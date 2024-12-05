- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Rio Tinto and Sumitomo Partner to Advance Winu Copper-Gold Project
Under the agreement, Sumitomo will acquire a 30 percent equity stake in the Winu project for US$399 million.
Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) has signed a term sheet with Sumitomo Metal Mining (TSE:5713) for a joint venture to advance the Winu copper-gold project in Western Australia.
The partnership, announced on Wednesday (December 4), seeks to develop both companies’ exploration initiatives.
Sumitomo will acquire a 30 percent equity stake in the Winu project for US$399 million, including an initial payment of US$195 million and US$204 million in deferred considerations tied to project milestones and other conditions.
Rio Tinto will retain a 70 percent interest and will remain the project’s managing partner.
The companies believe that Winu, which was discovered by Rio Tinto in 2017 near its Pilbara iron ore assets, has the potential for long-term growth and resource expansion. A prefeasibility study is scheduled for completion in 2025, and will look at an initial processing capacity of up to 10 million metric tons per year.
The partnership leaves room for further collaboration between Rio Tinto and Sumitomo through a letter of intent. Future opportunities to explore for copper, other base metals and lithium are a strong point of shared interest.
In its announcement, Rio Tinto also emphasizes its ongoing engagement with the Nyangumarta Traditional Owners, with negotiations for project agreements continuing as a priority. The company is also in ongoing collaboration with the Martu Traditional Owners on the Karlkayn airstrip, a related infrastructure project.
Also next year, an environmental review document is slated for submission under the Environmental Protection Authority's environmental impact assessment process.
Rio Tinto and Sumitomo anticipate that definitive agreements for the Winu joint venture will be finalized in the first half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions.
The companies are positioning themselves to address increasing demand for copper and gold.
The Winu plans also continue Rio Tinto’s approach of achieving a favorable position in the ongoing energy transition — the company recently announced plans to acquire Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM,ASX:LTM).
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Copper
Ready to invest in copper? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.
Download your investing guide today.
Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Copper Sector
Your Newsletter Preferences
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.