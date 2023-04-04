Nextech3D.ai AI-Powered CAD Design Studio Toggle3D Achieves 10X File Reduction Opening Up the Platform to New Large Enterprise Customers

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Johnson & Johnson Subsidiary LTL Management LLC Re-Files for Voluntary Chapter 11 to Equitably Resolve All Current and Future Talc Claims

LTL's Reorganization Plan Has Significant Support From Claimants

The Plan Includes LTL's Present Value Commitment of $8.9 Billion Payable Over 25 Years For Complete Resolution

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) (the Company) today announced that its subsidiary LTL Management LLC (LTL) has re-filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to obtain approval of a reorganization plan that will equitably and efficiently resolve all claims arising from cosmetic talc litigation against the Company and its affiliates in North America. To that end, the Company has agreed to contribute up to a present value of $8.9 billion, payable over 25 years, to resolve all the current and future talc claims, which is an increase of $6.9 billion over the $2 billion previously committed in connection with LTL's initial bankruptcy filing in October 2021. LTL also has secured commitments from over 60,000 current claimants to support a global resolution on these terms.

Importantly, neither LTL's original filing nor this re-filing is an admission of wrongdoing, nor an indication that the Company has changed its longstanding position that its talcum powder products are safe. Johnson & Johnson and its other affiliates did not file for bankruptcy protection and will continue to operate their businesses as usual.

"The Company continues to believe that these claims are specious and lack scientific merit," said Erik Haas, Worldwide Vice President of Litigation, Johnson & Johnson. "However, as the Bankruptcy Court recognized, resolving these cases in the tort system would take decades and impose significant costs on LTL and the system, with most claimants never receiving any compensation. Resolving this matter through the proposed reorganization plan is both more equitable and more efficient, allows claimants to be compensated in a timely manner, and enables the Company to remain focused on our commitment to profoundly and positively impact health for humanity."

John Kim, Chief Legal Officer of LTL, said, "Notwithstanding the lack of scientific validity to these claims, plaintiff trial lawyers continue to relentlessly advertise for talc claims, supported by millions of dollars of litigation financing, all in the hopes of a massive return on investment. LTL's goal has always been to resolve these claims quickly, efficiently and fairly for the claimants, both pending and future, and not incentivize abuse of the legal system. We filed the original action in good faith, and, heeding the Third Circuit's guidance, have filed this new case to effectuate that intent."

The Company has won the vast majority of cosmetic talc-related jury trials that have been litigated to date and reiterates that none of the talc-related claims against the Company have merit. The claims are premised on the allegation that cosmetic talc causes ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, a position that has been rejected by independent experts, as well as governmental and regulatory bodies, for decades. More than 40 years of studies by medical experts around the world continue to support the safety of cosmetic talc. Nonetheless, resolving this matter as quickly and efficiently as possible is in the best interests of the Company and all stakeholders.

Last year, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey ruled that LTL commenced its initial bankruptcy case in good faith, expressing the "strong conviction that the bankruptcy court is the optimal venue for redressing the harms of both present and future talc claimants in this case—ensuring a meaningful, timely, and equitable recovery." On appellate review, the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit agreed that bankruptcy is "an appropriate forum for a debtor to address mass tort liability." However, the Third Circuit also concluded that the support the Company provided to LTL in advance of the filing required the dismissal of the original bankruptcy case. The refiled case addresses the Third Circuit's concerns and relies on well-established legal precedent to obtain the equitable resolution available only in bankruptcy.

LTL's Chapter 11 case was filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. Additional information is available on www.FactsAboutTalc.com and www.LTLManagementInformation.com . Court filings and information about LTL's Chapter 11 case are available on a separate website administered by its claims agent, Epiq, at https://dm.epiq11.com/LTL ; by calling Epiq representatives at (855) 675-3078 from the U.S. or (503) 520-4497 from international locations; or by emailing Epiq at LTLinfo@epiqglobal.com .

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 135 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest, most diversified healthcare products company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com . Follow us at @JNJNews.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by LTL Management LLC. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The information contained in this press release is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as a commitment by the Company to engage in any specific strategy or course of action. Due to the inherent uncertainty of litigation, the Company cannot predict the timing, ultimate outcome or financial impact of this matter, or any other ongoing or future litigation. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of LTL Management LLC and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2023, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Neither of LTL Management LLC nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments. The Company expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all the contents of this press release.

Investor Relations:
investor-relations@its.jnj.com

Media Relations:
media-relations@its.jnj.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Johnson & JohnsonJNJMedical Device Investing
JNJ
The Conversation (0)

Kaleido Collaborates with Janssen on Metabolic Therapies

Kaleido Biosciences (NADAQ:KLDO) announced a research collaboration with Janssen’s World Without Disease Accelerator, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

XBiotech Sells Human Antibody to Janssen for US$750 Million

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) announced the closing of the sale of its True Human antibody Bermekimab to Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Biotech.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:BOSS

YIELD GROWTH Announces 130 Retail Locations Confirmed to Sell Urban Juve Products

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS, OTCQB:BOSQF, Frankfurt:YG3) is pleased to announce that 130 retail locations across Canada and the US have agreed to sell Urban Juve products with 90 retail locations now live with product. The locations are diverse geographically, and will bring luxury, hemp-powered skincare products to new markets across North America.

Keep reading...Show less

Aduro Biotech Announces Initiation of Phase 1b Clinical Trial in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer under Janssen Strategic Partnership

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) announced the recent initiation of a Phase 1b study of ADU-214 (JNJ-64041757) in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced lung cancer. ADU-214 is an immunotherapy based on Aduro’s live, attenuated double-deleted Listeria (LADD) technology platform in development for the treatment of advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen), Aduro’s license partner for ADU-214, is conducting the global trial.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Minerva Neurosciences to Report First Quarter 2016 Financial Results and Business Updates on May 3, 2016


April 26, 2016 08:30 ET
 | Source:Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.



WALTHAM, Mass., April 26, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the first quarter of 2016 on Tuesday, May 3, 2016.  The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates.
The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 for domestic callers or (765) 507-2618 for international callers and referring to conference ID number 74086869.  A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com.  The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.
About Minerva Neurosciences:
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of products to treat CNS diseases.  Minerva’s proprietary compounds include: MIN-101, in Phase IIb development for schizophrenia; MIN-202 (JNJ-42847922), which recently completed Phase IIa and Phase Ib clinical trials for insomnia and major depressive disorder (MDD), respectively; MIN-117, in Phase IIa development for MDD; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson’s disease.  Minerva’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “NERV.”  For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.



Waltham, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES 


Contact:
William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376




Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Logo

LOGO URL | Copy the link below

Formats available:

Keep reading...Show less

New Research: More Than Half of IBS Patients Surveyed Report Waiting More Than One Year Before Discussing IBS Symptoms With Their Healthcare Provider

Salix Pharmaceuticals Releases Third Annual Patient Perspectives Report

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced the results from the third edition of its patient perspectives survey, an annual survey of U.S. adults living with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). The report, Patient Perspectives: Impacts of Living with IBS, offers a current understanding of the behaviors and experiences of the IBS and CIC patient population, including insights on diagnosis, barriers to provider discussions, and symptom management

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2023 before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EST.

During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (844) 200-6205 within the U.S. or (929) 526-1599 outside the U.S. The access code is 487376. You may also listen to the call live on the "Investors" section of our website, www.thermofisher.com . The earnings press release and related information can be found in that section of our website under "Earnings Results." A replay of the call will be available under "News and Events" through Friday, May 12, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic, DaVita launch Mozarc Medical, aimed at introducing new solutions for patients with kidney failure

New, independent kidney health technology company will combine expertise from two industry leaders to drive care transformation

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) and DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) today announced the launch of Mozarc Medical—an independent new company committed to reshaping kidney health and driving patient-centered technology solutions.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Opens Cell Therapy Facility at University of California, San Francisco, to Accelerate Development of Breakthrough Therapies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), will accelerate advanced cell therapies for difficult to treat conditions, including cancer, rare diseases, and other illnesses, from a newly opened cGMP manufacturing facility adjacent to UCSF Medical Center's Mission Bay campus.

The partnership between Thermo Fisher and UCSF, first announced in 2021 , has the potential to demonstrate that having scientists, clinicians, and patients closer to a manufacturing site may expedite the development of breakthrough treatments. UCSF's initial focus at the facility will be on treatments for glioblastoma, multiple myeloma, and other cancers using updated approaches to CAR-T and CRISPR technologies. Therapies for other difficult to treat conditions will follow.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Danaher Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that it will webcast its quarterly earnings conference call for the first quarter 2023 on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET and lasting approximately 1 hour. During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website, www.danaher.com , under the subheading "Events & Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic: Karen Parkhill on Empowering Women, Business Transformation

In her six years as chief financial officer at Medtronic, Karen Parkhill has helped advance women's representation at all levels of the company

She's proud of the progress. As of 2022, women make up 51% of Medtronic employees, 43% of managers and above, and 36% of its board of directors.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai: AI-powered Innovative, Scalable AR and 3D Solutions for Today’s Enterprise Needs

Appia Announces Assay Results of the Alces Lake Western Anomalies Drilling Campaign

CanAlaska Drills Elevated Radioactivity at Key Extension Project

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Assay Results of the Alces Lake Western Anomalies Drilling Campaign

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Drills Elevated Radioactivity at Key Extension Project

Platinum Investing

ENCORE ENERGY SUPPORTS KEY TEXAS LEGISLATION

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 32.6 Meters Grading 0.2 % Copper; 1.9 % Lead; 4.1 % Zinc; 4.01 g/t Gold and 84.1 g/t Silver; including 3.5 M grading 0.1 % Copper; 2.3 % Lead; 3.4 % Zinc; 7.07 g/t Gold and 99.9 g/t Silver from 138.9 Meters

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Silver Increases Ownership of North Star Manganese Inc to 100% Via Acquisition of Minority Shareholder Interests

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Announces Start of Drilling at Gowganda West

×