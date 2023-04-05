Gold Price Blows Past US$2,000 Mark Again, Silver Hits US$25

Gilead Sciences: Overcoming COVID-19 in Early 2020: Keith's Story

Early in 2020, Keith Prowell was making the most of his retirement in New York and staying active with swimming and tai chi. But as reports of a new, unknown virus started spreading, he began not feeling well

"I started to feel like something was off and didn't know whether it was a cold or a flu or this new thing that was out there called COVID-19," recalls Keith.

Keith was instructed to isolate himself from his loved ones, including his wife and son. While in isolation, his breathing became labored. His cough grew worse and he was pale and weak. Concerned, Keith went to urgent care and was soon transferred to the hospital, where he tested positive for COVID-19.

"People were dying and the numbers were going up every day. I wondered if I was going to be a part of that statistic," he says.

While in the hospital, Keith was offered the opportunity to participate in a clinical trial for an antiviral therapy. He began receiving treatments right away and soon his breathing and speech improved.

Once he recovered, the experience left him inspired to spend more time with his family and to be fully present with those he encounters.

"When you come to a point that you feel like all of that would be lost overnight, you gain a deep appreciation of the little things that you go through every day," says Keith.

CORRECTION: Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

This document corrects and updates the final paragraph in the body of this news release. No other changes were required in this release.

Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

  • Covid-19 has proven to be the "great revealer" of disparities in healthcare

  • Contakt World (CSE: HELP) and Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine executed a strategic collaboration in October 2020
  • Health Equity Tracker, supported by Google.org, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), Annie E. Casey Foundation, and CDC Foundation, is now operational
  • Contakt World's SaaS Platform, Smart Health RM, will help drive de-identified data to Health Equity Tracker to improve health equity and reduce disparities of care

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World") today announced its agreement in principle with Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine ("SHLI") to help collect de-identified demographic data for the Health Equity Tracker Project through Smart Health RM and other products and services provided by Contakt World like Engagency. This updates the previously announced collaboration between Contakt World and SHLI now that Health Equity Tracker is operational.

HOOKIPA Advances HIV and HBV Vaccine Research with Gilead

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) announced that it has made progress in its collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) for arenavirus-based therapeutics intended to support cures for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.

Kite Announces Initial Results From a Phase 1 Study of T Cell Receptor (TCR) Cell Therapy in HPV-16-Positive Solid Tumors

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from an ongoing Phase 1 study conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) showing that clinical responses were observed with investigational T cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy targeting human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV-16) E7 in solid tumor cancers caused by HPV. These findings were presented today in a poster session at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago (Abstract #3043).

Gilead Sciences Announces Promotion in Oncology Division

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shared the promotion of Dr. Alessandro Riva to executive vice president of Oncology Therapeutics, with responsibility for Gilead’s hematology and oncology programs.
Dr. Riva will become a member of Gilead’s senior leadership team.
Dr. Riva joined Gilead in January 2017 as Senior Vice President, Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head. He has been instrumental in expanding Gilead’s oncology program with the recent acquisition of Kite Pharma, establishing the company as a leader in the field of cellular therapy. He has also guided the strategy and development of Gilead’s broader oncology pipeline during his tenure.

BELLUS Health Announces Positive Results from its Phase 1 Bioavailability Equivalence Study Evaluating Once-Daily Extended-Release Formulation of Camlipixant in Comparison to Twice-Daily Immediate Release Formulation

Once-daily Extended-Release formulation demonstrated equivalent bioavailability to twice-daily Immediate Release formulation

Extended-Release formulation was well tolerated, with the safety profile consistent with previous camlipixant trials and no taste-related adverse events reported

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Promising Topline Data from Renal Biopsy Sub-study of the AURORA Trial

LUPKYNIS ® treated patients showed histologic activity improvement with stable chronicity scores similar to active control arm of mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) and low dose steroids alone

Data further reinforces differentiation of LUPKYNIS from first generation calcineurin inhibitors (CNIs)

AbbVie to Host First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will announce its first-quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023 before the market opens. ABBVie will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 8 a.m. CT . It will be accessible through ABBVie's Investor Relations website investors.ABBVie.com . An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

CoolSculpting® Elite Announces First Ever CoolMonth

LAUNCHES THE COOLEST PROMOTION WITH A BUY 4, GET 4 DEAL AT PARTICIPATING PROVIDERS TO SUPPORT YOUR BODY CONTOURING JOURNEY

Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV) and the parent company of CoolSculpting® Elite, announces the first ever CoolMonth, taking place this April. A survey revealed 85% of people have a season in which they begin to think more about getting rid of stubborn body fat, and for 40% of those people, that season is spring. In addition, 92% of people would like help getting their body ready for summer. 1*†

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for CAR T Cell Therapy Breyanzi for Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma After One Prior Therapy

Recommendation for approval based on Phase 3 TRANSFORM study, supporting the potential of Breyanzi in earlier lines of therapy in this patient population

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approval of Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) for the treatment of adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), high grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBCL), primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL) and follicular lymphoma grade 3B (FL3B), who relapsed within 12 months from completion of, or are refractory to, first-line chemoimmunotherapy.

Top 3 Canadian Biotech Stocks of 2023

Although it’s not as large as the US biotech industry, the Canadian biotech market is still making a name for itself on the global stage in terms of size and opportunities for life science investors.

In recent years, tech advancements in drug research and development have helped the biotech sector worldwide become an industry capable of providing returns for investors. Looking specifically at Canada, in 2021, the country's government committed to investing C$2.2 billion over seven years toward “growing a strong, competitive biomanufacturing and life sciences sector” through a strategy that includes “foster(ing) the growth of Canadian life sciences firms.”

Canada’s biotechnology industry is supported by a large network of research hospitals, universities and laboratories. “In addition to existing biomanufacturing and vaccine development capacity, Canada has many strategic core competencies including regenerative medicine, artificial intelligence in the field of drug discovery and development, vaccines, clinical trial expertise and genomics,” Andrew Casey, president and CEO of BIOTECanada, wrote in an op-ed.

