Lithium Producers Livent and Allkem Ink US$10.6 Billion Mega Merger Deal

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 44 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 13 th , at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, CA. Biljana Naumovic, Worldwide Vice President, Oncology, and Peter Lebowitz, Global Therapeutic Head, Oncology, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 4:20 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

A webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the live webcast.

Investor:
RA-JJCUS-InvestorRel@ITS.JNJ.com

Media:
media-relations@its.jnj.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Johnson & JohnsonJNJNYSE:JNJPharmaceutical Investing
JNJ
The Conversation (0)

Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue Announce Pricing of Upsized Kenvue Inc. Initial Public Offering

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Kenvue Inc. ("Kenvue"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, today announced the pricing of Kenvue's upsized initial public offering ("IPO") of 172,812,560 shares of Kenvue's common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. In addition, Kenvue has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 25,921,884 shares of its common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. Kenvue's common stock has been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KVUE" and is expected to begin trading on May 4, 2023. The IPO is expected to close on May 8, 2023, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Bernstein 39 th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31 st , at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Kaleido Collaborates with Janssen on Metabolic Therapies

Kaleido Biosciences (NADAQ:KLDO) announced a research collaboration with Janssen’s World Without Disease Accelerator, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

As quoted in the press release:

XBiotech Sells Human Antibody to Janssen for US$750 Million

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) announced the closing of the sale of its True Human antibody Bermekimab to Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Biotech.

As quoted in the press release:

CSE:BOSS

YIELD GROWTH Announces 130 Retail Locations Confirmed to Sell Urban Juve Products

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS, OTCQB:BOSQF, Frankfurt:YG3) is pleased to announce that 130 retail locations across Canada and the US have agreed to sell Urban Juve products with 90 retail locations now live with product. The locations are diverse geographically, and will bring luxury, hemp-powered skincare products to new markets across North America.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results, Maintains Full Year Outlook and Declares First Quarter Dividend

Consolidated revenue increased 31.9% to $136.7 million; Jamieson Brands revenue increased 30.0%;
A djusted EBITDA 1 increased $3.6 million to $24.5 million; Adjusted diluted earnings per share 2 was $0.21

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) today reported its first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2023. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Completes Previously Announced Distributor Transaction in China

Company now owns its full value-chain in world's second largest VMS market

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that it has completed the previously announced agreement to acquire operating assets from its distribution partner in China for a purchase price of approximately $26 million CAD.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences Chairman and CEO Philip J. Young

Orphan Drug Development an Exciting Opportunity to Provide Superior Therapeutics, Lobe Sciences CEO Says

Lobe Sciences (CSE:LOBE,OTCQB:LOBEF) has significantly expanded its portfolio following its acquisition of Altemia & Company. The purchase also sets Lobe Sciences up for revenue generation in the short term, helping secure funds for orphan drug research and development, according to Philip Young, chairman and CEO.

The acquisition gives Lobe Sciences access to the intellectual property and commercial inventory for Altemia, a medical food for the management of sickle cell disease.

“Our team, via the medical food, are putting the plans in place right now, and we've identified potential partners for distribution, which is very important in this marketplace,” Young said. “And we've done the initial clinical research demonstrating that it's better at reducing a biomarker of inflammation, which is a core component of sickle cell. So we have the data necessary and the product necessary to begin selling it into the marketplace.”

Pfizer Declares Second-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Board of Directors approves quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.41 second-quarter 2023 dividend on the company's common stock, payable June 9, 2023, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on May 12, 2023. The second-quarter 2023 cash dividend will be the 338th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

