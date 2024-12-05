Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Rocketboots Limited

RocketBoots Renews Contract with Major Australian Retailer

Artificial Intelligence software company RocketBoots Limited (ASX:ROC) (RocketBoots or the Company), is pleased to announce that it has extended a foundation partnership with a major Australian retailer (the Customer)1 for the provision of ROC software across its retail locations.

Highlights

  • RocketBoots extends its SaaS contract with a major Australian retailer
  • The deal continues a 7-year foundation partnership across > 250 locations
  • Contract term is 1 year with a prepaid annual contract value of $339K
  • Advanced discussions continue across a number of international enterprise customers, with the Company focused on closing several near-term opportunities.

Australian Retail Agreement

RocketBoots confirms a contract extension with the Customer, which continues a 7-year partnership providing critical software across its Australian locations. Over this time, the Company has established opportunities to optimise operations, as well as integrate RocketBoots technology with other retailer systems further enhancing the Customers ability to leverage value across its operations.

Importantly, RocketBoots has continued to demonstrate a sustainable return on investment that underpins its commercial model where the Company is now building momentum and scaling the business to secure a share in the billion-dollar global retail, grocery and banking markets.

Key contract terms include:

  • The continued provision of RocketBoots' software across its store network;
  • Prepayment of contract value of $339K, up 5% from previous;
  • Contract term of 1 year, with the option to extend in 1-year increments; and
  • Either party may terminate the agreement at any time, however contract prepayment is non-refundable.

Commenting on the Customer contract extension, RocketBoots Chief Executive, Joel Rappolt, said:

“We continue to show our ability to retain and scale our software in key customer markets. RocketBoots has market validated and leading loss prevention software that allows our customers to realise significant value, which is critical considering the rise in retail theft having greater impact on profitability.

The Company continues to focus on scaling the business internationally across a robust pipeline with near- term opportunities.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Rocketboots Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Customer support visualization.

Investing in Conversational AI: Understanding the Technology and Opportunities

Artificial intelligence in the enterprise landscape is rapidly evolving, paving the way for game-changing innovations that are reshaping the face of customer service. At the forefront of this transformation is conversational AI.

This technology, which encompasses natural language processing, machine learning, and automatic speech recognition, is revolutionizing how businesses interact with customers and streamline operations. For investors seeking to capitalize on emerging trends, investing in conversational AI technology presents a compelling opportunity.

Keep reading...Show less
Woman watches child wearing headphones use tablet.

AI and Mobile Tech Offer Game-changing Shift in Autism Diagnosis

The convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and mobile technology is ushering in a new era of healthcare diagnostics, particularly in neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism.

This technological synergy is not only transforming patient care through early detection and intervention, but is also creating compelling investment opportunities in the rapidly expanding healthcare AI market.

Investigating this emerging medical technology sector can provide valuable insights for investors who are looking to capitalize on these early-stage innovations.

Keep reading...Show less
A microchip with an American flag on it.

Biden Admin Awards Intel US$7.9 Billion for Semiconductor Sector Growth

The Biden administration has announced a US$7.87 billion funding agreement with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) under the CHIPS Incentives Program as part of its efforts to bolster the US semiconductor manufacturing industry.

The award represents one of the most substantial semiconductor manufacturing investments facilitated by the CHIPS for America program.

Intel plans to invest over US$90 billion in the United States by the end of the decade, enhancing the US capacity for manufacturing leading-edge semiconductors. These advanced chips are integral to crucial industries such as artificial intelligence and defense systems.

Keep reading...Show less
Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Syntheia AI.

Syntheia CEO Tony Di Benedetto Touts AI Innovation in Customer Call Center Application

Syntheia (CSE:SYAI) is banking on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to revolutionize the way companies engage with their customers, the company’s chairman and CEO, Tony Di Benedetto, said in an interview.

“We built a platform, essentially, to act as a virtual agent which integrates into call centers. It's pretty much any type of phone system (that) engages with end users and interacts with them and avoids the on-hold process,” he explained.

Di Benedetto said Syntheia’s conversational AI platform is a solution to common challenges customers encounter when calling into a service provider’s call center or customer service department.

Keep reading...Show less
NVIDIA logo.

NVIDIA Q3 Earnings: What Investors Need to Know

Tech giant Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) surpassed analyst expectations in both revenue and earnings per share in its recently released fiscal Q3 2025 results, driven by sustained demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

For the quarter ending October 27, Nvidia reported adjusted earnings per share of US$0.81, exceeding the consensus estimate of US$0.75, and revenue of US$35.08 billion, above the forecasted US$33.16 billion.

The results reflect a 94 percent year-over-year gain in revenue, though this marks a consecutive slowdown compared to the growth rates of the past three quarters.

Nvidia's fourth-quarter guidance further bolstered its performance narrative, with the company projecting revenue of US$37.5 billion, plus or minus 2 percent, slightly ahead of analysts’ expectations of US$37.08 billion.

Keep reading...Show less
BlinkLab

Large-Scale Study Validates and Enhances BlinkLab’s Accuracy in Detecting Autism in Children

BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab” or the “Company”), an innovative digital healthcare company developing smartphone-based AI powered diagnostic tests for autism and other neurological conditions, is excited to announce results from the latest study in autism confirming high-accuracy in detecting autism in children ahead of upcoming FDA registrational study.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Mustang Energy Corp. Completes First Milestone of Option Agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

Osisko Metals Acquires Additional Claims Near Gaspé Copper

Silver Tiger Announces Filing of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report for the El Tigre Silver-Gold Project

Issue of Equity and TVR

×