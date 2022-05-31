Precious MetalsInvesting News

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (Nasdaq - TXMD)

Under the terms of the agreement, TherapeuticsMD will be acquired by an affiliate of EW Healthcare Partners. EW Healthcare Partners will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of TXMD common stock for $10.00 per share in an all-cash transaction, followed immediately by a merger. The investigation concerns whether the TherapeuticsMD Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether EW Healthcare Partners is paying too little for the Company.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE - CTT)

Under the terms of the agreement, CatchMark will merge with PotlatchDeltic Corporation ("PotlatchDeltic") (Nasdaq - PCH). CatchMark stockholders will receive 0.23 common shares of PotlatchDeltic stock for each common share of CatchMark that they own. The investigation concerns whether the CatchMark Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether PotlatchDeltic is paying too little for the Company.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE - AUY)

Under the terms of the agreement, Yamana will be acquired by Gold Fields Limited (NYSE - GFI) ("Gold Fields"). All outstanding shares of Yamana will be exchanged at a ratio of 0.6 of an ordinary share in Gold Fields (each whole share, a "Gold Fields Share") or 0.6 of a Gold Fields American depositary share (each whole American depositary share, a "Gold Fields ADS") for each Yamana Share (the "Exchange Ratio"). The investigation concerns whether the Yamana Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Gold Fields is paying too little for the Company.

Liberty Bancshares, Inc. (OTC - LBSI)

Under the terms of the agreement, Liberty will be acquired by acquired by Middlefield Banc Corp. ("Middlefield") (Nasdaq - MBCN). Each shareholder of Liberty will receive 2.752 shares of Middlefield's common stock. Based on Middlefield's closing share price of $24.95 on May 25, 2022, the transaction is valued at approximately $64.4 million. Liberty's shareholders will own approximately 31% of the combined company upon completion of the transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Liberty Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Middlefield is paying too little for the Company.

Awalé Resources Announces Strategic Investment and Exploration Agreement on the Odienné Project, Côte d'Ivoire

Awalé Resources Limited (" Awalé " or the " Company ") (TSXV: ARIC) is pleased to announce that Newmont Ventures Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT)(" Newmont "), has agreed, subject to certain closing conditions including Toronto Stock Exchange approval, to make a strategic investment in Awalé and enter into an exploration agreement with venture option (the " Exploration Agreement ") on the Company's Odienné Project in northwest Côte d'Ivoire (Figure 1).  The Odienné Project currently has two primary targets for world-class discoveries: i) the gold-rich Empire corridor and ii) the recently defined Sceptre Iron Oxide Copper Gold ("IOCG") target, while the remaining 200 km 2 of granted tenure and 400 km 2 under application remains underexplored and has significant IOCG potential.

Link to Figures: http://www.awaleresources.com/_resources/maps/2022-05-27-Odienne-JV-Figures-Final.pdf

REPEAT -- Gold Fields to Acquire Yamana Gold - a Combination for Long-term Value Creation Focused on Quality Growth, Financial Discipline and Shareholder Returns

  • Transaction creates a top-4 global gold major with a diversified portfolio of high-quality, long-life assets with tangible near and long-term growth opportunities
  • Strengthened financial and operational capacity with complementary cash flow and growth profiles
  • Combined Group will be headquartered in Johannesburg with operations across South Africa, Ghana, Australia, Canada and South America
  • All-share offer by Gold Fields at an Exchange Ratio of 0.6 Gold Fields Consideration Shares for each Yamana share implying a valuation for Yamana of US$6.7 billion

Gold Fields Limited (JSE, NYSE: GFI) ("Gold Fields") and Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana"), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement"), under which Gold Fields will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Yamana ("Yamana Shares") pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the "Transaction").

Under the terms of the Transaction, all of the outstanding Yamana Shares will be exchanged at a ratio of 0.6 of an ordinary share in Gold Fields (each whole share, a "Gold Fields Share") or 0.6 of a Gold Fields American depositary share (each whole American depositary share, a "Gold Fields ADS") for each Yamana Share (the "Exchange Ratio").

Tempus Resources

Drilling Commences for 2022 Program at Elizabeth Gold Project

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or "the Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTC PINK:TMRFF) is pleased to announce that drilling for the 2022 Exploration Program has commenced at the Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern BC, Canada

The 2022 Exploration Program officially began on May 30th, with the start of diamond drill hole EZ-22-01 that targets the extension to the high-grade Blue Vein that was discovered last year.

Sarama Resources Ltd

2022 Q1 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results

The following Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) is intended to supplement the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Sarama Resources Ltd. (the “Company” or “Sarama”) and its subsidiaries for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”). All amounts are expressed in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources Ltd

2022 Q1 Consolidated Financial Statements

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX: SRR, TSX-V: SWA) is pleased provide the condensed interim consolidated financial statements ending March 31, 2022.

MANAGEMENT’S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Keep reading...Show less

