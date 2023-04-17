Exceptional Results Confirm Ultra High Bright Kaolin at Koolya

Cleantech Investing News

Linde Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Linde (NYSE:LIN) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 06:00 EDTmidday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EDT15:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode

Live conference callUS Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 888 770 7292
Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 000 0105
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 358 0970
Access code: 6877110
Live webcast (listen-only)
https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Web replay
Available on demand beginning at 10:30 EDT/16:30 CEST on
Thursday, April 27, 2023, at:
https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations .

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com


SOURCE: Linde plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749488/Linde-Announces-First-Quarter-2023-Earnings-and-Conference-Call-Schedule

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Linde GroupLIN:USNYSE:LINCleantech Investing
LIN:US
The Conversation (0)
Pitney Bowes Files Investor Presentation for 2023 Annual Meeting

Pitney Bowes Files Investor Presentation for 2023 Annual Meeting

Urges Shareholders to Vote FOR Pitney Bowes' Nominees and Katie May on the GOLD Proxy Card

Pitney Bowes (the "Company") (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced that it has filed an investor presentation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on May 9, 2023. The full presentation can be found here .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iola hughes, blue battery

Iola Hughes: Battery Energy Stationary Storage Market to Double in 2023

Energy stationary storage is growing at a faster pace than any other segment in the battery market today, with significant demand expected to continue in the coming years.

Speaking with the Investing News Network on the sidelines of this year’s Battery Gigafactories Europe event, hosted by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, Iola Hughes of Rho Motion said the scale of the new projects coming online continues to grow.

“Last year, we saw around 75 gigawatt hours installed across the grid and behind the meter markets, and that's across all the different chemistries,” she said. “In 2023, we are expecting the market to double.”

Keep reading...Show less

Linde and Heidelberg Materials Announce Large-Scale Carbon Capture Project

Linde (NYSE:LIN) today announced it has signed an agreement with Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest building materials companies, to jointly build, own and operate a large-scale carbon capture and liquefaction facility

Carbon dioxide (CO₂) is a by-product of cement production and is estimated to be responsible for around 7% of global carbon emissions1. Through the use of carbon capture, Linde and Heidelberg Materials will aim to reduce carbon emissions at Heidelberg's Lengfurt plant in Germany. The new plant will capture, liquefy and purify around 70,000 tons of CO₂ per year, with the majority of the resulting liquid CO₂ to be marketed by Linde as feedstock for the chemicals and food & beverage end markets.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Linedata Expands Managed Services Offerings in Asia-Pacific for Buy Side Firms

  • Linedata extends its APAC offerings to include private equity, private credit, specialized and structured credit, and services for allocators and aggregators.
  • Linedata currently provides front to back services to more than 50 funds across the APAC region, covering Hong Kong and Chinese cross-border clients as well as Singapore and Australia
  • Linedata's new offering around Investment management (Cognitive Investment Data Management) leverages AI and ML (including Generative AI) to do contextual extraction of investment data and layers Investment Analytics on top

Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN) (Paris:LIN), a global provider of asset management and credit technology data and services, announced today the expansion of its services capabilities and offerings in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region . Linedata has extended its APAC offerings to include new industry segments namely private equity, private credit, specialized and structured credit, as well as allocators and aggregators.

"Since the beginning of our journey in Asia, we've continuously worked to grow and enhance our range of technology solutions and services," said Sally Crane, Managing Director at Linedata Asia . "Over the last couple of years we have experienced a changing business environment as well as ongoing economic factors, and in turn we have seen a transformation in business needs and a growing interest in outsourcing."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on May 9, 2023

Air Products (NYSE:APD) will release its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results prior to market open on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 and will review these results in a teleconference at 8:30 a.m. ET . The teleconference will be open to the public and the media in listen-only mode by telephone and Internet broadcast.

Live teleconference: 323-701-0225
Passcode: 4444766
Internet broadcast/slides: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

A Closer Look at Cummins' Columbus Engine Plant's Sustainability Measures

Cummins

With so many different streams of production, when it comes to sustainability, the Columbus Engine Plant aims for continuous improvement. Dave Wehrkamp, the plant's former Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) leader, says the plant is always looking for ways to improve its sustainability efforts by asking questions like, "What items in the facility are top energy users?" or "How can we reduce the impact of machinery while maintaining efficiency

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

BCM Welcomes New Board Member

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Provides Update on Status of MCTO

Skyharbour Announces Strategic Property Staking with Addition of Eight New Properties bringing Total Portfolio to Over 490,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Green River Gold Corp. Acquires Lithium Prospect in Central British Columbia

Related News

Copper Investing

BCM Welcomes New Board Member

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces Strategic Property Staking with Addition of Eight New Properties bringing Total Portfolio to Over 490,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Base Metals Investing

ASCENDANT PROVIDES AN UPDATE FOR ITS LAGOA SALGADA POLYMETALLIC PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

Precious Metals Investing

Firefox Gold Closes Second and Final Tranche Of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Announces Two Warrant Amendments

Emerging Tech Investing

Greenlane Renewables Announces Agreement with ZEG Biogas to Establish Industrial Scale Volume Production Locally in Brazil

Resource Investing

Completion Of Labrador Iron Acquisition

×