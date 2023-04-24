Consolidated Uranium Graduates to OTCQX Best Market

Gilead Sciences Releases Inaugural ESG Impact Report

Gilead Sciences recently released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Impact Report. This is an evolution of our traditional Year in Review, and uses the ESG framework to highlight the successes and achievements of the prior year

Though the report itself is new, our commitment to practicing ESG is not: We've been guided by Environmental, Social and Governance principles for more than 35 years.

Gilead has always operated with industry-leading ESG principles as an integral part of our business and we're proud to share that we continued to show our leadership over the course of 2022, including:

  • LEED Platinum certification for our Foster City Wellbeing Center and LEED Silver at two additional U.S. sites
  • A perfect score on The Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for the fifth consecutive year
  • The Patent for Humanity Award from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for our COVID-19 access strategies and commitment to global equity and reaching as many patients as possible at the height of the pandemic
  • A place on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the second consecutive year
  • #1 most sustainable biotech worldwide by Corporate Knights

Learn how we're advancing our mission to create a healthier world while benefiting our people, the communities we support and our planet.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

CORRECTION: Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

This document corrects and updates the final paragraph in the body of this news release. No other changes were required in this release.

Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

  • Covid-19 has proven to be the "great revealer" of disparities in healthcare

  • Contakt World (CSE: HELP) and Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine executed a strategic collaboration in October 2020
  • Health Equity Tracker, supported by Google.org, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), Annie E. Casey Foundation, and CDC Foundation, is now operational
  • Contakt World's SaaS Platform, Smart Health RM, will help drive de-identified data to Health Equity Tracker to improve health equity and reduce disparities of care

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World") today announced its agreement in principle with Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine ("SHLI") to help collect de-identified demographic data for the Health Equity Tracker Project through Smart Health RM and other products and services provided by Contakt World like Engagency. This updates the previously announced collaboration between Contakt World and SHLI now that Health Equity Tracker is operational.

HOOKIPA Advances HIV and HBV Vaccine Research with Gilead

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) announced that it has made progress in its collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) for arenavirus-based therapeutics intended to support cures for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.

Kite Announces Initial Results From a Phase 1 Study of T Cell Receptor (TCR) Cell Therapy in HPV-16-Positive Solid Tumors

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from an ongoing Phase 1 study conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) showing that clinical responses were observed with investigational T cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy targeting human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV-16) E7 in solid tumor cancers caused by HPV. These findings were presented today in a poster session at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago (Abstract #3043).

Gilead Sciences Announces Promotion in Oncology Division

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shared the promotion of Dr. Alessandro Riva to executive vice president of Oncology Therapeutics, with responsibility for Gilead’s hematology and oncology programs.
Dr. Riva will become a member of Gilead’s senior leadership team.
Dr. Riva joined Gilead in January 2017 as Senior Vice President, Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head. He has been instrumental in expanding Gilead’s oncology program with the recent acquisition of Kite Pharma, establishing the company as a leader in the field of cellular therapy. He has also guided the strategy and development of Gilead’s broader oncology pipeline during his tenure.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals To Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced that it will deliver a corporate presentation at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference in Toronto .

Eupraxia CEO Dr. James Helliwell will present on Tuesday, April 25th, 2023 , at 10:30 a.m. ET at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, and will participate in investor meetings at the conference on April 25th and 26th.

Ocumetics Announces Design Lockdown to Enter Further Development Stages

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - April 19, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) is pleased to announce that its research and development team has successfully completed design lockdown for the Ocumetics accommodating lens that will move into the next stage of testing.

Antibe to Present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical-stage company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation, today announced its participation in the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference being held in person on April 25-26, 2023. Scott Curtis, Antibe's Chief Operating Officer, and Dr. Joseph Stauffer, Chief Medical Officer, will deliver the Company's live presentation:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Time: 1:30 pm (Eastern Time)
Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Defence's Novel Accum-mRNA Vaccine Now Administered for Testing on Cancer

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce that it commenced comparing the therapeutic potency of "naked" to AccumTM-linked mRNA in immunocompetent mice. This first set of studies aims to validate a recently achieved milestone regarding the establishment of a mRNA conjugation protocol.

With Defence's AccumTM-mRNA vaccine engineering and synthesis completed, the final established product and an SOP has been finalized to be able to apply the same method to any chosen mRNA molecule combined with AccumTM to create a new platform vaccine technology.

Antibe Provides April 2023 Corporate Update

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical-stage company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation, is pleased to provide a corporate update.

CRO Selected for PK/PD Study for Otenaproxesul's New Formulation

RETRANSMISSION: Defence Breakthrough: Successfully Engineered Accum-mRNA Vaccine Creating a New Vaccine Platform. The in vivo Accum-mRNA Cancer Vaccine Program Begins

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce that it successfully established a strategy conjugating mRNA molecules to AccumTM. The potency of this modified product will now be compared to "naked" mRNA administered as vaccines in immunocompetent mice.

The field of mRNA vaccination holds great promises over the use of other vaccination modalities. mRNA delivered to target cells makes them prone to harsh intracellular conditions such as the exhaustive acidity and enzymatic reactions found within endosomal lumens. As such, captured mRNA molecules may be destroyed before even reaching the cytoplasm where they are normally translated into proteins or long polypeptide chains. When tested in mice, administration of a "naked" mRNA molecule encoding for the ovalbumin protein triggered a weak to moderate antibody titers.

