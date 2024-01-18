Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Uranium in 2024

Top Stories This Week: Gold Rises on Middle East Tensions, Uranium Price Hits Triple Digits

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks in 2023

5 Artificial Intelligence ETFs

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

FPX Nickel Announces $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Nickel Producer Sumitomo Metal Mining

QX Resources: Tier 1 Lithium Assets in the US and Australia Supporting the EV Value Chain

Canada Nickel Receives Equity Investment from Samsung SDI

Heliostar Metals Files Mineral Resource Update Technical Report for the Ana Paula Project

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Canada Nickel

CNC:CA

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Tech Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Issuance of Stock Options to Management

Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Issuance of Stock Options to Management

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces the issuance of a total of 40,000 options to management of the Company in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. In line with the progress of the Company's Vizcachitas project, the options are exercisable at a price of $15.00 and have an expiration date of December 30, 2026.

Santiago Montt, CEO of Los Andes, commented: "The delivery of the Pre-Feasibility Study in 2023, which demonstrated a technically and economically robust project as well as highlighting a number of potential optimisations, was a major milestone for the Company.

We have also continued to be very active in reinforcing our relationship with the community and have had particular success with our program with female entrepreneurs as well as working with a number of social organizations in Putaendo with a focus on local development.

Work continues at both the Project level and on the social engagement side and we look forward to providing further updates in due course."

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is a development company with an 100% interest in the Vizcachitas Project in Chile. The Company is focused on progressing Vizcachitas, which is located along one of Chile's most prolific copper belts. Vizcachitas is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not controlled by the majors and the Company believes it will be Chile's next major copper mine.

The Project is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 150 kilometres north of Santiago, in an area of very good infrastructure. An independent technical report for the PFS, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available on the Company's SEDAR profile.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

For more information please contact:

Santiago Montt, CEO
Santiago.montt@losandescopper.com
Tel: +56 2 2954 0450

Elizabeth Johnson, Investor Relations
Elizabeth.Johnson@losandescopper.com

E-Mail: info@losandescopper.com or visit our website at www.losandescopper.com.

Follow us on X: @LosAndesCopper

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194715

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Los Andes CopperLA:CATSXV:LABase Metals Investing
LA:CA
Los Andes Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Los Andes Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Los Andes Copper (TSXV:LA)

Los Andes Copper


Keep reading...Show less
LME Week 2023: Positive Copper Sentiment

LME Week 2023: Positive Copper Sentiment

Los Andes Copper Ltd.  (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an industry update following London Metal Exchange ("LME") Week.

The annual gathering of the global metals community in London at LME Week included representatives from the breadth of the supply chain, with discussions centering around current trends in metals markets and outlooks for the year ahead.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RETRANSMISSION: Los Andes Copper Signs Agreement With ERM

RETRANSMISSION: Los Andes Copper Signs Agreement With ERM

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed ERM to conduct a strategic analysis of the licensing process for the Vizcachitas Project and to define the required baseline studies.

ERM is a leading global, full-service, sustainability consulting firm. They have been operating in Latin America since the 1990s with 7 offices in the region, and more than 160 offices globally. In Chile specifically they have worked with a number of major mining companies including Anglo American, Teck, SQM, Glencore and Albermarle.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Signs Agreement With ERM

Los Andes Copper Signs Agreement With ERM

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed ERM to conduct a strategic analysis of the licensing process for the Vizcachitas Project and to define the required baseline studies.

ERM is a leading global, full-service, sustainability consulting firm. They have been operating in Latin America since the 1990s with 7 offices in the region, and more than 160 offices globally. In Chile specifically they have worked with a number of major mining companies including Anglo American, Teck, SQM, Glencore and Albermarle.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Los Andes Copper, LTD. Q2 Mid Quarter 2023

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Los Andes Copper, LTD. Q2 Mid Quarter 2023

Los Andes Copper, LTD (TSXV: LA): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Los Andes Copper, LTD. The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: Los Andes Copper Q2 Mid Quarter 2023 Report

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Important royalty agreement with Ecora Resources PLC. was closed in August
  • Robust balance sheet
  • PFS results show strong economics of the project

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/176534_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of Royalty Agreement with Ecora Resources PLC

Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of Royalty Agreement with Ecora Resources PLC

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the royalty agreement (the "Royalty") reported July 24, 2023, with Ecora Resources PLC ("Ecora") for a total cash consideration of US$20,000,000 has now closed.

The Royalty was calculated over the sale of all minerals produced from the Company's Vizcachitas Project in Chile (the "Vizcachitas Project"). Ecora will receive royalty payments calculated as 0.25% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") on minerals sold on open pit operations and 0.125% NSR on underground operations. The Royalty agreement is in addition to the existing NSRs in place on the Project, consisting of a 2% NSR for open pit operations and a 1% NSR on underground operations. For further details on the NSR terms and conditions, please see our press release dated July 24, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lumina Gold Announces Results from 19,000 metre Drill Program at Cangrejos; Including 85 metres Grading 2.42 g/t Gold Equivalent from Surface and Open to Depth

Highlights from 7,800 metre diamond hole (35-151 metres) Resource Conversion Drill Program:

  • Hole C23-265: 2.47 g/t gold equivalent over 85 metres from surface to end of hole.
  • Hole C23-302: 1.75 g/t gold equivalent over 113 metres from 2 metres to end of hole.
  • Hole C23-317: 1.86 g/t gold equivalent over 96 metres from surface to end of hole.
  • Highest gold assay ever on the project in hole C23-253, 2 metres from 40 to 42 metres grading 580 g/t Au.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce results from the 2023 Phase 1 mining resource conversion drilling campaign in support of the ongoing Feasibility Study ("FS") at its Cangrejos Project (the "Project") in Ecuador . Resource drilling comprised part of a larger drill campaign at the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia deposits which also included, metallurgical samples and geotechnical holes with subsequent hydrogeological testing in support of pit slope design. The 2023 drill program at the Project is summarized below in Table 1.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Production Results

Atico Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Production Results

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) is pleased to announce operating results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023 from its El Roble mine. Production totaled 4.37 million pounds of copper with 2,578 ounces of gold for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2023") and 13.24 million pounds of copper with 10,149 ounces of gold in concentrates for the full year 2023.

"Operationally the Company had a challenging first half of the year. The team turned things around in the third quarter and continued to improve all metrics to finish the year delivering just under our production guidance. At the same time, we saw very prospective drill results from our El Roble mine vicinity drill program which could point towards an extension of the current life of mine," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "In the upcoming year, we continue to have significant milestones ahead of us yet to achieve. In the first half of the new year, our main focus will be on the El Roble mine resource update, completion of the La Plata Feasibility Study and delivering on all requirements to receive the environmental permit for the La Plata project."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Announces Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a securities for debt settlement agreement dated January 15, 2024 (the "Agreement") with a professional advisor of the Company.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to settle debt in the amount of $34,723.05 through the issuance of 138,892 units (each, a "Unit") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Unit, whereby each Unit shall be comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one half (1/2) of one (1) Share purchase warrant (each whole, being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be convertible into an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share and will expire on the date that is three (3) years following the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date"). The Expiry Date shall be subject to acceleration where the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.45 for a continuous 30-day period at any time after that date which is 4 months following their date of issue in which case the Expiry Date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and the Warrants will expire on that date which is 30 days after the date on which notice of such acceleration event is provided to the holder.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Receives Total Proceeds of $9,186,597 From Exercise of Warrants

Canadian North Resources Receives Total Proceeds of $9,186,597 From Exercise of Warrants

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) announces the completion of the redemption of its outstanding purchase Warrants (each a "Warrant" to purchase one share at $1.50). The Warrants were issued in connection with the Company's offering of units completed prior to listing and expired on December 29, 2023.

The Company has received total proceeds of $9,186,597 from the exercise of 6,124,398 warrants between January 1, 2023 and December 29, 2023. With the exercise of these Warrants, there are no remaining outstanding Warrants.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER EXPANDS WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER EXPANDS WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has acquired, or has agreed to acquire, an additional 16,008 hectares of prospective exploration ground contiguous with the Company's Woodjam Copper-Gold Project (the " Woodjam Project "). A majority of the additional claims were acquired via low-cost staking, while a small portion are to be purchased from an arm's length vendor.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Expansion of Flagship Woodjam Project: With the addition of these claims, the Woodjam Project will cover 90,163 hectares of prospective southern Quesnel Terrane.
  • Prospective Geology: The newly staked claims are largely underlain by intrusive rocks of the Takomkane batholith, which hosts porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization at the nearby Southeast deposit. The purchased claims are largely underlain by Nicola Gp. volcaniclastic rocks.

"I am pleased that we've been able to add over 16,000 hectares of prospective geology to the Woodjam Project area," commented Steve Blower , Vice President of Exploration . "High-grade gold and zinc mineralization outcrops on the purchased claims and the newly staked claims extend the Woodjam property over highly prospective and underexplored geology covered by a thin mantle of glacial till. We intend to explore both of these areas in 2024. "

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Reports 11 Metres Grading 14.71% Zn + Pb From Final Results of the 2023 Pine Point Drill Program

Osisko Metals Reports 11 Metres Grading 14.71% Zn + Pb From Final Results of the 2023 Pine Point Drill Program

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce the remaining results from the 2023 drilling program at the Pine Point Mining Limited ("PPML") Joint Venture Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The reported results are from the C2 Zone, N1 Zone, NE1 Zone, and the NE2 Zone. Results are all from near-surface, tabular-style deposits, and these will be incorporated into a new Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") that will be released in Q1 2024 and will be integrated into a Feasibility Study ("FS") that is also planned to start in Q1 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Los Andes Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

White Gold Corp. Exhibiting at Booth 108, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, January 21-22, 2024

Nextech3D.ai's Breakthrough AI Powered Search Engine Able to Deliver a 500% Increase in Productivity

Brunswick Exploration Drills 1.80% Li2O Over 37.2 Meters in New Mineralized Dyke at Mirage

Lumina Gold Announces Results from 19,000 metre Drill Program at Cangrejos; Including 85 metres Grading 2.42 g/t Gold Equivalent from Surface and Open to Depth

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

White Gold Corp. Exhibiting at Booth 108, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, January 21-22, 2024

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Drills 1.80% Li2O Over 37.2 Meters in New Mineralized Dyke at Mirage

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 and Condor Resources Reschedule December 2023 Lucero Payment

Lithium Investing

More Exceptional Metallurgical Results from McDermitt

Uranium Investing

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) – Trading Halt

Oil and Gas Investing

Daydream-2 Update

Lithium Investing

Top 5 ASX Lithium Stocks

×