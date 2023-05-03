Fireweed Announces Plans for 16,000m Drill Program at Macmillan Pass and Appoints New Vice President of Operations

Pharmaceutical Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Gilead Remains Steadfast in Support for Hepatitis C Elimination Efforts

The recent national conversation on hepatitis C (HCV) is an encouraging step towards viral hepatitis elimination in the U.S. With its long history of leadership in viral hepatitis, Gilead continues to support efforts that focus on HCV elimination. Gilead is proud that its medicines have treated over four million individuals living with HCV globally. Today, some 2.4 million people are living with HCV in the U.S., even though ~95% of those treated with direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) are cured. Prices of HCV medicines have dropped significantly, and many acknowledge that price is not a barrier for most payers and patients. Curative HCV drug therapies are just one part of an elimination strategy that needs to dedicate considerable resources and attention to screening and linkage to care so that all patients in need of HCV treatment can access it in a timely manner and achieve a cure

Gilead believes that to make meaningful progress toward HCV elimination, the following three efforts are critical to success:

1. Additional public health resources that support screening and linking patients to care. A comprehensive HCV elimination strategy must include dedicated efforts to educate new providers in the treatment of HCV, greater community awareness, as well as better integration between diagnosis, treatment, and support services. Better point-of-care tests, robust disease monitoring, and surveillance are also needed. Without all these elements, the U.S. will not be able to achieve its HCV elimination goals.

2. Ensuring patients can access a treatment that works for them and allows them to achieve a cure. The patient-provider relationship should drive treatment decisions to ensure that the regimen minimizes side effects, supports patient adherence, and ultimately achieves sustained virological response (SVR). Open access is also critical to reducing health-related inequities often experienced by individuals living with HCV, including the need to appeal for coverage of an excluded medicine. In the absence of an effective HCV vaccine, current HCV treatment regimens represent the most effective means to prevent disease transmission. A national procurement for HCV treatment that limits treatment choices is therefore not the solution for the needs of specific populations that have not yet been able to achieve HCV elimination.

3. Removing all restrictions on who can receive treatment. Payers, including some state Medicaid programs, still maintain restrictions to curative care such as sobriety requirements, regulations on who can treat patients living with HCV, and unnecessary tests1 that do not inform treatment decisions for most patients. These barriers are not supported by medical guidance and national recommendations for managing the care of high-risk individuals2. In some cases, such as incarcerated individuals, HCV screening, linkage to care, and treatment are either limited or absent. Healthcare providers need all the tools available to adequately address and support a patient's health needs upon diagnosis, and restrictions to treatment options can have unintended negative consequences for the vulnerable patients they serve.

Gilead appreciates and supports a wide range of collaborative initiatives intended to eliminate HCV in the U.S. and welcomes the continued dialogue on a multipronged approach to meaningfully impact HCV elimination in the U.S.

About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@Gilead Sciences), or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

1 i.e. Fibrosis score measurements
2 https://www.hcvguidelines.org/unique-populations/pwid

Originally published by Gilead Sciences

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gilead-sciences
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752679/Gilead-Remains-Steadfast-in-Support-for-Hepatitis-C-Elimination-Efforts

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Gilead SciencesGILDNASDAQ:GILDLife Science Investing
GILD
The Conversation (0)
Gilead Sciences Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Gilead Sciences Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Product Sales Excluding Veklury Increased 15% Year-Over-Year to $5.7 billion

Biktarvy Sales Increased 24% Year-Over-Year to $2.7 billion

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gilead Sciences Releases Inaugural ESG Impact Report

Gilead Sciences Releases Inaugural ESG Impact Report

Gilead Sciences recently released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Impact Report. This is an evolution of our traditional Year in Review, and uses the ESG framework to highlight the successes and achievements of the prior year

Though the report itself is new, our commitment to practicing ESG is not: We've been guided by Environmental, Social and Governance principles for more than 35 years.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
abigail echo-hawk

CORRECTION: Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

This document corrects and updates the final paragraph in the body of this news release. No other changes were required in this release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"investingnews.com"

Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

  • Covid-19 has proven to be the "great revealer" of disparities in healthcare

  • Contakt World (CSE: HELP) and Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine executed a strategic collaboration in October 2020
  • Health Equity Tracker, supported by Google.org, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), Annie E. Casey Foundation, and CDC Foundation, is now operational
  • Contakt World's SaaS Platform, Smart Health RM, will help drive de-identified data to Health Equity Tracker to improve health equity and reduce disparities of care

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World") today announced its agreement in principle with Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine ("SHLI") to help collect de-identified demographic data for the Health Equity Tracker Project through Smart Health RM and other products and services provided by Contakt World like Engagency. This updates the previously announced collaboration between Contakt World and SHLI now that Health Equity Tracker is operational.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

HOOKIPA Advances HIV and HBV Vaccine Research with Gilead

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) announced that it has made progress in its collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) for arenavirus-based therapeutics intended to support cures for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less
Pfizer Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

Pfizer Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results

  • First-Quarter 2023 Revenues of $18.3 Billion
    • Expected Decline in Comirnaty (1) Revenue Drove 26% Operational Decrease in First-Quarter 2023 Revenues
    • First-Quarter 2023 Revenues from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid of $7.1 Billion
    • Excluding Contributions from Comirnaty (1) and Paxlovid, Revenues Grew 5% Operationally
  • First-Quarter 2023 Reported Diluted EPS (2) of $0.97, a Year-Over-Year Decline of 29%, and Adjusted Diluted EPS (3) of $1.23, a Year-Over-Year Decline of 24%
  • Pfizer Reaffirms Full-Year 2023 Financial Guidance (4)
  • Pfizer Continued to Make Significant Progress Toward an Unprecedented Number of Anticipated New Product and Indication Launches; Milestones Include FDA Approvals for Zavzpret, Cibinqo for Adolescents and Prevnar 20 in Pediatric Patients

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023 and reaffirmed full-year 2023 financial guidance.

The first-quarter 2023 earnings presentation and accompanying prepared remarks from management as well as the quarterly update to Pfizer's R&D pipeline can be found at www.pfizer.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALDEVRON ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF mRNA PRODUCTION CAPABILITY

ALDEVRON ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF mRNA PRODUCTION CAPABILITY

Will offer mRNA cGMP Production from Master Cell Bank to Drug Product Made Possible with Precision Nanosystems and Cytiva

Aldevron, a leading global manufacturer of DNA, RNA and proteins used in cell and gene therapies and vaccine development, will expand its mRNA production capabilities to include lipid nanoparticle (LNP) encapsulation and aseptic fill-finish capabilities enabling mRNA cGMP manufacturing services from Master Cell Bank through to Drug Product. This new capability will support the production of therapeutic-scale clinical and commercial-stage mRNA therapies for cancers and genetic diseases, and clinical-stage vaccines for infectious diseases.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
XTANDI® plus Leuprolide Reduced the Risk of Metastasis by 58% in Non-Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer versus Placebo plus Leuprolide

XTANDI® plus Leuprolide Reduced the Risk of Metastasis by 58% in Non-Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer versus Placebo plus Leuprolide

Data from Phase 3 EMBARK trial to be presented as a plenary session during the 2023 American Urological Association Annual Meeting

Results show the potential for XTANDI to add to the standard of care in prostate cancer, if approved

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20®, Pfizer's 20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Infants and Children

U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20®, Pfizer's 20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Infants and Children

  • PREVNAR 20 offers the broadest serotype coverage of any pediatric pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, helping to protect against all 20 serotypes contained in the vaccine
  • PREVNAR 20 builds on PREVNAR 13 ® and includes seven additional serotypes shown to be associated with antibiotic resistance, heightened disease severity, invasive potential, and prevalence in pediatric pneumococcal cases. 1
  • The vaccine further advances Pfizer's pediatric pneumococcal vaccine portfolio and builds on more than 20 years of Pfizer leadership, legacy and innovation in developing pneumococcal conjugate vaccines

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved PREVNAR 20 ® (20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine) for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) caused by the 20 Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcal) serotypes contained in the vaccine in infants and children six weeks through 17 years of age, and for the prevention of otitis media in infants six weeks through five years of age caused by the original seven serotypes contained in PREVNAR ® .

"Today's FDA approval of our vaccine, PREVNAR 20, now offers parents the ability to help protect their children against 20 pneumococcal serotypes in circulation, which represent the majority of pneumococcal disease in U.S. infants and children," 1,2 said Annaliesa Anderson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Vaccine Research and Development, Pfizer. "This important PREVNAR 20 approval builds on more than 20 years of real-world impact with PREVNAR and PREVNAR 13, safety data, and effectiveness; highlighting Pfizer's leadership in developing groundbreaking pneumococcal conjugate vaccines to help protect infants and their families from life threatening infections. We are grateful to the families and clinical investigators who participated in this research and our colleagues who have worked tirelessly to develop this breakthrough vaccine."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bristol Myers Squibb Reports First Quarter Financial Results for 2023

Bristol Myers Squibb Reports First Quarter Financial Results for 2023

  • Reports First Quarter Revenues of $11.3 Billion
  • Posts First Quarter GAAP Earnings Per Share of $1.07 and Non-GAAP EPS of $2.05; Includes Net Impact of ($0.01) Per Share for GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS Due to Acquired IPRD Charges and Licensing Income
  • Delivers Strong Revenue Growth of 8% from In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio; or 10% When Adjusted for Foreign Exchange
  • Further Advances Portfolio Renewal Strategy, Achieving Important Milestones Across Therapeutic Areas
  • Adjusts GAAP 2023 EPS Guidance; Affirms Non-GAAP Financial Guidance for 2023

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today reports results for the first quarter of 2023, which reflect robust in-line and new product portfolio growth, strong commercial execution and continued advancement of the product pipeline.

"Our strong execution resulted in double-digit revenue growth for our in-line products and new product portfolio," said Giovanni Caforio, M.D. , board chair and chief executive officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. "We continue to successfully execute against our key strategic priorities and meaningfully advance our portfolio renewal strategy, achieving important regulatory and clinical milestones that will benefit patients with serious unmet needs. We remain focused on commercial execution, progressing our pipeline and leveraging our strong financial foundation to invest in the next wave of innovation and deliver value to all of our stakeholders."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Merck Announces First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Merck Announces First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • First Quarter 2023 Reflected Continued Strong Underlying Performance Across Key Growth Drivers, Particularly in Oncology and Vaccines
  • Total Worldwide Sales Were $14.5 Billion, a Decrease of 9% From First Quarter 2022; Excluding LAGEVRIO, Growth Was 11%; Excluding LAGEVRIO and the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Growth Was 15%
    • KEYTRUDA Sales Grew 20% to $5.8 Billion; Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 24%
    • GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 Sales Grew 35% to $2.0 Billion; Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 43%
    • LAGEVRIO Sales Declined 88% to $392 Million; Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Sales Declined 87%
  • GAAP EPS Was $1.11; Non-GAAP EPS Was $1.40; GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS Include $0.52 of Charges Related to Acquisition of Imago and Collaboration and Licensing Agreement With Kelun-Biotech
  • Announced Proposed Acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences to Strengthen Immunology Pipeline
  • Presented Compelling Data From Innovative Cardiovascular Pipeline With:
    • Positive Phase 3 Results for Sotatercept
    • Positive Phase 2b Results for MK-0616; Plans to Start Phase 3 Studies in 2023
  • Advanced Oncology Research Efforts, Sharing Notable Progress for Earlier Stages of Disease in Certain Tumor Types, Including:
    • Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 KEYNOTE-671 Trial
    • Positive Detailed Results in Collaboration With Moderna From Phase 2b KEYNOTE-942/mRNA-4157-P201 Trial
  • 2023 Financial Outlook
    • Raises and Narrows Expected Full-Year 2023 Worldwide Sales Range To Be Between $57.7 Billion and $58.9 Billion, Including Negative Impact of Foreign Exchange of Approximately 2 Percentage Points; Outlook Includes Approximately $1.0 Billion of LAGEVRIO Sales
    • Lowers and Narrows Expected Full-Year 2023 GAAP EPS Range To Be Between $5.85 and $5.97, Reflecting Zetia Antitrust Litigation Settlement
    • Raises and Narrows Expected Full-Year 2023 Non-GAAP EPS Range To Be Between $6.88 and $7.00, Including Negative Impact of Foreign Exchange of Approximately 4 Percentage Points
    • Outlook Does Not Reflect Any Impact From Proposed Acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences, Which Is Expected to Close in Third Quarter 2023, and Would Result in a One-Time Charge to Both GAAP and Non-GAAP Results of Approximately $10.3 Billion or Approximately $4.00 per Share

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

�Inspired by our commitment to bring bold science forward to address critical unmet patient needs, we began 2023 with significant advancements across our innovative pipeline," said Robert M. Davis, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck. "Our first-quarter results are a reflection of the focused execution of our science-led strategy, strong performance across our key growth drivers, continued momentum commercially and operationally, and most importantly the collective and dedicated efforts of our colleagues around the world. I'm proud of the progress we've made, and we will continue to move with speed and agility to deliver value for patients and shareholders, now and well into the future."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Student Sponsorship

FPX Nickel Reports Baptiste Metallurgical Variability Testwork, Achieving High Confidence in Projected Magnetic Separation Recovery Across Entire Mine Life

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Corporate Update

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Student Sponsorship

Precious Metals Investing

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Student Sponsorship

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Reports Baptiste Metallurgical Variability Testwork, Achieving High Confidence in Projected Magnetic Separation Recovery Across Entire Mine Life

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Corporate Update

Precious Metals Investing

Orefinders Announces Shareholder Approval for Its Updated TSXV Listing to a Mining & Investment Issuer

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Announces Upgrade of U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Market

Uranium Investing

Aura Successfully Completes A$10 Million Placement To Support Its Project Readiness And Growth Strategy

×