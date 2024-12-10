- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Nuclear Fuels Aims to Boost US Domestic Uranium Supply Chain, CEO Greg Huffman says
“There's a huge amount of government support available as the US works very, very hard to reestablish a domestic nuclear fuel supply chain,” said Nuclear Fuels CEO and President Greg Huffman.
Issues facing the global uranium supply chain have created a significant opportunity for emerging explorers and producers to leverage the growing demand for nuclear energy and build more secure and stable domestic supply chains.
In an interview with the Investing News Network, Nuclear Fuels (CSE:NF) CEO and President Greg Huffman said his company is strategically positioned to supply growing US uranium demand by advancing its uranium projects in Wyoming.
“We have massive, massive increases in terms of expected demand for uranium,” he said. “What we at Nuclear Fuels are focused on is being able to come up with new sources of domestic US uranium to help supply that increase in demand for nuclear power.”
The CEO noted that rising uranium demand is not only being driven by countries increasing their nuclear energy capacity for the clean energy transition, but also by global tech companies needing to power increasingly sophisticated and power-hungry data centers.
Nuclear Fuels is advancing its district-scale uranium projects in the US, spearheaded by its flagship Kaycee project, located in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, with existing historic resources of nearly 2.5 million pounds of uranium. The company intends to bring that resource up to 15 million pounds of U3O8. Nuclear Fuels’ uranium projects are amenable for the in-situ recovery process, a low-cost, low-impact method for extracting uranium.
“There's a huge amount of government support available as the US works very, very hard to reestablish a domestic nuclear fuel supply chain … from the production of uranium through the conversion to the enrichment to the fuel fabrication — everything right across the entire fuel cycle,” Huffman said.
Watch the full interview with Greg Huffman, CEO and president of Nuclear Fuels, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Nuclear Fuels (CSE:NF,OTCQX:NFUNF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Nuclear Fuels in order to help investors learn more about the company. Nuclear Fuels is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Nuclear Fuels and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
