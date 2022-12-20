Fireweed Closes Previously Announced Offering for Total Proceeds of $35 Million

Ivanhoe Mines Responds to Misleading Bloomberg Headline

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) is responding to a headline published on December 20, 2022, by Bloomberg related to Mr. Vidiye Tshimanga and Ivanhoe's supposed "link" to this individual. The Bloomberg headline infers that Ivanhoe Mines has a business relationship with a company controlled by Mr. Tshimanga, and further infers that Ivanhoe is in some way involved in an ongoing "copper corruption" case in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which is not true.

Due to the recent adverse impact of this headline on Ivanhoe Mines' share price, the company would like to make a statement surrounding this matter as follows.

In April 2021, Ivanhoe Mines signed a term sheet with Congo Bantu Mining SARL (Cobamin), a company in which Mr. Tshimanga is a shareholder. The term sheet envisaged an earn-in for three exploration permits held by Cobamin. Ivanhoe Mines followed its internal anti-corruption processes and had due diligence carried out by a London-based consultant as well as a review by a major US law firm and a DRC legal adviser.

For more than a year after the execution of the term sheet, Ivanhoe Mines tried to negotiate final agreements with Cobamin. These final agreements were never signed, considering that Cobamin kept on renegotiating the terms initially set out in the term sheet. No payment was made to Cobamin under this proposed agreement.

On September 3, 2022, Ivanhoe Mines filed a request for arbitration, as well as an application for emergency measures against Cobamin with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). On September 15, 2022, while the arbitration process was underway, a video of Mr. Tshimanga was posted on social media as referenced in the Bloomberg article dated December 20, 2022.

It is expected that the main arbitration will commence during the first quarter of 2023. Ivanhoe Mines will then have to take a position on whether it wishes to confirm its existing request for specific performance, whether it wishes to convert its request into a request for damages, or whether it wishes to drop the arbitration.

Ivanhoe Mines is working with its legal counsel to determine the best path forward for its shareholders in terms of this arbitration proceeding. It should be noted that this matter does not relate whatsoever to Ivanhoe's existing projects in the DRC, including the Western Foreland Exploration Project licences.

Ivanhoe Mines is not involved with the referenced DRC corruption case against Mr. Tshimanga, and the only "link" the company has to the individual is through the term sheet with Cobamin and the ongoing arbitration process.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the major new, mechanized, underground mines at the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the DRC, the development of the Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the restart of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC.

Information Contact

Vancouver: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034

London: Tommy Horton +44 7866 913 207

Website www.ivanhoemines.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148886

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Teck Outlines Economic Contributions to Communities and Regions

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") released its annual Economic Contribution Report today, outlining how Teck generated $20.1 billion in total economic contribution to global GDP; created or sustained over 214,000 jobs; made payments of $10.4 billion to suppliers; and contributed $5.1 billion in taxes and government revenues to governments across the world at direct, indirect and induced levels.

"Our people are proud to contribute to the communities and jurisdictions where we operate through creation of family-supporting jobs, economic activity, and revenue to governments to support essential services like education and healthcare," said Jonathan Price, CEO. "These economic contributions are directly linked with our work to responsibly provide critical minerals essential to modern society and for the global transition to a low-carbon economy."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Teck Announces Sale of Quintette Assets

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that it has agreed to sell to a subsidiary of Conuma Resources Limited ("Conuma") all the assets and liabilities of the Quintette steelmaking coal mine in north-eastern British Columbia. Conuma will pay Teck $120 million in cash in staged payments over the next 36 months, and an ongoing 25% net profits interest royalty, first payable after Conuma recovers its investment in Quintette.

Closing of the transaction, expected to occur in the first quarter of 2023, is subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Ivanhoe Mines Responds to The Sentry Report and Globe and Mail Article Impugning Ivanhoe's Business Conduct in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) has issued this response today to a misleading and sensationalist "report" from an activist organization based in the United States, called The Sentry (Sentry), and an associated article in the Canadian Globe and Mail newspaper.

The Sentry report, and a subsequent story by Globe and Mail reporter Geoffrey York that was published on December 15, 2022, include incomplete, selective and speculative content pertaining to Ivanhoe Mines' business activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and mineral exploration investments on its Western Foreland Exploration Project. Both reports are irresponsibly framed to infer or theorize that some form of corporate malpractice involving Ivanhoe's Western Foreland Exploration Project took place. However, they lack any tangible evidence that misconduct occurred.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ero Copper Increases Revolving Credit Facility to $150 Million and Extends Maturity to December 2026

(all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has amended its existing senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Amended Credit Facility") to increase the aggregate commitments from $75 million to $150 million and extend the maturity from March 2025 to December 2026. The Amended Credit Facility will bear interest on a sliding scale of SOFR plus an applicable margin of 2.00% to 4.00% depending on the Company's consolidated leverage ratio. Commitment fees for the undrawn portion of the Amended Credit Facility will also be based on a sliding scale ranging from 0.45% to 0.90%. The Amended Credit Facility is expected to close by December 23, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Ivanhoe Mines to Release Detailed Response to Misleading Globe and Mail Article on December 19, 2022

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) is composing a detailed response to the Globe and Mail article written by Geoffrey York and published on December 15, 2022. The company currently is collecting facts and details to address the many omissions and misrepresentations within the article and referenced report from U.S.-based organization the Sentry, and expects to release this fact-based response on Monday, December 19, 2022.

About Ivanhoe Mines

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

First Quantum Minerals Responds to Latest Developments In Panamá

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) issued the following statement today in response to the latest developments regarding the Cobre Panamá mine operated by its subsidiary Minera Panamá, S.A. ("MPSA").

"MPSA made significant progress in negotiations with the Government of Panamá over the past several weeks and came very close to an agreement to secure the long-term future of the Cobre Panamá mine before the Government halted discussions and announced plans to order MPSA to suspend operations.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

