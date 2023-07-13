Osisko Metals Announces Closing of LIFE Financing of Flow-Through Shares for Gross Proceeds of $3.5 Million

Empress Royalty Provides Update on Tahuehueto Silver Stream & Manica Gold Royalty

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Tahuehueto Silver Stream, Manica Gold Royalty, and pipeline advancements

"It is extremely rewarding to see our investments and mining company partners continue to deliver on milestones, improve operations and production targets," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "Tahuehueto reaching 500 tpd is a significant accomplishment that not only strengthens our cash-flow but also increases our direct exposure to silver. As they ramp up to full commercial production, we look forward to substantial revenue growth over the next quarters.

Operational performance, ore grades, and throughputs at Manica have been steadily advancing, and production levels have consistently met or exceeded internal guidance, resulting in steady and increasing royalty payments.

In addition to our existing portfolio, I am excited to provide a brief update on our pipeline advancements, in which we now have exclusivity on two potential investments. Successful site visits have been completed for both opportunities and we are in advanced stages of due diligence. As both assets are in production, execution of these opportunities would result in the addition of immediate and meaningful revenue for 2023 projections. I look forward to updating the market further in the coming months as our team continues to expand the portfolio, execute on our business strategy, and create sustainable, long-term shareholder value."

TAHUEHUETO SILVER STREAM UPDATE - 500 tpd capacity achieved

On June 28, 2023, Luca Mining Corp ("Luca") announced the Tahuehueto Gold Project ("Tahuehueto") located in Durango, Mexico, has achieved a major milestone with a production capacity of 500 tonnes per day ("tpd"), on time and budget. The 500 tpd installed capacity is expected to generate positive cash flow at current metal prices. Based on the pre-feasibility study updated in April, 2022 (NI43-101 Technical Report "Preliminary Feasibility Study - Tahuehueto Project"), at a capacity of 1,000 tpd the mine will have a net present value of US$131.8M1 with an IRR of 65% (economic analysis based on gold US$ 1,650/oz; silver US$ 21.02/oz, lead US$ 0.91/lb, and zinc US$ 1.15/lb). This is the first of two major milestones for Tahuehueto construction. Luca reports commercial production will be achieved when a capacity of 1,000 tpd is completed which is expected by end 2023.

On June 28, 2023, Luca also announced it had successfully closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement for a total of CAD$24,896,551.42 (see the Luca's news release dated June 28, 2023). Luca reports the Private Placement was heavily oversubscribed, and the aggregate gross proceeds exceed the original announced amount of CAD $20,300,000, as well as, the 20% oversubscription amount of CAD $4,060,000.

With these two important milestones achieved, Luca reports it is fully funded to achieve commercial production of 1,000 tpd, scheduled for year-end 2023.

Empress is expecting a US$150,000 payment from Luca by June 30, 2023 and resumption of the silver stream in July 2023. Importantly, with Luca and Tahuehueto well positioned to reach 1,000 tpd by the end of the year, this will further enhance the net cash flow to Empress through the silver stream.

MANICA GOLD ROYALTY UPDATE - Operations steadily improving

In June 2023, Empress completed a site visit of the Manica mine ("Manica"), located in Mozambique, and operated by Mutapa Mining & Processing Limitada ("MMP"). The site visit was technical in-nature with discussions ranging from the open pit operations and plant recovery, to the tailings facility, and resource estimation techniques. The Empress team spent time discussing optimization opportunities in geology, resource estimation, mine engineering and planning, plant processing, the elution circuit, and the assaying lab with the site operators.

Empress was overall impressed with the site team, which is reflected in the operational ramp-up and now the site operating at near steady-state operations. Since production started in July 2022, ore throughput has grown by 11% per month, grades have averaged 1.6 g/t, metallurgical recovery has risen to ~90%, and gold recovered has increased by 17% per month. Further, since the start of the year, internal guidance on production has either met or exceeded budget. The local communities supply the majority of the local work force, including women making up ~5% of the work force. ESG initiatives have been implemented and further plans for the local communities were discussed.

On July 12, 2023, Empress amended the Manica Royalty Agreement to reflect that Manica royalty payor MMP successfully obtaining its own gold export licence. This has allowed Empress and MMP to significantly simplify the mechanics of how Empress receives its Manica royalty payments and the monthly reporting of sales and royalty payment information to Empress. The royalty payable to Empress under the amended royalty agreement is unchanged and Empress will continue to receive a monthly payment of 3.375% on gold sales until MMP has sold 95,000 troy ounces of gold, after which the payment shall be reduced to 1.125% of gold sales. Empress looks forward to continuing to receive payments from MMP under the new simplified royalty agreement.

PIPELINE UPDATE

Empress is pleased to provide an update on the advancements of two potential investments, both of which have executed exclusivity agreements in place. Individual technical site visits have been conducted, with the support of third-party engineering teams, as well as, Empress representatives. Both opportunities are now in advanced stages of due diligence.

Richard Mazur, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

ABOUT Empress Royalty Corp.

Empress is a global royalty and streaming creation company providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. Since listing in December 2020, Empress has built a portfolio of precious metal investments and is actively investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial and Terra Capital which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.

ON BEHALF OF Empress Royalty Corp.

Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President

For further information, please visit our website at www.empressroyalty.com or contact Kaitlin Taylor, Investor Communications, by email at info@empressroyalty.com or by phone at +1.604.331.2080.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

The information contained herein includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate" ,"continue", "believe", "plans", "anticipate" or similar terms.

Forward-looking information and statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that Empress Royalty Corp. ("Empress" or the "Company") expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including those regarding future growth and ability to create new streams or royalties, the development and focus of the Company , its acquisition strategy, the plans and expectations of the operators of the projects underlying its interests, including the proposed advancement and expansion of such projects; the results of exploration, development and production activities of the operators of such projects; and the Company's expectations regarding future revenues.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about Empress's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions and although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information and statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of Empress to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of Empress including, without limitation, any inability of the operators of the properties underlying the Company's royalty and stream interests to execute proposed plans for such properties or to achieve planned development and production estimates and goals, risks related to the operators of the projects in which the Company holds interests, including the successful continuation of operations at such projects by those operators, risks related to exploration, development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties on any such projects, risks related to international operations, government relations and environmental regulation, uncertainty relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future and the Company's ability to carry out its growth plans as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other related risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of important factors which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, refer to the annual information form of Empress for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its other publicly filed documents under its profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws. Disclosure relating to properties in which Empress holds royalty or stream interests is based on information publicly disclosed by the owners or operators of such properties. The Company generally has limited or no access to the properties underlying its interests and is largely dependent on the disclosure of the operators of its interests and other publicly available information. The Company generally has limited or no ability to verify such information. Although the Company does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such third-party information is complete or accurate. In addition, certain information publicly reported by operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by the Company's interest, which often may only apply to a portion of the overall project area or applicable mineral resources or reserves.

Empress Royalty Announces Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Xavier Wenzel, CPA, CA of Fehr & Associates ("F&A") as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the company

"We are pleased to welcome Xavier Wenzel, as Interim CFO to the company, " stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, President & CEO of Empress Royalty. "His extensive experience in mining finance, and specifically in the royalty industry as CFO of Ely Gold Royalties, will be extremely beneficial in this transitionary period."

Empress Royalty Welcomes New Strategic Investor, Strengthens Management Team & Grants Stock Options & Equity Incentives

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome a new strategic investor Gleason & Sons LLC ("Gleason & Sons"). Gleason & Sons has acquired nearly seven million common shares of Empress Royalty via a series of open market purchases and cross trades in recent weeks

"We look for undervalued royalty companies with low overhead, experienced management teams, and an emphasis on generating near-term cash flows," said Stefan Gleason, Managing Director of Gleason & Sons. "We believe Empress has identified a sub-sector that has scant access to royalty financing, and the Empress team has the expertise to underwrite these high-yield opportunities along with the commitment to conduct the due diligence needed".

Gleason & Sons Makes $1.6 Million Strategic Investment in Empress Royalty as High-Yielding Investments Boost Cash Flow

Gleason & Sons LLC today announced today it has acquired nearly 7 million common shares of Empress Royalty ("Empress") (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) via a series of open market purchases and cross trades in recent weeks

Gleason & Sons is the family office of Stefan Gleason, a Charlotte-based entrepreneur who owns several privately held businesses in the United States, including Money Metals Exchange LLC. Money Metals is one of the largest precious metals dealers and depositories in North America with 500,000 customers and approximately $1 billion in annual revenues.

Empress Royalty Provides Investment Portfolio Update

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its investment portfolio, pipeline advancements and 2023 catalysts

"2022 was a pivotal year for Empress, with our two key development projects, Manica and Tahuehueto, becoming producers, and Sierra Antapite continuing to expand production capacity. These producing assets are building the foundation for a well-established, revenue-generating royalty and streaming company, forecasting significant cash-flow and growth in the next five years, and beyond," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "Empress is looking forward to further advancements in 2023, and I am pleased to offer our investors an update on our pipeline advancements, which include exclusivity on one potential opportunity and advancing two other prospective investments. Over the past two years, we have proven our expertise in providing financing solutions for mining companies, and we will continue to deploy our capital into viable precious metal projects that will further grow our portfolio, cash flow and shareholder value."

Empress Royalty: Increasing Revenue Through Strategic Investments, CEO Clips Video

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV: EMPR) (OTCQX: EMPYF Empress Royalty has a global portfolio of precious metal investments that includes three producing assets, already generating revenue. Their unique approach, of creating new royalties and streams, to get junior miners into production or expand on production capacity has yielded impressive results. With significant revenue projected over the next 5 years and a robust pipeline of investment opportunities, Empress Royalty is leading the way in the mining industry for investors looking to diversify their portfolio.

Contact Kaitlin Taylor, VP Marketing & Investor Relations at info@empressroyalty.com or +1.604.331.2080 with any questions.

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV: EMPR) (OTCQX: EMPYF)

https://empressroyalty.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips – are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV – Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161610

Optimum Ventures Announces Entry Into Arrangement Agreement With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement agreement with Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. (" Blackwolf ") dated as of July 6, 2023 (the " Arrangement Agreement "), pursuant to which Blackwolf has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Optimum (collectively, the " Company Shares ") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Arrangement ").

Tyler Ross, CEO of Optimum, stated, "This is a transformational opportunity for Optimum's shareholders to join the vision of Blackwolf in becoming a leading mining company in the Golden Triangle. With experienced leadership under Morgan Lekstrom, strategic investment from Frank Giustra, Rob McLeod leading the Geological programs and the addition of Andrew Bowering to the board of the resulting issuer, the combined entity is well situated to unlock the large-scale potential of these complementary projects in the Golden Triangle."

iMetal Engages Marketing Consultants JP Capital LLC

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company with a recently announced gold discovery on their Gowganda West property bordering the Juby Deposit in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt in Ontario, Canada, is pleased to announce the hiring of marketing consultants, JP Capital LLC ("JP Capital

JP Capital (www.jpcapital.finance) is a holding company based in Dubai UAE providing specialized marketing services in the areas of identifying, developing, and structuring collaborative relationships within the financial and brokerage communities aimed at increasing shareholder value. JP Capital is focused on strategically expanding investor awareness in the US through targeted outreach to milestone focused, long-term investors. The executives of JP Capital communicate investment opportunities through their substantial broker and family office databases and in professionally produced media.

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Adds 2 Additional Claims of 3,310 Ha in Segovia

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce securing of additional claims for two gold and silver mining properties covering 3,310 hectares, adding to the Company's existing assets. The two claimed areas are as follows: license 507906 (223 Ha) and licence 507893 (3,087 Ha), which are located in the municipality of Segovia, northeast of Medellín, the regional capital of the Department of Antioquia, Colombia . A map visualization of the claims can be found attached hereto as Schedule "A".

iMetal Announces the Sudden Passing of Its CFO Eduardo 'Eddy' Yu

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") sadly has to report the sudden and unexpected passing of our young and talented CFO, Eduardo ‘Eddy' Yu

iMetal President and CEO Saf Dhillon said that "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Advisory Council, we offer our deepest condolences to the Yu family. Eddy was officially only with us for a few months but, I've known him for several years now. Eddy had previously provided his financial and business expertise as a consultant to iMetal and other projects that I have been involved in. He was a strong team player and he went above and beyond what his responsibilities were. He will be dearly missed by the team at iMetal."

Nexus Gold Provides Update on Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - June 30 , 2023 - Nexus Gold CORP. (" Nexus " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:NXS ) ( OT C :NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") has approved an extension to close the non-brokered private placement announced on April 14, 2023 involving the issuance of up to 20,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the " Offering ").  The extension allows the Offering to remain open through to July 14, 2023.

NV Gold Appoints John Watson as Chief Executive Officer

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that, effective June 30, 2023, Mr. John Seaberg will resign from his positions as President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director of NV Gold to pursue new opportunities

During his time with the Company, Mr. Seaberg has overseen and been part of many changes. Under his leadership, NV Gold's exploration portfolio has continued to evolve, and a new strategy focusing on the Company's most advanced properties has been launched.

