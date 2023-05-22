Overview
Mexico produces more silver than any other country in the world, and the city of Parral in Chihuahua, Mexico, is exceptionally special. After the discovery of silver in 1631, San José de Parral was established as a mining town and later declared “the capital of the silver world” by King Philip IV of Spain. The district continues to be a significant center for silver mining and presents companies operating in the area with a world-class opportunity for silver discovery and high-quality exploration.
Fabled Silver Gold (TSXV:FCO,FWB:7NQ,OTCQB:FBSGF) is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing properties that yield high-grade, near-term metal production. The company recently entered into a letter of intent with Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV:KTN) to acquire the Mecatona property, a 2,857-hectare project within the Parral Silver Mining District with silver values ranging from trace to a high of 735 g/t and gold values ranging from trace to 6.94 g/t. Base metals also present within the mineralized system include 3.5 percent lead and 8.0 percent zinc.
In early 2022, the company's Mexico team began a regional review and exploration program with respect to structures, breccias and hydrothermal and epithermal mineralization leading it to the Mecatona property
The city of Parral in Chihuahua, Mexico has a rich mining history and has produced more than 800 million ounces (Moz) of silver to date. Operating out of this district strategically positions Fabled Silver Gold to leverage its mining-friendly conditions and strong community relationships.
In March 2021, Fabled commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace, demonstrating its fast-growing potential as a serious contender in the silver mining space and exposed the company to a much broader range of US investors.
The Fabled Silver Gold management team brings together a proven track record of success in technical experience, local expertise and capital markets. CEO Peter Hawley, an industry titan with more than 35 years of experience in exploration, development and production, officially came out of retirement to oversee the early stages of growth and development of Fabled Silver Gold and its ongoing projects. The leadership team’s experience and dedication prime the company for significant economic growth.
Company Highlights
- Fabled Silver Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring, acquiring and developing high-quality and near-term metal projects.
- The company has entered into a binding letter of intent with Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) to acquire the Mecatona Property located in Chihuahua, Mexico.
- The Mecatona Property consists of 2,857 hectares in the Parral Silver Mining District.
- Mecatona’s silver values range from trace to a high of 735 grams per tonne (g/t) and gold values range from trace to 6.94 g/t. Base metals also present within the mineralized system include 3.5 percent lead and 8.0 percent zinc.
Management Team
Peter Hawley - CEO, President & Director
Peter Hawley is the co-founder of Fabled Silver Gold Corp, then Fabled Copper, as well as the founder of Scorpio Mining Corporation, renamed Americas Gold and Silver Corporation. Hawley is also the co-founder of Niogold Resource Corp and has over 35 years of mining industry experience that spans grassroots exploration through to development and production.
Luc Pelchat - Director
Luc Pelchat is the founder and president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in North Mexico. Following 24 years with a Canadian multinational company operating in the construction industry, Pelchat formed many of his own companies and has realized multiple projects in the construction industry in Mexico. He has extensive business, financial and human resources experience in Canada, Mexico and Africa. Pelchat is currently a director of Scorpio Gold Corp, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.
Chris Zerga - Director
Chris Zerga has over 37 years of mining operations and management experience in Nevada with companies that include Newmont, Freeport McMoran, Anglo Gold, Minorco and Queenstake. Zerga is currently the president, CEO and director of Scorpio Gold Corporation and has held various roles within that company since its inception in 2009. Zerga is also the general manager for Rawhide Mining LLC located in Fallon Nevada since August, 2020. He is also currently a director of NSJ Gold Corporation with holdings located in Arizona.