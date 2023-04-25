Life Science NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Bernstein 39 th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31 st , at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

A webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the live webcast.

Investor:
RA-JJCUS-InvestorRel@ITS.JNJ.com

Media:
media-relations@its.jnj.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Johnson & JohnsonJNJNYSE:JNJMedical Device Investing
JNJ
The Conversation (0)

Kaleido Collaborates with Janssen on Metabolic Therapies

Kaleido Biosciences (NADAQ:KLDO) announced a research collaboration with Janssen’s World Without Disease Accelerator, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

XBiotech Sells Human Antibody to Janssen for US$750 Million

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) announced the closing of the sale of its True Human antibody Bermekimab to Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Biotech.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:BOSS

YIELD GROWTH Announces 130 Retail Locations Confirmed to Sell Urban Juve Products

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS, OTCQB:BOSQF, Frankfurt:YG3) is pleased to announce that 130 retail locations across Canada and the US have agreed to sell Urban Juve products with 90 retail locations now live with product. The locations are diverse geographically, and will bring luxury, hemp-powered skincare products to new markets across North America.

Keep reading...Show less

Aduro Biotech Announces Initiation of Phase 1b Clinical Trial in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer under Janssen Strategic Partnership

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) announced the recent initiation of a Phase 1b study of ADU-214 (JNJ-64041757) in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced lung cancer. ADU-214 is an immunotherapy based on Aduro’s live, attenuated double-deleted Listeria (LADD) technology platform in development for the treatment of advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen), Aduro’s license partner for ADU-214, is conducting the global trial.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Minerva Neurosciences to Report First Quarter 2016 Financial Results and Business Updates on May 3, 2016


April 26, 2016 08:30 ET
 | Source:Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.



WALTHAM, Mass., April 26, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the first quarter of 2016 on Tuesday, May 3, 2016.  The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates.
The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 for domestic callers or (765) 507-2618 for international callers and referring to conference ID number 74086869.  A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com.  The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.
About Minerva Neurosciences:
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of products to treat CNS diseases.  Minerva’s proprietary compounds include: MIN-101, in Phase IIb development for schizophrenia; MIN-202 (JNJ-42847922), which recently completed Phase IIa and Phase Ib clinical trials for insomnia and major depressive disorder (MDD), respectively; MIN-117, in Phase IIa development for MDD; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson’s disease.  Minerva’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “NERV.”  For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.



Waltham, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES 


Contact:
William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376




Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Logo

LOGO URL | Copy the link below

Formats available:

Keep reading...Show less

Danaher Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company") today announced results for the first quarter 2023.  Net earnings refer to net earnings attributable to common shareholders.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023 net earnings were $1.4 billion , or $1.94 per diluted common share and non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per common share were $2.36 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Johnson & Johnson Announces Launch of Kenvue Inc. IPO Roadshow

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that Kenvue Inc. ("Kenvue"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson comprising its Consumer Health Business, has launched a roadshow for the initial public offering ("IPO") of 151,204,000 shares of its common stock. Kenvue expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 22,680,600 shares of its common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. The IPO price is currently expected to be between $20.00 and $23.00 per share. Kenvue has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KVUE."

After the completion of the IPO, Johnson & Johnson will own 1,716,160,000 shares of Kenvue's common stock, representing 91.9% of the total outstanding shares of Kenvue's common stock (or 90.8% if the underwriters exercise in full their over-allotment option).

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Salix Partners with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance on Community Screening Program

Program Seeks to Increase the Number of People Screened to Help Prevent Colorectal Cancer Diagnoses in Philadelphia

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced a partnership with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance), the nation's nonprofit leader dedicated to combatting colorectal cancer, to increase awareness and access to preventative colorectal screenings in medically underserved communities

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FDA Approves Medtronic MiniMed 780G System - World's First Insulin Pump with Meal Detection Technology* Featuring 5-Minute Auto Corrections?§

Available in Europe since 2020, this new system delivers the strongest clinical outcomes and best user experience to-date within the Medtronic family of pumps

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its MiniMed™ 780G system with the Guardian™ 4 sensor requiring no fingersticks while in SmartGuard™ technology ‡ . This milestone marks the approval of the only system with meal detection technology* that provides automatic adjustments and corrections † to sugar levels every 5 minutes § for both basal (background) and bolus (mealtime) insulin needs. The system provides insulin to help account for when users occasionally forget to bolus or underestimates the number of carbs in their meal.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Plaintiffs' Attorneys Representing Talc-Cancer Victims Form Ad Hoc Committee to Support J&J Settlement

Leadership committee seeks to bring resolution to decade-long legal battle

Lawyers representing approximately 55,000 plaintiffs in the litigation against Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) over its cancer-causing talcum powder products have formed an Ad Hoc Committee to support an $8.9 billion deal that would end a decade-long legal battle against the pharmaceutical giant.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Abbott and New Global Consortium Partnership Address Viral Outbreaks Caused by Climate Change

  • Abbott is joining the Climate Amplified Disease and Epidemics (CLIMADE) consortium, which will use data science to predict, track and control diseases that may be amplified by climate change
  • A changing climate may increase the spread of both known and unknown viruses, particularly those transmitted by water or animals carrying diseases
  • CLIMADE's initial work will start with disease surveillance in Africa and expand to countries often impacted by infectious disease outbreaks caused by climate change

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) announced today that it is partnering with the Climate Amplified Disease and Epidemics ( CLIMADE ) consortium, a group of more than 100 global scientists in public health agencies, academia and industry focused on using data science technology and diagnostic testing to assess and potentially mitigate the impact climate change has on disease outbreaks.

A changing climate, such as warmer temperatures and a rise in extreme weather events like droughts and floods, has the potential to accelerate the spread of disease, which could fuel a new era of pandemics. Research has found that climate change could impact more than half of known infectious diseases, which commonly spread via water or animals carrying diseases, such as West Nile virus and malaria. 1

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

First Quantum Minerals Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

NV Gold Corporation Grants Stock Options

BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , BELLUS Health Inc , Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. , Univar Solutions Inc.

White Gold Corp. Significantly Increases Inferred Resources by 41% at its Flagship White Gold Project and Reports 1,152,900 Gold Ounces in Indicated Resources and 942,400 Gold Ounces in Inferred Resources, Yukon, Canada

Related News

Gold Investing

James Henry Anderson: Buckle In, US$2,000 Gold is Just the Start

Copper Investing

First Quantum Minerals Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Precious Metals Investing

NV Gold Corporation Grants Stock Options

Precious Metals Investing

White Gold Corp. Significantly Increases Inferred Resources by 41% at its Flagship White Gold Project and Reports 1,152,900 Gold Ounces in Indicated Resources and 942,400 Gold Ounces in Inferred Resources, Yukon, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Hispania Resources Inc. Announces Acquisition of Lumbrales Permit

×