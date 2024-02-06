- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Nickel Market Outlook: Australia Edition
Unlock the secrets of nickel investing.
The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders about which trends will impact nickel in the coming months.
|✓ Trends
|✓ Forecasts
|✓ Top Stocks
Table of Contents:
A Sneak Peek At What The Insiders Are Saying
|“(In H2 2023, nickel) prices should ... remain at elevated levels compared to the average prices pre the historic LME nickel short squeeze due to nickel’s role in global energy transition. The metal’s appeal to investors as a key green metal will support higher prices in the longer term".
— Ewa Manthey, ING
|“(EVs now) represent a big percentage of nickel demand, and they will continue to rise going forward.”
— Rodney Hooper, RK Equity
|“The resilience of the Chinese economy and the country’s handling of new COVID-19 outbreaks are key factors to watch. In the long run, the rise of EVs bodes well for demand, as nickel is an important component in lithium-ion batteries.”
— FocusEconomics
Who We Are
The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent, unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks of research yourself.
At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you, the investor.
So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this is the place to start. Right now.
