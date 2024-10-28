Heritage Mining Ltd. Announces Amendments to Option Agreement with Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - October 28, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has executed an amendment (the " Amendment ") to its option agreement dated November 25, 2021, as amended on December 29, 2023 (the " Option Agreement "), with Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (formerly Group Ten Metals Inc.) in respect of the Company's Drayton-Black Lake Project. The Amendment modifies certain financial and operational obligations of Heritage contained in the Option Agreement.
Key Terms of the Amendment:
First Option Exploration Expenditures : The deadline for Heritage incurring the final $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures required to exercise the first option to earn a 51% interest in the Drayton-Black Lake Project has been extended to January 25, 2025 from November 25, 2024 (the First Option Extension ").
Total Qualifying Expenditures : The deadline for Heritage incurring the $5,000,000 in aggregate qualifying expenditures on the Drayton Black-Lake Project to exercise the second option to earn a 90% in the Drayton-Black Lake Project has been extended to the fifth anniversary of the Option Agreement from the fourth anniversary (the Second Option Extension ").
Equity Issuance Adjustments : As consideration for the First Option Extension and the Second Option Extension, Heritage will issue 3,000,000 units, each consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant, exercisable to purchase an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 for a period of 36 months from the issuance date, on or before January 25, 2025.
Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director Commented "We appreciate the continued support and flexibility from our Optionor Stillwater Critical Minerals in regards to our option agreement on our flagship asset Drayton Black Lake. We have extended the first part of the earn-in (51%) by two months. We have extended the second portion of the earn-in (90%) by one additional year. The amendments to the option agreement provide support for systematic exploration and alleviate financing pressure."
Michael Rowley, President and CEO of Stillwater Critical Minerals, added, "We are pleased to continue to work with Heritage by providing greater flexibility for them to advance the Drayton-Black Lake project in alignment with their exploration strategy. These amendments reflect our confidence in Heritage's team and our commitment to supporting their efforts in unlocking the value of this very promising and district-scale asset."
The Company remains committed to its ongoing projects and collaboration with Stillwater, furthering its strategic focus on advancing mineral exploration in Northwestern Ontario.
ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.
