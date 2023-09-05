Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Empress Royalty Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio and Strategy to Reach 5-Year Revenues Goals in New CEO Video Interview on Planet MicroCap

Empress Royalty Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio and Strategy to Reach 5-Year Revenues Goals in New CEO Video Interview on Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap today published a new Video Interview with Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, President and CEO of Empress Royalty Corp. (TSX-V:EMPR)OTCQX:EMPYF), a global royalty and streaming creation company providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments, according to the company's website (see here: https:empressroyalty.com

Click the following link to watch the Video Interview:

Empress Royalty Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio and Strategy to Reach 5-Year Revenues Goals (URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UUELsf6Pk4)

Empress Royalty will also be attending at the Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek, happening September 12-15, 2023. For more information, please visit: https://www.precioussummit.com/

You can follow Planet MicroCap on TWITTER, LINKEDIN, YOUTUBE

Please review important disclosures on our website at: https://snn.network/terms-of-use

About Empress Royalty

Empress is a global royalty and streaming creation company providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. Since listing in December 2020, Empress has built a portfolio of precious metal investments and is actively investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial and Terra Capital which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models. For more information about Empress Royalty, please visit: https://empressroyalty.com/

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space. You can subscribe to Planet MicroCap's YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/snnwire

Planet MicroCap
info@snnwire.com

SOURCE: Planet MicroCap



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/780413/empress-royalty-provides-update-on-royalty-portfolio-and-strategy-to-reach-5-year-revenues-goals-in-new-ceo-video-interview-on-planet-microcap

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

EMPR:CA
Empress Royalty
Empress Royalty (TSXV:EMPR)

Empress Royalty


Empress Royalty Provides Update on Tahuehueto Silver Stream & Manica Gold Royalty

Empress Royalty Provides Update on Tahuehueto Silver Stream & Manica Gold Royalty

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Tahuehueto Silver Stream, Manica Gold Royalty, and pipeline advancements

"It is extremely rewarding to see our investments and mining company partners continue to deliver on milestones, improve operations and production targets," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "Tahuehueto reaching 500 tpd is a significant accomplishment that not only strengthens our cash-flow but also increases our direct exposure to silver. As they ramp up to full commercial production, we look forward to substantial revenue growth over the next quarters.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Empress Royalty Announces Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer

Empress Royalty Announces Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Xavier Wenzel, CPA, CA of Fehr & Associates ("F&A") as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the company

"We are pleased to welcome Xavier Wenzel, as Interim CFO to the company, " stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, President & CEO of Empress Royalty. "His extensive experience in mining finance, and specifically in the royalty industry as CFO of Ely Gold Royalties, will be extremely beneficial in this transitionary period."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Empress Royalty Welcomes New Strategic Investor, Strengthens Management Team & Grants Stock Options & Equity Incentives

Empress Royalty Welcomes New Strategic Investor, Strengthens Management Team & Grants Stock Options & Equity Incentives

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome a new strategic investor Gleason & Sons LLC ("Gleason & Sons"). Gleason & Sons has acquired nearly seven million common shares of Empress Royalty via a series of open market purchases and cross trades in recent weeks

"We look for undervalued royalty companies with low overhead, experienced management teams, and an emphasis on generating near-term cash flows," said Stefan Gleason, Managing Director of Gleason & Sons. "We believe Empress has identified a sub-sector that has scant access to royalty financing, and the Empress team has the expertise to underwrite these high-yield opportunities along with the commitment to conduct the due diligence needed".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Gleason & Sons Makes $1.6 Million Strategic Investment in Empress Royalty as High-Yielding Investments Boost Cash Flow

Gleason & Sons Makes $1.6 Million Strategic Investment in Empress Royalty as High-Yielding Investments Boost Cash Flow

Gleason & Sons LLC today announced today it has acquired nearly 7 million common shares of Empress Royalty ("Empress") (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) via a series of open market purchases and cross trades in recent weeks

Gleason & Sons is the family office of Stefan Gleason, a Charlotte-based entrepreneur who owns several privately held businesses in the United States, including Money Metals Exchange LLC. Money Metals is one of the largest precious metals dealers and depositories in North America with 500,000 customers and approximately $1 billion in annual revenues.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Empress Royalty Provides Investment Portfolio Update

Empress Royalty Provides Investment Portfolio Update

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its investment portfolio, pipeline advancements and 2023 catalysts

"2022 was a pivotal year for Empress, with our two key development projects, Manica and Tahuehueto, becoming producers, and Sierra Antapite continuing to expand production capacity. These producing assets are building the foundation for a well-established, revenue-generating royalty and streaming company, forecasting significant cash-flow and growth in the next five years, and beyond," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "Empress is looking forward to further advancements in 2023, and I am pleased to offer our investors an update on our pipeline advancements, which include exclusivity on one potential opportunity and advancing two other prospective investments. Over the past two years, we have proven our expertise in providing financing solutions for mining companies, and we will continue to deploy our capital into viable precious metal projects that will further grow our portfolio, cash flow and shareholder value."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Optimum Ventures Announces Securityholder Approval of Plan of Arrangement With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Announces Securityholder Approval of Plan of Arrangement With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce that Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.'s (" Blackwolf ") proposed acquisition of all of the outstanding securities of the Company by plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") was overwhelmingly approved at the Company's annual general and special meeting of securityholders held on August 31, 2023 (the " Meeting ").

At the Meeting, Optimum securityholders were asked to consider and approve a special resolution regarding the proposed Arrangement (the " Arrangement Resolution "). No dissents were received by the Company and the Arrangement Resolution was approved by 100% of the votes cast by Optimum securityholders at the Meeting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Provides Capitalization Update Draws From Equity Facility, and Announces Corporate Note Capital Raise

Element79 Provides Capitalization Update Draws From Equity Facility, and Announces Corporate Note Capital Raise

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Puma Exploration Welcomes Jean-David Moore to its Advisory Board

Puma Exploration Welcomes Jean-David Moore to its Advisory Board

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jean-David Moore to the Company's Advisory Board. Mr. Moore has been a consultant and advisor to several mineral exploration and development companies for over fifteen years.

" Jean-David will be a valuable asset to Puma's Advisory Board, bringing his extensive industry experience and knowledge. He has developed a strong relationship network with his significant holdings in several mineral exploration companies. As a major shareholder of Puma, he will be a trusted ally and champion as we continue to develop our Williams Brook Gold Project. This appointment reflects Puma's continued commitment to building a team focused on creating value for shareholders ", stated Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ELEM

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ELEM

Trading resumes in:

Company: Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NV Gold Corp Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

NV Gold Corp Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

NV Gold Corp (TSXV: NVX) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on September 6th, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver North Announces $1.5 million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver North Announces $1.5 million Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

×