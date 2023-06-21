White Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at the Vertigo target on the JP Ross Property, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Updated its Research Coverage for Heritage Mining Following Site Visit to NW Ontario Project

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Updated its Research Coverage for Heritage Mining Following Site Visit to NW Ontario Project

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has updated its research coverage for Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) (FSE: Y66) ("HML", or "Company"). The new report is titled, "Update Following Site Visit to NW Ontario Project"

Report excerpt: "Heritage Mining Ltd. is a gold exploration company looking to deliver capital share of price appreciation through successful work progress that leads to discovery and resource definition. This business plan is backed by a team of capital markets and resource exploration specialists. Their strategy follows a process of using first principles and fundamental methods to execute their exploration plans and keep the market informed."

"The site visit to Heritage's Drayton-Black Lake project and local operation sites confirmed two things: the potential of the project for mineralization and discovery; and the competency of the management team to conduct the technical and corporate actions of the Company."

Couloir Capital has recently opened its Toronto office and added Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng. as a Senior Mining Analyst. Ron will be providing equity research on select issuers as well as providing overall guidance to the research offering. Ron brings over 30 years of engineering and investment industry experience at numerous firms including Dundee Capital, Pathway Asset Management, and Marquest Asset Management. He holds an MBA from Western and a degree in geological engineering from the University of Waterloo. This is Mr. Wortel's first coverage report for Couloir Capital bringing an updated new look and feel to its coverage.

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of experienced investment professionals dedicated to providing opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors. Our research reports are disseminated through Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, Reuters, and many more, as well as through our social media and large email distribution list. To subscribe please visit: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

Our affiliated firm, Couloir Securities, is approved by the Ontario Securities Commission to serve clients as a private placement dealer (Exempt Market Dealer) in the province. Investment opportunities include non-brokered private placements primarily in the resource sector. Tax-advantaged flow-through share offerings are frequently available.

Resource companies are invited to contact us to discuss your financing and equity research plans. Investors in the sector can also contact us for current opportunities available through our offerings. We look forward to working with you to advance your company's goals.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

  1. Analyst Disclosure: Couloir Capital DOES hold shares or options in the Company.

  2. Couloir Capital HAS been retained under a service agreement by the Company. This service agreement includes analyst research coverage.

  3. Investors are encouraged to read the complete list of disclosures contained in the report.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170778

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Heritage MiningHML:CCCSE:HMLBase Metals Investing
HML:CC
The Conversation (0)
Heritage Mining Logo

Heritage Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the Second Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the Second Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - June 19, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche (" Tranche Two ") of its non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on March 21, 2023 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Engages Investor Cubed for Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications

Heritage Mining Engages Investor Cubed for Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

TORONTO, ONTARIO TheNewswire - June 13, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd (the "Company" or "Heritage") (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Investor Cubed Inc. ("Investor Cubed") to provide investor relations and shareholder communications services in Canada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Provides Update on Drilling Program and Corporate Update

Heritage Mining Provides Update on Drilling Program and Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

Heritage Mining Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its April 13, 2023 press release announcing the closing of the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering announced on March 21, 2023 (the " Offering "), Heritage has secured sufficient capital to proceed with Phase 1 of its exploration program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project as planned. The Company has also extended the closing of an additional tranche of the Offering until no later than June 19, 2023 and looks forward to continuing to advance its planned exploration program on the Drayton-Black Lake Project on schedule. The Company will provide additional updates in the near future

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - April 13, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (" Tranche One ") of its non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on March 21, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Notified of USFS Challenge

Barksdale Notified of USFS Challenge

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") has been informed that an action has been filed in the United States District Court against the United States Forest Service ("USFS") by various non-profit and environmental groups seeking to set aside the USFS' recently issued Environmental Assessment, Decision Memorandum and Finding of No Significant Impact related to the Company's proposed Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration program in Arizona. Barksdale is not a party to the lawsuit but will endeavor to assist the USFS as much as possible as they move forward.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale, states, "The Company stands by the USFS' decision, which is the culmination of almost five years of extensive environmental review, public scoping and process. The Company is proud of its thorough and conscientious approach to the protection of the natural environment and looks forward to a speedy resolution of this matter. In the meantime, the USFS continues to process the Company's Plan of Operation for Sunnyside as the Company prepares to commence its planned drilling program as soon as we're given the green light."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Common Shares Commenced Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States Under the Symbol "PANXF"

Platinex Common Shares Commenced Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States Under the Symbol "PANXF"

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (OTCQB: PANXF, Frankfurt: 9PX) (" Platinex " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (" OTCQB ") in the United States under the symbol " PANXF ". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PTX and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 9PX.

The OTCQB listing offers convenience and accessibility for investors based in the United States and internationally while providing increased visibility and exposure to the Company. The OTCQB is operated by the OTC Markets Group, an American financial market, headquartered in New York City provides price and liquidity information for almost 10,000 over-the-counter securities. OTCQB listed companies reporting requirements undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Intersects 13.0 Meters Grading 0.2% Copper; 3.6% Lead; 13.1% Zinc; 1.35 g/t Gold and 120.9 g/t Silver and 22.9 Meters Grading 0.6% Copper; 2.0% Lead; 4.8% Zinc; 0.58 g/t Gold and 79.2 g/t Silver Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth, Completes Environmental Base Line Studies at IBW

Emerita Intersects 13.0 Meters Grading 0.2% Copper; 3.6% Lead; 13.1% Zinc; 1.35 g/t Gold and 120.9 g/t Silver and 22.9 Meters Grading 0.6% Copper; 2.0% Lead; 4.8% Zinc; 0.58 g/t Gold and 79.2 g/t Silver Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth, Completes Environmental Base Line Studies at IBW

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the ongoing delineation drilling program at La Romanera Deposit, part of Emerita's wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. Results contained in this release are from La Romanera. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

Assays have been received for two additional drill holes that were not included in the recently announced NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate (Please see Emerita's news release dated May 23, 2023). See Figures 1, 2 and 3 for intercept locations and Table 1 for diamond drilling data. Drill holes LR146 and LR147 demonstrate that the deposit remains open at depth and is high grade and thick in this central area.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NiCAN Identifies New Mineralized Zones at its Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

NiCAN Identifies New Mineralized Zones at its Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) has intersected multiple new zones of nickel–bearing mineralization to the east of the known high-grade nickel-copper ("Ni–Cu") Wine Occurrence during its Phase II drill program on the Wine Nickel Property in Manitoba, Canada (Figure 5). These new zones of mineralization significantly expand the exploration target area.

Highlights:
  • New nickel bearing mineralized zones identified within the Wine Gabbro.
  • Initial interpretation suggests that these new mineralized zones may occupy a specific horizon within the central region of the Wine Gabbro. Geophysical anomalies (VTEM conductors) can be traced for several kilometers to the northeast and southwest along this trend.
  • Geophysical and geochemical surveys as well as diamond drilling are planned for the third quarter of 2023.

Brad Humphrey , President, and CEO of NiCAN, stated, "We are very happy with the results of the Wine Phase II drill program and the intersection of the new mineralized nickel bearing zones. Importantly, these new occurrences of disseminated and massive sulphides suggest the Wine Gabbro hosts multiple mineralized pods like those seen in the Lynn Lake area. Interpretive work indicates that there are several horizons within the Wine Gabbro that require testing with geophysics, geochemistry, and subsequent diamond drilling. NiCAN remains in a strong position with a solid balance sheet and highly prospective nickel sulphide projects in established mining jurisdictions."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Mobilizes Crews at Springpole West, Red Lake District Contiguous to First Mining's Ground

Falcon Mobilizes Crews at Springpole West, Red Lake District Contiguous to First Mining's Ground

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX-V)(3FA:GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce summer exploration has commenced at its Springpole West property in the Red Lake mining district

The Company has initiated a two-phase surface exploration program that will include a GPS-controlled Magnetometer surface survey, and a soil Geochemistry program. Falcon controls an extensive land package within the underexplored Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, and the Company's initial program at the property will be conducted as a "first pass" reconnaissance program in order to evaluate the property's mineral potential. It is anticipated that success with the initial project will lead to follow-up with more detailed fieldwork, including prospecting, geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys over important target areas. Falcon's initial exploration program is expected to wrap up in mid-July.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Announces Near-Term Plans for Mactung Project

Fireweed Announces Near-Term Plans for Mactung Project

  • Initiating a Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA) to validate Project economics and evaluate opportunities to add value.
  • Conducting metallurgical test program to validate and optimize tungsten recovery and assess the recoveries of by-products gold and copper.
  • An environmental and socioeconomic assessment for the Project was completed in 2014, allowing for licensing processes to proceed.
  • Planning additional environmental studies and field investigation programs in 2023 to bolster understanding of key project components.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to provide an update on the near-term plans for the Mactung Project, following release of the Resource Estimate that establishes Mactung as the world's largest, high-grade tungsten deposit** (see news release dated June 13, 2023*).

CEO Statement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Puma Exploration Samples 288 g/t Gold* in Preparation for Upcoming Drill Program

Brightstar Resources: A Golden Opportunity for Investment

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Operations Updates

Cosa Resources Closes C$5.5 Million Private Placement

Related News

Resource Investing

Brightstar Resources: A Golden Opportunity for Investment

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Closes C$5.5 Million Private Placement

×