- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
RocketBoots Renews Contract with Major Australian Retailer
Artificial Intelligence software company RocketBoots Limited (ASX:ROC) (RocketBoots or the Company), is pleased to announce that it has extended a foundation partnership with a major Australian retailer (the Customer)1 for the provision of ROC software across its retail locations.
Highlights
- RocketBoots extends its SaaS contract with a major Australian retailer
- The deal continues a 7-year foundation partnership across > 250 locations
- Contract term is 1 year with a prepaid annual contract value of $339K
- Advanced discussions continue across a number of international enterprise customers, with the Company focused on closing several near-term opportunities.
Australian Retail Agreement
RocketBoots confirms a contract extension with the Customer, which continues a 7-year partnership providing critical software across its Australian locations. Over this time, the Company has established opportunities to optimise operations, as well as integrate RocketBoots technology with other retailer systems further enhancing the Customers ability to leverage value across its operations.
Importantly, RocketBoots has continued to demonstrate a sustainable return on investment that underpins its commercial model where the Company is now building momentum and scaling the business to secure a share in the billion-dollar global retail, grocery and banking markets.
Key contract terms include:
- The continued provision of RocketBoots' software across its store network;
- Prepayment of contract value of $339K, up 5% from previous;
- Contract term of 1 year, with the option to extend in 1-year increments; and
- Either party may terminate the agreement at any time, however contract prepayment is non-refundable.
Commenting on the Customer contract extension, RocketBoots Chief Executive, Joel Rappolt, said:
“We continue to show our ability to retain and scale our software in key customer markets. RocketBoots has market validated and leading loss prevention software that allows our customers to realise significant value, which is critical considering the rise in retail theft having greater impact on profitability.
The Company continues to focus on scaling the business internationally across a robust pipeline with near- term opportunities.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rocketboots Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Investing in Conversational AI: Understanding the Technology and Opportunities
Artificial intelligence in the enterprise landscape is rapidly evolving, paving the way for game-changing innovations that are reshaping the face of customer service. At the forefront of this transformation is conversational AI.
This technology, which encompasses natural language processing, machine learning, and automatic speech recognition, is revolutionizing how businesses interact with customers and streamline operations. For investors seeking to capitalize on emerging trends, investing in conversational AI technology presents a compelling opportunity.
Understanding conversational AI
Conversational AI refers to technologies that enable computers to understand, process and respond to human language in a natural and meaningful way. It's the driving force behind chatbots, virtual assistants, and other AI-powered communication tools that are becoming increasingly prevalent in our daily lives.
The core of conversational AI lies in natural language processing in business, which allows machines to interpret and generate human-like text and speech.
Conversational AI’s ability to provide personalized, efficient and round-the-clock service has led to this technology’s growing adoption across various industries. As businesses seek to enhance customer experiences and operational efficiency, conversational AI has emerged as a pivotal solution, particularly in the realm of AI-powered customer service.
Commercial applications driving growth
The versatility of conversational AI has led to its widespread adoption across multiple sectors:
- Customer service:AI-powered virtual assistants and chatbots are handling customer inquiries, reducing wait times, and improving service quality. This application is particularly transformative for businesses looking to scale their customer support operations efficiently.
- Healthcare: From virtual health assistants facilitating patient triage to appointment scheduling and providing basic medical information, there is no shortage of applications for conversational AI in healthcare. These systems are not only improving efficiencies in healthcare administration, it is also improving patient care and helping streamline the workload of healthcare professionals.
- Financial services: AI is being used for fraud detection, personalized financial advice and automated trading systems. The integration of conversational AI in finance is also enhancing customer experiences and improving operational efficiency.
These applications are just the tip of the iceberg, as innovative companies continue to explore new ways to leverage conversational AI technology. The potential for growth in these sectors makes investing in conversational AI startups an attractive proposition for forward-thinking investors.
Innovative players in the conversational AI space
The conversational AI market is experiencing remarkable growth. In 2023, the market size was estimated at US$10.19 billion, with growth projections of up to US$79.4 billion by 2033. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of up to 24.04 percent from 2024 to 2033.
This substantial growth is driven by increasing demand for AI-powered customer support solutions, advancements in natural language processing, and the integration of conversational AI across various business processes.
While tech giants like Google, Amazon and Microsoft are significant players in the conversational AI market, a new breed of innovative companies are making waves in this sector.
One such company is Syntheia (CSE:SYAI), a leader in AI-driven customer service solutions. Syntheia has garnered attention for its proprietary conversational AI platform, recently closed its oversubscribed go-public financing for proceeds of nearly $4 million which highlights the growing interest in this sector. Syntheia's focus on developing sophisticated AI solutions for customer engagement positions it as a company to watch in this rapidly evolving market.
Syntheia's value proposition
Focusing on the conversational AI market, Syntheia targets a projected market size of $32 billion by 2030, with a current valuation of $9.9 billion as of 2023. Through its platform-as-a-service (PaaS) business model, Syntheia emphasizes its innovative approach to enhancing customer engagement, with some key value propositions, including: a robust platform that features precise, human-like conversations; proprietary algorithms for natural language processing emphasizing tonality, sentiment and conversational behaviour; a proven track record with more than 750,000 successful AI conversations to date; and high growth potential.
Syntheia differentiates itself within the conversational AI market through its focus on creating human-like interactions. The company's proprietary algorithms go beyond simple question-answering capabilities, incorporating nuanced elements such as tonality and sentiment analysis. This approach allows for more natural and context-aware conversations, potentially leading to higher customer satisfaction and engagement rates.
Conversational AI benefits for businesses
The adoption of conversational AI offers numerous benefits for businesses across various sectors. In addition to enhanced customer experience with 24/7 availability and quick response times, this technology offers some strategic benefits for businesses, such operational efficiency, cost-reduction, scalability and consistency.
Another important benefit is the ability to generate data-driven customer and operational insights. Advanced AI systems can analyze conversation data for customer service improvement and capacity planning, among other things.
These benefits underscore why businesses are increasingly investing in conversational AI technologies and why this sector presents a promising investment opportunity.
Key takeaway
The conversational AI market presents a compelling opportunity for investors. With robust growth projections, diverse applications across industries, and continuous technological advancements, this sector is poised for significant expansion. Companies like Syntheia are at the forefront of this revolution, developing innovative solutions that are shaping the future of customer interaction and business operations.
As the market continues to evolve, staying informed about the latest developments and key players in the conversational AI space will be crucial for investors looking to capitalize on this growing trend.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Syntheia (CSE:SYAI) This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Syntheiain order to help investors learn more about the company. Syntheia is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Syntheiaand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
AI and Mobile Tech Offer Game-changing Shift in Autism Diagnosis
The convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and mobile technology is ushering in a new era of healthcare diagnostics, particularly in neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism.
This technological synergy is not only transforming patient care through early detection and intervention, but is also creating compelling investment opportunities in the rapidly expanding healthcare AI market.
Investigating this emerging medical technology sector can provide valuable insights for investors who are looking to capitalize on these early-stage innovations.
AI healthcare market landscape
AI and machine learning are fundamentally altering the landscape of healthcare diagnostics. These technologies are enabling more accurate, efficient and accessible screening methods, especially for complex neurodevelopmental conditions.
This game-changing transformation is evidently reflected in current market conditions and projections. Precedence Research estimates the global AI healthcare market size will grow from US$26.69 billion in 2024 to US$613.81 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 36.83 percent.
This exponential growth is driven by the increasing demand for innovative healthcare solutions, particularly as the prevalence of chronic diseases rises and the need for efficient patient care intensifies. In the neurodevelopmental space, where early diagnosis can significantly impact treatment outcomes, AI-driven solutions are proving to be lucrative.
Paradigm shift in diagnostic solutions
The integration of AI with mobile technology is democratizing access to sophisticated diagnostic tools. Mobile-based solutions offer several key advantages:
- Accessibility: Diagnostic capabilities are no longer confined to clinical settings, allowing for assessments in diverse environments.
- Cost-effectiveness: By leveraging existing smartphone technology, these solutions reduce the need for expensive specialized equipment.
- Early intervention: The ubiquity of smartphones enables earlier and more frequent screenings, crucial for conditions where timely intervention is paramount.
In neurodevelopmental healthcare, early diagnosis and intervention can significantly alter the trajectory of a condition. These mobile-based solutions can be particularly impactful in this area, especially among children. They empower healthcare providers and researchers to conduct assessments and gather data in ways previously not possible.
For conditions such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), AI algorithms can analyze complex patterns of behavior and neurological responses, potentially identifying subtle indicators that might be missed in traditional assessments.
Early and accurate diagnosis facilitated by these technologies can lead to:
- Timely interventions tailored to individual needs.
- Improved long-term outcomes for patients.
- Reduced healthcare costs through early detection and management.
- Enhanced quality of life for individuals and families affected by neurodevelopmental disorders.
Pioneering mobile neurological testing
At the forefront of this technological revolution is Australian health technology firm BlinkLab (ASX:BB1), founded by neuroscientists from Princeton University. BlinkLab’s groundbreaking innovation combines the power of AI and the ubiquity of mobile technology to provide a smartphone-based platform for effective and efficient neurobehavioural testing.
Key features of BlinkLab's solution include:
- AI-driven mobile diagnostics capable of conducting various neurobehavioral assessments, including prepulse inhibition and eyeblink conditioning.
- Remote testing capabilities, reducing dependence on local clinical resources.
- Partnerships with esteemed institutions, like Princeton University and Erasmus Medical Center, enhancing credibility and research capabilities.
- Demonstrated effectiveness in early diagnosis through clinical trials, showing significant sensitivity and specificity in identifying conditions like autism.
BlinkLab's approach not only enhances the accessibility of neurodevelopmental assessments but also provides a platform for ongoing research and development in the field.
AI and mobile tech in autism diagnosis
Through BlinkLab’s AI-based mobile phone app, healthcare providers are able to conduct neurobehavioural evaluation from anywhere. This enables remote and rapid testing to help diagnose neurodegenerative or neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism and ADHD.
There is no single test to date to diagnose autism. The current protocol for diagnosis typically involves a series of evaluations including screening questions, assessments and a behavioural evaluation of a child’s interaction with others.
BlinkLab’s smartphone-based diagnostic app uses minuscule facial reflexes, evoked by the app, to generate a digital biomarker for autism and sends the data to the clinician. The platform also AI modeling and analysis methods to map the brain functions in areas of the brain involved in autism.
Results of a recent large-scale study involving 441 children showed BlinkLab’s Dx 1 testing tool achieved a sensitivity of 91 percent and specificity of 85 percent. These results highlight BlinkLab’s technology’s significant potential as a rapid accurate test in autism diagnostics, a market expected to reach US$5.4 billion by the end of 2036.
This data also bolsters the confidence that BlinkLab Dx 1 will surpass the accuracy parameters required for regulatory approval in the upcoming FDA registration trial, scheduled to commence by the end of 2024.
Global impact and accessibility
The global reach of mobile-based diagnostic tools like BlinkLab's platform cannot be overstated. In regions where access to specialized healthcare is limited, these solutions offer a lifeline.
The widespread adoption of smartphones globally provides an existing infrastructure for deploying these diagnostic tools, potentially reaching millions who might otherwise lack access to early screening and diagnosis.
This democratization of healthcare access is particularly crucial for neurodevelopmental conditions, where early intervention can significantly alter the course of an individual's life. By bringing sophisticated diagnostic capabilities to remote or underserved areas, these technologies have the potential to level the playing field in global healthcare.
Investment landscape
For investors looking to capitalize on the burgeoning AI healthcare market, companies like BlinkLab present a unique opportunity. If growth projections for the AI healthcare market are any indication, early entry into this groundbreaking market could yield significant returns.
With its innovative approach to neurodevelopmental diagnostics, BlinkLab is well-positioned within this high-growth market segment. The company's focus on mobile-based AI diagnostics aligns with broader trends in healthcare technology, including:
- The shift towards personalized medicine.
- Increasing emphasis on preventative care and early intervention.
- Growing demand for remote healthcare solutions.
Key takeaway
The integration of AI and mobile technology in neurodevelopmental diagnostics represents a significant leap forward in healthcare. Companies like BlinkLab are at the vanguard of this revolution, offering solutions that promise to enhance early diagnosis, improve patient outcomes, and potentially reshape the landscape of neurodevelopmental care.
For investors, this rapidly evolving sector presents an opportunity to participate in the growth of a market that not only offers potential financial returns but also contributes to meaningful advancements in global healthcare.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by BlinkLab (ASX:BB1). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by BlinkLabin order to help investors learn more about the company. BlinkLab is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with BlinkLab and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Biden Admin Awards Intel US$7.9 Billion for Semiconductor Sector Growth
The Biden administration has announced a US$7.87 billion funding agreement with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) under the CHIPS Incentives Program as part of its efforts to bolster the US semiconductor manufacturing industry.
The award represents one of the most substantial semiconductor manufacturing investments facilitated by the CHIPS for America program.
Intel plans to invest over US$90 billion in the United States by the end of the decade, enhancing the US capacity for manufacturing leading-edge semiconductors. These advanced chips are integral to crucial industries such as artificial intelligence and defense systems.
The company's expansion plan spans facilities in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio and Oregon. The expansion is expected to generate approximately 10,000 permanent manufacturing jobs and 20,000 construction jobs across the four states involved.
The Department of Commerce’s direct funding will support Intel’s fabrication and packaging of these chips, addressing vulnerabilities in the global semiconductor supply chain.
Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo hailed the partnership as pivotal for revitalizing the domestic semiconductor industry and securing US technological leadership.
“The CHIPS for America program will supercharge American innovation and technology and make our country more secure,” she stated in the announcement.
Meanwhile, Intel’s CEO Pat Gelsinger reiterated the company's commitment to advancing semiconductor manufacturing on American soil, citing bipartisan support as a driving force behind the company’s investment strategy.
Intel’s semiconductor manufacturing process technologies, including Intel 3 and Intel 18A , are poised to contribute significantly to the US domestic semiconductor ecosystem.
CHIPS for America, part of the broader CHIPS and Science Act, is a cornerstone of the current administration’s economic agenda.
The initiative aims to re-shore critical manufacturing capabilities and stimulate economic growth, enhancing US competitiveness and addressing economic vulnerabilities.
Overall, CHIPS for America has allocated approximately US$19 billion in incentives to date, supporting projects across 20 states and facilitating the creation of an estimated 125,000 jobs.
Public investments in the semiconductor and electronics industries have played a large role in catalyzing over US$450 billion in private sector commitments in these industries since the beginning of the Biden-Harris administration.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Syntheia CEO Tony Di Benedetto Touts AI Innovation in Customer Call Center Application
Syntheia (CSE:SYAI) is banking on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to revolutionize the way companies engage with their customers, the company’s chairman and CEO, Tony Di Benedetto, said in an interview.
“We built a platform, essentially, to act as a virtual agent which integrates into call centers. It's pretty much any type of phone system (that) engages with end users and interacts with them and avoids the on-hold process,” he explained.
Di Benedetto said Syntheia’s conversational AI platform is a solution to common challenges customers encounter when calling into a service provider’s call center or customer service department.
“How many times do you call your local telephone company, or a cable company or any kind of service provider and you go on a perpetual hold?" the Syntheia chief executive questioned.
“Syntheia is a conversational AI platform ... focused on engaging clients, end users with conversations."
Syntheia's innovation lies in its ability to act as a virtual agent within call centers, facilitating immediate and effective communication with end users. This transition not only enhances customer satisfaction, but also significantly reduces the operational burden on companies. Di Benedetto illustrated this point, citing a case study where Syntheia achieved “six weeks worth of traditional work in three hours,” a testament to AI’s potential to revolutionize customer service.
“Our main markets are call centers, hospitality, automotive for car dealerships. We've been working with (the) financial industry, (and) any kind of industry where you're essentially dealing with people on the phone.
“A lot of large companies (have) built these tremendous online website platforms to allow interaction for clients. But people still want to call in … and what Syntheia does is access your frontline so it learns as you continue using it, which is very remarkable if you actually see the platform in use. And the more you utilize it, the more it learns,” Di Benedetto said.
Watch the full interview with Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Syntheia, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Syntheia (CSE:SYAI). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Syntheia in order to help investors learn more about the company. Syntheia is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Syntheia and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
NVIDIA Q3 Earnings: What Investors Need to Know
Tech giant Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) surpassed analyst expectations in both revenue and earnings per share in its recently released fiscal Q3 2025 results, driven by sustained demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips.
For the quarter ending October 27, Nvidia reported adjusted earnings per share of US$0.81, exceeding the consensus estimate of US$0.75, and revenue of US$35.08 billion, above the forecasted US$33.16 billion.
The results reflect a 94 percent year-over-year gain in revenue, though this marks a consecutive slowdown compared to the growth rates of the past three quarters.
Nvidia's fourth-quarter guidance further bolstered its performance narrative, with the company projecting revenue of US$37.5 billion, plus or minus 2 percent, slightly ahead of analysts’ expectations of US$37.08 billion.
This forecast implies a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 70 percent – still a notable deceleration compared to the prior year's 265 percent growth in the same period.
The data center segment, which accounts for the majority of Nvidia's revenue, continued to be a significant driver, generating US$30.8 billion in the quarter and exceeding analyst estimates of US$28.82 billion.
Nvidia's Chief Financial Officer, Colette Kress, also disclosed that 13,000 samples of Nvidia’s next-generation AI chip, Blackwell, had already been delivered to key customers, including Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and OpenAI.
“Blackwell is now in the hands of all of our major partners, and they are working to bring up their data centers,” Kress said in an investor call reported by CNBC.
Blackwell, now in full production, is expected to contribute several billion dollars in revenue during the fourth quarter as shipments ramp up in the coming year.
The demand for the H200, Nvidia’s current-generation AI chip, also grew significantly during the last quarter, and both product lines are facing supply constraints that are expected to persist into fiscal 2026.
Meanwhile, the gaming segment remains strong with a revenue of US$3.28 billion, rising from US$2.8 billion a year earlier, as demand for GPUs for PCs, laptops and game consoles continue to increase.
The results surpassed market expectations of US$3.03 billion, marking continued strength in Nvidia’s legacy gaming business alongside its AI and data center dominance.
Smaller business segments also contributed to overall growth. Sales in the automotive segment grew 72 percent year-over-year to US$449 million, driven by increased adoption of Nvidia's chips for autonomous vehicles and robotics. Professional visualization sales reached US$486 million, up 17 percent from the prior year, signaling consistent demand for Nvidia’s enterprise solutions.
Despite the strong results, Nvidia’s stock experienced a 2 percent drop in after-hours trading after the quarterly release, raising questions among analysts and investors.
While the reasons for this decline were not immediately clear, the modest quarter-over-quarter growth implied in Nvidia’s fourth-quarter revenue forecast — at 7 percent — may have tempered enthusiasm.
However, market expectations for Nvidia, which has emerged as a dominant player in AI technology, remain exceptionally high. Shares of Nvidia have risen nearly 200 percent year-to-date, driven by investor optimism about its position in the AI landscape.
Its current valuation now exceeds that of its competitors, including Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ:AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). While Nvidia continues to lead the market, the high valuation creates pressure to consistently outperform expectations.
Nvidia also faces geopolitical and regulatory challenges that could influence its future.
A potential tariff on Taiwan-manufactured chips has sparked concerns about cost implications. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) (NYSE:TSM,TPE:2330), Nvidia's primary production partner, would be directly affected by such measures, potentially impacting Nvidia's pricing and margins.
Nvidia has stated its commitment to complying with any regulations but has not detailed specific mitigation strategies.
Market reactions to Nvidia’s earnings also reflect broader uncertainties about the global semiconductor market. While demand for AI technology continues to grow, the industry remains vulnerable to macroeconomic factors, including supply chain disruptions and government policies on chip production and trade.
Looking forward, Nvidia’s management remains optimistic about its ability to meet escalating AI demand.
“The age of AI is in full steam, propelling a global shift to Nvidia computing,” said company CEO Jensen Huang in the official quarterly report.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Large-Scale Study Validates and Enhances BlinkLab’s Accuracy in Detecting Autism in Children
BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab” or the “Company”), an innovative digital healthcare company developing smartphone-based AI powered diagnostic tests for autism and other neurological conditions, is excited to announce results from the latest study in autism confirming high-accuracy in detecting autism in children ahead of upcoming FDA registrational study.
Highlights
- Analysis of a study conducted in 441 children diagnosed for autism using current standard-of-care protocols showed that ‘BlinkLab Dx 1’ detected autism with an improved sensitivity of 91% and specificity of 85%.
- These results bolster confidence that BlinkLab Dx 1 will surpass the accuracy parameters required for regulatory approval in the upcoming FDA registration trial, scheduled to commence by the end of this calendar year.
- The study is an expansion of the prior study conducted by BlinkLab, in partnership with the Turning Pointe Autism Foundation in Illinois, Princeton University, and the National Center for the Disabled in Morocco. The study was undertaken using the latest version of our digital diagnostic platform, BlinkLab Dx 1, that includes a novel set of digital biomarkers and refined machine learning models.
- This new data highlights BlinkLab Dx 1 potential as a rapid accurate test in the growing autism diagnostics market which is expected to reach $5.41 billion by 2036. A recent industry report shows families face a three-year average wait for autism assessments and 21% of U.S. clinics are unable to accept new referrals due to high demand.
About the study
A multi-center, within-subject comparison study was conducted on 441 children aged 4 to 12 years, including 285 diagnosed with autism and 156 without. This sample size far exceeded the minimum required to power the study for statistical significance.
The study was conducted in accordance with all relevant guidelines and regulations and received approval from the institutional review boards of Princeton University (#13943) and the Faculté de Médecine et de Pharmacie de Marrakech in Morocco (#23/2022).
All neurobehavioral tests were administered using the BlinkLab smartphone-based platform. Assessments included general measures of spontaneous and stimulus-evoked postural, head, facial and vocal responses, as well as specific neurometric tests like prepulse inhibition and startle habituation. Each child completed two 15-minute sessions while watching an engaging video content, with auditory stimuli delivered via headphones. During each session, computer vision algorithms tracked and recorded the position of the children’s facial landmarks over time. Analysing spontaneous and stimulus-evoked responses along with prepulse inhibition and startle habituation performance, our machine learning algorithms achieved a sensitivity of 91% and specificity of 85%. This is a substantial improvement compared to the 85% and 84%, respectively, we reported in our previous study (ASX Announcement, 2 April 2024 – BlinkLab Prospectus 2024, page 47). The BlinkLab Dx 1 model also demonstrated robust and consistent performance across gender and age groups.
The results indicate that BlinkLab’s smartphone-based testing effectively identifies sensory sensitivities in children with autism, highlighting the potential of non-invasive digital biomarkers as a diagnostic aid for autism. Additionally, they reflect the benefits of BlinkLab's institutional collaborations over the past year, which have contributed to the ongoing training and refinement of our diagnostic models.
Significance of the project
Deficits in sensory processing represent a core feature of autism, which is typically assessed through subjective observations such as questionnaires or parent-child interviews and are susceptible to geographic and socio-economic biases. An objective approach to quantify sensory sensitivity is now possible through digital neurometric evaluations. The clinical application of these sensory assessments has been confined largely to laboratory settings that use fixed equipment to provide a stable test environment making it impossible to use at scale for clinical diagnosis. This study demonstrates that fast, scientifically validated smartphone- based tests can be widely deployed in clinical settings remotely and at scale. Unlike current time-intensive and costly multidisciplinary assessments which rely on specialist expertise and are often difficult to access, BlinkLab Dx1 test offers a more efficient and accessible alternative. Current wait times for a formal autism diagnosis using standard-of-care methods often extend up to three years, with individual assessments taking as long as eight hours to complete. Studies show that these delays impose a significant economic and healthcare burden on affected families and communities.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blinklab Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.