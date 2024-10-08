Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

CHARBONE Hydrogen Expands Expertise with Strategic Partnership to Lead in White Hydrogen Sector

In Search of Alternative Financing for Critical Minerals Projects

Trillion Energy Initiates Velocity String Program

Large Scale Copper Discovery Confirmed

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

SQM:NYE

Vertex Minerals

VTX:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Nickel Investor Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Battery Metals

Rio Tinto Acquires Arcadium for $6.7 Billion in Major Lithium Push

With lithium demand projected to surge due to growth in electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries, Rio Tinto's potential acquisition of Arcadium Lithium is significant news for the global lithium supply chain.

A glowing lithium battery.
Prathmesh T / Shutterstock

In a landmark move, Rio Tinto ( ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) has sealed an all-cash deal to acquire US-based Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM,ASX:LTM) for US$6.7 billion, poising to catapult Rio Tinto as the third-largest lithium producer worldwide.

Following rumors that both companies are in talks of a possible acquisition, Reuters confirmed that the mining giant has agreed to go all-in on the multi-billion sale.

Arcadium was established earlier this year following a US$10.6 billion merger between lithium majors Allkem and Livent, forming a vertically integrated company with global lithium operations spanning hard-rock mining, lithium brine extraction and chemical processing.

The company’s broad resource base, with assets across Argentina, Australia, Canada and the United States, made the acquisition a highly attractive prospect for Rio Tinto, as the purchase now positions the company for strategic growth in the case of an anticipated price rebound.

Arcadium’s US-listed and ASX-listed shares surged in price by more than 40 percent after the rumors started, triggering gains in other lithium-focused stocks.

M&A ramping up in the lithium industry

Rio Tinto’s move to acquire Arcadium reflects broader consolidation trends in the lithium industry, as major players seek to strengthen their market positions in anticipation of a ramping market geared towards the future.

Just this August, Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF), an Australia-based lithium company, announced plans to acquire Latin Resources (ASX:LRS,OTC Pink:LRSRF) in a deal valued at AU$560 million.

This acquisition would give Pilbara access to Latin Resources’ flagship Salinas lithium project in Brazil, diversifying its portfolio beyond its Pilgangoora operation in Western Australia.

Additionally, Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) continued its growth in the sector in late 2023 by acquiring the Bald Hill lithium mine, which saw its first full production quarter in 2024.

MinRes is part of several lithium joint venture operations in Australia, including the Wodgina lithium mine, which it owns alongside Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), the world’s largest lithium producer.

Mergers and acquisitions have been a recurring theme in the lithium sector this year, as companies prepare for a future where demand for electric vehicles, and consequently lithium, will skyrocket.

Experts anticipate several more deals to take shape as companies seek to strengthen their footholds in key regions.

Lithium prices expected to recover from temporary slump

Overall, the lithium market has experienced significant volatility, with prices falling from their record highs seen in 2022. Analysts attribute this downturn to oversupply in the market, as well as macroeconomic factors such as high interest rates and slower-than-expected EV sales growth.

However, most experts believe the price slump is temporary, with demand for lithium set to rebound as EV adoption accelerates globally.

Rio Tinto’s interest in Arcadium follows continued downward price momentum for lithium this year.

Industry analysts view the timing of the potential acquisition as strategic, allowing Rio to capitalize on the downturn while positioning itself for future growth as demand for lithium is expected to rise significantly in the next decade.

Lithium-ion batteries are integral to the EV industry and demand is projected to increase as major automakers ramp up production of electric vehicles.

If successful, the acquisition would propel Rio Tinto into a leading position in the global lithium market, trailing only Albemarle and SQM in production capacity.

Analysts from Canaccord also estimate that a combined Rio Tinto-Arcadium entity could supply around 10 percent of the global lithium chemicals market by 2030.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
NYSE:RIO
lithium stockslithium investingasx stocksnyse stocks
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.