Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Syntheia (CSE:SYAI)

Syntheia Commences SOC 2 Type I Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Privacy and Security


Syntheia Corp. (“Syntheia” or the “Company”) (syntheia.ai), CSE – SYAI, a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, is pleased to announce that it has commenced the Service Organization Control (“SOC”) 2 Type I certification process. This significant milestone underscores Syntheia’s commitment to safeguarding customer data and upholding the highest standards of security and privacy.

As part of this initiative, on October 18, 2024, Syntheia engaged Vanta Inc. (“Vanta”), a leader in continuous security monitoring and compliance automation. Leveraging Vanta’s platform, Syntheia is streamlining its SOC 2 Type I certification journey with real-time adherence to security best practices and the ability to identify risks before they escalate. This collaboration demonstrates Syntheia’s proactive approach to meeting stringent compliance requirements while delivering secure, reliable AI solutions to its customers.

As a conversational AI SaaS platform, Syntheia leverages advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology to create virtual assistants that act as responsive, intelligent receptionists for businesses. With an increasing volume of sensitive data exchanged in customer interactions, data protection has become a critical priority. Achieving SOC 2 Type I certification will further enhance Syntheia’s ability to secure and protect customer information.

“Syntheia understands the importance of data security in today’s digital landscape, and it’s our top priority to maintain the trust of our clients,” said Paul Di Benedetto, Chief Technology Officer at Syntheia. “Starting the SOC 2 Type I certification process represents our dedication to transparency and accountability, as we work tirelessly to ingrain data privacy measures into every aspect of our operations.”

SOC 2, developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), is widely recognized as a benchmark for data security, evaluating an organization’s information systems and their adherence to essential trust principles such as security, availability, and confidentiality. By undergoing this rigorous certification, Syntheia aims to provide clients with enhanced confidence in the resilience of its platform against data breaches and unauthorized access.

The SOC 2 Type I certification journey reflects Syntheia’s ongoing commitment to delivering secure and reliable AI solutions. For more information about Syntheia and its data privacy initiatives, visit https://www.syntheia.ai/privacy-policy

For more information, visit syntheia.ai

About Syntheia

Syntheia is an artificial intelligence technology company which is developing and commercializing proprietary algorithms to deliver human-like conversations. Our SaaS platform offers conversational AI solutions for both enterprise and small-medium business customers globally.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to the Company’s SOC 2 Type I certification process, the completion and timing for completion of the certification process and the Company’s operations. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Please refer to the Company’s listing statement available on SEDAR+ for a list of risks and key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

For further information, please contact:

Tony Di Benedetto
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (844) 796-8434

Source

Syntheia (CSE:SYAI)

Syntheia


Syntheia
