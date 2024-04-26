Medtronic receives FDA approval for Inceptiv closed-loop spinal cord stimulator

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Copper Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

European Lithium to Acquire Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland with CRML Shares

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Acquisition of Bengal Mining - Highly Prospective Lithium Projects in Brazil’s Lithium Valley

Galan Signs Pivotal Commercial Agreement with Catamarca Government to Commercialise Lithium Chloride Concentrate

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

International Graphite

IG6:AU

Heritage Mining

HML:CC

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Medtronic receives FDA approval for Inceptiv closed-loop spinal cord stimulator

Closed-loop sensing capability instantly and automatically adjusts therapy while treating chronic pain

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Inceptiv™ closed-loop rechargeable spinal cord stimulator (SCS) for the treatment of chronic pain. Inceptiv is the first Medtronic SCS device to offer a closed-loop feature that senses biological signals along the spinal cord and automatically adjusts stimulation in real time, keeping therapy in harmony with the motions of daily life.

"Pain is intensely personal, and stimulation therapy should meet the needs of every patient, moment to moment," said Dr. Krishnan Chakravarthy , M.D., Ph.D., Director of Innovative Pain Treatment Solutions and Surgery Center, VA San Diego Healthcare, and Chairman of the Empower You Chronic Pain Foundation. "Inceptiv listens to what the body is saying and, more quickly than you can blink, it seamlessly adjusts. This represents an important leap forward for the treatment of chronic pain."

Traditional fixed-output SCS devices deliver constant, mild electrical impulses that disrupt pain signals before they reach the brain. As patients go about their daily lives, certain movements such as laughing, bending, or sneezing may result in brief moments of uncomfortable overstimulation. This in turn may lead some patients to turn down their device's stimulation output, resulting in a suboptimal therapy experience.

By contrast, Inceptiv SCS senses biological signals and consistently maintains the physician's prescribed stimulation that is tailored to a patient's needs. Specialized circuitry and a proprietary algorithm detect ECAPs (Evoked Compound Action Potentials), signals generated by the spinal cord in response to electrical stimuli. ECAPs are a direct measure of how much nerve tissue is activated in the spinal cord and can be used to inform real-time adjustments to stimulation. Inceptiv SCS senses the body's response to stimulation 50 times per second and instantly increases or decreases stimulation to maintain prescribed settings as determined by the physician.

The Inceptiv system delivers additional advantages beyond its closed-loop capability. Inceptiv offers unparalleled access to diagnostic imaging, with 1.5T and 3T full-body MRI access with no power or impedance restrictions. It is the only FDA-approved closed-loop spinal cord stimulator that offers full-body 3T MRI access. Up to 84% of SCS-implanted patients are expected to need at least one MRI within five years of implant. 1 It is the world's smallest and thinnest fully implantable SCS device, designed for patient comfort. In addition, Inceptiv SCS allows the option of multiple types of waveforms, including Medtronic's proprietary DTM™ SCS therapy, which demonstrated an 84% responder rate at 12 months in a large, multicenter randomized controlled trial (RCT). 2,3 Patients with Inceptiv SCS can also access CareGuidePro™, a mobile application and web portal that serves as a virtual guide throughout their Medtronic spinal cord stimulation therapy journey.

"A new era for spinal cord stimulation technology is beginning, and with Inceptiv SCS, Medtronic is at the forefront," said David Carr , vice president and general manager, Pain Interventions within the Neuromodulation business, which is part of the Neuroscience Portfolio at Medtronic. "For patients dealing with chronic pain, every day is a struggle. They deserve personalized and effective relief, without compromising future access to MRI. They deserve the comfort that the smallest and thinnest device on the market can provide. We are proud to offer the most cutting-edge solution available today with Inceptiv SCS."

Medtronic will initiate the U.S. market launch of Inceptiv in the coming weeks. The system previously earned approvals for sale in Europe and in Japan . For more information, visit Medtronic.com/Inceptiv .

† Sensing signals may not be measurable in all cases

‡ Under certain conditions. Refer to product labeling for full list of conditions.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com , and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

_____________________

1 Desai, Mehul J., et al. "The rate of magnetic resonance imaging in patients with spinal cord stimulation." Spine, vol. 40, no. 9, 2015, https://doi.org/10.1097/brs.0000000000000805.

2 Fishman, M, Cordner, H, Justiz, R, Provenzano, D, Merrell, C, Shah, B, et al. Twelve-Month results from multicenter, open-label, randomized controlled clinical trial comparing differential target multiplexed spinal cord stimulation and traditional spinal cord stimulation in subjects with chronic intractable back pain and leg pain. Pain Pract. 2021; 21: 912– 923

3 DTM™ SCS outcomes demonstrated using open-loop SCS

Contacts:


Jeff Trauring

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-0159

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-receives-fda-approval-for-inceptiv-closed-loop-spinal-cord-stimulator-302128632.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/26/c2293.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)

PrairieSky Announces First Quarter 2024 Results, Record Oil Royalty Production

-

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its first quarter ("Q1 2024") operating and financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX: SOIL) (FSE: SMKA) (OTCQX: OILSF)

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Reports 2023 Year-End Results Highlighted by Record Annual Production and Free Funds Flow


Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces Fourth Quarter And Year-End Results For 2023, Including Record Oil Royalty Production, Strong Leasing Activity And Increased Annual Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its fourth quarter (" Q4 2023 ") and year-end operating and financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. PrairieSky is also pleased to announce a 4% increase in its annual dividend to $1.00 per common share ($0.25 per common share quarterly).

Fourth Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its third quarter (" Q3 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.

These advanced European technologies are often only distributed and implemented exclusively within the European Union. The good news is that it doesn't need to stay this way.

Bringing European healthcare technologies to the North American market can potentially improve healthcare in this part of the world, open up new market opportunities for investors and expose those companies to significant growth capital.

Keep reading...Show less
Illustration of heart attack.

Investing in Cardiovascular MedTech Companies

Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading global cause of death, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives annually, based on data from the World Health Organisation. Over 80 percent of these deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes, while one-third of them occur in people under seventy years of age.

Efforts to address the core risk factors associated with cardiovascular diseases are coinciding with recent innovations in medical technology, which have been critical in not only preventing and managing them but also increasing the survival rate.

As medical technologies associated with the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease continue to evolve, medical technology companies provide an opportunity for investors to create wealth through health.

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 30, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
March Quarterly Appendix 4C

March Quarterly Appendix 4C

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (Cardiex, the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (Cardiex, the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.
Keep reading...Show less
CardieX Limited (ASX:CDX)

Cardiex: Biomarker Technologies, Digital Solutions to Address the World’s Largest Health Disorders


Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic: Americans Favor Quality Over Quantity in Pursuit of Longevity

According to a new survey from Medtronic and Morning Consult, nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults say they'd opt for a shorter, healthier life than a longer one with health issues

Americans overwhelmingly say that when they think about longevity, it's more than just living longer - it's about living their healthiest, best lives. While most want to live to 90-well past the average U.S. life expectancy of 77.5 years-nearly two-thirds (66%) would choose a shorter, healthier life over a longer one with health issues. These findings, from a survey conducted by global healthcare technology leader Medtronic with Morning Consult, highlight a gap between U.S. adults' desire to live healthier years and the opportunity for more people to improve their quality of life through healthcare technology

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Falco Resources: Canadian Explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Blockmate Ventures Provides Update on Ongoing Initiatives

Imperial declares second quarter 2024 dividend

Related News

Gold Investing

Falco Resources: Canadian Explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp

Energy Investing

Imperial declares second quarter 2024 dividend

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Samples 3.8 M of 2.4% Copper Associated with EM Geophysical Target Extending to 350M Depth at Cristinas Project

Base Metals Investing

Interra Provides Rip Copper Molybdenum Project Exploration Update

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold Takes Up Second $1.0 Million Convertible Note

rare earth investing

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Gold Investing

March 2024 Quarterly Report

×