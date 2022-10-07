GamingInvesting News

Bluberi or (the "Company") today announced it will showcase its lineup of fun and player-favorite casino slot games October 11 - 13 at the Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") at the Sands Expo® in Las Vegas. Bluberi will not only display its product portfolio in booth 2859, but will also unveil a peek behind the curtain on how they are currently creating market-leading content.

"This is the biggest show in our company's history and certainly in my career," said Andrew Burke, Bluberi's Chief Executive Officer. "We have a top game in the market right now with Devil's Lock, but we're even more excited to showcase our upcoming game library and set of fascinating game features. We feel we are a bit different in the industry led by amazing people making amazing products."

"And it's the people that drive us forward," adds Burke. "Every company has core values, but we strive to embody these every day and we are weaving each of our 7 core values into our physical game displays at G2E. Our keystone core value is 'We Are the New School' and we're thrilled to illustrate why that's the case."

At G2E, Bluberi will showcase support for four distinct cabinets, with most focus on the workhorse Novus b49, currently one of the industry's top-performing for-sale pieces of hardware. The company will display current b49 themes like Fu Bamboo as well as upcoming products like Xing Fu 888, Rocket Rumble, and Double Flamin' Link.

"We're looking forward to doing more than just overwhelming our customers with games and information that they won't remember or retain," notes Mike Brennan, Bluberi's Chief Product Officer. "We're going to explain the How and the Why, while unveiling pieces of the process that we feel makes any success we attain understood and repeatable."

"We will also feature at least 7 techniques that we don't think have ever been done at a gaming trade show before," continues Brennan. "Our creative talent will be crafting custom games for customers directly at our booth, and other events focus on the tactile: a bizarre soup of development grids, tattoos, high-roller badges, gaming archetypes, and custom-brewed beer."

Bluberi is rapidly ascending in North America, placing new cabinets and content every month. The company is adding more and more jurisdictions to its base every day and still has over 75% of the North American market to expand into. Each game release in 2022 has yielded strong performance led by the aforementioned Devil's Lock, which is growing in placements and is yet to find market saturation.

"The momentum we have going into G2E is the strongest of my career," said Casey Whalen, Bluberi's Chief Commercial Officer. "The buzz about us is strong and G2E is the perfect time to showcase the individuality and authenticity of our people up close and personal. And we can't wait to reveal all of this to our customers, both our loyal current customers and some potential new ones."

###

About Bluberi
Backed by more than 25 years of industry experience, Bluberi is an established and reliable company with an expansive vision to deliver the highest quality casino gaming experience to players in Class II and Class III markets across the globe. We strive to provide industry-leading customer service by being the easiest company to do business with and are proud to be an agile supplier; able to respond to customer feedback quickly as we grow to become a best-in-class gaming partner. To learn more, visit bluberi.com.

About Global Gaming Expo
For over 20 years, Global Gaming Expo (G2E) has been the leader in uniting the global gaming community. Whether engaging in-person or digitally, G2E offers industry leaders a productive, educational, and rewarding way to connect year-round. G2E's strong foundation and location in Las Vegas continues to showcase innovation while highlighting transformation in the gaming industry.Click here for a free pass to G2E.

Bluberi Media Contact: Christian Smith, Sr. Director of Product & Marketing, christian.smith@bluberi.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139809

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Debuts 5 New Players Including Ken Wakashimazu and Makoto Soda Wearing the 2022 Season J.LEAGUE Official Kits!

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a collaboration with the J.League. Starting Friday, October 7th new players including Pepe, Makoto Soda Mitsuru Sano Takeshi Sawada and Ken Wakashimazu wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season will appear in the game. In addition, various in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the collaboration. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a collaboration with the J.League. New players wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season will appear in the game. In addition, various in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the collaboration.

J.LEAGUE Collaboration Campaign

Players who were part of the J.League in the original Captain Tsubasa story will appear in Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team wearing the official J.League kits for the 2022 season!

The campaign will feature Ken Wakashimazu, Makoto Soda , and other players.

There will be other campaigns including a login bonus, daily scenarios, event missions, and a Dreamball Exchange update. Be sure to check out the in-game notifications for more details.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre:

Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account:

@tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel:

https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright:

© Yoichi Takahashi/ SHUEISHA


© Yoichi Takahashi/ SHUEISHA /TV TOKYO/ ENOKIFILM


© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-debuts-5-new-players-including-ken-wakashimazu-and-makoto-soda-wearing-the-2022-season-jleague-official-kits-301643502.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Meet the TRDR Series II: The games console set to revolutionize our relationship with gaming

Harboring world's most intelligent consumer AI in a handheld device, making the future accessible to millions

Meet Scarlet, Tony & Julia: the ONLY AI personalities to have human-like conversation that extends beyond the weather and identifying songs

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New 'Play and Earn' mobile game 'HERO BLAZE: THREE KINGDOMS' Begins!

The October 6th official launch of 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' on Google Play Store and Apple App Store by game publisher and developer, NATRIS, also known as a metaverse NFT platform, is gaining the attention of gamers around the world. Even before launch, during its pre-registration period, 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' was featured on Google Play Store, drawing much anticipation.

New 'Play and Earn' mobile game 'HERO BLAZE: THREE KINGDOMS' Begins!

This global launch includes all regions except Japan , Taiwan , Hong Kong , Macau , and China . Japan , Taiwan , Hong Kong , and Macau can expect a launch during October.

Developer NATRIS has prepared various events to commemorate the global launch and welcome global users. Just log into the game to receive the highest ranking seven star hero 'Zhuge Liang'. and complete daily quests to receive tickets to randomly draw 'MUDOL Stones'. Users can obtain 'MUDOL Stones' through diverse gameplay and systems in 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms', and exchange them on the official website for 'MUDOL2 tokens' ('MUDOL2 token' is listed on Huobi and MEXC).

"The Three Kingdoms IP on which 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' is based on is beloved globally and has many fans. 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' which received a lot of love in Korea saw an Asia launch and global launch thanks to all the loyal and supportive user who played the game," says a spokesperson for NATRIS. "Moving forward, we will spare no effort to further improve game service for our users."

Meanwhile, the Promotional Video for 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' was released on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYnjUtoT3ck

In addition, the latest information about 'Hero Blaze: Three Kingdoms' can be found on the official website and Discord .

Game Overview

©NATRIS CORP. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-play-and-earn-mobile-game-hero-blaze-three-kingdoms-begins-301643120.html

SOURCE NATRIS

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/06/c4637.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GamerSaloon announces the hiring of esports industry vet, Ben Feferman as incoming COO and Head of Esports

Online Video Gaming Company, GamerSaloon is pleased to announce it has hired esports veteran Ben Feferman as the company's new Chief Operating Officer and Head of Esports. Ben will be working with the GamerSaloon.com ecosystem to create multi-channel sponsorships, partnerships and launch several special projects including Dot City Gaming, a competitive esports team focused on sports titles.

Originally from Toronto and now living in Boca Raton, FL , Ben has been working as a C-suite executive in the esports industry for the past 4 years. He founded and exited several esports start-ups including Amuka Esports and Parabellum Esports as well as co-founding Canada's first esports incubator.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Evolve Media Announces GameRevolution Relaunch, Propelling Video Game Icon Into A New Era

One of the longest-running video game publications, GameRevolution, has been relaunched and refreshed with an all-new look, logo, and user experience.

Today, Evolve Media LLC, a passion-based publisher of some of the most significant internet brands since 1996, has announced the debut of the all-new GameRevolution.com.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Everi to Webcast Investor Presentation and Preview of Products at Global Gaming Expo 2022 on Monday October 10, 2022

- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or the "Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, today announced that it's hosting a live webcast of management's investor presentation and preview of the Company's products showcased at the upcoming 2022 Global Gaming Expo ("G2E"), as well as a question and answer period that will follow the presentation. The presentation and webcast will begin at 2:30 p.m. PT ( 5:30 p.m. ET ) on Monday, October 10 . The webcast will be archived through October 31, 2022 on the Company's website at www.everi.com (select "Investors," followed by "Events & Contact," followed by "Upcoming Events" for the live webcast or "Past Events" for the archived webcast).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×