Base MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Multiple high-grade gold vein systems channel sampled at Drayton-Black Lake

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the completion of the 2022 field program at the Company's 15,257 Ha Drayton-Black Lake Project (" DBL" ). DBL is located approximately 20 km northeast of Sioux Lookout, Ontario (Fig. 1) and covers 30 km of the Central Volcanic and Southern Sedimentary domains within the Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou (" EWM ") Greenstone Belt, which also hosts Treasury Metals Inc.'s Goliath Gold-Silver Complex immediately to the southwest. This year's exploration program included property-wide MagEM airborne geophysical surveying, regional mapping, prospecting and sampling in addition to the recently completed channel sampling work

Program Highlights

Alcona : Mineralized deformation corridor over 1,000 m (up to 200 m wide) consisting of multiple discrete zones of deformed volcanic rocks and shear parallel quartz veins.

  • Main Prospect - 2022 grab samples returned values up to 58.1 g/t Au

    • Nine channels completed (50 sample assays pending) over 250 m of strike

    • Individual quartz – carbonate – sulphide veins up to 60 cm wide

  • Pond Prospect - 2022 grab samples returned values up to 24.6 g/t Au

    • Nine channels completed (80 sample assays pending), over 250 m of strike

    • Up to meter scale quartz – carbonate – sulphide veins

Alcona-New Millennium : At least two mineralized deformation corridors consisting of multiple discrete zones of deformed volcanic rocks and shear parallel quartz veins.

  • New Millennium Prospect - 2022 grab samples returned values up to 46.5 g/t Au

    • Nine channels completed (42 sample assays pending)

    • Multiple quartz veins from 0.50 to 1.0 m wide, with carbonate and sulphides

    • Multi-element analysis of vein material averaged 19.3 g/t Au, 97.6 g/t Ag and 76 ppm Te

Moretti: Mineralized deformation corridor over 2,500 m consisting of discrete zones of deformed volcanic rocks and shear parallel quartz veins ranging from cm to metre scale. Drilling by previous operators identified narrow high-grade Au intervals (e.g., 18.78 g/t over 0.6 m and 190.7 g/t over 0.24 m) and an 8.5 tonne bulk sample returned 14.62 g/t Au (ca. 1950).  Refer to assessment file 52J04NE9387.

  • Moretti - 2022 grab sampling returned values up to 208 g/t Au

    • Seven channels completed (30 samples pending assays)

    • Multiple shear-parallel quartz veins, associated (Fe-) carbonate alteration, coarse gold observed

  • Black Lake - 2022 grab samples returned values up to 0.95 g/t Au

    • Sixteen channels completed (68 sample assays pending)

    • Evaluated multiple deformation zones with centimeter to meter quartz veins

Forster Area : Reconnaissance prospecting identified sheeted quartz veins referred historically to as the "Hi Grade Showing".

  • "Hi Grade Showing" - Five (5) samples collected, assays pending

    • Field confirmed the 6-meter-wide zone with multiple cm-scale quartz-carbonate veins that was historically sampled

    • Conecho Mines Ltd's 1951 report indicates "samples with no visible gold reported up to 1.52 oz (or 47.3g/t gold) and a grab sample with pin-point size visible gold reported 4.40 oz (or 136.8g/t gold), refer to Assessment file 52G13NW0039

Peter Schloo, CEO of Heritage Mining commented, "Our first pass field program at Drayton-Black Lake Project confirms the area is a highly prospective, yet significantly underexplored mineral district. Our systematic boots on the ground exploration philosophy has been highly successful, with the team discovering multiple new veins and extending known vein systems along strike.  Multiple meter-scale quartz veins and quartz stockwork zones reported high grade gold assays in rock grabs from Alcona-Main (58.1 g/t Au), Alcona-New Millennium ( 46.5 g/t Au ) and Moretti ( 208.0 g/t Au ) project areas (see Figure 1).  To optimize our drill target prioritization, we recently completed systematic channel-sampling across these high-grade structures and look forward to reporting assays when received.  These initial results, along with the highly anticipated channel-sample data, will provide Heritage valuable information as we plan systematic follow up for the winter and into the 2023 exploration program."


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: (Top Left) Alcona Pond Vein Area (Top Right) Sheeted quartz veins at New Millennium (Bottom Left) Coarse gold collected in the Moretti Area (Bottom Right) Quartz veins within the Hi Grade Vein showing at the Forster Area.

Program Summary

The 2022 field program focused on characterizing known high-grade mineralization for the planned follow-up drill program (e.g., vein type, structural setting, alteration and mineralogical characteristics) and was successful in confirming numerous surface exposures of high-grade Au and Au-Ag mineralization throughout the property. This is the first time a systematic "belt-scale" approach has been undertaken in the Drayton-Black Lake area, building off a compilation of historic exploration program data sets, enhanced with new systematic mapping, sampling and multi-element geochemistry to develop multi-scale exploration vectors.

A recently completed channel sampling program included forty-eight individual channels) ranging from 1 to 18 m in length (average 3-5 m), see Figure 2.  In total, 323 samples (279 rocks and 44 QAQC samples) were submitted for Au + multi-element analysis. Samples were delivered to the lab in Thunder Bay in three batches. Outcrops were cleaned and mapped prior to marking for channel sampling. Channels were oriented to cross veins and deformed host rock and or oriented to cut dominant or distinct vein arrays or deformation/alteration exposures. Samples were marked at 1 m intervals (from start to end) and subdivided into 0.5 m intervals where single veins or discrete mineralization was noted. Where only partial samples (within marked metreage) were collected due to cover or poor ground conditions, a percent sample was noted. Sample weights averaged 3-5 kg. Blind field duplicates (where required by our Quality Management System) were prepared by collecting an individual sample, bagging, mixing and splitting the sample to provide two equal (by weight) sub-samples for that interval.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Drayton-Black Lake property with regional geology showing 2022 rock sample and channel sample (collar) locations.

Several significant relationships (e.g., high Ag and Te tenors) and new prospect areas were recognized and these data will be used to improve exploration vectors as the Company advances the Property. Our work has confirmed that DBL contains an extensive, shallow, high-grade Au (+Au-Ag), structurally controlled mineral system that includes many untested high-grade prospects (e.g., New Millennium) and other prospects that have only seen limited drill-testing by previous operators (e.g., Alcona-Pond and Moretti Main). Several new prospects (Au >0.1 ppm) were also identified through regional prospecting and will be added the prospect pipeline for additional follow-up work.

Based on field observations and analytical results, the Company has noted the lack of visible gold (" VG ") in many samples with grades above 20-30 g/t Au. Preliminary multi-element analysis indicates a positive relationship between Au-Ag-Te. Therefore, to better understand the character of the high-grade Au mineralization and improve exploration vectors, the Company has initiated a deportment study for Alcona, Moretti and New Millennium. Six (6) samples have been sent to Actlabs in Dryden, Ontario for complete multi-element and QEMSCAN (Quantitative Evaluation of Materials by Scanning Electron Microscopy) analysis.

For further information please see the Heritage's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT THE DRAYTON-BLACK LAKE PROJECT

The Drayton-Black Lake Project is located near the town of Sioux Lookout in Northern Ontario and comprises more than 15,000 Ha within the Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou ("EWM") Greenstone Belt along strike of and contiguous with Treasury Metals Inc.'s Goliath Gold-Silver Complex. There are numerous historic high-grade gold (silver, copper) prospects throughout the property within the Central Volcanic domain. All set within a broad multi-kilometer regional-scale deformation corridor with associated secondary and tertiary structural elements. Mineralization is typically shear-hosted quartz-carbonate veins with minor sulphides (1-5%). Locally, mineralized massive sulphide (Py +/- Cpy) occurrences have been documented. Some of the more sulphide rich Au + Au-Ag occurrences in the Southern Sedimentary domain have been notionally reclassified (e.g., Treasury Metal Goliath Deposit) as a hybrid or pre-orogenic atypical greenstone gold (POAGG).

Heritage employs a rigorous quality management system for field sampling and analysis. All samples and sample sites are described, photographed and geo-referenced and digitally archived at the time of sample collection. Material is securely bagged at the sample site and returned to the field office for secure storage. Sampled are delivered by Company personnel to the ALS laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario for prep. Samples are crushed (min. 1 kg) and pulverized (250 g; PREP-31A). Au values are determined by 50 g fire assay (Au-AA24), overlimit (Au) are treated with a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22) and overlimit Ag are treated with acid digestion and ICP/FA finish (Ag-OG62). Multi-element analysis is provided by ICP-MS (ME-MS61). Blind duplicates, blanks and CRM (Certified Reference Materials) are inserted on a regular basis and p ulps and rejects are retained for check and duplicate analysis.

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Stephen Hughes, P. Geo. Technical Advisor to HML, a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

Sampling protocols, quality control and assurance measures and geochemical results related to historic results quoted in this news release (e.g., sampling, drilling, trenching and other data) have not been verified by the Qualified Person and therefore must be regarded as estimates.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Corporation is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of Heritage Mining Ltd. (" Heritage " or the " Corporation "). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Corporation will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Corporation's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Corporation's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Corporation in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Corporation and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Corporation and prospective investors.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Heritage MiningHML:CCCSE:HMLBase Metals Investing
HML:CC
Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update

Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Final Sampling Results from 2022 Summer Check Sampling Program and Channel Sampling Program Underway

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update and Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Property

Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update and Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Property

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Prospecting and sampling confirm high-grade surface mineralization and identify new prospects

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update and Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Property

Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update and Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Property

Prospecting and sampling confirm high-grade surface mineralization and identify new prospects

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) ("Heritage" or the "Company") is pleased to report the preliminary results from its ongoing exploration program at the Company's flagship Drayton-Black Lake project (the "Drayton-Black Lake Project") and provide an update on upcoming exploration activities. The Drayton-Black Lake Project is located in northwestern Ontario, approximately 20 km northeast of Sioux Lookout, Ontario, totaling approximately 15,257 Ha and lying near the northern margin of the Wabigoon Sub‐province within the Abrams‐Minnitaki Lake ("AML") Greenstone Belt (Fig. 1) along strike of and contiguous with Treasury Metals Inc.'s Goliath Gold-Silver Complex.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Ltd. Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange and Announces Mineral Property Acquisition

Heritage Mining Ltd. Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange and Announces Mineral Property Acquisition

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) ("Heritage" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its common shares ("Common Shares") commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") at the open of trading on August 26, 2022 under the symbol "HML".

The Corporation is further pleased to announce that it has entered a definitive asset purchase agreement with Bounty Gold Corp. ("Bounty") dated August 25, 2022 (the "Agreement") whereby it will acquire fifty (50) mining claims in the Split Lake zone (the "Split Lake Property") adjacent to Heritage's flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Heritage will acquire a 100% interest in the Split Lake Property in exchange for issuing Bounty 100,000 Common Shares, paying Bounty $5,000 in cash and granting Bounty a 1% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") on the Split Lake Property at closing, one-half (0.5%) of such NSR may be purchased for $500,000 by Heritage. Closing of the transactions contemplated by the Agreement is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Exchange.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Ltd. Completes Initial Public Offering and Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Heritage Mining Ltd. Completes Initial Public Offering and Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Heritage Mining Ltd. ("Heritage" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it completed an initial public offering ("IPO") of units ("Units") and flow-through units ("FT Units") of the Corporation at a price of $0.25 per Unit and $0.275 per FT Unit. Pursuant to the IPO, a total of 7,973,581 Units and 2,320,210 FT Units for gross proceeds of approximately $2,630,000 and the common shares in the capital of Heritage ("Common Shares") are now listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the Exchange on or about August 26, 2022 under the symbol "HML".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NiCAN to Attend Swiss Mining Institute Forum and Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention

NiCAN to Attend Swiss Mining Institute Forum and Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) continues to expand its shareholder awareness initiatives. After completing a number of positive virtual meetings at the 121 Global Online Tech Metals conference, NiCAN will continue to introduce the Company, and its highly prospective Nickel projects in Manitoba Canada throughout the fourth quarter.

logo (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

Brad Humphrey , President and CEO, will be participating in the one-on-one meetings hosted by the Swiss Mining Institute Forum on November 8 , 9 and 10. NiCAN will also be exhibiting at the Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention ("CCMEC") at the Victoria Inn in Winnipeg, Manitoba on November 14 and 15.

NiCAN has engaged the services of Generation IACP Inc. ("Generation") to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation.  Generation will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month.  The agreement between the Company and Generation is for an initial term of six (6) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) month periods (collectively, the "Term") unless the Company provides written notice of termination to Generation at least 30 days prior to the end of the Term or Generation provides a written notice of termination to the Company.  Commencing on the first anniversary of the agreement, the fee payable to Generation will automatically increase annually by 3.0%. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. Generation does not currently own any securities of the Company; however, Generation and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

Generation is an arm's length party to the Company.  Generation's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. Generation will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

Generation is based in Toronto, Ontario , and is an independently held and registered broker and member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the TSX-V, the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the NEO Exchange, and is a Participating Organization, as such term is defined in the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX-V. The Company is actively exploring two nickel projects , both located in well-established mining jurisdictions in Manitoba, Canada .

www.nicanltd.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the NiCAN website at www.nicanltd.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the proposed financing, business, operations and financial performance and condition of NiCan Limited. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the size and timing of the drill program, results of the drill program, NiCAN's ability to identify mineralization similar to that found in prior drill holes, the benefits and the potential of the properties of the Company; future commodity prices (including in relation to NiEq calculations); drilling and other exploration potential; costs; and permitting. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information includes changes in market conditions, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and permitting disputes and/or delays. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nican Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/03/c3881.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CMX Expands Clayton Landholdings

CMX Expands Clayton Landholdings

(TheNewswire)

CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

November 3, 2022 TheNewswire - CALGARY, ALBERTA CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ( CSE:CXC ) ; ( OTC:CXXMF ) ("CMX" or the "Company") announces completion of its 2022 claims staking program surrounding its 100%-owned Clayton Silver Property in Idaho, USA.  The Company surveyed and staked 22 lode claims on federal Bureau of Land Management land, adding approximately 450 acres to CMX's landholdings. The staking has added significant prospective acreage to the Company's silverleadzinc project, bringing the total land position to 1,134 acres, a 66% increase in the area covered.  Prior to staking the new claims, CMX's land position was comprised of 29 patented mining claims and 2  patented mill sites aggregating 565 acres, plus 6 lode claims aggregating 119 acres.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Copper Development Corporation Appoints Tom Peregoodoff to Board of Directors

American Copper Development Corporation Appoints Tom Peregoodoff to Board of Directors

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) ("ACDC" or the "‎‎Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Tom Peregoodoff as Director, effective November 1st, 2022.

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Chairman of the board, comments: "We are thrilled to have Tom and his vast technical and executive experience join our board. Tom's experience includes value-add roles with Pretium (sold to Newcrest in 2022), BHP, Peregrine Diamonds (sold to DeBeers Canada in 2018) and Apollo Silver."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Reports Latest Drill Results and Adds 14th Drill Rig at La Romanera

Emerita Reports Latest Drill Results and Adds 14th Drill Rig at La Romanera

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2022 delineation drilling at the La Romanera Deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth. Presently, there are 13 rigs on La Romanera deposit delineation and 1 rig continues to drill at La Infanta. Six drilling companies are engaged in the program. The most recent drill rig is capable of drilling shallower angle drill holes and will accelerate drilling of some of the thicker, higher base metal grade sections of the deposit, based on the historical intercepts. This area of the deposit was not systematically assayed for gold by previous operators. According to Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita, "The upper central area of the deposit is expected to contain a significant proportion of the historical resource, based on the base metal grades and thickness of the sulphide intervals in the historical drill holes. We are interested to see what the gold values are in this section of the deposit. In addition, we expect to commence drilling the El Cura deposit with two drills after December 1, 2022 which is after the hunting season in the area. El Cura is situated between La Romanera and La Infanta deposits."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper Fox Retains Creative Capital Corporation

Copper Fox Retains Creative Capital Corporation

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Creative Capital Corporation ("Creative") to provide the Company investor relations services (the "Services") for an initial period of 12 months (the "Initial Term"), subject to the terms of the services agreement (the "Agreement"). The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSXV andor OTCQX.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox stated, "The Company has retained Creative to provide heighten market awareness, and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units and Flow-Through Shares

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units and Flow-Through Shares

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,000,000 units ("Units") to raise gross proceeds of up to $140,000.00 (the "Unit Offering"). The Units will be offered at a price of $0.07, with each Unit consisting of one common share ("Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("4-Year Warrant"). Each 4-Year Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share ("Warrant Share") for a period of 4 years following the closing of the Unit Offering at an exercise price of $0.09 per Warrant Share, subject to acceleration provisions (as set out below).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×