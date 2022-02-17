Copper Investing News

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the sixth set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property (previously referred to as the North Block) and the Toro Property (previously referred to as the South Block) in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - Location Map

"We have previously reported our findings on the Lady Luck occurrence at the south end of the Neil Property, followed by the Mac occurrence; the 8A copper occurrence, the Harris copper occurrence, and the 2a copper occurrence in the central sector of the Neil Property. We now move to the 2b copper occurrence approximately 2 kilometers southwest of, and possibly the continuation, of the 2a occurrence.

The 2b copper occurrence was sampled over a vertical distance of 83 meters starting from 1,574 meters above sea level. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2- Neil Property, 2b Location

Grab sample D - 7233241 taken at the 1,574 meter elevation consisted 45% brecciated siltstone, medium gray in color, with 55% white quartz carbonate in the matrix. This sample contained no apparent sulphides and as expected returned 0.01% copper. See Table 1 and Photo 1 below.

Photo 1 - 2b Copper Occurrence - 1,574 meters vertical

Float sample D - 723205 was taken 7 meters vertically above Grab sample D - 7233241 and consisted of quartz carbonate, was red brown in color with yellow brown patches, with dissolution cavities on the weathered surface. Minor vugs were present and abundant malachite staining with a trace of azurite and less than 1% chalcopyrite as patches, containing a trace of bornite. This sample assayed 0.36% copper. See Table 1 and Photo 2 below.

Photo 2 - 2b Copper Occurrence - 1,581 meters vertical

Chip sample D - 723206 was taken at the 1,594 meter elevation and consisted of 65% quartz and carbonate with a trace of chalcopyrite and 35% of highly sheared brecciated siltstone and shale, with quartz carbonate intersticial filling sampled over 1.0 meters, and as expected returned 0.01% copper. See table 1 and Photo 3 below.

Photo 3 - 2b Copper Occurrence - 1,594 meters vertical

Float sample D - 723240 at 1,603 meters vertically consisted of white quartz with carbonate and 5% sheared siltstone, with abundant malachite copper alteration, with less than 1% chalcopyrite as patches and blebs. This sample returned 0.86% copper. See Table 1 and Photo 4 below.

Photo 4 - 2b Copper Occurrence - 1,603 meters vertical

Float sample D - 723239 taken at 1,615 meters vertically consisted of quartz with iron carbonate containing abundant shale fragments. The weather surface was mottled orange brown to dark gray and the fresh surface mottled blackish gray to dark black with light gray and white specs. It contained trace malachite copper alteration with 1-2% chalcopyrite. This sampled returned 4.66% copper. See Table I and Photo 5 below.

Photo 5 - 2b Copper Occurrence - 1,615 meters vertical

Table 1 - 2b Copper Occurrence - Neil Property

Sample
No.

Elevation
(m)

Type of Sample

Width
(m)

Copper (Cu) Grade
%

D - 723241

1,574

Grab

0.01

D - 723205

1,581

Float

0.36

D - 723206

1,594

Chip

1.00

0.01

D - 723240

1,603

Float

0.86

D - 723239

1,615

Float

4.66

D - 723238

1,657

Grab

1.85

D - 723237

-

Float

0.95

1% Copper per tonne = 22.20 lbs.

Grab sample D - 723238 taken at 1,657 meters vertically consisted of highly sheared gray siltstone, with intersticial quartz and carbonate infilling, similar to D - 723237, moderate malachite copper alteration, with 2% chalcopyrite as disseminations, blebs within the quartz carbonate. This sampled returned 1.85% copper. See Table I above and Photo 6 below.

Photo 6 - 2b Copper Occurrence - 1,657 meters vertical

Float sample D - 723237 consisted of highly sheared gray shale / siltstone with numerous quartz carbonate stringers and also fracture filling, moderate malachite copper alteration, a trace of azurite and bornite, and 2% chalcopyrite as blebs and disseminations. No altitude readings were taken. This sample returned 0.95% copper. See Table I above and Photo 7 below.

Photo 7 - 2b Copper Occurrence

Moving Forwards

The Company will continue to evaluate both the 2a and 2b copper occurrences as these copper occurrences have never been drilled and remain open in all directions and may be the same mineralized veining.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.
Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:
info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE:Fabled Copper Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689196/Fabled-Copper-Samples-466-Copper-at-the-2b-Copper-Occurrence-on-the-Neil-Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×