSE and TSXV within the timeframe expected, the failure of the Company and GRM to obtain shareholder approval for the transaction, the failure of the Company and GRM to obtain all necessary approvals for the transaction, and r other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lode Gold Launches Exploration Program at One of the Largest Land Packages in New Brunswick

Lode Gold Launches Exploration Program at One of the Largest Land Packages in New Brunswick

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a Heliborne HeliTEM² Survey over the Riley Brook and McIntyre Brook properties, in northern New Brunswick, has been initiated as part of the recently announced Acadian Gold Joint Venture with Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (refer to Figure 1). The properties encompass a combined 419 km2 land package of mineral claims, constituting gold mineralized zones that extend over several kilometres, on trend with Puma Exploration's Williams Brook property.

The recent combination of mineral assets between Fancamp and Lode Gold Resources Inc. into a dominant land holding of high-quality, underexplored ground in New Brunswick, was a major development which now aims to be further validated by this high-resolution heliborne electro-magnetic and radiometric survey.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

AUE receives firm commitments for A$10 million placement

AUE receives firm commitments for A$10 million placement

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced AUE receives firm commitments for A$10 million placement

Download the PDF here.

BTR accelerates Second Fortune high-grade mine development

BTR accelerates Second Fortune high-grade mine development

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced BTR accelerates Second Fortune high-grade mine development

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

AME: Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective

AME: Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced AME: Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective

Download the PDF here.

Aurum Resources

Over 95% gold recovery from the Boundiali Gold Project

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Over 95% gold recovery from the Boundiali Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

NextSource Materials Announces Results of 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

RocketBoots Renews Contract with Major Australian Retailer

Trading Halt

AUE receives firm commitments for A$10 million placement

