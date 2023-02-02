LithiumBank to Develop Boardwalk and Park Place Lithium Brine Projects After Successful Acquisition Campaign

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual HealthCare Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Cowen 43 rd Annual HealthCare Conference on Tuesday, March 7 th , at the Boston Marriott Copley Place, Boston, MA. Joseph J. Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 11:10 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

The audio webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the webcast.

Investor Contact:
RA-JJCUS-InvestorRel@ITS.JNJ.com

Media Contact:
Jake Sargent (732) 524-1090

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

JNJ

×