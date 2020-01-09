Kaleido Collaborates with Janssen on Metabolic Therapies

Kaleido Biosciences (NADAQ:KLDO) announced a research collaboration with Janssen’s World Without Disease Accelerator, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

As quoted in the press release:

The collaboration will explore the potential for Kaleido’s Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™) to prevent the onset of childhood allergy and other atopic, immune and metabolic conditions by driving specific microbiome features which support an appropriate maturation of the infant immune system. The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

A primary focus of the research will be to utilize Kaleido’s proprietary ex vivo screening platform to identify MMTs candidates that support the growth of specific beneficial microbes. These MMTs will then be further evaluated for their ability to prevent atopic conditions such as infant allergy.