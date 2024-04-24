- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Investing in Cardiovascular MedTech Companies
Technology innovations in the prevention and management of cardiovascular diseases are creating opportunities for investors to create wealth through health.
Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading global cause of death, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives annually, based on data from the World Health Organisation. Over 80 percent of these deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes, while one-third of them occur in people under seventy years of age.
Efforts to address the core risk factors associated with cardiovascular diseases are coinciding with recent innovations in medical technology, which have been critical in not only preventing and managing them but also increasing the survival rate.
As medical technologies associated with the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease continue to evolve, medical technology companies provide an opportunity for investors to create wealth through health.
Cardiovascular healthcare technology market
In 2022, the cardiovascular medtech market was valued at US$55 billion, and that value is expected to increase at a compounded annual growth rate of 6.5 percent over the next several years, reaching a projected US$97.4 billion by 2032, according to market research and advisory firm Custom Market Insights. This growth will be driven, at least in part, by a global aging population — as cardiovascular disease becomes more prevalent, interest in and demand for cardiovascular medical technologies will concurrently increase.
Like with other medtech sectors, the nature of that demand will focus just as much on the patient experience as on patient outcomes. Companies that offer minimally invasive procedures will have a competitive edge among patients, as will those that offer value-based care and outcomes-based reimbursement models. We can also expect to see the continued growth of telemedicine-based solutions that leverage mobile applications and wearable devices for remote patient monitoring, real-time data collection and self-management of heart health.
Artificial intelligence (AI) will also play an increasingly prominent role moving forward. AI-based healthcare solutions will enable more precise and predictive diagnostics, better treatment planning and enhanced personalisation of patient care. Industry observers believe the integration of AI and machine learning into patient care will also considerably amplify precision medicine.
Essentially another word for personalised care, precision medicine tailors a patient's treatment strategies based on their lifestyle, genetic makeup and specific disease characteristics. Precision medicine also leverages biomarker analysis and genetic testing to identify patients at higher risk for certain conditions. AI is ideal for this testing.
With the guidance of human physicians, AI can parse massive quantities of data to identify patterns which might be functionally invisible to the human eye — all in the interest of better patient care. Coupled with the increasing prominence of wearable technology, AI can also help to enable better detection of irregularities and swifter proactive intervention. Algorithmic monitoring and adjustment of cardiac devices is also a promising possibility.
Additionally, the countries with the largest number of older adults — China, India, the United States, Japan, Russia and Brazil — are all likely to remain major market targets for emerging cardiovascular medtech.
Promising innovations
Cardiovascular medtech continues to grow at a promising pace, with AI, wearable technology and consumer-focused applications improving the patient experience through better connectivity, communication and care. Yet promising though these technologies may be, they are simply a foundation for even greater advancements. One area that has received significant focus, particularly in recent years, is pulsed-field ablation (PFA) — an emerging technology that uses thermal energy to combat heart arrhythmia.
"(PFA) is being viewed as probably the best evolution within the electrophysiology space in 15 years," Mizuho analyst Anthony Petrone told MedTech Dive. "There is a lot of anticipation for new PFA catheters."
Several leading medtech companies have already made inroads to target the PFA market, including Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), both of which already have PFA systems deployed in Europe. In December 2023, Medtronic also became the first company to receive US approval for a PFA system. Boston Scientific followed shortly after that, launching its FaraPulse PFA device earlier this year.
Boston Scientific and Medtronic are also major players in device-based left atrial appendage (LAA) treatment alongside multinational medtech and pharmaceutical corporation Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). A small sac in the upper left chamber of the heart, clots from the LAA are a frequent cause of stroke. LAA treatment devices prevent these clots from entering the bloodstream.
As mentioned earlier, biomarker-based management of cardiovascular conditions has also evolved in leaps and bounds — and Australia-based Cardiex (ASX:CDX) stands directly at the helm of this market. The company maintains a comprehensive portfolio of proprietary technology for the diagnosis, treatment and management of cardiovascular conditions. The state-of-the-art CONNEQT Pulse, which recently received 501K clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration, is among the company's most promising innovations.
The CONNEQT Pulse marks a significant leap forward in precision medicine, making advanced cardiovascular insights accessible at home. By utilising Cardiex's cutting-edge SphygmoCor technology, this device offers heart health insights once confined to specialised medical settings. By facilitating at-home monitoring and seamlessly connecting that data to physicians, the CONNEQT Pulse empowers patients to manage their heart health with unprecedented precision and convenience, enhancing early detection and intervention, and supporting personalised treatment plans for people with heart diseases such as hypertension (high blood pressure).
While much of the medtech market is dominated by long-term players, investors would be wise not to discount up-and-comers as well. Accelerator programs such as HeartX provide an excellent idea of which companies to watch, regularly bringing promising early stage cardiovascular medtech innovations to market.
The five companies selected for HeartX 2023 are especially promising. They include a wireless, wearable doppler ultrasound device from Flosonics Medical; a solution that detects the risk of atrial fibrillation using a smartphone camera (Happitech); a low-frequency acoustical vibration device that monitors a patient's heart through their ear canal (MindMics); a remote diagnostics tool that combines AI with nanosensor cloth (Nanowear); and a 7/14 day patch that offers remote, real-time 7-lead electrocardiogram and vitals monitoring (SmartCardia).
Investor takeaway
Given that it is the leading global cause of death, it should come as little surprise that there is so much technological innovation focused on the treatment and care of cardiovascular diseases. Cardiovascular medtech is and will remain a market filled with investment opportunities. Savvy investors who know where to look and which companies to watch can generate considerable wealth, all while helping create better patient outcomes and care.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Cardiex (ASX:CDX). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Cardiexin order to help investors learn more about the company. Cardiex is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Cardiex and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Cardiex Limited Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Cardiex Limited Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Outlook Reports
Featured Medical Device Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|2317.16
|-6.53
|Silver
|27.19
|-0.10
|Copper
|4.48
|-0.01
|Oil
|82.80
|-0.01
|Heating Oil
|2.56
|0.00
|Natural Gas
|1.67
|+0.01
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.