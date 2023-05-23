Emerita announces 14.07 MT Indicated Resource grading 3.29% Zn, 1.66% Pb, 0.46% Cu, 75.2 g/t Ag and 1.39 g/t Au and 4.71 MT Inferred Resource at 4.70% Zn, 2.14% Pb, 0.54% Cu, 72.4% Ag, 0.90 g/t Au . Deposits remain open and drilling continues

Endeavour Silver Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on May 23, 2023 in Vancouver. A total of 67,756,939 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 35.42% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:

DIRECTORS
NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
FOR WITHHELD/ ABSTAIN FOR WITHHELD
Margaret M. Beck 54,488,449 1,561,933 97.21% 2.79%
Ricardo M. Campoy 54,063,858 1,986,523 96.46% 3.54%
Daniel Dickson 55,163,520 886,861 98.42% 1.58%
Amy Jacobsen 54,787,688 1,262,694 97.75% 2.25%
Rex J. McLennan 50,443,451 5,606,931 90.00% 10.00%
Kenneth Pickering 54,697,353 1,353,029 97.59% 2.41%
Mario D. Szotlender 54,476,166 1,574,215 97.19% 2.81%
Christine West 29,229,149 26,821,234 52.15% 47.85%

All director nominees were re-elected, including the addition of Christine West, CFO to the Board of Directors.

Shareholders voted 94.24% in favour of re-appointing KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year. In addition, shareholders also voted 82.91% in favour to approve and ratify the amended and restated Advance Notice Policy of the Company.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing construction of the Terronera project and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.  Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Galina Meleger, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: 604-640-4804
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Primary Logo

Endeavour Silver
EDR:CA,EXK
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: First Majestic Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Upcoming Annual General Meeting

First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic" or the "Company") reminds the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") about the upcoming annual general meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 25th at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) at the Sutton Place Hotel located at 845 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6Z 2K6.

The Board of Directors of First Majestic Silver recommends that Shareholders vote FOR all the resolutions.

First Majestic Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Upcoming Annual General Meeting

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) ("First Majestic" or the "Company") reminds the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") about the upcoming annual general meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 25th at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) at the Sutton Place Hotel located at 845 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6Z 2K6.

The Board of Directors of First Majestic Silver recommends that Shareholders vote IN FAVOUR of all the resolutions.

Pan American Silver Early Warning News Release Regarding Shares of Anacortes Mining Corp.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (" Pan American ") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pan American Silver (Barbados) Corp. (" PASB "), have sold an aggregate of 4,200,000 common shares of Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) (" Anacortes ") on May 17, 2023, pursuant to a private agreement (the " Sale "). Pursuant to the Sale, Pan American received C$0.41 per common share of Anacortes, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,722,000. Pan American now owns, directly and indirectly, less than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes.

Prior to the Sale, Pan American held directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, 4,700,458 common shares of Anacortes, representing approximately 11.04% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes. Following the completion of the Sale, Pan American owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over 500,458 common shares of Anacortes, representing approximately 1.18% of the total issued and outstanding Anacortes common shares.

Galena Mining

Galena Highlights Daily Production Records

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) advises that the Abra mine has set several daily production records this week during production ramp-up, which has exceeded the expected daily targets for steady state production (“Nameplate”). The mine and plant have operated continuously at increasing production levels since resuming on 3 May after the stoppage due to the previously disclosed significant rainfall event.

Galena Mining

Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) announced today an Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on Friday, 9 June 2023 from 11am WST in West Perth WA.

Fortuna reports results for the first quarter of 2023

(All amounts are expressed in US dollars, tabular amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) ("Fortuna" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2023.

