- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or the "Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, today announced that it's hosting a live webcast of management's investor presentation and preview of the Company's products showcased at the upcoming 2022 Global Gaming Expo ("G2E"), as well as a question and answer period that will follow the presentation. The presentation and webcast will begin at 2:30 p.m. PT ( 5:30 p.m. ET ) on Monday, October 10 . The webcast will be archived through October 31, 2022 on the Company's website at www.everi.com (select "Investors," followed by "Events & Contact," followed by "Upcoming Events" for the live webcast or "Past Events" for the archived webcast).

Everi Holdings Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Everi Holdings Inc.)

Earlier this week, the Company issued press releases showcasing their new and innovative Games, Digital and FinTech offerings to be featured at G2E. Experience the Multichannel News Releases by clicking:

Link to Games Release 10/4/2022

Link to FinTech Release 10/5/2022

Link to Digital Release 10/6/2022

About Everi

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination and technology. With a focus on player engagement and helping casino customers operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also a preeminent and comprehensive provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

