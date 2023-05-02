Fireweed Announces Plans for 16,000m Drill Program at Macmillan Pass and Appoints New Vice President of Operations

Empress Royalty Provides Investment Portfolio Update

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its investment portfolio, pipeline advancements and 2023 catalysts

"2022 was a pivotal year for Empress, with our two key development projects, Manica and Tahuehueto, becoming producers, and Sierra Antapite continuing to expand production capacity. These producing assets are building the foundation for a well-established, revenue-generating royalty and streaming company, forecasting significant cash-flow and growth in the next five years, and beyond," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "Empress is looking forward to further advancements in 2023, and I am pleased to offer our investors an update on our pipeline advancements, which include exclusivity on one potential opportunity and advancing two other prospective investments. Over the past two years, we have proven our expertise in providing financing solutions for mining companies, and we will continue to deploy our capital into viable precious metal projects that will further grow our portfolio, cash flow and shareholder value."

SIERRA ANTAPITE GOLD STREAM - Production Expansion in Progress

The Sierra Antapite mine ("Sierra Antapite"), located in Peru and owned by Sierra Sun Group, has delivered over 1,000 oz in gold credits to Empress since the closing of the gold stream in July 2021. Empress owns a US$10M gold stream on 4.5% of the payable gold production at 20% of the gold spot price, up to 11,000 oz and then continues at 1% of gold production for the life of the mine. Reports provided by Sierra Sun show that gross mine production, before the Empress stream, averaged 1,050 oz per month during the first half of 2021 and since the full stream has been in place, they have increased their production by 32% to an average of ~1,450 oz per month. This increase from July 2021 to March 2023 is in large part due to the stream proceeds to optimize the plant and increased underground mine development. Since the investment in July 2021, the ore tonnes per month have increased by 13%, the gold grades by 12% and metallurgical recovery by 1% as reported by Sierra Sun.

Empress Royalty Corp., Monday, May 1, 2023, Press release picture
Image 1. Photos from Sierra Antapite Mine site visit.

TAHUEHUETO SILVER STREAM - Ramping up Production

Progress continues to be made at the Tahuehueto mine ("Tahuehueto"), owned by Luca Mining Corp. ("Luca") (formerly Altaley Mining), with pre-production announced in May 2022 and first revenue from silver to Empress in July 2022. Empress owns a US$5M silver stream on 100% of the silver production at 20% of the silver spot price, up to 1.25M oz, and then continues at 20% of silver production for 10 years. Luca has delivered guidance that Tahuehueto is expected to reach 500 tpd capacity in the second quarter of 2023 and will be ramping up to 1,000 tpd by the end of 2023. Luca also reports that the mine is currently producing at 300 tpd and is selling good quality zinc and lead concentrates (see Luca news release dated January 31, 2023). Luca has announced the appointment of new management including Mike Struthers as Chief Executive Officer. A new Construction Manager has also been appointed and the company is looking to strengthen its operating team further with the appointment of a new site General Manager. On May 1, 2023, Empress signed an amendment to the agreement that allowed Luca to defer stream payments until June 2023 to support the construction at Tahuehueto. The Company's 2023 revenue projections remain as forecasted as Luca's restructuring has been disclosed in their press releases and the potential for delays has been taken into account by the Company's management.

Empress Royalty Corp., Monday, May 1, 2023, Press release picture
Image 2. Photos from Tahuehueto.

MANICA GOLD ROYALTY - Construction Complete

The Manica gold mine ("Manica" or the "Mine") has successfully completed its first gold pour in Q3 2022, and Empress received its first revenue in that same quarter. Empress owns a 3.375% gold royalty on the Manica gold mine located in Mozambique and operated by Mutapa Mining & Processing LDA ("MMP"). Based on reports provided by MMP, Management has continued to de-risk the mine and plant with production increasing month over month, including through the rainy season in the fourth quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023. Gross mine production has grown from 460 oz in July 2022 to 1,670 oz in March 2023, an increase of ~260%. MMP reports the plant is largely considered completed and the open pit operation continues to be de-risked. Grade control efforts are leading to a stable feed grade and the plant is averaging a metallurgical recovery of 88% in March 2023 as compared to 85% in the second half of 2022 as reported by MMP. Current throughput and grade provide further room for material growth in production for the longer-term, and as such, management expects continued increases in production, revenue, and revenue attributable to the royalty.

Empress Royalty Corp., Monday, May 1, 2023, Press release picture
Image 3. Photos from Manica mine site visit.

INVESTMENT PIPELINE ADVANCEMENTS

The Company is in advanced discussions on three potential investments in its pipeline, with executed exclusivity agreements on one of those investments. Third party due diligence is being conducted and Empress looks forward to providing shareholders with further updates as discussions advance.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Technical information in this news release originates in the public disclosure set out above and has been reviewed and approved by Richard Mazur, P.Geo. , a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT Empress Royalty Corp.

Empress is a global royalty and streaming creation company providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. Since listing in December 2020, Empress has built a portfolio of precious metal investments and is actively investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial and Terra Capital which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.

ON BEHALF OF Empress Royalty Corp.

Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President

For further information, please visit our website at www.empressroyalty.com or contact Kaitlin Taylor, Investor Communications, by email at info@empressroyalty.com or by phone at +1.604.331.2080.

The information contained herein includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate" ,"continue", "believe", "plans", "anticipate" or similar terms.

Forward-looking information and statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that Empress Royalty Corp. ("Empress" or the "Company") expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including those regarding future growth and ability to create new streams or royalties, the development and focus of the Company , its acquisition strategy, the plans and expectations of the operators of the projects underlying its interests, including the proposed advancement and expansion of such projects; the results of exploration, development and production activities of the operators of such projects; and the Company's expectations regarding future revenues.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about Empress's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions and although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information and statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of Empress to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of Empress including, without limitation, any inability of the operators of the properties underlying the Company's royalty and stream interests to execute proposed plans for such properties or to achieve planned development and production estimates and goals, risks related to the operators of the projects in which the Company holds interests, including the successful continuation of operations at such projects by those operators, risks related to exploration, development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties on any such projects, risks related to international operations, government relations and environmental regulation, uncertainty relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future and the Company's ability to carry out its growth plans as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other related risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of important factors which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, refer to the annual information form of Empress Royalty Corp. for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its other publicly filed documents under its profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws. Disclosure relating to properties in which Empress holds royalty or stream interests is based on information publicly disclosed by the owners or operators of such properties. The Company generally has limited or no access to the properties underlying its interests and is largely dependent on the disclosure of the operators of its interests and other publicly available information. The Company generally has limited or no ability to verify such information. Although the Company does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such third-party information is complete or accurate. In addition, certain information publicly reported by operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by the Company's interest, which often may only apply to a portion of the overall project area or applicable mineral resources or reserves.

SOURCE:Empress Royalty Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752370/Empress-Royalty-Provides-Investment-Portfolio-Update

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Empress RoyaltyTSXV:EMPRPrecious Metals Investing
EMPR:CA
Empress Royalty (TSXV:EMPR)

Empress Royalty


Empress Royalty Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Under Symbol "EMPYF"

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "EMPYF". Empress upgraded to OTCQX from OTCQB

"Commencing trading on OTCQX is an important step for Empress which allows a greater number of US investors the opportunity to invest in our Company," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress. "Enhancing company visibility, growing market presence, increasing share liquidity, and improving access to capital are key business goals that we have successfully achieved and will be further supported by trading on OTCQX. Empress is focused on delivering shareholder value and we look forward to offering new US investors the opportunity to strategically invest in gold and silver."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Empress Royalty Closes Private Placement and Welcomes New Strategic Investor

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement of units ("Units") raising an additional US$1M in gross proceeds through the sale of an additional 4,316,666 Units. With the second tranche closing, the Company has raised a total of US$2M which is equivalent to C$2.6M in gross proceeds from the sale of a total of 8,666,666 Units at a price of C$0.30 per Unit (the "Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Empress Royalty Completes First Tranche of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of its US$2M private placement by the issuance of 4,350,000 units at C$0.30 each for gross proceeds of US$1M with Rick Rule. The final tranche is expected to close shortly

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Empress Royalty Shareholders Approve all Resolutions at Annual General Meeting

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR | OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") reports that following the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting, held on September 28, 2022, Shareholders of the Company voted in favour of management's director nominees and the re-appointment of the auditors. Following the new share-based compensation policy adopted by the TSX Venture Exchange in November 2022, Shareholders of the Company also voted in favour of the Company's replacement 10% "rolling" stock option plan ("Option Plan") and a new equity incentive plan ("Equity Plan"). The Board of Directors approved the Option Plan and Equity Incentive Plan on July 18, 2022, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Empress Royalty Reports First Gold Pour at Manica Gold Mine

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to report the Manica gold mine ("Manica" or the "Mine") has successfully completed its first gold pour. Empress owns a 3.375% gold royalty on the Manica gold mine located in Mozambique and operated by Mutapa Mining & Processing LDA ("MMP

"The first gold pour at Manica is very exciting and a further example of Empress delivering on our strategy as another asset reaches production within 15 months of investment. With this development, Empress will have three cash-flowing investments in the portfolio which are projected to generate significant revenue in the coming years," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO & President of Empress. "We have demonstrated that our structured business model of wealth creation generates significantly higher returns on investment, and these will provide a solid platform whilst we expand the portfolio with more value-focused assets."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Snowline Gold Announces Listing on TSX Venture Exchange and Outlines 2023 Rogue Project Field Program

  • Snowline has initiated process to list on the TSX-V to offer enhanced value for existing shareholders by raising the company's profile and to provide greater exposure to domestic and global markets
  • C$14.2M exploration program is planned for Rogue in 2023, with the dual objectives of advancing the Valley discovery and making additional drill discoveries on high-priority intrusion-related gold targets
  • Snowline will complete an updated NI 43-101 technical report on its Rogue project in Yukon, Canada within 120 days of listing as part of the listing process
  • This news release contains a summary of material results and work completed since the latest NI 43-101 technical document in December 2020.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce approval to list on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") following satisfaction of regulatory requirements. The common shares of the Company will be de-listed from the Canadian Securities Exchange at the close on Wednesday, May 3rd and commence trading on the TSX-V under the symbol SGD at the open on Thursday, May 4th. The move is set to improve Company visibility to domestic and international capital markets, providing a means of expanding its investor base and further realising the value of the gold discoveries within Snowline's Yukon Territory property portfolio

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

iMetal Resources Announces Completion of Winter Drilling at Carheil

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTC PINK:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces the completion of drilling at the Company's Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. This phase of drilling included three holes totaling 1,053 metres and was a follow up on the 2016 graphite drilling program which included a highlight intersection of 7.48% Cg over 1.1 meters

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "We are pleased with the 2023 Phase I program as we intersected the target horizon in all three holes. Our team is already planning the next phase of drilling and exploration work for the property to both test the target graphite horizon along strike and to evaluate the prospectivity of the remainder of the claim block, in light of the recent Midland/Probe discovery in the neighbourhood. Québec is one of the most mining friendly jurisdictions in the world and we are excited to continue working there."

The Company engaged DIAFOR Inc. of Malartic, Québec for this phase of drilling at Carheil. Access was limited to winter conditions and a faster than normal melt shortened the program slightly. All three holes drilled successfully intersected the target horizon. All samples have been submitted to ALS Geochemistry in Rouyn-Noranda for assaying.

Carheil is an exploration-stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results. The project is about 170 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The project is under 20 km distance to the west from the past-producing Selbaie Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold mine (1.1 billion lbs Cu, 2.4 billion lbs Zn, 71 million oz Ag, 1 million oz Au produced from 1981-2004[i]), under 20 km distance to the north from Hecla's Casa Berardi Mine (127.5 Koz Au and 28.2 Koz Ag produced in 2022[ii]), and under 40 km to the southeast from Agnico Eagle's Detour Lake mine (713 Koz Au produced in 2021[iii]). Directly bordering the property to the north is Midland Exploration/Probe Metals' La Peltrie project, which recently intersected a 345.5 m of Cu-Mo-Au-Ag mineralization grading 0.21 CuEq[iv]. iMetal cautions investors the presence of mineralization at Selbaie, Casa Berardi, and Detour Lake is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the Carheil property.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. One of its Flagship properties Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.

info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Southern Silver Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) (the "Company" or "Southern Silver") announces that it intends to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for approval to extend the original expiry dates of an aggregate 37,300,477 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") as follows:

Number of
Warrants		Exercise Price
per Share		Closing Date of
Private Placement		Original Expiry
Date		Proposed Amended
Expiry Date
15,597,500$0.35August 14, 2020August 14, 2023August 14, 2025
8,502,977$0.38August 14, 2020August 14, 2023August 14, 2025
1,200,000$0.50September 11, 2020September 11, 2023September 11, 2025
9,000,000$0.75June 16, 2021June 16, 2023June 16, 2026
3,000,000$0.75June 21, 2021June 21, 2023June 21, 2026

 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

HYCROFT PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2023 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or "the Company"), a gold and silver development company that owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada announces operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 . Today, the Company filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 which is available at www.sec.govedgar . See "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements" below.

(PRNewsfoto/Hycroft Mining Holding Corporat)

2023 Corporate Highlights:

  • Safety : During the first three months of 2023, the Company reported no lost time accidents. The Hycroft Mine's total recordable injury frequency rate ("TRIFR") for the trailing twelve months was ZERO at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 . The mining industry TRIFR average for the period was 2.02.

  • Cash Position: The Company ended the first quarter of 2023 with $132 million of unrestricted cash, $34 million of restricted cash, and in compliance with debt covenants.

  • Technical: The Company, along with its third-party consultants, completed and filed the Hycroft Property Initial Assessment Technical Report Summary Humboldt and Pershing Counties, Nevada ("2023 Hycroft TRS") with an effective date of March 27, 2023 for the Hycroft Mine. The 2023 Hycroft TRS included measured and indicated mineral resources of 10.6 million ounces of gold and 360.7 million ounces of silver (15.2 million gold equivalent ounces) and inferred mineral resources of 3.4 million ounces of gold and 96.1 million ounces of silver (4.6 million gold equivalent ounces), that are contained in oxide, transitional, and sulfide ores.

2022 Exploration Highlights :

  • The Company launched its 2022-2023 Exploration Drill Program in July 2022 constituting the largest exploration program at the Hycroft Mine in nearly a decade. Phase 1 of the drill program completed approximately 25,000 meters of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling and 4,000 meters of core drilling in 2022. Details and highlights are available on the Company's website.

  • The most recent 2022 core drill hole results received are reflected in Table 1 and highlighted results (shown in grams / metric ton "g/t") include:
    • H22C-5680 (Vortex) returned 30 meters of 0.46 g/t gold and 377.53 g/t silver
      • Including 7meters of 0.29 g/t gold and 1,447.23 g/t silver
    • H22C-5729 (Camel) returned 174 meters of 0.59 g/t gold and 7.32 g/t silver
      • Including 26 meters of 0.78 g/t gold and 8.90 g/t silver
    • H22C-5726 (Camel) returned 130 meters of 0.46 g/t gold and 5.50 g/t silver
      • Including 45 meters of 0.60 g/t gold and 6.05 g/t silver
    • H22C-5726 (Camel) also returned 82 meters of 0.34 g/t gold and 3.21 g/t silver
    • H22C-5726 (Camel) also returned 77 meters of 0.51 g/t gold and 9.20 g/t silver
    • H22C-5694 (Central) returned 52 meters of 0.25 g/t gold and 83.20 g/t silver
      • Including 19 meters of 0.39 g/t gold and 171.34 g/t silver

Table 1


Hole ID

FROM

TO

INTERVAL

GRADE


(meters)

(meters)

(meters)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Vortex






H22C-5680

317.3

347.5

30.2

0.46

377.53

including

331.7

338.3

6.6

0.29

1,447.23


369.4

411.2

41.8

0.35

8.00


570.0

579.7

9.8

0.36

21.16







Camel






H22C-5729

45.1

218.8

173.7

0.59

7.32

including

110.6

136.6

25.9

0.78

8.90


261.5

279.8

18.3

0.38

6.35


346.9

363.6

16.7

0.43

4.07

H22C-5726

12.8

142.6

129.8

0.46

5.50

including

20.4

64.9

44.5

0.60

6.05


171.6

253.6

82.0

0.34

3.21


276.8

353.9

77.1

0.51

9.20







Central






H22C-5694

349.6

401.4

51.8

0.25

83.20

including

363.0

381.6

18.6

0.39

171.34







Brimstone






H22C-5738

117.0

123.4

6.5

0.41

48.44


142.5

162.5

19.9

0.46

45.41

Alex Davidson , Vice President of Exploration, commented, "The initial results from core drilling completed during Phase 1 of the 2022-2023 Exploration Drill Program are coming back with equally exciting results as seen in the RC drilling results reported late in 2022 and earlier in 2023.  Phase 1 of the 2022-2023 Exploration Drill Program core drilling was designed to help us better understand what controls mineralization within the deposit and improve continuity within the Vortex, Brimstone, and Camel zones of the known Hycroft Mine mineral resource.  H22C-5680, drilled in the high-grade silver Vortex zone, has three significant intercepts. The first intercept is 30 meters of 377 g/t silver including six meters of 1,447g/t silver, hosted in a strongly silicified hydrothermal breccia.  Additionally, H22C-5729 and H22C-5726 returned results that are significantly thicker than previously modeled and converted previously modeled inferred and waste to measured and indicated mineral resource, improving project economics.  H22C-5694 drilled in the Central zone returned silver results that were significantly better than the model."

Diane R. Garrett , President and CEO commented: "Our safety-focused team delivered a fifth consecutive ZERO TRIFR quarter at Hycroft.  I am extremely pleased with the exploration drill results received to date.  Those results have demonstrated higher than modeled ore grades and better than modeled continuity within the orebody. During the first quarter of 2023, we completed the updated mineral resource estimate for the 2023 Hycroft TRS, analyzed and interpreted drill results from Phase 1 of the 2022-2023 Exploration Drill Program that will guide Phase 2 exploration drilling and advanced the metallurgical and variability test work necessary for designing a sulfide milling operation. We expect Phase 2 exploration drilling will deliver equally exciting results while our enthusiastic team continues to focus on completing the technical work necessary to advance the Hycroft Mine - a unique, world-class scale asset in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction. I am increasingly confident that our exploration and technical work programs will deliver the results to unlock the value at Hycroft."

About the Hycroft 2022-2023 Exploration Drill Program

The 2022 – 2023 Exploration Drill Program at the Hycroft Mine is a two-phase project comprising approximately 30,000 meters of RC drilling and approximately 7,500 meters of core drilling.  Phase 2 drilling is anticipated to begin in the second quarter of 2023 and includes (i) drilling outside the current plan of operations for which permits are pending; and (ii) drilling prospective high-grade targets within the plan of operation that were refined based on assay results from Phase 1 drilling.

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

Hycroft is a US-based, gold, and silver company developing the Hycroft Mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada .

Diane R. Garrett ,
President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein and public statements by our officers or representatives, that address activities, events or developments that our management expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to such things as future business strategy, plans and goals, competitive strengths and expansion and growth of our business. The words "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe" "target", "budget", "may", "can", "will", "would", "could", "should", "seeks", or "scheduled to" and similar words or expressions, or negatives of these terms or other variations of these terms or comparable language or any discussion of strategy or intention identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future and are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) risks related to changes in our operations at the Hycroft Mine, including risks associated with the cessation of mining operations at the Hycroft Mine; uncertainties concerning estimates of mineral resources; risks related to a lack of a completed feasibility study; and risks related to our ability to re-establish commercially feasible mining operations; (ii) industry related risks including fluctuations in the price of gold and silver; the commercial success of, and risks related to, our exploration and development activities; uncertainties and risks related to our reliance on contractors and consultants; availability and cost of equipment, supplies, energy, or reagents.  The exploration target does not represent, and should not be construed to be, an estimate of a mineral resource or mineral reserve, as ranges of potential tonnage and grade (or quality) of the exploration target are conceptual in nature; there has been insufficient exploration of the relevant property or properties to estimate a mineral resource; and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a mineral resource.  These risks may include the following and the occurrence of one or more of the events or circumstances alone or in combination with other events or circumstances may have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, cash flows, financial condition, and results of operations. Please see our "Risk Factors" set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023, and other reports filed with the SEC for more information about these and other risks. You are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. In addition, even if our results, performance, or achievements are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, those results, performance or achievements may not be indicative of results, performance or achievements in subsequent periods. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this news release speak only as of the date of those statements. We undertake no obligation to update those statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hycroft-provides-first-quarter-2023-operating-and-financial-results-301811573.html

SOURCE Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

JZR Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

(TheNewswire)

April 27, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated April 21, 2023, it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of common shares (the " Shares ") by issuing 875,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.60 per Unit for gross proceeds of $525,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.90 per Warrant Share for a period of 18 months after the date of issuance. The balance of the Offering is expected to close on or before May 30, 2023. The Units, Shares, Warrants and Warrants Shares are collectively referred to as the "Securities". The Offering is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Securities will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

NV Gold Provides an Update on its SW Pipe Exploration Program

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX) (OTCQB:NVGLF) (FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Company's 100%-owned SW Pipe Project located in Lander County approximately 6 km (3.7 miles) southwest of the Pipeline gold mine in the central Cortez gold belt of north-central Nevada (see Figure 1

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

