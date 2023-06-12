Appia Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Gleason & Sons Makes $1.6 Million Strategic Investment in Empress Royalty as High-Yielding Investments Boost Cash Flow

Gleason & Sons Makes $1.6 Million Strategic Investment in Empress Royalty as High-Yielding Investments Boost Cash Flow

Gleason & Sons LLC today announced today it has acquired nearly 7 million common shares of Empress Royalty ("Empress") (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) via a series of open market purchases and cross trades in recent weeks

Gleason & Sons is the family office of Stefan Gleason, a Charlotte-based entrepreneur who owns several privately held businesses in the United States, including Money Metals Exchange LLC. Money Metals is one of the largest precious metals dealers and depositories in North America with 500,000 customers and approximately $1 billion in annual revenues.

The $1.6 million equity investment in Empress is the latest in Gleason & Sons' debt and equity investments in the mining royalty space.

Empress is primarily a creator of new gold and silver mining royalties and streams, with a focus on financing smaller projects while leveraging the expertise and resources of its partner Endeavour Financial, a global mining finance advisory firm.

Empress' portfolio currently holds three producing assets, including two streams and one royalty, one development stage royalty, and 10 exploration stage royalties. Empress has forecast $7 million in revenue for 2023, an increase of well over 200% compared to 2022 revenue.

"We look for undervalued royalty companies with low overhead, experienced management teams, and an emphasis on generating near-term cash flows," said Stefan Gleason, managing director of Gleason & Sons.

"We believe Empress has identified a sub-sector that has scant access to royalty financing, and the Empress team has the expertise to underwrite these high-yield opportunities along with the commitment to conduct the due diligence needed.

"At Money Metals, we have seen a dramatic increase in retail demand for physical gold and silver in recent months as more Americans awaken to the risks of inflation, bank failures, and recession. We expect this buying intensity eventually to spread to the mining shares, fueling outsized gains in select royalty companies.

"The royalty model is ideally positioned for an inflationary environment. Metals prices tend to rise, yet the royalty holder is insulated from the downside of higher operating and capital costs at the underlying mines.

"For all these reasons, we are excited to expand our exposure to mining royalties through this strategic investment in Empress, and we will keep our eyes open for opportunities to assist the company over time," Gleason concluded.

For further information, contact:

Stefan Gleason
Gleason & Sons LLC
15720 Brixham Hill Avenue, #205
Charlotte, NC 28277
Tel: 208-577-2230
www.GleasonSons.com

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address anticipated future events are forward-looking statements. Although the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Gleason & Sons LLC

SOURCE: Gleason & Sons LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760350/Gleason-Sons-Makes-16-Million-Strategic-Investment-in-Empress-Royalty-as-High-Yielding-Investments-Boost-Cash-Flow

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Empress Royalty Provides Investment Portfolio Update

Empress Royalty Provides Investment Portfolio Update

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its investment portfolio, pipeline advancements and 2023 catalysts

"2022 was a pivotal year for Empress, with our two key development projects, Manica and Tahuehueto, becoming producers, and Sierra Antapite continuing to expand production capacity. These producing assets are building the foundation for a well-established, revenue-generating royalty and streaming company, forecasting significant cash-flow and growth in the next five years, and beyond," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "Empress is looking forward to further advancements in 2023, and I am pleased to offer our investors an update on our pipeline advancements, which include exclusivity on one potential opportunity and advancing two other prospective investments. Over the past two years, we have proven our expertise in providing financing solutions for mining companies, and we will continue to deploy our capital into viable precious metal projects that will further grow our portfolio, cash flow and shareholder value."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Empress Royalty: Increasing Revenue Through Strategic Investments, CEO Clips Video

Empress Royalty: Increasing Revenue Through Strategic Investments, CEO Clips Video

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV: EMPR) (OTCQX: EMPYF Empress Royalty has a global portfolio of precious metal investments that includes three producing assets, already generating revenue. Their unique approach, of creating new royalties and streams, to get junior miners into production or expand on production capacity has yielded impressive results. With significant revenue projected over the next 5 years and a robust pipeline of investment opportunities, Empress Royalty is leading the way in the mining industry for investors looking to diversify their portfolio.

Contact Kaitlin Taylor, VP Marketing & Investor Relations at info@empressroyalty.com or +1.604.331.2080 with any questions.

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV: EMPR) (OTCQX: EMPYF)

https://empressroyalty.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips – are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV – Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161610

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Empress Royalty Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Under Symbol "EMPYF"

Empress Royalty Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Under Symbol "EMPYF"

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "EMPYF". Empress upgraded to OTCQX from OTCQB

"Commencing trading on OTCQX is an important step for Empress which allows a greater number of US investors the opportunity to invest in our Company," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress. "Enhancing company visibility, growing market presence, increasing share liquidity, and improving access to capital are key business goals that we have successfully achieved and will be further supported by trading on OTCQX. Empress is focused on delivering shareholder value and we look forward to offering new US investors the opportunity to strategically invest in gold and silver."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Empress Royalty Closes Private Placement and Welcomes New Strategic Investor

Empress Royalty Closes Private Placement and Welcomes New Strategic Investor

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement of units ("Units") raising an additional US$1M in gross proceeds through the sale of an additional 4,316,666 Units. With the second tranche closing, the Company has raised a total of US$2M which is equivalent to C$2.6M in gross proceeds from the sale of a total of 8,666,666 Units at a price of C$0.30 per Unit (the "Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Empress Royalty Completes First Tranche of Private Placement

Empress Royalty Completes First Tranche of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of its US$2M private placement by the issuance of 4,350,000 units at C$0.30 each for gross proceeds of US$1M with Rick Rule. The final tranche is expected to close shortly

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Enters into Loan Agreements

JZR Gold Enters into Loan Agreements

(TheNewswire)

June 8, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into loan agreements with each of four arm's length lenders (collectively, the " Lenders ") dated June 8, 2023, pursuant to which the Company will borrow the aggregate principal sum of $1,000,000 (the " Loans ").  The Loans, which are unsecured, will have a term of one (1) year (the " Maturity Date "), and bear interest at a rate of 12.0% per annum.  The aggregate principal sum of the Loans, and any accrued but unpaid interest, shall be due and payable on the Maturity Date, provided, however, that the Company may pay back the principal plus any accrued and unpaid interest on the Loans to the Lenders at any time without penalty.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Engages Independent Trading Group as its Market Maker

FireFox Gold Engages Independent Trading Group as its Market Maker

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objectives of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$6,000 per month in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of three months and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with a 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Break Reprices Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

New Break Reprices Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") announces the repricing of 1,730,000 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $0.20 and an expiry date of June 23, 2023 (the "Repriced Warrants"), to $0.15, effective immediately (the "Warrant Repricing"). Following the Warrant Repricing, the Company will have an aggregate of 6,274,200 outstanding warrants, having an exercise price of $0.15 and an expiry date of June 23, 2023 (collectively, the "Subject Warrants"). The Company's management considers the Warrant Repricing to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders and aligns the exercise price of all warrants having an expiry date of June 23, 2023, which expiry date is not being extended.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Files Technical Report for its Flagship White Gold Project, Significantly Increasing Inferred Resources by 41% and Reporting 1,152,900 Gold Ounces in Indicated Resources and 942,400 Gold Ounces in Inferred Resources, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Files Technical Report for its Flagship White Gold Project, Significantly Increasing Inferred Resources by 41% and Reporting 1,152,900 Gold Ounces in Indicated Resources and 942,400 Gold Ounces in Inferred Resources, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed a technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects to update the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") on its 100% owned flagship White Gold Project ("the Project"). The technical report entitled "2023 Technical Report for the White Gold Project, Dawson Range, Yukon, Canada" and dated May 30, 2023 (effective date April 15, 2023) has been prepared for the Company by Dr. Gilles Arseneau, P.Geo. of ARSENEAU Consulting Services Inc. ("ACS"). The technical report is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's issuer profile.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Options the Fofora Gold Project, Hounde Greenstone Belt, Burkina Faso

Nexus Gold Options the Fofora Gold Project, Hounde Greenstone Belt, Burkina Faso

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - June 7, 2023 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce it has signed an option agreement to acquire a 90% interest in the 6,200-ha (62km²) Fofora Gold Project exploration permit located 450km to the southwest of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, West Africa.  The Company can earn up to a 90% interest in the property by making a combination of cash USD $300,000 and 500,000 share payments over 54 months.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Announces Exploration Target at its SW Pipe Gold Project of up to ~70,000 Near Surface Oxide Gold Ounces

NV Gold Announces Exploration Target at its SW Pipe Gold Project of up to ~70,000 Near Surface Oxide Gold Ounces

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Company's 100%-owned SW Pipe Gold Project ("SW Pipe") located in Lander County, approximately 6 km (3.7 miles) southwest of the Pipeline Gold Mine in the central Cortez gold belt of north-central Nevada (see Figure 1). The environmental update has identified an estimated exploration target (the "Exploration Target") of 35,000 - 70,000 oxide ounces of gold (see Table 1

Table 1: Exploration Target potential grades and tonnages, with the potential tonnage and grade using a maximum and minimum of 20% increase/decrease to allow for uncertainty.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

